Alchemy: Dominaria Card Image Gallery
BLANC | BLEU | NOIR | ROUGE | VERT
MULTICOLORE | ARTEFACT | TOUTES LES CARTES
BLANC
Chevalier-conseiller bénalian
Prêtre des possibles
Attraction de la lune de brume
BLEU
Oracle de l'Alpha
Djinn scribeciel
Mage du trésor
Brume vésuvéenne
NOIR
Dragonnet de Darigaaz
Revenant amoindri
Reezug, le rafistoleur d'os
Chariot rote-fumée
ROUGE
Tressebraise guitûke
Flux de déploiement gobelin
Sergente gobeline préposée au moral
Dispersion de sorts
VERT
Congénères de Marwyn
Trancheur nantuko
Araignée âmevigne
Sylvin errant
MULTICOLORE
Arvad, contrebandier de l'Aquilon
Talisman germesang
Darigaaz, champion shivân
Revendeur de djaggernaut
Niambi, protectrice adorée
Machine de guerre protéenne
Fongepied, transplant thallidé
Contingence de Téfeiri
Tiana, mécanicienne angélique
Mage des marées vodalian
ARTEFACT
Construction de la coalition
Darigaaz, Shivan Champion's spellbook includes the following cards:
- Shivan Dragon
- Moonveil Regent
- Terror of the Peaks
- Leyline Tyrant
- Immersturm Predator
- Manaform Hellkite
- Bone Dragon
- Demanding Dragon
- Skarrgan Hellkite
- Thunderbreak Regent
- Black Dragon
- Skyship Stalker
- Red Dragon
Goblin Influx Array's spellbook includes the following cards:
- Goblin Warchief
- Goblin Chieftain
- Skirk Prospector
- Brash Taunter
- Wily Goblin
- Goblin Trashmaster
- Ember Hauler
- Relic Robber
- Fanatical Firebrand
- Goblin Arsonist
- Reckless Ringleader
- Battle Cry Goblin
- Beetleback Chief
- Goblin Instigator
- Legion Warboss
Oracle of the Alpha's spellbook includes the following cards:
Protean War Engine's spellbook includes the following cards:
- Serra Angel
- Resplendent Angel
- Steel-Plume Marshal
- Duelcraft Trainer
- Falconer Adept
- Seraph of Dawn
- Star-Crowned Stag
- Benalish Marshal
- Serra Paragon
- Blade Historian
- Captivating Crew
- Manaform Hellkite
- Moonveil Regent
- Skyship Stalker
- Ogre Battledriver
Skywriter Djinn's spellbook includes the following cards:
- See the Truth
- Teferi's Time Twist
- Flood of Recollection
- Keep Safe
- Hard Evidence
- Ghostform
- Startle
- Hampering Snare
- Stifle
- Contentious Plan
- Majestic Metamorphosis
- Befuddle
- Bury in Books
- Choking Tethers
- Suit Up
Slimefoot, Thallid Transplant's spellbook includes the following cards: