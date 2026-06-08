Stiamo convocando tutti i tuoi personaggi Marvel preferiti del vasto Universo Marvel nelle buste Jumpstart di Magic: The Gathering® | Marvel Super Heroes! Le buste Jumpstart portano alcuni dei nomi più noti della Marvel in Magic, come Dottor Destino, Avengers, Thunderbolts, insieme a delle carte ricche di contenuto narrativo per i personaggi più amati. Trova i tuoi personaggi preferiti o scoprine di nuovi quando Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes uscirà il 26 giugno 2026.

0588_MTGMSH_JumpNew: Captain America, Skybound 0639_MTGMSH_JumpNew: Silver Surfer, Cosmic Voyager 0654_MTGMSH_JumpNew: Doctor Doom, Unrivaled 0700_MTGMSH_JumpNew: Nico Minoru, Runaway 0721_MTGMSH_JumpNew: Flatman

Le confezioni di buste Jumpstart di Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes contengono 24 buste Jumpstart con almeno 1 carta inedita di Magic dall’MSC in ciascuna busta. Ciascuna busta Jumpstart contiene inoltre 1 terra base Calma della Città o Caos della città con illustrazione completa.

Ti basta aprire due buste Jumpstart e mescolarne il contenuto per creare un mazzo completo e giocare. Semplice, no? Le buste Jumpstart sono ideali per i giocatori che vogliono imparare a giocare o espandere la loro collezione con carte dell’Universo Marvel. I 51 temi delle buste hanno qualcosa in serbo per ogni giocatore.

Scopri tutte le carte delle buste di Jumpstart nella galleria immagini delle carte di Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes. Di seguito, puoi trovare tutti i temi delle buste Jumpstart di Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes. L’espansione uscirà il 26 giugno ed è ora disponibile per il preordine presso il tuo negozio di zona, TCGplayer, Amazon e ovunque si vendano prodotti di Magic.

Bianco

0011_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Theme

Agent Phil Coulson Peggy Carter, Secret Agent Agent 13, Sharon Carter Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Quake, Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier Borough Backup Nick Fury, Spymaster S.H.I.E.L.D. Spy Kit Helicarrier Strike Strategic Intervention Web Up Thriving Heath 7 Plains

0012_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Battalion Theme Card

General Thunderbolt Ross The Howling Commandos Wakandan Shield Guard Wild Pack Squad Falcon, Joaquin Torres War Machine, James Rhodes U.S.Agent, John Walker Captain America, Skybound Ultimate Alliance Helicarrier Strike Heroic Teamwork Fall to Earth Thriving Heath 7 Plains

0013_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Caretakers Theme Card

Crowd of True Believers Night Nurse, Healer of Heroes Donald Blake, Guise of Thor MJ, Rising Star Virtuous Variant Doctor Jane Foster Valkyrior Skyrider Doctor Strange, Surgeon Take Up the Shield Super Villain Lockup Infinity Formula Fall to Earth Thriving Heath 7 Plains

0014_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Counterargument Theme Card

City Pigeon Selfless Police Captain Matt Murdock, Justice Seeker She-Hulk, Attorney-at-Law Foggy Nelson, On Retainer Daily Bugle Reporters Starling, Aerial Ally Vault Guardsman Political Triumph Costume Closet Murdock’s Crusade Web Up Thriving Heath 7 Plains

0015_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Equipped Theme Card

Bucky Barnes, Eager Ally Peggy Carter, Secret Agent The Howling Commandos Agent 13, Sharon Carter Patriot, Young Avenger U.S.Agent, John Walker Captain America, Liberator Captain America’s Shield Take Up the Shield Infinity Formula Origin of Captain America Secure Detention Thriving Heath 7 Plains

0016_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Marvelous Theme Card

Wakandan Shield Guard Raft Security Officer Marvel Boy, Noh-Varr Hero in Training Ms. Marvel, Elastic Ally Photon, Lady of Light Captain Mar-Vell, Space-Born Captain Marvel, Shooting Star Helicarrier Strike Quantum Entanglement Super Villain Lockup Fall to Earth Thriving Heath 7 Plains

0017_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Precise Theme Card

Colleen Wing, Street Samurai Agent of Atlas Raft Security Officer Kree Commandos Hawkeye, Bowslinger Mockingbird, Ace Agent Valkyrior Skyrider Panther Pounce Stunning Shot Sudden Strike Heroic Teamwork Fall to Earth Thriving Heath 7 Plains

0018_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Squadron Theme Card

Agent of Atlas Brave Brawler Nighthawk, Dark Defender Hero in Training Zarda, the Power Princess Doctor Spectrum Borough Backup Hyperion, Supreme Hero Hyperion’s Atomic Vision Heroic Teamwork Web Up Blur of Heroism Thriving Heath 7 Plains

0019_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Wakanda Theme Card

Wakandan Shield Guard Wakandan Tusker Black Panther, Most Dangerous Shuri, Vibranium Technologist Okoye, Dora Milaje Leader Wakandan Drone Flock Borough Backup Vibranium Energy Daggers Ultimate Alliance Panther Pounce Heroic Teamwork Secure Detention Thriving Heath 7 Plains

0020_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Web-Slinging Theme Card

Aunt May Flash Thompson, Spider-Fan Gallant Citizen Spider-Man, Web-Slinger Virtuous Variant Spider-UK Amazing Spider-Girl Vault Guardsman Thwip! Spectacular Tactics Web Up Spider-Mobile Thriving Heath 7 Plains

Blu

0021_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Analyzed Theme Card

Virtual Assistant TVA Bureaucrat Viv Vision, Teen Synthezoid Echo, Perceptive Prodigy Machine Man, Model X-51 Victor Mancha, Runaway Vision, Spectral Synthezoid We Say Thee Nay! Quantum Reduction Frozen in Ice Timeline Inquiry Atlantis Attacks Thriving Isle 7 Island

0022_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Atlantis Theme Card

Mist-Cloaked Herald Daughter of the Deep Atlantean Skirmisher Atlantean Cavalry Namora, the Sea Queen Attuma, Atlantean Warlord Shipwreck Patrol Namor, Scourge of the Seas Quantum Reduction Unstable Experiment Frozen in Ice Atlantis Attacks Thriving Isle 7 Island

0023_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Blink Theme Card

Shi'ar Soldier Mob Lookout Imperial Cosmographer S.H.I.E.L.D. Deployment Drone Justice, Vance Astrovik Victor Timely, Wily Tycoon Shipwreck Patrol Silver Surfer, Cosmic Voyager Spaceshift We Say Thee Nay! Collector's Case Dismissive Denial Thriving Isle 7 Island

0024_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Conniving Theme Card

Kid Loki Mob Lookout Flying Octobot Graviton, Fundamental Force Doc Ock's Henchmen Tiger Shark, Abyssal Hunter Leader, Super-Genius Doc Ock, Sinister Scientist Unstable Experiment Mysterio's Mirage Trickster's Stratagem Dismissive Denial Thriving Isle Villainous Hideout 6 Island

0025_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Geniuses Theme Card

Kid Loki Bold Biochemist Brawn, Amadeus Cho Shuri, Vibranium Technologist Ant-Man, Reformed Rogue Beast, Erudite Aerialist Blue Marvel, Adam Brashear Reed Richards, Smartest Man Super Intelligence Futurist Forge Frozen in Ice Fantastic Bounce Thriving Isle 7 Island

0026_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Iron Man Theme Card

Hydraulic Helper Rescue, Pepper Potts S.H.I.E.L.D. Deployment Drone Iron Lad, Young Avenger War Machine, James Rhodes Iron Man, Bleeding Edge Happy Hogan, Bodyguard Iron Suitcase Collector's Case Futurist Forge I Am Iron Man Origin of Iron Man Thriving Isle 7 Island

0027_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Kang Dynasty Theme Card

Bold Biochemist TVA Bureaucrat S.H.I.E.L.D. Deployment Drone Iron Lad, Young Avenger Immortus, Master of Eternity Victor Timely, Wily Tycoon Pharaoh Rama-Tut Think Twice Depower Timeline Inquiry Multiversal Recruitment Time Warp Thriving Isle 7 Island

0028_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Pym Particles Theme Card

Aerial Doombot Bold Biochemist Ant-Man’s Air Force Ant-Man, Reformed Rogue Wasp, Shrinking Savior A.I.M. Scientists Giant-Sized Flying Ant Pym Particles Super Suit Quantum Reduction Depower Robotics Mastery Thriving Isle 7 Island

0029_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Soaring Theme Card

Aerial Doombot Rescue, Pepper Potts Flying Drone Namora, the Sea Queen S.H.I.E.L.D. Deployment Drone Justice, Vance Astrovik Vulture, Feathered Fiend Falcon, Winged Wonder Whoosh! Falcon’s Wing Harness I Am Iron Man Dismissive Denial Thriving Isle 7 Island

0030_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Tricksters Theme Card

Kid Loki Living Lies of Loki Ant-Man's Air Force Impossible Man Ghost, Spectral Saboteur Loki, Lord of Misrule A.I.M. Scientists We Say Thee Nay! Quantum Reduction Trickster's Stratagem Multiversal Recruitment The Clone Saga Thriving Isle 7 Island

Nero

0031_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Armed Theme Card

Whiplash, Vengeful Engineer Swordsman, Sharp Scoundrel Red Room Recruit Ronin, Shadow Stalker Kingpin's Enforcers Armed Assailant U.S.Agent, John Walker HYDRA Disintegrator Stolen Stark Tech Voltaic Whip Hour of Defeat Swordsman's Steel Thriving Moor 7 Swamp

0032_MTGMSH_JSTheme: DOOM Theme Card

Project Deathlok Soldier Common Crook Doom's Servo-Guards Doombot Harbinger Ninja of the Hand Doctor Doom, Unrivaled Roxxon Brutes Dark Ritual Doom Blade Deadly Dispute Doomfall Doomsday Thriving Moor 7 Swamp

0033_MTGMSH_JSTheme: HYDRA Theme Card

Bob, Reluctant HYDRA Agent Viper, Cruel Conspirator Agents of HYDRA HYDRA Troopers Baron Strucker, HYDRA Overlord Arnim Zola, Bio-Fanatic Crossbones, Malicious Mercenary HYDRA Disintegrator Dark Deed Cruel Alliance HYDRA Infiltration Infernal Rebirth Thriving Moor 7 Swamp

0034_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Lethal Theme Card

Red Room Recruit White Widow, Yelena Belova Ninja of the Hand Venomized Cat Black Widow, Deadly Hunter Titanium Man Venom, Evil Unleashed Stolen Stark Tech Widow's Bite Hour of Defeat Origin of Black Widow Infernal Rebirth Thriving Moor 7 Swamp

0035_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Master of Evil Theme Card

Boomerang, Blade Flinger Yellowjacket, Heartless Marauder Titania, Rugged Rumbler Klaw, Sonic Subjugator Crimson Cowl, Master of Evil Tiger Shark, Abyssal Hunter Radioactive Man The Masters of Evil Villainous Syndication Cruel Alliance Visions of Villainy Hour of Defeat Thriving Moor 7 Swamp

0036_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Mayhem Theme Card

Project Deathlok Soldier Red Room Recruit Yellowjacket, Heartless Marauder Swarm, Being of Bees Inner Demons Gangsters Roxxon Brutes Green Goblin, Back for More Pumpkin Bombardment Alien Symbiosis Daily Bugle Newspaper Rocket-Powered Goblin Glider Sadistic Slash Thriving Moor 7 Swamp

0037_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Returned Theme Card

Project Deathlok Soldier Doom's Servo-Guards Undead Hand Ninja Songbird, Sonic Screamer Arnim Zola, Bio-Fanatic Grim Reaper, Lethal Legionnaire Unliving Legionnaire Ultimo, Civilization's End Minion Missile Grim Reaper's Scythe Too Evil to Stay Dead Infernal Rebirth Thriving Moor 7 Swamp

0038_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Street Level Villains Theme Card

Agents of HYDRA Common Crook Hammerhead, Maggia Boss Kingpin's Enforcers Tombstone, Career Criminal Kingpin, Wilson Fisk Madame Masque Count Nefaria Minion Missile Deadly Dispute Criminal Enterprise The Spot's Portal Thriving Moor 7 Swamp

0039_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Thunderbolts Theme Card

MACH-1, Swooping Scoundrel Songbird, Sonic Screamer Fixer, Techno Terror Valentina Allegra de Fontaine Citizen V, Helmut Zemo Atlas, Sizable Stooge Moonstone, Harsh Mistress Roxxon Brutes Stolen Stark Tech Eerie Gravestone Cruel Alliance Void Helix Thriving Moor 7 Swamp

0040_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Ultron Theme Card

Project Deathlok Soldier Doom's Servo-Guards Ultron's Auxiliary Doombot Harbinger Ultron Drone Ultron the Annihilator Victor Mancha, Runaway Minion Missile Stolen Stark Tech Eerie Gravestone Dark Deed Robot Domination Thriving Moor 7 Swamp

Rosso

0041_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Boosted Theme Card

Quinjet Technician Extremis Elite Marvel Boy, Noh-Varr Jack of Hearts, Volatile Hero Molly Hayes, Runaway Human Torch, Johnny Storm Abomination, Terrifying Titan Wonder Man, Hollywood Hero Heroes' Hangout Vision of Love HULK SMASH! Inspired Fire Thriving Bluff 7 Mountain

0042_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Fearless Theme Card

Unlucky Witness Taxi Driver Stick, Fearless Mentor Daredevil, Fearless Fighter Jessica Jones, Private Eye Elektra, Femme Fatale Stegron the Dinosaur Man Blazing Crescendo Daredevil's Billy Club HULK SMASH! Hire a Crew Fogwell's Gym Thriving Bluff 7 Mountain

0043_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Heroes for Hire Theme Card

Stark Industries Executive K'un-Lun Warrior Misty Knight, Hero for Hire Iron Fist, Hero for Hire Contract Hero Jessica Jones, Private Eye Luke Cage, Hero for Hire Red Hulk Bionic Blow Big Score Heroes for Hire Marvelous Melee Thriving Bluff 7 Mountain

0044_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Runaways Theme Card

Chase Stein, Runaway Alex Wilder, Runaway Molly Hayes, Runaway Gert and Old Lace, Runaways Karolina Dean, Runaway Nico Minoru, Runaway Victor Mancha, Runaway Shock Blazing Crescendo Hex Magic Crossover Collaboration Marvelous Melee Thriving Bluff 7 Mountain

0049_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Scarlet Theme Card

Stark Industries Executive Loki Laufeyson Speed, Young Avenger Molten Lavamancer Wiccan, Young Avenger The Vision and Scarlet Witch Kree Sentinel Lightning Bolt Vision of Love Grapeshot Hex Magic Wanda's Vision Thriving Bluff 7 Mountain

0045_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Speedy Theme Card

Masked Meower Quicksilver, Brash Blur Taxi Driver Speed, Young Avenger Whirlwind, Killer Cyclone Volcanic Villain The Whizzer, Classic Speedster Living Lightning, Charged Up Super Speed Pick Up the Pace Lightning Strike Marvelous Melee Thriving Bluff 7 Mountain

0046_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Spider-Verse Theme Card

Masked Meower Hobgoblin, Mantled Marauder Lady Spider, Maybelle Reilly Spider-Gwen, Free Spirit Spider-Man, New Champion Iceman and Firestar Astonishing Spider-Man Stegron the Dinosaur Man Romantic Rendezvous Daily Bugle Newspaper Wisecrack Marvelous Melee Thriving Bluff Fogwell's Gym 6 Mountain

0047_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Thor Theme Card

K'un-Lun Warrior Loki Laufeyson Sif's Spearmaster Molten Lavamancer Crimson Operative Thor, Asgard's Avenger Kree Sentinel Asgardian Inspiration Lightning Bolt Lightning Strike Origin of Thor Mjölnir's Might Thriving Bluff 7 Mountain

0048_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Vehicles Theme Card

Intrepid Ace HYDRA Assault Robot Extremis Elite Taxi Driver Machinesmith Automaton Bullseye, Death Dealer Captain America's Motorcycle Big Wheel S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier Sky Cycle The Thanos-Copter Truck Toss Thriving Bluff 7 Mountain

0050_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Young Avengers Theme Card

Stature, Young Avenger Speed, Young Avenger Patriot, Young Avenger Iron Lad, Young Avenger Wiccan, Young Avenger Hawkeye, Young Avenger Hulkling, Young Avenger Hawkeye's Bow Team Tactics Lightning Strike Crossover Collaboration Marvelous Melee Thriving Bluff 7 Mountain

Verde

0051_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Animal Theme Card

Lucky the Pizza Dog Guerrilla Gorilla Tigra, Feline Fury Wakandan Tusker Ant-Man's Army Tippy-Toe, Terrific Partner Pet Avengers Savage Land Dinosaur Go Nuts! Scout the City Beast Mode Heroic Feast Thriving Grove 7 Forest

0052_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Great Lakes Avengers Theme Card

Guerrilla Gorilla Doorman Mister Immortal Tippy-Toe, Terrific Partner Flatman The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl Big Bertha Savage Land Dinosaur Rapid Rescue Go Nuts! Beast Mode Training Regimen Thriving Grove 7 Forest

0053_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Incredible Theme Card

Brawn, Amadeus Cho Guerrilla Gorilla She-Hulk, Attorney-at-Law Hulk, Strongest There Is Abomination, Terrifying Titan Doc Samson, Super Psychiatrist Savage Land Dinosaur Giant Growth Hulk's Thunderclap Origin of the Hulk Go Nuts! Super Strength Thriving Grove 7 Forest

0054_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Rampaging Theme Card

Serpent Specialist Knight of Wundagore Bushmaster, Coiled Henchman Titania, Rugged Rumbler Powerful Broker Mister Hyde, Monster Within Atlas, Sizable Stooge Rhino, Terrible Trampler Rhino's Rampage Beast Mode Colossal Collision Claim the Kingdom Thriving Grove 7 Forest

0055_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Savage Lands Theme Card

Reptil, Dinomorpher Lurking Lizards Moon-Boy, Dino Rider Gert and Old Lace, Runaways Devil Dinosaur Ka-Zar of the Savage Land Sauron, Dino Devotee Savage Land Dinosaur Commune with Dinosaurs Go Nuts! Accelerated Evolution Terrific Team-Up Thriving Grove Savage Lands 6 Forest

0056_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Tenacious Theme Card

Undercover Skrull White Tiger, Amulet Keeper Hellcat, Undying Vigilante Gert and Old Lace, Runaways Voracious Brood Pet Avengers Savage Land Dinosaur Return of the Mole Man Scout the City Call Damage Control Accelerated Evolution Punishing Punch Thriving Grove Terramorphic Expanse 6 Forest

0057_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Towering Theme Card

Reptil, Dinomorpher Stature, Young Avenger Goliath, Mass Manipulator Ms. Marvel, Elastic Ally Ant-Man, Reformed Rogue Atlas, Sizable Stooge Giant-Man, Gargantuan Genius Spider-Rex, Daring Dino Giant Growth Rapid Rescue Terrific Team-Up Colossal Collision Thriving Grove 7 Forest

0058_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Trained Theme Card

Serpent Specialist White Tiger, Ava Ayala Undercover Skrull Hercules, Prince of Power She-Hulk, Attorney-at-Law Pet Avengers Shang-Chi, Martial Mentor Wakandan Royal Guard Advancing the Spirit Restorative Technique Punishing Punch Colossal Collision Thriving Grove 7 Forest

0059_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Uncanny Theme Card

Black Tom Cassidy Darwin, Adaptive Mutant Wolfsbane, Highland Hero X-23, Deadly Weapon Wolverine, Claws Out Beast, Erudite Aerialist Colossus, Steel Stalwart Storm, Shaker of Skies Go Nuts! Accelerated Evolution Colossal Collision Training Regimen Thriving Grove 7 Forest

0060_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Wild Theme Card

Hellcat, Undying Vigilante White Tiger, Amulet Keeper The Fabulous Frog-Man Gert and Old Lace, Runaways Mole Man, Moloid Master Hit-Monkey Ka-Zar of the Savage Land Claim the Kingdom Accelerated Evolution Restorative Technique Colossal Collision Terramorphic Expanse Thriving Grove 7 Forest

Multicolore

0061_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Fantastic Theme Card

Human Torch, Johnny Storm H.E.R.B.I.E. Scout Unit Mister Fantastic, Reed Richards Invisible Woman, Sue Storm The Thing, Ben Grimm The Fantastic Four Farseek Daily Bugle Newspaper Wall Off Fantastic Bounce Inspired Fire Thing Swing Baxter Building Thriving Grove Pym Technologies Forest Plains Island Mountain Terramorphic Expanse

Scatena i superpoteri dell’Universo Marvel nella tua collezione con le buste Jumpstart! Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes esce il 26 giugno ed è già disponibile per il preordine presso il tuo negozio di zona, TCGplayer, Amazon e ovunque sia venduto Magic.