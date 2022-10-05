 

BLANC

Chevalier-conseiller bénalian
Prêtre des possibles
Attraction de la lune de brume
BLEU

Oracle de l'Alpha
Djinn scribeciel
Mage du trésor
Brume vésuvéenne
NOIR

Dragonnet de Darigaaz
Revenant amoindri
Reezug, le rafistoleur d'os
Chariot rote-fumée
ROUGE

Tressebraise guitûke
Flux de déploiement gobelin
Sergente gobeline préposée au moral
Dispersion de sorts
VERT

Congénères de Marwyn
Trancheur nantuko
Araignée âmevigne
Sylvin errant
MULTICOLORE

Arvad, contrebandier de l'Aquilon
Talisman germesang
Darigaaz, champion shivân
Revendeur de djaggernaut
Niambi, protectrice adorée
Machine de guerre protéenne
Fongepied, transplant thallidé
Contingence de Téfeiri
Tiana, mécanicienne angélique
Mage des marées vodalian
ARTEFACT

Construction de la coalition
