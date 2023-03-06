MTG Arena Announcements, March 6, 2023
Congratulations to all of the Arena Open Phyrexia: All Will Be One winners from this past weekend! Look for the next Arena Open coming in April!
In this edition:
- Explorer Anthology 2 Store Issue
- Preorder Shadows over Innistrad Remastered Tomorrow!
- Play-In and Qualifier Weekend This Weekend
- Arena Championship 2 Is Nearly Here!
- Unlock In-game Rewards with Hot Pockets®
- Event Schedule
Explorer Anthology 2 Store Issue
We are aware of an issue that caused the Explorer Anthology 2 to leave the Store early. Unfortunately, we're unable to fix this issue in the short term; however, we will bring back the Explorer Anthology 2 in mid-2023.
Preorder Shadows over Innistrad Remastered Tomorrow!
Prepare to return to the dark horrors of Innistrad when Shadows over Innistrad Remastered comes to MTG Arena! You can grab the preorder bundle for the set starting tomorrow, March 7.
Shadows over Innistrad Remastered Bundle
$29.99/€29.99
- Brisela, Voice of Nightmares sleeve
- 10x Shadows over Innistrad Remastered packs
- 1x Golden Packs
- 3x Draft Tokens
- Bruna, the Fading Light card
- Bruna, the Fading Light depth art card style
- Gisela, the Broken Blade card
- Gisela, the Broken Blade depth art card style
This Weekend: Play-In and Qualifier Weekend Events
Ready for some Traditional Standard competition on a path toward Arena Championship 3? This is the weekend for you, because we have the Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In and then the Qualifier Weekend on deck, and both feature Standard format matches.
If you don't have a Qualifier Weekend invitation yet, you'll need to get one, and that's what the Qualifier Play-In is for. Starting Friday, March 10, at 6 a.m. PT, rack up four Best-of-Three match wins in the Standard format, and you'll earn 6,000 gems plus your invitation to this month's Qualifier Weekend.
The Qualifier Weekend event starts at 6 a.m. PT on Saturday, March 11—just a few hours after the closing of the Play-In event. You'll have an entry window of two hours to register for the Qualifier Weekend, from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. PT. (UTC-08:00), and then two days of some of the best Magic gaming you can find.
Arena Championship 2 Is Nearly Here!
Top MTG Arena players converge March 18–19 for an epic showdown in Arena Championship 2 to claim their piece of a total prize pool of $200,000—and invitations to the Magic: The Gathering World Championship for the finalist and the winner!
Check out the list of players qualified for Arena Championship 2 who will compete in Traditional Phyrexia: All Will Be One Draft matches to determine the Top 8. These will then face off in Traditional Historic to determine who's the best of the best.
Get participation details for invitees, and then keep up with the latest coverage on the Arena Championship 2 page as we approach March 18!
Unlock In-game Rewards with Hot Pockets®
You can earn MTG Arena rewards when you purchase specially marked Hot Pockets products! Take a picture of your qualifying receipts and submit them through HotPockets.com/MTG to receive codes—up to five—you may then redeem to unlock awesome in-game rewards* in this order:
First code: Vivien's Hunt preconstructed deck (featuring
Second code: New Vivien on the Hunt avatar
Third code: New Vivien, Arkbow Ranger sleeve
Fourth code: +2,000 XP Mastery Pass bonus
Fifth code: +2,000 XP Mastery Pass bonus
Vivien's Hunt Preconstructed Deck
- 2
Vivien on the Hunt
- 1
Howlpack Piper
- 3
Giant Growth
- 3
Epic Confrontation
- 1
Gala Greeters
- 1
Titan of Industry
- 1
Shigeki, Jukai Visionary
- 1
Graaz, Unstoppable Juggernaut
- 1
Tovolar's Huntmaster
- 1
Workshop Warchief
- 1
Augur of Autumn
- 1
Gaea's Courser
- 2
Fang of Shigeki
- 2
Reclusive Taxidermist
- 3
Elfhame Wurm
- 3
Dawnhart Rejuvenator
- 3
Jewel Thief
- 2
Deathbloom Gardener
- 2
Orochi Merge-Keeper
- 26
Forest
Vivien on the Hunt Avatar
Vivien, Arkbow Ranger Sleeve
*You can redeem up to five codes until July 30, 2023. This offer is available in the US only. Ages 16+. Terms available at hotpockets.com/mtg.
Event Schedule
Events open on the starting date at 8 a.m. PT (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to new entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.
Daylight saving time begins in the US on March 12, 2023, when clocks move forward one hour in the Pacific time zone. UTC offset will change to -07:00 on this date. Please be aware of the shift when determining event times for other time zones.
Midweek Magic
Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00).
- March 7–9: On the Edge
- March 14–16: Strixhaven: School of Mages Bot Draft
- March 21–23: Historic Pauper
- March 28–30: Shadows over Innistrad Remastered Phantom Sealed
Quick Draft
- March 3–17: Innistrad: Crimson Vow
- March 17–31: Phyrexia: All Will Be One
- March 31–April 14: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty
Other Events
- February 28–March 10: Alchemy: Phyrexia Premier Draft
- March 10–21: Strixhaven: School of Mages Premier Draft
- March 17–20: Historic Metagame Challenge
- March 21–April 18: Shadows over Innistrad Remastered Premier Draft
- March 24–27: Explorer Metagame Challenge
Premier Play Schedule
All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00)*.
Qualifier Events
Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.
Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.
Qualifier tokens will be delivered through the MTG Arena player inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!
March
- Qualifier Play-In – Best-of-Three
March 10, 6 a.m. PT–February 11, 3 a.m. PT
- Format: Standard
- Qualifier Weekend
March 11, 6 a.m. PT–March 12, 4 p.m. PT
- Format: Traditional Standard
Arena Championship 2
The Arena Championship is an invitation-only, two-day virtual event for players who earn invitations through Qualifier Weekend events.
- Arena Championship 2
March 18–19, 2023
- Format:
Swiss: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Draft + Historic
Top 8: Historic
- Format:
*Note that the UTC offset for Pacific time will change to -07:00 on March 12, 2023, for daylight saving time.
March 2023 Ranked Season
The March 2023 Ranked Season begins February 28 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends on March 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00)
- Bronze Reward: 1 Phyrexia: All Will Be One pack
- Silver Reward: 1 Phyrexia: All Will Be One pack + 500 gold
- Gold Reward: 2 Phyrexia: All Will Be One packs + 1,000 gold + Ossification card style
- Platinum Reward: 3 Phyrexia: All Will Be One packs + 1,000 gold +Ossification card style + Dragonwing Glider card style
- Diamond Reward: 4 Phyrexia: All Will Be One packs + 1,000 gold + Ossification card style + Dragonwing Glider card style
- Mythic Reward: 5 Phyrexia: All Will Be One packs + 1,000 gold + Ossification card style + Dragonwing Glider card style
