Whether you're taking your first trip through the planes of the Multiverse or you're a seasoned Planeswalker, you'll find something special in Magic: The Gathering Foundations, a compilation of everything exciting and fantastical about Magic. With new-to-Magic cards and fan-favorite reprints, Foundations has something for everyone. And, since the set will be legal in Standard until at least 2029, you'll be able to enjoy these cards for many years to come.

Art by: PINDURSKI

If you're looking for the most important details, then look no further! We've got the four most important things to know about collecting Foundations right here.

1. Break out your favorite cards with borderless versions.

Foundations is all about looking into the depths of what makes Magic so amazing, and we wanted to encapsulate these on borderless cards. Iconic reprints and select new-to-Magic cards receive unique artwork with a borderless frame.

0350_MTGFDN_BrdFaves: Niv-Mizzet, Visionary

Borderless cards can be found in both Foundations Play Boosters and Collector Boosters.

2. Add some extra shine with mana foils.

Looking for that extra stylistic flair for your deck? Then check out these mana foil cards! All borderless rare and mythic rare cards in Foundations also have mana foil versions, where the borderless card is overlayed with the five mana symbols.

0395_MTGFDN_EclBdFav: Twinflame Tyrant

Mana foil cards appear only in Foundations Collector Boosters. These cards are only in English but can be found in Collector Boosters of any language.

3. Japan Showcase cards return with Foundations.

First introduced in Duskmourn: House of Horror, Japan Showcase are a collection of ten cards with a special frame and artwork by Japanese artists and illustrators. Meant to evoke the iconic imagery of Japanese hobby shops, these pay homage to an integral part of the gaming community.

0425_MTGFDN_JapanSh: Think Twice

Japan Showcase cards appear only in Collector Boosters. In Japanese Collector Boosters, Japan Showcase cards will always be in Japanese. In non-Japanese Collector Boosters, they will appear in English two thirds of the time and in Japanese one third of the time.

4. Special Guests cards call back to beloved treatments.

Special Guests cards are a unique way of showcasing pieces from Magic's past through the lens of a given set. Since Foundations is a glimpse into the beauty of Magic as a whole, we're capturing this by bringing back ten showcase frames from Magic's past.

0082_MTGFDN_SpGsts2: Temporal Manipulation

Special Guests appear in both Foundations Play Boosters and Collector Boosters.

Magic: The Gathering Foundations is the perfect way to start playing the world's first collectible card game, or to pick up some powerful cards for your decks. For all the details on this foundational Magic set, read on!

Magic: The Gathering Foundations Details

FDN Expansion Symbol

J25 Expansion Symbol J25 Expansion Symbol

FDC Expansion Symbol FDC Expansion Symbol

SPG Expansion Symbol SPG Expansion Symbol

Foundations Set Code: FDN

Foundations Jumpstart Set Code: J25

Special Guests Set Code: SPG

Legality:

Magic: The Gathering Foundations (FDN) is a Standard-legal set and will remain in Standard until at least 2029.

Foundations Jumpstart (J25) and Special Guests (SPG) are Commander-, Legacy-, and Vintage-legal sets, and individual cards are also legal where already available in other formats.

Foundations Commander (FDC) cards in the Starter Collection are legal where already available in other formats and are not Standard-legal.

Magic: The Gathering Foundations Play Boosters contain cards from FDN and SPG. These cards are playable in Magic: The Gathering Foundations Draft and Sealed when opened from Play Boosters.

Website: Magic: The Gathering Foundations

Magic: The Gathering Foundations products are available for preorder now, including Play Boosters, Collector Boosters, Jumpstart Boosters, Starter Collections, and more! You can find these exciting new releases at your local game store, online at retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic: The Gathering products are sold.

Not-So-Solemn Promo Cards

0729_MTGFDN_BaBPromo: Solemn Simulacrum

Foundations is all about the fundamental cards of Magic, and you can pick up an iconic card at your local game store with this Buy-a-Box promo. You'll receive a traditional foil, extended-art Solemn Simulacrum with your purchase of a Foundations Play Booster box or Collector Booster box while supplies last. This promotion does not apply to Foundations Jumpstart booster boxes.

Speaking of foundational cards for your decks, you can also receive this foil-etched Sol Ring promo card while supplies last with the purchase of a Foundations Play Booster box or Collector Booster box. Like the Solemn Simulacrum promo, this does not apply to Foundations Jumpstart booster boxes.

Check with your local game store for more information on these promo cards.

How to Start Collecting

If this is your first foray into Magic or you're looking to pick up products for your friends and family, Foundations is the set for you! Players of all skill levels can enjoy the game of Magic with this set.

Magic: The Gathering Foundations Beginner Box

The Beginner Box is designed to be someone's first experience with Magic. With ten Jumpstart decks that are specifically made to show new players how to play the game, it gives you everything you need to learn or teach Magic: The Gathering.

Magic: The Gathering Foundations Starter Collection

Once you've learned how to play, the Starter Collection is a great way to supercharge your collection of spells. This is a collection of over 350 cards and provides you with everything you need to start building your own decks. It even has some Commander staples like Sol Ring and Command Tower, letting you try out the most popular Constructed format.

Magic: The Gathering Foundations Play Booster Box

Once you know what you like, Play Boosters are a great way to acquire new cards for your decks. These include cards from Foundations and give you a taste of what you can expect to see in Magic.

The Booster Fun of Foundations

Foundations celebrates some of the most iconic elements of Magic: The Gathering, with characters, spells, and locations from across the many planes of the game. Booster Fun cards help accentuate these elements, combining fantastical artwork with exciting cards.

Character Lands

Planeswalkers, powerful individuals with the ability to traverse the Multiverse at will, have been a core pillar of Magic for many years. These characters' adventures are highlighted on these character lands, basic lands that highlight one of five corresponding Planeswalkers.

0282_MTGFDN_MbarLnds: Plains 0285_MTGFDN_MbarLnds: Island 0286_MTGFDN_MbarLnds: Swamp 0288_MTGFDN_MbarLnds: Mountain 0291_MTGFDN_MbarLnds: Forest

There's also a cycle of character lands featuring five non-Planeswalker characters: Giada, Zimone, Tinybones, Kellan, and Loot. These showcase various iconic sights from across the Multiverse and are a great way to showcase your favorite characters.

0283_MTGFDN_MbarLnds: Plains 0284_MTGFDN_MbarLnds: Island 0287_MTGFDN_MbarLnds: Swamp 0289_MTGFDN_MbarLnds: Mountain 0290_MTGFDN_MbarLnds: Forest

Character lands appear in both Play Boosters and Collector Boosters. Additionally, one of each character land, both Planeswalker and non-Planeswalker versions, are included in the Starter Collection.

Borderless Cards and Mana Foils

Borderless cards highlight the iconic artwork of Magic, bringing iconic moments from throughout the Multiverse to life on cards. The five main planeswalker cards of the set all have borderless versions, in addition to several other cards from the main set. These borderless cards appear in both Play Boosters and Collector Boosters.

0294_MTGFDN_BrdFaves: Arahbo, the First Fang 0322_MTGFDN_BrdFaves: Phyrexian Arena

Additionally, every rare or mythic rare borderless card in Foundations has a mana foil version! These cards have a special foil pattern of the five mana symbols stamped over them, giving them the kind of special flair that only Magic can provide.

0395_MTGFDN_EclBdFav: Twinflame Tyrant

Mana foil cards appear only in Foundations Collector Boosters. These cards are only in English but can be found in Collector Boosters of any language.

Special Guests

Special Guests cards bring pieces of the Multiverse together, with artwork and flavor themed around their set. For a set like Foundations, that meant we couldn't just highlight one style or plane. We wanted to be true to the Multiverse and open up the vault of past beloved showcase treatments.

0082_MTGFDN_SpGsts2: Temporal Manipulation

Non-foil Special Guests cards appear in Play Boosters, while traditional foil Special Guests cards appear in Collector Boosters.

Japan Showcase

Japan Showcase takes ten cards from Foundations and gives them a special frame and artwork by Japanese artists and illustrators. These cards are meant to pay homage to Japanese hobby shops and the vital role these players have in the game. We're highlighting a mix of reprints and new-to-Magic cards in this set, with the fan-favorite Llanowar Elves and the powerful Twinflame Tyrant receiving Japan Showcase cards.

0429_MTGFDN_JapanSh: Llanowar Elves 0427_MTGFDN_JapanSh: Twinflame Tyrant

Japan Showcase cards appear only in Collector Boosters. In Japanese Collector Boosters, Japan Showcase cards will always be in Japanese. In non-Japanese Collector Boosters, they will appear in English two thirds of the time and in Japanese one third of the time.

Anime Cards

You'll find one card with anime artwork in each pack of Foundations Jumpstart. These feature cards and characters both new and old, giving a distinct anime flair to your Jumpstart games. There are 51 different anime art cards that can be found in Foundations Jumpstart Boosters.

There are 27 new-to-Magic anime cards, all of which are legendary creatures. Each has epic artwork by Japanese artists and is perfect to helm your next Commander deck.

One card with anime art appears in each Foundations Jumpstart Booster. Please note that anime cards do not appear in the Jumpstart packs in the Beginner Box.

Product Guide

Play Boosters

Magic: The Gathering Foundations Play Booster Box

