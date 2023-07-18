Commander Masters sera disponible en magasin le 4 août 2023. Sa sortie s'accompagnera de quatre nouveaux decks Commander, chacun comprenant de toutes nouvelles cartes, des réimpressions incroyables et dix jetons recto-verso pour vous aider à vous préparer pour vos prochaines parties de Commander.
Vous pouvez précommander tous les decks Commander Masters et plus encore auprès de votre magasin de jeux local et de détaillants en ligne comme Amazon.
ELDRAZI DÉCHAÎNÉ
Zhulodok, avaleur du Vide et Omarthis, adepte de l’ectofeu sont des cartes Premium traditionnelles. Le commandant de présentation Zhulodok, avaleur du Vide est imprimé avec le traitement super Premium sur papier cartonné plus épais. Ce traitement est idéal pour mettre en valeur votre commandant, mais n'est pas légal en jeu homologué.
1 Zhulodok, Void Gorger
1 Omarthis, Ghostfire Initiate
1 Kozilek, the Great Distortion
1 Abstruse Archaic
1 Calamity of the Titans
1 Desecrate Reality
1 Flayer of Loyalties
1 Rise of the Eldrazi
1 Skittering Cicada
1 Ugin's Mastery
1 Darksteel Monolith
1 All Is Dust
1 Endbringer
1 Endless One
1 It That Betrays
1 Matter Reshaper
1 Oblivion Sower
1 Ugin, the Ineffable
1 Ancient Stone Idol
1 Duplicant
1 Endless Atlas
1 Forsaken Monument
1 Hangarback Walker
1 Investigator's Journal
1 Kaldra Compleat
1 Mazemind Tome
1 Metalwork Colossus
1 Mirage Mirror
1 Myriad Construct
1 Mystic Forge
1 Perilous Vault
1 Phyrexian Triniform
1 Solemn Simulacrum
1 Soul of New Phyrexia
1 Steel Hellkite
1 Stonecoil Serpent
1 Transmogrifying Wand
1 Arch of Orazca
1 Blast Zone
1 Bonders' Enclave
1 Geier Reach Sanitarium
1 Mirrorpool
1 Ruins of Oran-Rief
1 Scavenger Grounds
1 Sea Gate Wreckage
1 Shrine of the Forsaken Gods
1 Tyrite Sanctum
1 War Room
1 Burnished Hart
1 Geode Golem
1 Lightning Greaves
1 Meteor Golem
1 Sol Ring
1 Thought Vessel
1 Thran Dynamo
1 Unstable Obelisk
1 Reliquary Tower
1 Rogue's Passage
1 Artisan of Kozilek
1 Bane of Bala Ged
1 Not of This World
1 Spatial Contortion
1 Titan's Presence
1 Warping Wail
1 Crashing Drawbridge
1 Dreamstone Hedron
1 Everflowing Chalice
1 Fireshrieker
1 Hedron Archive
1 Mind Stone
1 Ornithopter of Paradise
1 Palladium Myr
1 Scaretiller
1 Suspicious Bookcase
1 Worn Powerstone
1 Arcane Lighthouse
1 Eldrazi Temple
1 Forge of Heroes
1 Guildless Commons
1 Mage-Ring Network
1 Temple of the False God
1 Tomb of the Spirit Dragon
1 Urza's Mine
1 Urza's Power Plant
1 Urza's Tower
15 Wastes
Jeton Eldrazi déchaîné
1 jeton Mécanoptère // Construction
1 jeton Esprit // Eldrazi et Scion
3 jetons Manifestation // Eldrazi et Scion
1 jeton Manifestation // Phyrexian et Germe
1 jeton Agrément de la cité // Construction
3 jetons Phyrexian et Golem // Bovidé
Mécanoptère // Construction
Esprit // Eldrazi et Scion
Manifestation // Eldrazi et Scion
Manifestation // Phyrexian et Germe
Agrément de la cité // Construction
Phyrexian et Golem // Bovidé
Enchantements tenaces
Anikthéa, main d'Érébos et Narci, chanteuse de fables sont des cartes Premium traditionnelles. Le commandant de présentation Anikthéa, main d'Érébos est imprimé avec le traitement super Premium sur papier cartonné plus épais. Ce traitement est idéal pour mettre en valeur votre commandant, mais n'est pas légal en jeu homologué.
1 Anikthea, Hand of Erebos
1 Narci, Fable Singer
1 Battle at the Helvault
1 Boon of the Spirit Realm
1 Ondu Spiritdancer
1 Cacophony Unleashed
1 Demon of Fate's Design
1 Ghoulish Impetus
1 Composer of Spring
1 Nyxborn Behemoth
1 Archon of Sun's Grace
1 Felidar Retreat
1 Grasp of Fate
1 Heliod, God of the Sun
1 Mesa Enchantress
1 Sigil of the Empty Throne
1 Starfield Mystic
1 Starfield of Nyx
1 Cunning Rhetoric
1 Doomwake Giant
1 Dreadhorde Invasion
1 Erebos, Bleak-Hearted
1 Abundance
1 Arasta of the Endless Web
1 Courser of Kruphix
1 Dryad of the Ilysian Grove
1 Eidolon of Blossoms
1 Enchantress's Presence
1 Herald of the Pantheon
1 The Mending of Dominaria
1 Sanctum Weaver
1 Sandwurm Convergence
1 Setessan Champion
1 Verduran Enchantress
1 Battle for Bretagard
1 Calix, Destiny's Hand
1 Culling Ritual
1 Mirari's Wake
1 Sythis, Harvest's Hand
1 Canopy Vista
1 Exotic Orchard
1 Fortified Village
1 Necroblossom Snarl
1 Shineshadow Snarl
1 Sungrass Prairie
1 Temple of Malady
1 Temple of Plenty
1 Temple of Silence
1 Path to Exile
1 Extinguish All Hope
1 Kodama's Reach
1 Arcane Signet
1 Sol Ring
1 Ash Barrens
1 Command Tower
1 Cast Out
1 Love Song of Night and Day
1 Omen of the Sun
1 Spirited Companion
1 The Eldest Reborn
1 Mindwrack Harpy
1 The Binding of the Titans
1 Destiny Spinner
1 Farseek
1 Font of Fertility
1 Greater Tanuki
1 Khalni Heart Expedition
1 Nessian Wanderer
1 Omen of the Hunt
1 Rampant Growth
1 Binding the Old Gods
1 Jukai Naturalist
1 Nyx Weaver
1 Satyr Enchanter
1 Golgari Rot Farm
1 Krosan Verge
1 Orzhov Basilica
1 Sandsteppe Citadel
1 Selesnya Sanctuary
1 Tainted Field
1 Tainted Wood
6 Plains
5 Swamp
8 Forest
Jetons Enchantements tenaces
2 jetons Copie // Soldat
1 jeton Copie // Oiseau
1 jeton Copie // Avacyn
1 jeton Copie // Pégase
1 jeton Copie // Ange (4/4)
1 jeton Clerc // Chat et Bête
1 jeton Elfe et Guerrier // Clerc
1 jeton Humain et Guerrier // Zombie et Armée
1 jeton Guivre // Araignée
Copie // Soldat
Copie // Oiseau
Copie // Avacyn
Copie // Pégase
Copie // Ange (4/4)
Clerc // Chat et Bête
Elfe et Guerrier // Clerc
Humain et Guerrier // Zombie et Armée
Guivre // Araignée
Groupe de Planeswalkers
Commodore Calembredaine et Léori, chasseur touché par l'étincelle sont des cartes Premium traditionnelles. Le commandant de présentation Commodore Calembredaine est imprimé avec le traitement super Premium sur papier cartonné plus épais. Ce traitement est idéal pour mettre en valeur votre commandant, mais n'est pas légal en jeu homologué.
1 Commodore Guff
1 Leori, Sparktouched Hunter
1 Mangara, the Diplomat
1 Gatewatch Beacon
1 Onakke Oathkeeper
1 Teyo, Geometric Tactician
1 Sparkshaper Visionary
1 Vronos, Masked Inquisitor
1 Chandra, Legacy of Fire
1 Guff Rewrites History
1 Jaya's Phoenix
1 Ajani Steadfast
1 Deploy the Gatewatch
1 Elspeth, Sun's Champion
1 Gideon Jura
1 Norn's Annex
1 Oath of Gideon
1 Promise of Loyalty
1 Semester's End
1 Urza's Ruinous Blast
1 Deepglow Skate
1 Jace Beleren
1 Jace, Architect of Thought
1 Jace, Mirror Mage
1 Oath of Jace
1 Spark Double
1 Blasphemous Act
1 Chandra, Awakened Inferno
1 Chandra, Torch of Defiance
1 Repeated Reverberation
1 Sarkhan the Masterless
1 Nahiri, the Harbinger
1 Narset of the Ancient Way
1 Narset, Enlightened Master
1 Oath of Teferi
1 The Chain Veil
1 Nevinyrral's Disk
1 Silent Arbiter
1 Cascade Bluffs
1 Exotic Orchard
1 Frostboil Snarl
1 Furycalm Snarl
1 Karn's Bastion
1 Mobilized District
1 Mystic Gate
1 Port Town
1 Prairie Stream
1 Rugged Prairie
1 Skycloud Expanse
1 Temple of Enlightenment
1 Temple of Epiphany
1 Temple of Triumph
1 Cartographer's Hawk
1 Path to Exile
1 Kazuul, Tyrant of the Cliffs
1 Arcane Signet
1 Fellwar Stone
1 Sol Ring
1 Command Tower
1 Myriad Landscape
1 Reliquary Tower
1 Grateful Apparition
1 Oreskos Explorer
1 Swords to Plowshares
1 The Wanderer
1 Flux Channeler
1 Fog Bank
1 Narset, Parter of Veils
1 Thrummingbird
1 Saheeli, Sublime Artificer
1 Wall of Denial
1 Azorius Signet
1 Boros Signet
1 Honor-Worn Shaku
1 Izzet Signet
1 Talisman of Conviction
1 Talisman of Creativity
1 Talisman of Progress
1 Wayfarer's Bauble
1 Forge of Heroes
1 Interplanar Beacon
1 Mystic Monastery
7 Island
4 Mountain
7 Plains
1 jeton Emblème (Chandra, torche de la défiance) // Sorcier
1 jeton Emblème (Narset des traditions) // Sorcier
1 jeton Emblème (Elspeth, championne du Soleil) // Copie (Jace)
1 jeton Soldat // Servo
2 jetons Soldat // Ogre
Mur // Kor et Allié
Dragon (4/4) // Kor et Allié
Emblème (Ajani l’inébranlable) // Sorcier
Emblème (Chandra, fournaise éveillée) // Sorcier
Emblème (Chandra, torche de la défiance) // Sorcier
Emblème (Narset des traditions) // Sorcier
Emblème (Elspeth, championne du Soleil) // Copie (Jace)
Soldat // Servo
Soldat // Ogre
Nuée de slivoïdes
Mère des tombes slivoïde et Rukarumel, biologiste sont des cartes Premium traditionnelles. Le commandant de présentation Mère des tombes slivoïde est imprimé avec le traitement super Premium sur papier cartonné plus épais. Ce traitement est idéal pour mettre en valeur votre commandant, mais n'est pas légal en jeu homologué.
Ces decks seront disponibles avec Commander Masters le 4 août 2023. Vous pouvez précommander l'extension auprès de revendeurs en ligne comme Amazon, de votre magasin de jeux local, et partout où se vend Magic .
