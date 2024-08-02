Attendees of Gen Con received a special surprise at Gavin Verhey's Into the Unknown event. While fans of the designer's convention events have come to expect the unexpected, this one was decidedly more intriguing: it came in a sleek black booster pack with mysterious green text …

Mystery Booster 2 is the return of a Magic fan favorite, packed with all the things players loved about the original Mystery Booster plus nostalgia nods to the past and future. Playtest cards, old favorites, and an every-draft-is-unique experience make their return at upcoming MagicCon events and at home with you through Festival in a Box (arriving at MagicSecretLair.com soon).

You may have already seen some cards from Mystery Booster 2 shared on social media, and we'll share more details (and cards) on August 6 at 10 a.m. PT over on WeeklyMTG. For now, enjoy the mystery!