플레이할 준비가 되어 있습니다. 남은 것은 승리뿐입니다.

어떤 수준에서 플레이하든 상관없이, 챌린저 덱은 상자에서 바로 꺼내 싸움에 뛰어들 준비가 되어 있습니다. 구매한 뒤 프라이데이나이트매직에서, 또는 친구들과 플레이하십시오! 이 세트는 신규 및 기존 플레이어 모두에게 잘 어울립니다.

Decklist

Challenger Decks 2022

Check out the decklists and strategies in the latest Challenger Deck release!

Wizards of the Coast
Challenger Decks 2022
Feature

Challenger Decks 2021

Take a look at the decklists and strategies in the latest Challenger Deck release!

Wizards of the Coast
Challenger Decks 2021
Feature

Challenger Decks 2020

New Challenger Decks are coming April 3. Get a look at what each deck will contain here.

Kendall Pepple
Challenger Decks 2020

챌린저 덱 2022

상자에서 꺼내 바로 플레이하세요! 이 바로 전투에 뛰어들 수 있는 세트는 실력에 상관없이 모든 플레이어들에게 최적입니다. 가까운 게임 매장의 이벤트에 가져가거나, 집에서 친구들과 플레이하세요!

챌린저 덱 2022 세트 크레딧

