Chaos draft. Cube draft. ??? draft. Go off-format with Mystery Boosters’ huge pool of wild and wonderful cards pulled from over 20 years of Magic history—Over 1,600 reprints and 121 surprises you’ll have to see to believe.

Announcements

Mystery Booster: Convention Edition Returns with In-Store Events

Get ready for the limited return of Mystery Booster: Convention Edition through your local game store.

Wizards of the Coast
Mystery Booster: Convention Edition Returns with In-Store Events
Announcements

Mystery Booster Foil Card List

Mystery Booster offers one heck of a Draft experience loaded with reprints from over 40 sets. Check out all 121 possible foil cards here.

Kendall Pepple
Mystery Booster Foil Card List
Feature

Unraveling the Mystery Booster

The mystery's out! Gavin unravels Mystery Booster with a peek inside the set.

Gavin Verhey
Unraveling the Mystery Booster

