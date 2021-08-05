AVAILABLE NOW
EMBRACE THE CHAOS. DRAFT THE UNKNOWN.
ENTER MYSTERY BOOSTER
Chaos draft. Cube draft. ??? draft. Go off-format with Mystery Boosters’ huge pool of wild and wonderful cards pulled from over 20 years of Magic history—Over 1,600 reprints and 121 surprises you’ll have to see to believe.
Announcements
Mystery Booster: Convention Edition Returns with In-Store Events
Get ready for the limited return of Mystery Booster: Convention Edition through your local game store.
Mystery Booster: Convention Edition Returns with In-Store Events
Wizards of the Coast
Announcements
Mystery Booster Foil Card List
Mystery Booster offers one heck of a Draft experience loaded with reprints from over 40 sets. Check out all 121 possible foil cards here.
Mystery Booster Foil Card List
Kendall Pepple
Feature
Unraveling the Mystery Booster
The mystery's out! Gavin unravels Mystery Booster with a peek inside the set.
Unraveling the Mystery Booster
Gavin Verhey