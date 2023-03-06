Congratulations to all of the Arena Open Phyrexia: All Will Be One winners from this past weekend! Look for the next Arena Open coming in April!

In this edition:

Explorer Anthology 2 Store Issue

We are aware of an issue that caused the Explorer Anthology 2 to leave the Store early. Unfortunately, we're unable to fix this issue in the short term; however, we will bring back the Explorer Anthology 2 in mid-2023.

Preorder Shadows over Innistrad Remastered Tomorrow!

Prepare to return to the dark horrors of Innistrad when Shadows over Innistrad Remastered comes to MTG Arena! You can grab the preorder bundle for the set starting tomorrow, March 7.

Shadows over Innistrad Remastered Bundle $29.99/€29.99 Available at purchase: Brisela, Voice of Nightmares sleeve Available at release (March 21): 10x Shadows over Innistrad Remastered packs

1x Golden Packs

3x Draft Tokens

Bruna, the Fading Light card

Bruna, the Fading Light depth art card style

Gisela, the Broken Blade card

Gisela, the Broken Blade depth art card style

This Weekend: Play-In and Qualifier Weekend Events

Ready for some Traditional Standard competition on a path toward Arena Championship 3? This is the weekend for you, because we have the Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In and then the Qualifier Weekend on deck, and both feature Standard format matches.

If you don't have a Qualifier Weekend invitation yet, you'll need to get one, and that's what the Qualifier Play-In is for. Starting Friday, March 10, at 6 a.m. PT, rack up four Best-of-Three match wins in the Standard format, and you'll earn 6,000 gems plus your invitation to this month's Qualifier Weekend.

The Qualifier Weekend event starts at 6 a.m. PT on Saturday, March 11—just a few hours after the closing of the Play-In event. You'll have an entry window of two hours to register for the Qualifier Weekend, from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. PT. (UTC-08:00), and then two days of some of the best Magic gaming you can find.

Arena Championship 2 Is Nearly Here!

Top MTG Arena players converge March 18–19 for an epic showdown in Arena Championship 2 to claim their piece of a total prize pool of $200,000—and invitations to the Magic: The Gathering World Championship for the finalist and the winner!

Check out the list of players qualified for Arena Championship 2 who will compete in Traditional Phyrexia: All Will Be One Draft matches to determine the Top 8. These will then face off in Traditional Historic to determine who's the best of the best.

Get participation details for invitees, and then keep up with the latest coverage on the Arena Championship 2 page as we approach March 18!

Unlock In-game Rewards with Hot Pockets®

You can earn MTG Arena rewards when you purchase specially marked Hot Pockets products! Take a picture of your qualifying receipts and submit them through HotPockets.com/MTG to receive codes—up to five—you may then redeem to unlock awesome in-game rewards* in this order:

First code: Vivien's Hunt preconstructed deck (featuring Vivien on the Hunt )

Second code: New Vivien on the Hunt avatar

Third code: New Vivien, Arkbow Ranger sleeve

Fourth code: +2,000 XP Mastery Pass bonus

Fifth code: +2,000 XP Mastery Pass bonus

Vivien's Hunt Preconstructed Deck 2 Vivien on the Hunt

1 Howlpack Piper

3 Giant Growth

3 Epic Confrontation

1 Gala Greeters

1 Titan of Industry

1 Shigeki, Jukai Visionary

1 Graaz, Unstoppable Juggernaut

1 Tovolar's Huntmaster

1 Workshop Warchief

1 Augur of Autumn

1 Gaea's Courser

2 Fang of Shigeki

2 Reclusive Taxidermist

3 Elfhame Wurm

3 Dawnhart Rejuvenator

3 Jewel Thief

2 Deathbloom Gardener

2 Orochi Merge-Keeper

26 Forest Vivien on the Hunt Avatar Vivien, Arkbow Ranger Sleeve

*You can redeem up to five codes until July 30, 2023. This offer is available in the US only. Ages 16+. Terms available at hotpockets.com/mtg.

Event Schedule

Events open on the starting date at 8 a.m. PT (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to new entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Daylight saving time begins in the US on March 12, 2023, when clocks move forward one hour in the Pacific time zone. UTC offset will change to -07:00 on this date. Please be aware of the shift when determining event times for other time zones.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00).

March 7–9: On the Edge

March 14–16: Strixhaven: School of Mages Bot Draft

March 21–23: Historic Pauper

March 28–30: Shadows over Innistrad Remastered Phantom Sealed

Quick Draft

March 3–17: Innistrad: Crimson Vow

March 17–31: Phyrexia: All Will Be One

March 31–April 14: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

Other Events

February 28–March 10: Alchemy: Phyrexia Premier Draft

March 10–21: Strixhaven: School of Mages Premier Draft

March 17–20: Historic Metagame Challenge

March 21–April 18: Shadows over Innistrad Remastered Premier Draft

March 24­–27: Explorer Metagame Challenge

Premier Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00)*.

Qualifier Events

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens will be delivered through the MTG Arena player inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

March

Qualifier Play-In – Best-of-Three

March 10, 6 a.m. PT–February 11, 3 a.m. PT Format: Standard

– March 10, 6 a.m. PT–February 11, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Weekend

March 11, 6 a.m. PT–March 12, 4 p.m. PT Format: Traditional Standard

March 11, 6 a.m. PT–March 12, 4 p.m. PT

Arena Championship 2

The Arena Championship is an invitation-only, two-day virtual event for players who earn invitations through Qualifier Weekend events.

Arena Championship 2

March 18–19, 2023 Format :

Swiss: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Draft + Historic

Top 8: Historic

March 18–19, 2023

*Note that the UTC offset for Pacific time will change to -07:00 on March 12, 2023, for daylight saving time.

March 2023 Ranked Season