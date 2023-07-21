Wizards of the Coast

Com Commander Masters, reuniremos algumas das criaturas lendárias, planeswalkers e outros cards favoritos dos jogadores de Magic em um só produto! Para celebrar o amor dos jogadores por Commander, atualizaremos A Lista para incluir ainda mais cards, em honra à magnífica história de Magic.

Os cards da Lista podem ser encontrados ao abrir boosters de coleção. Eles aparecem cerca de 25% das vezes no espaço do card final, representando todas as raridades do comum ao mítico raro. Você reconhecerá esses cards pelo símbolo de Planeswalker, encontrado no canto inferior esquerdo.

Cards da Lista

Aqui estão todos os cards da Lista, divididos em grupos: cards que foram adicionados à Lista, cards que foram removidos desde a última coleção e a lista completa de todos os cards.

((Observação: as imagens dos cards podem não corresponder à versão encontrada na Lista. Confira o identificador de coleção na coluna direita para saber qual é a versão do card incluída na Lista.)

Cards adicionados à Lista. Nome do card Coleção Adeliz, the Cinder Wind DOM Alliance of Arms CMD Aminatou, the Fateshifter 2X2 Bladewing the Risen IMA Brain Weevil DDJ Bruenor Battlehammer AFR Burgeoning STH Chaos Warp CMD Cinder Elemental M21 Collective Voyage CMD Consume Spirit DDC Crystalline Crawler C16 Dina, Soul Steeper STX Dirtwater Wraith MIR Dreamborn Muse LGN Echo Mage C13 Elas il-Kor, Sadistic Pilgrim DMU Equilibrium EXO Eutropia the Twice-Favored THB Fallen Ideal C15 Flamekin Village C14 Flusterstorm CMD Forgotten Ancient SCG Furnace of Rath TMP Ghave, Guru of Spores C16 Giant Caterpillar VIS Gleeful Sabotage SHM Grumgully, the Generous ELD Hanna's Custody TMP Hidden Herd USG Hour of Reckoning RAV Initiate of Blood CHK Jace's Archivist M12 Kels, Fight Fixer JMP Knight Exemplar DDG Kor Spiritdancer ROE Leap STH Magmatic Force CMD Magus of the Vineyard FUT Maja, Bretagard Protector KHM Narfi, Betrayer King KHM Netherborn Altar IKO Nivix, Aerie of the Firemind DDJ Nomad Mythmaker 10E Oath of Lieges EXO Oppression USG Pariah 10E Prison Term SHM Rakdos Cackler GK2 Rift Bolt TSP Rix Maadi, Dungeon Palace C19 Rune of Protection: Lands USG Ryusei, the Falling Star ARC Sacred Mesa MIR Sadistic Augermage DDM Scalpelexis 10E Scavenging Ooze CMD Shocker TMP Spawnwrithe CMD Spined Fluke USG Storm Herd GPT Suntouched Myr HOP Taurean Mauler MOR Thespian's Stage GTC Thing from the Deep POR Throat Slitter BOK Tornado Elemental 5DN Tradewind Rider TMP Trench Gorger CMD Vega, the Watcher KHM Verdant Force HOP Vernal Bloom USG Warped Landscape C18 Whitemane Lion C14 Zombie Apocalypse MID