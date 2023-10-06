Wizards of the Coast

Pronti a viaggiare nel tempo e nello spazio? Puoi unirti al Dottore, ai suoi compagni o persino ai suoi nemici e vivere avventure in tutto l'universo con i mazzi Commander di Magic: The Gathering® – Doctor Who™. Quest'ultima aggiunta alla nostra linea Mondi Altrove comprende quattro mazzi Commander ispirati a diversi aspetti di Doctor Who™. Ogni mazzo includerà un mazzo Commander da 100 carte con inedite illustrazioni a tema Doctor Who™. E con ogni mazzo contenente 50 nuove carte Magic , il divertimento è assicurato.

Blast from the Past (verde-bianco-blu)

Timey-Wimey (blu-rosso-bianco)

Paradox Power (verde-blu-rosso)

Masters of Evil (blu-nero-rosso)

Puoi esplorare le carte in questi mazzi con la Galleria Immagini delle Carte di Magic: The Gathering® – Doctor Who™, inclusi i trattamenti in stile vetrina disponibili nelle Collector Booster! Scopri Collezionare Magic: The Gathering® – Doctor Who™ per tutto quello che c'è da sapere sulle emozionanti carte Buste divertenti da non perdere dell'espansione.

Se stai solo cercando il contenuto dei mazzi, sei nel posto giusto! Abbiamo le liste dei mazzi per tutti e quattro i mazzi Commander proprio qui. Con ristampe, carte Planechase, nuove carte Magia e altro ancora, c'è molto da scoprire qui.

Magic: The Gathering® – Doctor Who™ uscirà il 13 ottobre 2023. Speriamo ti unisca a noi per celebrare i 60 anni di avventure del Signore del Tempo! Puoi preordinare questi mazzi e molto altro dal tuo negozio di zona, presso rivenditori online come Amazon e ovunque si vendano prodotti di Magic .

(Nota del redattore: le seguenti liste dei mazzi mostrano automaticamente la ristampa più recente di ogni carta estratta dal nostro database delle carte, incluse versioni non incluse in questo prodotto. Le liste dei mazzi non sono rappresentazioni esatte carta per carta, bensì liste interattive delle carte incluse in ogni mazzo.)

Blast from the Past

The Fourth Doctor (foil) The Fourth Doctor (comandante foil in rilievo da copertina) Sarah Jane Smith (foil)

The Fourth Doctor e Sarah Jane Smith sono carte foil. Il comandante foil in rilievo da copertina The Fourth Doctor è stampato con il trattamento foil in rilievo su un cartoncino più spesso: ottimo per sfoggiare il tuo comandante, ma non è legale nel gioco sanzionato.



1 The Fourth Doctor 1 Sarah Jane Smith 1 Romana II 1 Jo Grant 1 Tegan Jovanka 1 Barbara Wright 1 Ian Chesterton 1 Peri Brown 1 Crisis of Conscience 1 The Caves of Androzani 1 The War Games 1 Trial of a Time Lord 1 The Night of the Doctor 1 Traverse Eternity 1 K-9, Mark I 1 Adric, Mathematical Genius 1 Nyssa of Traken 1 Reverse the Polarity 1 Five Hundred Year Diary 1 An Unearthly Child 1 Leela, Sevateem Warrior 1 Ace, Fearless Rebel 1 Susan Foreman 1 The Five Doctors 1 Jamie McCrimmon 1 The Sea Devils 1 City of Death 1 Gallifrey Stands 1 Alistair, the Brigadier 1 The First Doctor 1 The Second Doctor 1 The Third Doctor 1 The Fifth Doctor 1 The Sixth Doctor 1 The Seventh Doctor 1 The Eighth Doctor 1 Vrestin, Menoptra Leader 1 Sergeant John Benton 1 The Curse of Fenric 1 Duggan, Private Detective 1 Bessie, the Doctor's Roadster 1 Ace's Baseball Bat 1 Gallifrey Council Chamber 1 Day of Destiny 1 Heroic Intervention 1 Time Wipe 1 Heroes' Podium 1 Trenzalore Clocktower 1 Twice Upon a Time 1 Port Town 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Temple of Enlightenment 1 Fortified Village 1 Prairie Stream 1 Canopy Vista 1 Sungrass Prairie 1 Temple of Plenty 1 Irrigated Farmland 1 Temple of Mystery 1 Vineglimmer Snarl 1 Scattered Groves 1 Celestial Colonnade 1 Deserted Beach 1 Glacial Fortress 1 Horizon Canopy 1 Overgrown Farmland 1 Waterlogged Grove 1 Dreamroot Cascade 1 Skycloud Expanse 1 Banish to Another Universe 1 Time Lord Regeneration 1 Displaced Dinosaurs 1 Sonic Screwdriver 1 TARDIS 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 Path to Exile 1 Return to Dust 1 Explore 1 Three Visits 1 Arcane Signet 1 Sol Ring 1 Talisman of Unity 1 Hero's Blade 1 Talisman of Progress 1 Thought Vessel 1 Mind Stone 1 Thriving Isle 1 Thriving Grove 1 Thriving Heath 1 Ash Barrens 1 Seaside Citadel 1 Command Tower 1 Path of Ancestry 2 Plains 2 Island 3 Forest

Pedine di Blast from the Past

1 pedina Food // Warrior

1 pedina Treasure // Warrior

1 pedina Clue // Human Rogue

1 pedina Copy // Soldier

1 pedina Mutant // Soldier

1 pedina Mutant // Alien Insect

1 pedina Alien Insect // Alien Salamander

1 pedina Mutant // Alien Salamander

1 pedina Soldier // Mutant

1 pedina Soldier // Copy

Carte Planechase di Blast from the Past

The Pyramid of Mars

Caught in a Parallel Universe

Gardens of Tranquil Repose

Spectrox Mines

Coal Hill School

UNIT Headquarters

The Cheetah Planet

Antarctic Research Base

The Cave of Skulls

TARDIS Bay

Timey-Wimey

The Tenth Doctor (foil) The Tenth Doctor (comandante foil in rilievo da copertina) Rose Tyler (foil)

The Tenth Doctor e Rose Tyler sono carte foil. Il comandante foil in rilievo da copertina The Tenth Doctor è stampato con il trattamento foil in rilievo su un cartoncino più spesso: ottimo per sfoggiare il tuo comandante, ma non è legale nel gioco sanzionato.

1 The Tenth Doctor 1 Rose Tyler 1 Wilfred Mott 1 Everybody Lives! 1 Everything Comes to Dust 1 Four Knocks 1 The Pandorica 1 The Wedding of River Song 1 Adipose Offspring 1 Astrid Peth 1 Crack in Time 1 The Girl in the Fireplace 1 Martha Jones 1 Nanogene Conversion 1 Flesh Duplicate 1 The Eleventh Hour 1 All of History, All at Once 1 Donna Noble 1 Amy Pond 1 Ecstatic Beauty 1 RMS Titanic 1 Coward // Killer 1 The Parting of the Ways 1 The Ninth Doctor 1 Sally Sparrow 1 Jenny, Generated Anomaly 1 Rory Williams 1 The Eleventh Doctor 1 The War Doctor 1 Regenerations Restored 1 Idris, Soul of the TARDIS 1 The Face of Boe 1 Run for Your Life 1 The Day of the Doctor 1 Gallifrey Falls // No More 1 Dinosaurs on a Spaceship 1 Kate Stewart 1 Rotating Fireplace 1 The Moment 1 Trenzalore Clocktower 1 Grasp of Fate 1 Farewell 1 Out of Time 1 Wedding Ring 1 Inspiring Refrain 1 As Foretold 1 Fractured Identity 1 Port Town 1 Temple of Triumph 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Temple of Enlightenment 1 Prairie Stream 1 Irrigated Farmland 1 Deserted Beach 1 Glacial Fortress 1 Skycloud Expanse 1 Temple of Epiphany 1 Frostboil Snarl 1 Thespian's Stage 1 Furycalm Snarl 1 War Room 1 Sunbaked Canyon 1 Sundown Pass 1 Stormcarved Coast 1 Fiery Islet 1 Atraxi Warden 1 Wibbly-wobbly, Timey-wimey 1 Time Beetle 1 Star Whale 1 Sibylline Soothsayer 1 Judoon Enforcers 1 Psychic Paper 1 TARDIS 1 Sonic Screwdriver 1 Arcane Signet 1 Sol Ring 1 Clockspinning 1 Thought Vessel 1 Mind Stone 1 Talisman of Creativity 1 Lightning Greaves 1 Talisman of Conviction 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Command Tower 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Temple of the False God 1 Myriad Landscape 1 Thriving Bluff 1 Mystic Monastery 1Ominous Cemetery 1 Rogue's Passage 3 Plains 3 Island 3 Mountain

Pedine di Timey-Wimey

1 pedina Soldier // Dinosaur

1 pedina Soldier // Horse

1 pedina Human // Treasure

1 pedina Clue // Human Noble

1 pedina Food // Copy

1 pedina Alien // Dinosaur

1 pedina Alien // Copy

1 pedina Dinosaur // Copy

1 pedina Dinosaur // Alien

1 pedina Copy // Soldier

Carte Planechase di Timey-Wimey

The Lux Foundation Library

Lake Silencio

Amy's Home

Ood Sphere

Human-Time Lord Meta-Crisis

Bad Wolf Bay

Two Streams Facility

Prime Minister's Cabinet Room

New New York

Pompeii

Paradox Power

The Thirteenth Doctor (foil) The Thirteenth Doctor (comandante foil in rilievo da copertina) Yasmin Khan (foil)

The Thirteenth Doctor e Yasmin Khan sono carte foil. Il comandante foil in rilievo da copertina The Thirteenth Doctor del mazzo è stampato con il trattamento foil in rilievo su un cartoncino più spesso: ottimo per sfoggiare il tuo comandante, ma non è legale nel gioco sanzionato.

1 The Thirteenth Doctor 1 Yasmin Khan 1 Danny Pink 1 Osgood, Operation Double 1 Twice Upon a Time 1 Become the Pilot 1 Quantum Misalignment 1 Nardole, Resourceful Cyborg 1 Flatline 1 Bill Potts 1 Into the Time Vortex 1 Dan Lewis 1 Flaming Tyrannosaurus 1 Ryan Sinclair 1 Return the Past 1 Impending Flux 1 The Flux 1 Sisterhood of Karn 1 Graham O'Brien 1 Karvanista, Loyal Lupari 1 The Foretold Soldier 1 Fugitive of the Judoon 1 River Song 1 Madame Vastra 1 Jenny Flint 1 Strax, Sontaran Nurse 1 The Twelfth Doctor 1 The Fugitive Doctor 1 Me, the Immortal 1 Frost Fair Lure Fish 1 Lunar Hatchling 1 Heaven Sent 1 Last Night Together 1 River Song's Diary 1 Confession Dial 1 Clara Oswald 1 Chaos Warp 1 Cursed Mirror 1 Carpet of Flowers 1 Dreamroot Cascade 1 Temple of Mystery 1 Vineglimmer Snarl 1 Waterlogged Grove 1 Desolate Lighthouse 1 Rockfall Vale 1 Rootbound Crag 1 Temple of Abandon 1 Cinder Glade 1 Sheltered Thicket 1 Temple of Epiphany 1 Frostboil Snarl 1 Stormcarved Coast 1 Fiery Islet 1 Game Trail 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Gallifrey Council Chamber 1 Psychic Paper 1 TARDIS 1 Sonic Screwdriver 1 Start the TARDIS 1 Surge of Brilliance 1 Iraxxa, Empress of Mars 1 Memory Worm 1 Decaying Time Loop 1 Thijarian Witness 1 Truth or Consequences 1 Bigger on the Inside 1 Wreck and Rebuild 1 Arcane Signet 1 Sol Ring 1 Ponder 1 Think Twice 1 Preordain 1 Throes of Chaos 1 Cultivate 1 Search for Tomorrow 1 Farseek 1 Beast Within 1 Growth Spiral 1 Talisman of Curiosity 1 Talisman of Impulse 1 Rogue's Passage 1 Frontier Bivouac 1 Reliquary Tower 1 Myriad Landscape 1 Temple of the False God 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Command Tower 1 Ominous Cemetery 4 Island 3 Mountain 4 Forest

Pedine di Paradox Power

1 pedina Human // Fish

1 pedina Fish // Beast

1 pedina Clue // Copy

1 pedina Food // Copy

1 pedina Treasure // Alien Warrior

1 pedina Alien // Copy

1 pedina Alien Warrior // Alien Rhino

1 pedina Alien Warrior // Food

1 pedina Copy // Osgood, Operation Double

1 pedina Alien Warrior // Treasure

Carte Planechase di Paradox Power

The Doctor's Childhood Barn

Stormcage Containment Facility

The Drum, Mining Facility

Singing Tower of Darillium

Fixed Point in Time

Besieged Viking Village

North Pole Research Base

Temple of Atropos

Kerblam! Warehouse

The Dining Car

Masters of Evil

Davros, Dalek Creator (foil) Davros, Dalek Creator (comandante foil in rilievo da copertina) Missy (foil)

Davros, Dalek Creator e Missy sono carte foil. Il comandante foil in rilievo da copertina Davros, Dalek Creator è stampato con il trattamento foil in rilievo su un cartoncino più spesso: ottimo per sfoggiare il tuo comandante, ma non è legale nel gioco sanzionato.

Pedine di Masters of Evil

1 pedina Treasure // Dalek

1 pedina Clue // Copy

1 pedina Alien Angel // Dalek

1 pedina Alien Angel // Cyberman

1 pedina Alien Angel // Mark of the Rani

1 pedina Alien Angel // Copy

1 pedina Clue // Dalek

1 pedina Mark of the Rani // Dalek

1 pedina Cyberman // Mark of the Rani

1 pedina Cyberman // Dalek

Carte Planechase di Masters of Evil

City of the Daleks

The Moonbase

Dalek Intensive Care

Bowie Base One

The Doctor’s Tomb

Aplan Mortarium

Unleash the Flux

The Matrix of Time

Hotel of Fears

Mondassian Colony Ship

The TARDIS Takes Flight

Presto potrai aggiungere tutte queste carte alla tua prossima partita Commander e il mondo di Doctor Who™ a Magic: The Gathering. L'espansione uscirà il 13 ottobre 2023 e il divertimento non finisce qui! Puoi partecipare a eventi di lancio speciali per festeggiare Magic: The Gathering® – Doctor Who™ presso il tuo negozio di zona.

Puoi preordinare questi mazzi e molto altro dal tuo negozio di zona, presso rivenditori online come Amazon e ovunque si vendano prodotti di Magic .