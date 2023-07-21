Com Commander Masters, reuniremos algumas das criaturas lendárias, planeswalkers e outros cards favoritos dos jogadores de Magic em um só produto! Para celebrar o amor dos jogadores por Commander, atualizaremos A Lista para incluir ainda mais cards, em honra à magnífica história de Magic.

Os cards da Lista podem ser encontrados ao abrir boosters de coleção. Eles aparecem cerca de 25% das vezes no espaço do card final, representando todas as raridades do comum ao mítico raro. Você reconhecerá esses cards pelo símbolo de Planeswalker, encontrado no canto inferior esquerdo.

Exemplo de símbolo de Planeswalker no canto inferior esquerdo dos cards da Lista

Cards da Lista

Aqui estão todos os cards da Lista, divididos em grupos: cards que foram adicionados à Lista, cards que foram removidos desde a última coleção e a lista completa de todos os cards.

((Observação: as imagens dos cards podem não corresponder à versão encontrada na Lista. Confira o identificador de coleção na coluna direita para saber qual é a versão do card incluída na Lista.)

Cards adicionados à Lista.

Nome do card Coleção
Adeliz, the Cinder WindDOM
Alliance of ArmsCMD
Aminatou, the Fateshifter2X2
Bladewing the RisenIMA
Brain WeevilDDJ
Bruenor BattlehammerAFR
BurgeoningSTH
Chaos WarpCMD
Cinder ElementalM21
Collective VoyageCMD
Consume SpiritDDC
Crystalline CrawlerC16
Dina, Soul SteeperSTX
Dirtwater WraithMIR
Dreamborn MuseLGN
Echo MageC13
Elas il-Kor, Sadistic PilgrimDMU
EquilibriumEXO
Eutropia the Twice-FavoredTHB
Fallen IdealC15
Flamekin VillageC14
FlusterstormCMD
Forgotten AncientSCG
Furnace of RathTMP
Ghave, Guru of SporesC16
Giant CaterpillarVIS
Gleeful SabotageSHM
Grumgully, the GenerousELD
Hanna's CustodyTMP
Hidden HerdUSG
Hour of ReckoningRAV
Initiate of BloodCHK
Jace's ArchivistM12
Kels, Fight FixerJMP
Knight ExemplarDDG
Kor SpiritdancerROE
LeapSTH
Magmatic ForceCMD
Magus of the VineyardFUT
Maja, Bretagard ProtectorKHM
Narfi, Betrayer KingKHM
Netherborn AltarIKO
Nivix, Aerie of the FiremindDDJ
Nomad Mythmaker10E
Oath of LiegesEXO
OppressionUSG
Pariah10E
Prison TermSHM
Rakdos CacklerGK2
Rift BoltTSP
Rix Maadi, Dungeon PalaceC19
Rune of Protection: LandsUSG
Ryusei, the Falling StarARC
Sacred MesaMIR
Sadistic AugermageDDM
Scalpelexis10E
Scavenging OozeCMD
ShockerTMP
SpawnwritheCMD
Spined FlukeUSG
Storm HerdGPT
Suntouched MyrHOP
Taurean MaulerMOR
Thespian's StageGTC
Thing from the DeepPOR
Throat SlitterBOK
Tornado Elemental5DN
Tradewind RiderTMP
Trench GorgerCMD
Vega, the WatcherKHM
Verdant ForceHOP
Vernal BloomUSG
Warped LandscapeC18
Whitemane LionC14
Zombie ApocalypseMID

Cards removidos da Lista

Nome do card Coleção
Ajani's Last StandM19
Alpine MoonM19
Amber PrisonMIR
Argothian ElderUSG
Benalish InfantryWTH
Blessed ReversalULG
Brightstone RitualONS
Cast DownDOM
CatastropheUSG
Cavern HarpyPLS
Chain of SmogONS
Citanul HierophantsUSG
Coalition RelicFUT
Coalition VictoryTSB
Collective RestraintINV
Colossus of Sardia10E
ContaminationUSG
Crescendo of WarCMD
Crypt RatsVIS
Dark RitualDDE
Dash HopesPLC
Death or GloryINV
DesertAFR
Dominaria's JudgmentPLS
DoomsdayWTH
Dromar's CavernPLS
Elephant GrassVIS
Elvish ChampionINV
Ertai's MeddlingTMP
Eye of YawgmothNEM
Gaea's EmbraceUSG
Ghitu FireINV
Graceful AntelopeODY
Helm of the HostDOM
Hymn to TourachEMA
Imps' TauntTMP
Invasion PlansSTH
Jodah's AvengerTSR
Legacy WeaponAPC
Magnigoth TreefolkPLS
March of the MachinesMRD
Metathran EliteUDS
Molder SlugMRD
ObliterateINV
Orim's ChantPLS
PandemoniumEXO
Phyrexian ColossusUSG
Planar CollapseULG
Powerstone ShardDAR
Priest of TitaniaC14
ProbeINV
Prototype PortalSOM
RetaliationUSG
RiftsweeperMMA
RoutINV
Scion of DracoMH2
SeahunterNEM
Shifting WallSTH
Skirk Fire MarshalONS
Sleeper Agent10E
SmokestackUSG
Stitch TogetherJUD
Teferi's VeilWTH
Tempting WurmONS
Teremko GriffinMIR
The Antiquities WarDOM
The Mending of DominariaDOM
Thopter FoundryARB
Thran ForgeWTH
ToymakerMMQ
Viashino HereticULG
Wall of DenialARB
Wall of GranitePOR
Whirlpool WarriorAPC

Todos os cards na Lista

Nome do card Coleção
Acidic SoilUSG
Anax and CymedeTHS
Archaeomancer's MapSTX
Archmage EmeritusSTX
Argentum ArmorAFR
Argivian FindWTH
Argivian RestorationDDF
ArtillerizeNPH
Austere CommandLRW
Avenger of ZendikarWWK
Balance of PowerPOR
Bane of ProgressC15
Beacon of Unrest2XM
Blightsteel Colossus2XM
Borborygmos EnragedGTC
Brago's RepresentativeCNS
BrandUSG
Burning InquiryM10
Capenna ExpressSNC
Collector OupheMH1
Crumbling ColossusM12
Dark SuspicionsPLS
DetonateMRD
Dig UpVOW
Dragon Throne of TarkirKTK
Dragonlord OjutaiDTK
Drinker of SorrowLGN
Eidolon of the Great RevelJOU
Endless ObedienceM15
EndoskeletonUSG
Energy FluxMMQ
Etali, Primal StormRIX
Feldon of the Third PathSTX
Fist of SunsC17
Five-Alarm FireGTC
Gaea's RevengeORI
Game PlanBBD
Geth's GrimoireDST
Geth's VerdictNPH
Ghalta, Primal HungerRIX
Gisa and GeralfEMN
Glissa's CourierMBS
Great FurnaceMRD
Grisly TransformationBNG
Heliod, God of the SunTHS
High Ground10E
High MarketMMQ
Hope of GhirapurAER
Hurkyl's RecallMM2
Ihsan's ShadeA25
ImplodePLS
In the Web of WarBOK
Incubation // IncongruityRNA
Interplanar BeaconWAR
Invasive SurgerySOI
Ixalan's BindingXLN
Kalamax, the StormsireC20
Kaldra CompleatMH2
Kemba's LegionMBS
Ketria TriomeIKO
Laboratory ManiacISD
Lantern of Insight5DN
Leonin ArbiterC17
Linden, the Steadfast QueenELD
Lose Hope5DN
Mana Geyser5DN
Mass PolymorphM11
Mechanized ProductionAER
Melira's KeepersMBS
Memorial to GeniusDAR
Mercadia's DownfallMMQ
Mina and Denn, WildbornOGW
Mirrodin BesiegedMH1
Mishra's FactoryMH2
Mishra's HelixUSG
Mishra's Self-ReplicatorDOM
Muraganda PetroglyphsFUT
Mycosynth LatticeBBD
Nashi, Moon Sage's ScionNEO
Needle SpecterEVE
Nihil SpellbombSOM
Okina, Temple to the GrandfathersCHK
OpportunityULG
Order of YawgmothDDE
Path to the World TreeKHM
PentavusC14
Phyrexian CrusaderMBS
Phyrexian DelverC13
Phyrexian EtchingsCSP
Phyrexian InfiltratorINV
Phyrexian VatmotherMBS
Pia and Kiran NalaarORI
Planar PortalINV
Planeswalker's FuryPLS
Pledge of LoyaltyINV
Polukranos, World EaterTHS
Power ArmorINV
Powerstone MinefieldAPC
Praetor's CounselC14
Priest of GixDDE
Priests of NornMBS
Primal CocoonM11
Pulse of the GridDST
Rain of DaggersP02
Ravnica at WarWAR
Reaper of SheoldredNPH
Reduce /// RubbleAKH
Regathan FirecatM14
ReshapeDST
Rite of ReplicationZEN
Rooftop StormISD
RoutSTX
Ruthless InvasionNPH
Sabertooth CobraMIR
Sarulf, Realm EaterKHM
Scorched EarthTMP
Sea of CloudsBBD
Segovian AngelMH1
Shared FateMRD
Shatterstorm10E
Siege of TowersGPT
Siege ZombieDBL
Slag FiendNPH
Soul of New PhyrexiaM15
Soul of ShandalarM15
Sprout SwarmFUT
Stormscape BattlemagePLS
Survival CacheIMA
Sword of Feast and Famine2XM
Sword of War and Peace2XM
The Great AuroraORI
The World TreeKHM
Thran QuarryUSG
Thran War MachineULG
Time StretchODY
Toxic IguanarCON
True-Name NemesisC13
UnmaskMMQ
Verdurous GearhulkKLD
Vile RequiemC13
Virulent SliverFUT
Vryn WingmareM21
Wake of DestructionUDS
Witch EngineUSG
Words of WarONS
World at WarROE
Yawgmoth's AgendaINV
Yotian SoldierBBD
Zhalfirin VoidDAR
Æther SnapDST
All That GlittersELD
Ancestral MemoriesPOR
Ancient SpiderPLS
Angelheart VialROE
Arcane MeleeC13
Baird, Steward of ArgiveDAR
Barrow GhoulWTH
Barrow WitchesELD
Battleflight EagleM13
Battlewand OakLRW
Blossom PrancerNEO
Bog WraithM10
Budoka GardenerCHK
CommandeerCSP
CounterlashDKA
Courage in CrisisWAR
Court of GraceCMR
Crush the WeakKHM
Darien, King of KjeldorCSP
Dauntless DourbarkLRW
Denying WindPCY
Dolmen GateLRW
Doom CannonONS
Doomed Traveler2X2
Doomsday SpecterPLS
Dwarven BloodboilerJUD
Dwarven GruntODY
Dwarven MinerMIR
Earnest FellowshipODY
Elven PalisadeEXO
Elven WarhoundsTMP
Empyrean EagleM20
Evil Eye of UrborgTSP
ExhaustionPOR
Eye of DoomC13
Far TravelerCLB
Forbidding Watchtower10E
Forebear's BladeDAR
Fortifying ProvisionsELD
Gather CourageM15
Generous GiftMH1
Ghastlord of FugueSHM
Glittering StockpileSNC
Gluttonous TrollSTX
Grim StriderAKH
Hoarding DragonIMA
Jared Carthalion, True HeirCMR
Jinxed RingSTH
Kenrith, the Returned KingELD
Knight ExemplarM11
Knight-Captain of EosALA
Leaf-Crowned ElderMOR
Mindlock OrbALA
Miner's BaneM15
Murasa RangerBFZ
Nemata, Grove GuardianPLS
Oaken BrawlerLRW
Oath of ScholarsEXO
Old GhastbarkSHM
Orc SureshotFRF
Orcish Artillery10E
Pitiless HordeDTK
Rakdos RiteknifeDIS
Rayne, Academy ChancellorUDS
Reforge the SoulAVR
Ring of Three WishesM14
Stormwatch EaglePCY
Stroke of GeniusUSG
Sword of VengeanceM11
Tolsimir, Friend to WolvesWAR
Tower of CalamitiesSOM
Tower of FortunesMRD
Traveler's CloakCNS
Unstoppable AshMOR
Wheel of TortureULG
Adeliz, the Cinder WindDAR
Alliance of ArmsCMD
Aminatou, the Fateshifter2X2
Bladewing the RisenIMA
Brain WeevilDDJ
Bruenor BattlehammerAFR
BurgeoningSTH
Chaos WarpCMD
Cinder ElementalM21
Collective VoyageCMD
Consume SpiritDDC
Crystalline CrawlerC16
Dina, Soul SteeperSTX
Dirtwater WraithMIR
Dreamborn MuseLGN
Echo MageC13
Elas il-Kor, Sadistic PilgrimDMU
EquilibriumEXO
Eutropia the Twice-FavoredTHB
Fallen IdealC15
Flamekin VillageC14
FlusterstormCMD
Forgotten AncientSCG
Furnace of RathTMP
Ghave, Guru of SporesC16
Giant CaterpillarVIS
Gleeful SabotageSHM
Grumgully, the GenerousELD
Hanna's CustodyTMP
Hidden HerdUSG
Hour of ReckoningRAV
Initiate of BloodCHK
Jace's ArchivistM12
Kels, Fight FixerM21
Knight ExemplarDDG
Kor SpiritdancerROE
LeapSTH
Magmatic ForceCMD
Magus of the VineyardFUT
Maja, Bretagard ProtectorKHM
Narfi, Betrayer KingKHM
Netherborn AltarIKO
Nivix, Aerie of the FiremindDDJ
Nomad Mythmaker10E
Oath of LiegesEXO
OppressionUSG
Pariah10E
Prison TermSHM
Rakdos CacklerGK2
Rift BoltTSP
Rix Maadi, Dungeon PalaceC19
Rune of Protection: LandsUSG
Ryusei, the Falling StarARC
Sacred MesaMIR
Sadistic AugermageDDM
Scalpelexis10E
Scavenging OozeCMD
ShockerTMP
SpawnwritheCMD
Spined FlukeUSG
Storm HerdGPT
Suntouched MyrHOP
Taurean MaulerMOR
Thespian's StageGTC
Thing from the DeepPOR
Throat SlitterBOK
Tornado Elemental5DN
Tradewind RiderTMP
Trench GorgerCMD
Vega, the WatcherKHM
Verdant ForceHOP
Vernal BloomUSG
Warped LandscapeC18
Whitemane LionC14
Zombie ApocalypseMID

Confira a Lista de coleções passadas:

Versões anteriores da Lista