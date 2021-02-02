챌린저 덱 2022

출시 중
플레이할 준비가 되어 있습니다. 남은 것은 승리뿐입니다.
어떤 수준에서 플레이하든 상관없이, 챌린저 덱은 상자에서 바로 꺼내 싸움에 뛰어들 준비가 되어 있습니다. 구매한 뒤 프라이데이나이트매직에서, 또는 친구들과 플레이하십시오! 이 세트는 신규 및 기존 플레이어 모두에게 잘 어울립니다.
Decklist
Challenger Decks 2022
Check out the decklists and strategies in the latest Challenger Deck release!
Challenger Decks 2022
Wizards of the Coast
Feature
Challenger Decks 2021
Take a look at the decklists and strategies in the latest Challenger Deck release!
Challenger Decks 2021
Wizards of the Coast
Feature
Challenger Decks 2020
New Challenger Decks are coming April 3. Get a look at what each deck will contain here.
Challenger Decks 2020
Kendall Pepple