Compendio all’Arena Open
Stai pensando di partecipare al prossimo Arena Open? Continua a leggere per scoprire tutte le date importanti e i dettagli su questa opportunità di vincere premi in denaro comodamente da casa, senza preselezioni o prerequisiti di punteggio!
Arena Open - Clausole
- Per partecipare, devi avere almeno 18 anni.
- Si applicano alcune restrizioni di idoneità locali, evento non valido ove proibito.
- La ricezione di ricompense in denaro è soggetta al possesso o alla creazione di account Wizards, DCI e i-Payout.
- Consulta Termini e condizioni ufficiali per i dettagli completi.
Ora che manca meno di una settimana all’Arena Open, è tempo di esaminare tutti i dettagli. Se non hai letto il nostro annuncio precedente a novembre, il formato sarà Historic e offriremo di nuovo la prima giornata nelle varietà al meglio di una e di tre partite.
Giorno 1
Formato: Historic Constructed al meglio di una o di tre partite
Inizio: 12 dicembre 2020 alle 06:00 (PT)
Fine iscrizioni: 13 dicembre 2020 alle 03:00 (PT). Avrai ancora qualche ora per completare una partita in corso ma non sarà possibile partecipare dopo questa scadenza.
Fine evento: 13 dicembre 2020 alle 06:00 (PT)
Quota d’iscrizione: 20.000 oro o 4000 gemme (per gli incontri al meglio di una o di tre partite)
Ricompensa di partecipazione: bustina protettiva di Kaldheim
|Al meglio di una partita
|Al meglio di tre partite
Risultato evento: 7 vittorie o 3 sconfitte
Risultato evento: 4 vittorie o 1 sconfitta
7 vittorie: 2000 gemme e qualificazione per il giorno 2
4 vittorie: 5000 gemme e qualificazione per il giorno 2
6 vittorie: 1600 gemme
3 vittorie: 5000 gemme
5 vittorie: 1200 gemme
2 vittorie: 2500 gemme
4 vittorie: 800 gemme
1 vittoria: 1000 gemme
3 vittorie: 400 gemme
0 vittorie: nessuna ricompensa
0-2 vittorie: nessuna ricompensa
Giorno 2
Inizio: 13 dicembre 2020 alle 06:00 (PT)
Fine iscrizioni: 13 dicembre 2020 alle 08:00 (PT). Ci sarà tempo fino alla fine dell’evento per completare gli incontri, ma l’iscrizione deve avvenire in questa finestra di 2 ore.
Fine evento: 13 dicembre alle 17:00 (PT)
Formato: Historic Constructed al meglio di tre partite
Risultato evento: 7 vittorie o 2 sconfitte
- 7 vittorie: 2000 dollari, idoneità al fine settimana Qualifier di Kaldheim di dicembre
- 6 vittorie: 1000 dollari, idoneità al fine settimana Qualifier di Kaldheim di dicembre
- 5 vittorie: 20.000 gemme, idoneità al fine settimana Qualifier di Kaldheim di dicembre
- 4 vittorie: 10.000 gemme
- 3 vittorie: 6000 gemme
- 2 vittorie: 4000 gemme
- 1 vittoria: 2000 gemme
- 0 vittorie: nessuna ricompensa
Quota d’iscrizione: nessuna. È richiesta la qualificazione durante il giorno 1.
Ricompensa di partecipazione
Un vento freddo spira sul brutale campo di battaglia...
...e sarà davvero metal. Tutti i giocatori che partecipano al giorno 1 riceveranno una bustina protettiva promozionale di Kaldheim con illustrazione della prossima espansione!
P.S. Ricorda di dare un’occhiata al nostro evento a casa FNM Historic ad accesso liberol’11 dicembre! Crea e gioca con mazzi che usano le carte di Historic, anche se non sono nella tua collezione!
DOMANDE E RISPOSTE
Quanti giocatori possono aggiudicarsi le ricompense in denaro nel giorno 2?
Tutti quelli che si qualificano! Tutti i giocatori che totalizzano sei o sette vittorie nel corso del giorno 2 saranno idonei a ricevere le ricompense in denaro.
Posso qualificarmi più volte per il giorno 2?
I giocatori possono qualificarsi per il giorno 2 ottenendo vittorie sufficienti negli eventi al meglio di una partita oppure al meglio di tre partite nel giorno 1. Qualificazioni multiple (ovvero attraverso entrambi gli eventi del giorno 1) non ti forniranno ingressi addizionali per la partecipazione al giorno 2. D’altro canto, non è necessario qualificarsi in entrambi gli eventi per ricevere un ingresso per il giorno 2: è sufficiente farlo in un solo evento.
L’Arena Open fa parte della MPL o di Magic Esports?
I migliori finalisti del giorno 2 saranno idonei a partecipare a uno dei prossimi eventi fine settimana Qualifier.
Cosa devo fare se rilevo un problema durante l’Arena Open?
Se rilevi un problema o hai bisogno di ulteriore assistenza durante l’Arena Open, dovrai contattare il servizio di assistenza: non possiamo offrire assistenza per problemi di gioco attraverso i social media (a parte consigliarti di inviare una richiesta). Ricorda di selezionare “Eventi Mythic / Problemi Arena Open” come motivo per il quale contatti il nostro team di assistenza.
Ho ottenuto sei/sette vittorie nel giorno 2 e guadagnato una ricompensa in denaro... e adesso?
Se vinci una ricompensa in denaro, ti contatteremo all’indirizzo e-mail associato al tuo account Wizards per ottenere il tuo account DCI e inviarti istruzioni per attivare un account eWallet con il nostro partner i-Payout (o per notificarti dell’invio del tuo premio se hai già creato un account). Controlla la tua casella di posta elettronica regolarmente dopo l’Arena Open per assicurarti di rispondere tempestivamente alle nostre richieste. Se vinci una ricompensa in denaro ma non ricevi la relativa e-mail entro 72 ore dal completamento dell’Arena Open, contatta l’assistenza clienti.
Per maggiori informazioni sul pagamento delle ricompense, fai riferimento ai Termini e condizioni e alle nostre Domande frequenti sul supporto per i premi per eventi generiche.
October 31–November 1, 2020
THE FINE PRINT
You must be 18 years or older to participate. Regional eligibility restrictions apply, void where prohibited. Receiving monetary rewards requires having or creating Wizards, DCI, and i-Payout accounts (iPayout accounts cannot be created in advance, for more info, please refer to ourEvent Prize Support FAQ). Refer to the officialTerms and Conditionsfor complete details.
DAY 1
Format: Best-of-One or Best-of-Three Standard Constructed
Start: October 31, 2020 at 8 a.m. PT
Signups End: November 1, 2020 at 4 a.m. PT*—you'll still have a few hours to complete your current run, but you won't be able to join after this deadline.
Event End: November 1, 2020 at 7 a.m. PT*
BEST-OF-ONE
BEST-OF-THREE
Event Record: 7 wins or 3 Losses
Event Record: 4 wins or 1 Loss
7 Wins: 2,000 Gems, Qualification for Day 2
4 Wins: 5,000 Gems, Qualification for Day 2
6 Wins: 1,600 Gems
3 Wins: 5,000 Gems
5 Wins: 1,200 Gems
2 Wins: 2,500 Gems
4 Wins: 800 Gems
1 Win: 1,000 Gems
3 Wins: 400 Gems
0 Wins: No Reward
0-2 Wins: No Reward
*Important Note: Daylight Savings Time ends in the United States on November 1.
Entry Fee:20,000 Gold or 4,000 Gems (Both Best-of-One and Best-of-Three)Sea Gate Stormcaller card style Leyline Tyrant card style Scourge of the Skyclaves card style Tazri, Beacon of Unity card style Ashaya, Soul of the Wild card style
Entry Reward:
DAY 2
Start: November 1, 2020 at 6 a.m. PT*7 Wins: $2,000 USD,Zendikar RisingQualifier Weekend Eligibility 6 Wins: $1,000 USD,Zendikar RisingQualifier Weekend Eligibility 5 Wins: 20,000 Gems,Zendikar RisingQualifier Weekend Eligibility 4 Wins: 10,000 Gems 3 Wins: 6,000 Gems 2 Wins: 4,000 Gems 1 Win: 2,000 Gems 0 Wins: No Reward
Signups End: November 1, 2020 at 9 a.m. PT—you'll have until the event ends to complete your matches, but you must join during this 2-hour window.
Event End: November 1, 6 p.m. PT
Format: Best-of-Three Standard Constructed
Event Record: 7 wins or 2 losses
Entry Fee: None—previous qualification from Day 1 required.
*Important Note: Daylight Savings Time ends in the United States on November 1.
August 1–2, 2020
Event Structure
Day 1
Day 1 will be Best-of-One Historic Constructed matches. You will play until seven wins or three losses (whichever comes first), with seven wins earning you qualification for Day 2. You'll be able to enter Day 1 multiple times, which means you'll have more than one opportunity to qualify for Day 2.
Start: August 1, 2020 at 8 a.m. PT
Signups End: August 2, 2020 at 4 a.m. PT—you'll still have a few hours to complete your current run, but you won't be able to join after this deadline.
Day 1 End: August 2, 2020 at 7 a.m. PT
Format: Best-of-One Historic Constructed with Match Clock
Entry Reward
In addition to the prizes outlined above, every participant will receive card styles for five new-to-Historic cards through Jumpstart. Just as before, these special rewards will unlock as soon as you join the event, so you'll be able to use them during your matches:
- Isamaru, Hound of Konda card style
- Kira, Great Glass-Spinner card style
- Languish card style
- Grim Lavamancer card style
- Thragtusk card style
Day 1 Prizes
Event Record: 7 wins or 3 Losses (whichever comes first)
- 7 Wins: 2,000 Gems, Qualification for Day 2
- 6 Wins: 1,600 Gems
- 5 Wins: 1,200 Gems
- 4 Wins: 800 Gems
- 3 Wins: 400 Gems
- 0–2 Wins: No Reward
Entry Fee: 20,000 Gold or 4,000 Gems
Day 2
Start: August 2, 2020 at 8 a.m. PT
Signups End: August 2, 2020 at 10 a.m. PT—you'll have until the event ends to complete your matches, but you must join during this two-hour window.
Event End: August 2, 6 p.m. PT
Format: Best-of-Three Historic Constructed
Day 2 will consist of Best-of-Three Standard Constructed matches. Again, you'll play until seven wins or two losses (whichever comes first), but unlike Day 1, you'll only have one opportunity to compete. Once you complete your Day 2 matches—that's it! You'll receive rewards based on your event record, culminating with $2,000 USD if you manage to earn seven wins.
Day 2 Prizes
Event Record: 7 wins or 2 Losses (whichever comes first)
- 7 Wins: $2,000 USD Zendikar Rising Qualifier Weekend Eligibility
- 6 Wins: $1,000 USD Zendikar Rising Qualifier Weekend Eligibility
- 5 Wins: 20,000 Gems, Zendikar Rising Qualifier Weekend Eligibility
- 4 Wins: 10,000 Gems
- 3 Wins: 6,000 Gems
- 2 Wins: 4,000 Gems
- 1 Win: 2,000 Gems
- 0 Wins: No Reward
May 30–31, 2020
Day 1
Start: May 30, 2020 at 8 a.m. PT
Sign-Ups End: May 31, 2020 at 4 a.m. PT—you'll still have a few hours to complete your current run, but you won't be able to join after this deadline.
Event End: May 31, 7 a.m. PT
Format: Best-of-One Standard Constructed, with Match Clock*
Event Record: 7 wins or 3 losses (whichever comes first)
Entry Fee: 20,000 Gold or 4,000 Gems
You'll be able to enter Day 1 multiple times, which means you'll have more than one opportunity to qualify for Day 2.
*For the Arena Open, we are enforcing a 30-minute match clock for each player in both Best-of-One and Best-of-Three matches. As a general reminder, in Best-of-Three matches, this clock is shared across all three games and counts down whenever a player has priority.
Day 1 Deck SubmissionPlayers will submit one (1) 60-card Standard Constructed deck per event run, with optional sideboard*. Youmay notchange your deck between matches. Youmaychange your decks in-between event runs (e.g. if Deck 1 doesn't work out, you can re-enter and choose Deck 2). Your Day 1 deck hasno bearingon your deck choice for Day 2. You may choose the same deck or an entirely new one if you so desire!
*Though sideboarding doesn't happen in a Best-of-One match structure, it may be relevant for companion cards or abilities that refer to cards you own "outside of the game."
Rewards
Special Entry Reward: The Godzilla Lands7 Wins: 2,000 Gems, Qualification for Day 2 6 Wins: 1,600 Gems 5 Wins: 1,200 Gems 4 Wins: 800 Gems 3 Wins: 400 Gems 0–2 Wins: No Reward
In addition to the rewards outlined above, every participant will receive the special Godzilla Lands to add to their collection as part of their entry. Like the Godzilla Series Monster card styles, these special rewards will unlock as soon as you join the event, so you'll be able to use them during your matches if you wish to further emphasize your goal of stomping through the competition.
Day 2
Start: May 31, 2020 at 8 a.m. PT
Sign-Ups End: May 31, 2020 at 10 a.m. PT—you'll have until the event ends to complete your matches, but you must join during this 2-hour window.
Event End: May 31, 6 p.m. PT
Format: Best-of-Three Standard Constructed
Event Record: 7 wins or 2 losses (whichever comes first)
Entry Fee: None—previous qualification from Day 1 required
For those who qualify for Day 2, you'll only have one opportunity to compete. Once you complete your Day 2 matches—that's it! You'll receive rewards based on your event record, culminating with $2,000 USD if you manage to earn seven wins.
Day 2 Deck SubmissionPlayers will submit one (1) 60-card Standard Constructed deck, with optional sideboard. Itdoes nothave to be the same deck you played during Day 1 to qualify. You may choose the same deck or an entirely new one if you so desire! Youmay notchange your deck or sideboard after submission—you will play the decklist you submit for every one of your Day 2 matches.
Rewards7 Wins: $2,000 USD 6 Wins: $1,000 USD 5 Wins: 20,000 Gems 4 Wins: 10,000 Gems 3 Wins: 6,000 Gems 2 Wins: 4,000 Gems 1 Win: 2,000 Gems 0 Wins: No Reward
Q&A
How many players can earn the monetary rewards on Day 2?
As many as qualify! All players on Day 2 who earn six or seven wins will be eligible to receive the monetary rewards.
Is the Arena Open a part of the MPL/Magicesports?
Not at this time. The Arena Open is currently separate fromMagicesports (you will not earn Mythic Points, it won't qualify you for a Mythic Championship/Invitational, etc.)
What should I do if I encounter an issue during the Arena Open?
If you encounter an issue or need further assistance with the Arena Open, you will need to contactGame Support—we are unable to provide support for in-game issues over social media (other than telling you to submit a ticket). Please ensure you select "Mythic Events/Arena Open Issues" as the reason you are contacting our support team.
I reached six/seven wins on Day 2 and earned a monetary reward
. . .now what?
If you receive a monetary reward, we will contact you via the email listed in your Wizards account to obtain your DCI Account and with instructions for activating your eWallet account with our partner i-Payout (or notifying you of your prize if you have already created an account).Please check your email regularly after the Arena Open to ensure that you respond to our inquiry in a timely manner. If you win a monetary reward and do not receive a reward email within 72 hours of completion of the Arena Open, please contactcustomer service.
For more information on reward fulfilments, please refer to the fullTerms and Conditionsand our generalEvent Prize Support FAQ.