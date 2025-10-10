The heroes in a half shell are heading into the world's premier collectible card game! Bring decades of turtle power to your games of Magic with Magic: The Gathering® | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. We showed off a handful of cards from the set at New York Comic Con, which featured cards from the main set and its Commander deck. Now, we're taking these reveals beyond New York City (and its sewers) and straight to you. Cowabunga!

Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles releases worldwide on March 6, 2026. The set is available for preorder now from local game store, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.

Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Details

Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Set Code: TMT

Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Eternal-Legal Set Code: TMC

Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Source Material Cards Set Code: PZA

Legality:

Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMT) is legal in all formats.

Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Eternal-legal sets (TMC and PZA) are Commander-, Legacy-, and Vintage-legal sets, and individual cards are also legal where already available in other formats.

| Eternal-legal sets (TMC and PZA) are Commander-, Legacy-, and Vintage-legal sets, and individual cards are also legal where already available in other formats. Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Play Boosters contain cards from TMT and PZA. These cards are playable in Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Draft and Sealed when opened from Play Boosters.

MSRPs for Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will be set as follows:

Play Booster: $6.99

Collector Booster: $37.99

Commander Deck: $69.99

Bundle: $69.99

Pizza Bundle: $99.99

Draft Night: $119.99

Turtle Team-Up: $49.99

Important Dates:

Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Debut : February 10, 2026

: February 10, 2026 Prerelease Events : February 27–March 5

: February 27–March 5 Commander Box League : February 27–March 5

: February 27–March 5 MTG Arena Release Date : March 3

: March 3 Tabletop Release Date : March 6

: March 6 Magic Spotlight: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles : March 6–8

: March 6–8 Commander Party, Round 1 : March 13–19

: March 13–19 Magic Presents: Turtle Time : March 13–April 16

: March 13–April 16 Commander Party, Round 2: April 4–9

Cards for Every Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Fan

0027_MTGTMT_Main: Turtles Forever

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise spans generations, both in its media and in its fans. With this set, we're reaching out to players both new and old to offer them a new style of Magic. Whether you're a die-hard fan of Kevin Eastman's art or a Turtles superfan who adores their recent animated incarnations, there's a card in this set for you.

This set draws from the entire history of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles media and offers a wide range of products to match. Brand-new offerings like the Turtle Team-Up product are perfect for playing across generations. If you grew up watching the adventures of Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo, you can share those stories with a new generation of Magic players.

You can preorder products like Turtle Team-Up, the Turtle Power! Commander deck, and more at local game store, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.

The Booster Fun of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Experience Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in style with this set's Booster Fun treatments! At New York Comic Con, we gave fans a sneak peek at some of these treatments, and we'll have more to share closer to the set's release. For now, take a look at some of these totally tubular treatments.

Four Borderless Headliner Cards with Art by Kevin Eastman

0301_MTGTMT_Headline: Leonardo, Sewer Samurai

Kevin Eastman, the original illustrator of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, has returned for this set's headliner card. Or rather, cards, as each of the four main Turtles has a headliner card. These cards feature original borderless artwork by Kevin Eastman, complete with a shiny stamp of the artist's signature. We showed off this version of Leonardo, Sewer Samurai, and we'll share his borderless brothers closer to the set's release.

Kevin Eastman headliner cards are available only in English in Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collector Boosters of any language.

Borderless Source Material Cards

0011_MTGTMT_PartSM: Doubling Season

We're taking cards from Magic's history and tricking them out with turtle-tastic artwork. Source material cards from Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles feature artwork from throughout the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise. We're only revealing one of these cards today, but it's an absolute banger: Doubling Season with the cover art from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1.

There are 20 different source material cards in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Non-foil source material cards appear in Play Boosters and Collector Boosters. Traditional foil source material cards appear only in Collector Boosters.

Borderless Pizza Bundle Cards

0131_MTGTMT_PizzaBnd: Dark Ritual

Savor the flavor of the Pizza Bundle! We're cooking up 6 cards from Magic's past, topping them with pizza-themed artwork, and serving them to you as part of the Pizza Bundle. While we're only giving you a taste of these cards today, we'll be feeding you more previews in the near future.

Each delectably designed Pizza Bundle contains 2 of 6 Pizza Bundle cards.

Full-Art Pizza Basic Lands

0253_MTGTMT_BLdPizza: Plains 0254_MTGTMT_BLdPizza: Island 0255_MTGTMT_BLdPizza: Swamp 0256_MTGTMT_BLdPizza: Mountain 0257_MTGTMT_BLdPizza: Forest

The Turtles' love of pizza is so strong that we're bringing it to the set's basic lands. These full-art pizza basic lands feature a hearty helping of pizza toppings across all 5 basic lands. While the toppings are sure to be contentious, we think these lands will please any Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fan.

Pizza lands appear in non-foil and traditional foil in Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pizza Bundles, with surge foils and traditional foils available in Collector Boosters.

Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Product Details

Play Boosters

Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Play Booster Box

Each Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Play Booster box includes 30 Play Boosters, each of which contains the following:

14 Magic: The Gathering cards 7 Commons In 1 out of 28 Play Boosters, 1 of 20 non-foil source material cards will replace a common. 2 Uncommons 1 Legendary Turtle card of any rarity 1 Wildcard of any rarity 1 Rare or mythic rare card 1 Traditional foil card of any rarity 1 Land card

cards 1 Non-foil double-sided token

Collector Boosters

Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Collector Booster Box

Each Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collector Booster box includes 12 Collector Boosters, each of which contains the following:

15 Magic: The Gathering cards 5 Traditional foil commons 3 Traditional foil uncommons 1 Non-foil or surge foil TMC card 1 Traditional foil or surge foil basic land 1 Traditional foil rare or mythic rare card 2 Non-foil Booster Fun or TMC cards, one of which may be surge foil 1 Non-foil or traditional foil source material card 1 Foil Booster Fun rare or mythic rare card Headliner cards appear in this slot at a low rate in Collector Boosters.

cards 1 Art card or traditional foil double-sided token

Commander Deck

Turtle Power!

Commander Deck

Get in on the turtle action with the set's Commander deck: Turtle Power! Each Commander deck includes the following:

1 Ready-to-play 100-card Commander deck 1 Traditional foil face commander with borderless art 5 Traditional foil featured commanders with borderless art 94 Non-foil cards

10 Double-sided tokens or punch-out counters

1 Deck box

Bundles

Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Bundle

Each Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Bundle includes the following:

9 Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Play Boosters

| Play Boosters 15 Traditional foil basic lands

15 Non-foil basic lands

2 Reference cards

1 Traditional foil promo card

1 Oversized spindown life counter

1 Card-storage box

Pizza Bundles

Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Pizza Bundle

Grab a slice of the Pizza Bundle! Each Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pizza Bundle includes the following:

9 Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Play Boosters

| Play Boosters 1 Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collector Booster

| Collector Booster 25 Non-foil pizza lands

5 Traditional foil pizza basic lands

2 Traditional foil Pizza Bundle promo cards

2 Reference cards

1 Oversized spindown life counter

1 Card-storage box

Draft Night

Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Draft Night

Each Draft Night product contains the following:

12 Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Play Boosters

| Play Boosters 1 Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collector Booster

| Collector Booster 90 Non-foil basic lands

10 Non-foil double-sided tokens

1 Draft insert

Turtle Team-Up

Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Turtle Team-Up

Form your own team of heroes in a half shell with this co-op play experience! Each Turtle Team-Up includes the following:

4 Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Play Boosters

| Play Boosters 4 Themed decks Each deck is themed around one of the four main Turtles. Each deck consists of 60 cards, including cards from TMT and TMC.

1 Enemy deck Includes 39 cards designed exclusively for the Turtle Team-Up experience

6 Punch-out counter sheets

4 Deck boxes

1 Tutorial booklet

Prerelease Packs

Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Prerelease Pack

Each Prerelease Pack contains the following:

6 Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Play Boosters

| Play Boosters 1 Traditional foil rare or mythic rare card

1 Deck box

1 Spindown die

It's time to get out of your shell and into Magic. Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles releases worldwide on March 6, 2026. This set's products are available for preorder now from local game store, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.