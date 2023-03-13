Shadows of the Past Card List and Schedule
Shadows over Innistrad Remastered brings together cards from Shadows over Innistrad and Eldritch Moon to MTG Arena. But that's not all—Shadows over Innistrad Remastered also brings with it cards from a special collection called Shadows of the Past.
Shadows of the Past assembles select cards from the original Innistrad block: Innistrad, Dark Ascension, and Avacyn Restored. They appear in Shadows over Innistrad Remastered Store packs and Limited packs used in Shadows over Innistrad Remastered Limited events.
We'll also be trying something new with Shadows of the Past in Limited events that can only be done in digital Magic! Read on for all the details.
Evolving Limited Format
A digital-only set allows us to do cool things we could never realistically attempt in tabletop. For Shadows over Innistrad Remastered, we're going to rotate the Shadows of the Past cards that appear in Shadows over Innistrad Remastered Limited events each week. Think you know the Limited formats? Well, it'll change up each week!
Shadows of the Past Card Lists and Schedule
We've divided the Shadows of the Past cards into four themes (click for card lists):
Creature Type Terror!March 21–28
Angel of Flight Alabaster Avacyn's Collar Battleground Geist Bloodline Keeper Butcher's Cleaver Diregraf Captain Drogskol Captain Elder Cathar Ghoulraiser Haunted Fengraf Havengul Runebinder Immerwolf Kruin Outlaw Mayor of Avabruck Moonmist Stromkirk Captain Traveler's Amulet Vampiric Fury
Fatal Flashback!March 28–April 4
Bump in the Night Cackling Counterpart Devil's Play Divine Reckoning Faithless Looting Feeling of Dread Forbidden Alchemy Gnaw to the Bone Increasing Ambition Lingering Souls Mystic Retrieval Past in Flames Rally the Peasants Sever the Bloodline Silent Departure Spider Spawning Travel Preparations Unburial Rites
Morbid and Macabre!April 4–11
Bloodflow Connoisseur Demonmail Hauberk Doomed Traveler Falkenrath Aristocrat Falkenrath Noble Galvanic Juggernaut Gutter Grime Hollowhenge Scavenger Murder of Crows Requiem Angel Séance Selhoff Occultist Skirsdag Cultist Skirsdag High Priest Stitcher's Apprentice Traitorous Blood Young Wolf Zealous Conscripts
Abominable All Stars!April 11–18
Avacyn, Angel of Hope Avacyn's Pilgrim Balefire Dragon Barter in Blood Blazing Torch Bonds of Faith Brimstone Volley Evolving Wilds Fiend Hunter Forge Devil Garruk Relentless Geist of Saint Traft Griselbrand Havengul Lich Huntmaster of the Fells Invisible Stalker Mist Raven Sigarda, Host of Herons Snapcaster Mage Somberwald Sage Tragic Slip Vessel of Endless Rest
(Note: Card images displayed in the lists may be of versions not present in this product. These lists are not card-for-card product displays but rather are representative of the cards you'll find.)
These themes will be used for one week on the following schedule:
Theme
Dates
This schedule applies to all Sealed and Draft Shadows over Innistrad Remastered events. This includes a Midweek Magic Phantom Sealed event running March 28–30 and an Arena Open on April 1–2, both of which will use the Fatal Flashback! theme version of Shadows of the Past.
Sealed, Traditional Sealed, Premier Draft, and Traditional Draft events will not restart between theme versions. This means that matches in these events may include players who opened their sealed pools or drafted their decks during different previous theme versions. This is all part of the wacky fun of doing something different.
(Note that a given player's sealed pool and all packs in any given draft pod will always be from the same version.)
The description of Limited events will tell you which Shadows of the Past theme version is being used. If you're looking to draft a new theme on its start date, check the event page description to ensure it uses the version you want to play.
Shadows of the Past in Packs
Each Shadows over Innistrad Remastered packs contain a card from the Shadows of the Past collection. This card can be of any rarity, but you'll always receive a Shadows over Innistrad Remastered rare or mythic rare card, so packs could potentially contain two rares and/or mythic rares.
It's worth noting that Shadows over Innistrad Remastered Store packs do not follow the Shadows of the Past event schedule above. Any card from Shadows of the Past may appear in these Store packs at any time, regardless of when they were acquired, opened, or what theme they're listed in below!
Wildcards will never replace a Shadows of the Past card, only the base Shadows over Innistrad Remastered cards. Duplicate protection applies to rares and mythic rares, separately both by rarity and between the Shadows of the Past cards and the base Shadows over Innistrad Remastered cards.
Innistrad fans get ready! You can purchase a preorder bundle of Shadows over Innistrad Remastered until the launch. Then, start playing with the new set and Shadows of the Past cards beginning Tuesday, March 21!
Shadows of the Past Complete Card List
This list includes all cards from Shadows of the Past that can appear in Shadows over Innistrad Remastered packs. Store packs can have any of these cards appear and are not subject to the theme schedule shown above.
Complete Card List: Shadows of the Past
A–G
Angel of Flight Alabaster Avacyn, Angel of Hope Avacyn's Collar Avacyn's Pilgrim Balefire Dragon Barter in Blood Battleground Geist Blazing Torch Bloodflow Connoisseur Bloodline Keeper Bonds of Faith Brimstone Volley Bump in the Night Butcher's Cleaver Cackling Counterpart Demonmail Hauberk Devil's Play Diregraf Captain Divine Reckoning Doomed Traveler Drogskol Captain Elder Cathar Evolving Wilds Faithless Looting Falkenrath Aristocrat Falkenrath Noble Feeling of Dread Fiend Hunter Forbidden Alchemy Forge Devil Galvanic Juggernaut Garruk Relentless Geist of Saint Traft Ghoulraiser Gnaw to the Bone Griselbrand Gutter Grime
H–Z
Haunted Fengraf Havengul Lich Havengul Runebinder Hollowhenge Scavenger Huntmaster of the Fells Immerwolf Increasing Ambition Invisible Stalker Kruin Outlaw Lingering Souls Mayor of Avabruck Mist Raven Moonmist Murder of Crows Mystic Retrieval Past in Flames Rally the Peasants Requiem Angel Séance Selhoff Occultist Sever the Bloodline Sigarda, Host of Herons Silent Departure Skirsdag Cultist Skirsdag High Priest Snapcaster Mage Somberwald Sage Spider Spawning Stitcher's Apprentice Stromkirk Captain Tragic Slip Traitorous Blood Travel Preparations Traveler's Amulet Unburial Rites Vampiric Fury Vessel of Endless Rest Young Wolf Zealous Conscripts
