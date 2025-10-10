Skip to main content
Magic The Gathering Logo

Magic: The Gathering® | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Card Image Gallery

Card Image Gallery / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles / Collecting

Magic: The Gathering® | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Card Image Gallery

Prepare for mutated mayhem with Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, releasing worldwide March 6, 2026! For more information on this set and its Booster Fun treatments, tune in to the debut on February 10, 2026, and check out Collecting Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: A First Look.

Seleziona un rivenditore

Stai per lasciare un sito gestito da Wizards of the Coast

Wizards of the Coast non è responsabile per i contenuti di qualsiasi sito collegato tramite link non gestito da Wizards of the Coast. Ricorda che le politiche sulla privacy e le pratiche di sicurezza di questi siti web potrebbero essere differenti dagli standard di Wizards of the Coast.

Sì, continua
Bianco (7)
Loading...
Blu (5)
Loading...
Nero (3)
Loading...
Rosso (4)
Loading...
Verde (3)
Loading...
Multicolore (6)
Loading...
Artefatto (1)
Loading...
Terra (10)
Loading...

Prepare for mutated mayhem with Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, releasing worldwide March 6, 2026! For more information on this set and its Booster Fun treatments, tune in to the debut on February 10, 2026, and check out Collecting Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: A First Look.

 

Nota: la carta star ha le stesse meccaniche degli altri trattamenti. Tutte le immagini sono rappresentazioni digitali, non sono le carte reali.