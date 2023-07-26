Cartes d'illustration Commander Masters
Les boosters d'extension Commander Masters, disponibles en précommande auprès de votre magasin de jeux local et de détaillants comme Amazon, contiennent une carte d'illustration présentant l'une des 81 fabuleuses illustrations issues de l'extension. De plus, 1 carte d'illustration sur 10 est susceptible de porter le symbole Planeswalker ou la signature de l'artiste en impression dorée.
Apprenez-en plus sur les boosters d'extension et les autres produits Commander Masters incroyables qu'ils contiennent dans l'article Collectionner L'invasion des machines, et découvrez les cartes d'illustration ci-dessous (les versions non-estampillées arborent la même illustration, mais sans la signature de l'artiste ni le symbole Planeswalker).
CARTES D'ILLUSTRATION
Carte d'illustration Lame ancestrale 1/81
Carte d'illustration Kemba, kha régente 2/81
Carte d'illustration Abri 3/81
Carte d'illustration Shikari lancesoleil 4/81
Carte d'illustration Doublure 5/81
Carte d'illustration Bribery 6/81
Carte d'illustration Analyse en profondeur 7/81
Carte d'illustration Padeem, consul de l’innovation 8/81
Carte d'illustration Précepteur particulier 9/81
Carte d'illustration Forgeur d’armes réputé 10/81
Carte d'illustration Émergence des vagues 11/81
Carte d'illustration Archifielleux du désespoir 12/81
Carte d'illustration Chaînes, maître des démences 13/81
Carte d'illustration Décret de souffrance 14/81
Carte d'illustration Endrek Sahr, maître reproducteur 15/81
Carte d'illustration Capitaine de la garde d’ivoire 16/81
Carte d'illustration Exsanguination 17/81
Carte d'illustration Détruire toute espérance 18/81
Carte d'illustration Pacte de la tombe 19/81
Carte d'illustration Sous-fifre loyal 20/81
Carte d'illustration Chair à dragon 21/81
Carte d'illustration Godo, seigneur de guerre bandit 22/81
Carte d'illustration Cycle alimentaire d’Ezuri 23/81
Carte d'illustration Sakiko, mère de l’été 24/81
Carte d'illustration Revendication de Linciel 25/81
Carte d'illustration Chef de clan aux sabots de pierre 26/81
Carte d'illustration Kraj expérimental 27/81
Carte d'illustration Mirri, duelliste de l’Aquilon 28/81
Carte d'illustration Sidisi, tyran de la Couvée 29/81
Carte d'illustration Palais d’opale 30/81
Carte d'illustration Mutation de sombracier 31/81
Carte d'illustration Cadeau généreux 32/81
Carte d'illustration Chemin vers l’exil 33/81
Carte d'illustration Rendre à la poussière 34/81
Carte d'illustration Bouleversement de réalité 35/81
Carte d'illustration Retour de l’effroi 36/81
Carte d'illustration Carte d'illustration Exsanguination #2 37/81 37/81
Carte d'illustration Carte d'illustration Pacte de la tombe #2 38/81 38/81
Carte d'illustration Domination de congénères 39/81
Carte d'illustration Chipeur de trésor 40/81
Carte d'illustration Mystique elfe 41/81
Carte d'illustration Croc-de-givre d’Ohran 42/81
Carte d'illustration Béhémoth royal 43/81
Carte d'illustration Cachet d’ésotérisme 44/81
Carte d'illustration Heaume du champion 45/81
Carte d'illustration Lentille extraplanaire 46/81
Carte d'illustration Tour de commandement 47/81
Carte d'illustration Sources rajeunisseuses 48/81
Carte d'illustration Stade des sous-bois 49/81
Carte d'illustration Morophon, l'Abondant 50/81
Carte d'illustration Carte d'illustration Kemba, kha régente #2 51/81 51/81
Carte d'illustration Azami, dame des parchemins 52/81
Carte d'illustration Urza, seigneur grand-artificier 53/81
Carte d'illustration Mikaeus, le maudit 54/81
Carte d'illustration Neheb, l’Éternel 55/81
Carte d'illustration Azusa, Lost but Seeking 56/81
Carte d'illustration Omnath, Locus de mana 57/81
Carte d'illustration Vagabond du maelstrom 58/81
Carte d'illustration Fongepied, le clandestin 59/81
Carte d'illustration Teysa Karlov 60/81
Carte d'illustration L’Ur-Dragon 61/81
Carte d'illustration Yuriko, l’ombre du tigre 62/81
Carte d'illustration Ripaille mortelle 63/81
Carte d'illustration Précepteur diabolique 64/81
Carte d'illustration Dragon du bûcher 65/81
Carte d'illustration Claque déflectrice 66/81
Carte d'illustration Insurrection 67/81
Carte d'illustration Summum de la destruction 68/81
Carte d'illustration Brume obscurcissante 69/81
Carte d'illustration Anneau solaire 70/81
Carte d'illustration Zhulodok, avaleur du Vide 71/81
Carte d'illustration Anikthéa, main d'Érébos 72/81
Carte d'illustration Mère des tombes slivoïde 73/81
Carte d'illustration Lui-qui-trahit 74/81
Carte d'illustration Slivoïde ossefaux 75/81
Carte d'illustration Slivoïde sentinelle 76/81
Carte d'illustration Slivoïde des cryptes 77/81
Carte d'illustration Slivoïde aiguisé 78/81
Carte d'illustration Slivoïde à deux têtes 79/81
Carte d'illustration Slivoïde cuirgemme 80/81
Carte d'illustration Slivoïde manaduite 81/81