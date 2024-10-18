Skip to main content
Visuels des cartes Fondations de Magic: The Gathering

Card Image Gallery / Magic: The Gathering Foundations

Visuels des cartes Fondations de Magic: The Gathering

Fondations de Magic: The Gathering. sort le 15 novembre 2024. Nous partagerons tous les détails quand les aperçus commenceront le vendredi 25 octobre à la MagicCon: Las Vegas, mais vous pouvez déjà avoir un premier avant-goût de l’extension avec le Premier aperçu de Fondations de Magic: The Gathering.

Blanc (1)
Bleu (3)
Noir (4)
Vert (1)
Multicolore (4)
