Nous rassemblons vos personnages préférés issus de l’immense univers Marvel dans les boosters Jumpstart Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes ! Les boosters Jumpstart font venir certains des plus grands noms de Marvel dans Magic (Docteur Fatalis, les Vengeurs, les Thunderbolts), ainsi que des cartes qui donnent le ton pour des personnages appréciés des fans. Trouvez vos personnages préférés (ou vos nouveaux personnages préférés) quand Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes sortira le 26 juin 2026.
0588_MTGMSH_JumpNew: Captain America, Skybound
0639_MTGMSH_JumpNew: Silver Surfer, Cosmic Voyager
0654_MTGMSH_JumpNew: Doctor Doom, Unrivaled
0700_MTGMSH_JumpNew: Nico Minoru, Runaway
0721_MTGMSH_JumpNew: Flatman
Les boîtes de boosters Jumpstart Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes contiennent 24 boosters Jumpstart, et chaque booster contient au moins 1 carte Magic inédite issue de l’extension MSC. Chaque booster Jumpstart contient également 1 terrain de base Ville calme ou Chaos dans la ville pleine illustration.
Pour jouer, il vous suffit d'ouvrir deux boosters Jumpstart et de les mélanger ensemble pour former un deck complet. C’est aussi simple que ça ! Les boosters Jumpstart sont parfaits pour les joueurs qui apprennent à jouer ou qui souhaitent étoffer leur collection avec des cartes issues de l’univers Marvel. Avec 51 thèmes différents pour les boosters, chaque joueur trouvera son bonheur.
Découvrez toutes les cartes des boosters Jumpstart dans les visuels des cartes Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes. Vous trouverez ci-dessous tous les thèmes des boosters Jumpstart Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes. L’extension sortira le 26 juin et est disponible à la précommande dès maintenant auprès de votre magasin de jeux local, TCGplayer, Amazon et partout où sont vendus les produits Magic.
Blanc
0011_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Theme
Agent Phil Coulson
Peggy Carter, Secret Agent
Agent 13, Sharon Carter
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Quake, Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.
S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier
Borough Backup
Nick Fury, Spymaster
S.H.I.E.L.D. Spy Kit
Helicarrier Strike
Strategic Intervention
Web Up
Thriving Heath
7 Plains
0012_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Battalion Theme Card
General Thunderbolt Ross
The Howling Commandos
Wakandan Shield Guard
Wild Pack Squad
Falcon, Joaquin Torres
War Machine, James Rhodes
U.S.Agent, John Walker
Captain America, Skybound
Ultimate Alliance
Helicarrier Strike
Heroic Teamwork
Fall to Earth
Thriving Heath
7 Plains
0013_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Caretakers Theme Card
Crowd of True Believers
Night Nurse, Healer of Heroes
Donald Blake, Guise of Thor
MJ, Rising Star
Virtuous Variant
Doctor Jane Foster
Valkyrior Skyrider
Doctor Strange, Surgeon
Take Up the Shield
Super Villain Lockup
Infinity Formula
Fall to Earth
Thriving Heath
7 Plains
0014_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Counterargument Theme Card
City Pigeon
Selfless Police Captain
Matt Murdock, Justice Seeker
She-Hulk, Attorney-at-Law
Foggy Nelson, On Retainer
Daily Bugle Reporters
Starling, Aerial Ally
Vault Guardsman
Political Triumph
Costume Closet
Murdock’s Crusade
Web Up
Thriving Heath
7 Plains
0015_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Equipped Theme Card
Bucky Barnes, Eager Ally
Peggy Carter, Secret Agent
The Howling Commandos
Agent 13, Sharon Carter
Patriot, Young Avenger
U.S.Agent, John Walker
Captain America, Liberator
Captain America’s Shield
Take Up the Shield
Infinity Formula
Origin of Captain America
Secure Detention
Thriving Heath
7 Plains
0016_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Marvelous Theme Card
Wakandan Shield Guard
Raft Security Officer
Marvel Boy, Noh-Varr
Hero in Training
Ms. Marvel, Elastic Ally
Photon, Lady of Light
Captain Mar-Vell, Space-Born
Captain Marvel, Shooting Star
Helicarrier Strike
Quantum Entanglement
Super Villain Lockup
Fall to Earth
Thriving Heath
7 Plains
0017_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Precise Theme Card
Colleen Wing, Street Samurai
Agent of Atlas
Raft Security Officer
Kree Commandos
Hawkeye, Bowslinger
Mockingbird, Ace Agent
Valkyrior Skyrider
Panther Pounce
Stunning Shot
Sudden Strike
Heroic Teamwork
Fall to Earth
Thriving Heath
7 Plains
0018_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Squadron Theme Card
Agent of Atlas
Brave Brawler
Nighthawk, Dark Defender
Hero in Training
Zarda, the Power Princess
Doctor Spectrum
Borough Backup
Hyperion, Supreme Hero
Hyperion’s Atomic Vision
Heroic Teamwork
Web Up
Blur of Heroism
Thriving Heath
7 Plains
0019_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Wakanda Theme Card
Wakandan Shield Guard
Wakandan Tusker
Black Panther, Most Dangerous
Shuri, Vibranium Technologist
Okoye, Dora Milaje Leader
Wakandan Drone Flock
Borough Backup
Vibranium Energy Daggers
Ultimate Alliance
Panther Pounce
Heroic Teamwork
Secure Detention
Thriving Heath
7 Plains
0020_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Web-Slinging Theme Card
Aunt May
Flash Thompson, Spider-Fan
Gallant Citizen
Spider-Man, Web-Slinger
Virtuous Variant
Spider-UK
Amazing Spider-Girl
Vault Guardsman
Thwip!
Spectacular Tactics
Web Up
Spider-Mobile
Thriving Heath
7 Plains
Bleu
0021_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Analyzed Theme Card
Virtual Assistant
TVA Bureaucrat
Viv Vision, Teen Synthezoid
Echo, Perceptive Prodigy
Machine Man, Model X-51
Victor Mancha, Runaway
Vision, Spectral Synthezoid
We Say Thee Nay!
Quantum Reduction
Frozen in Ice
Timeline Inquiry
Atlantis Attacks
Thriving Isle
7 Island
0022_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Atlantis Theme Card
Mist-Cloaked Herald
Daughter of the Deep
Atlantean Skirmisher
Atlantean Cavalry
Namora, the Sea Queen
Attuma, Atlantean Warlord
Shipwreck Patrol
Namor, Scourge of the Seas
Quantum Reduction
Unstable Experiment
Frozen in Ice
Atlantis Attacks
Thriving Isle
7 Island
0023_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Blink Theme Card
Shi'ar Soldier
Mob Lookout
Imperial Cosmographer
S.H.I.E.L.D. Deployment Drone
Justice, Vance Astrovik
Victor Timely, Wily Tycoon
Shipwreck Patrol
Silver Surfer, Cosmic Voyager
Spaceshift
We Say Thee Nay!
Collector's Case
Dismissive Denial
Thriving Isle
7 Island
0024_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Conniving Theme Card
Kid Loki
Mob Lookout
Flying Octobot
Graviton, Fundamental Force
Doc Ock's Henchmen
Tiger Shark, Abyssal Hunter
Leader, Super-Genius
Doc Ock, Sinister Scientist
Unstable Experiment
Mysterio's Mirage
Trickster's Stratagem
Dismissive Denial
Thriving Isle
Villainous Hideout
6 Island
0025_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Geniuses Theme Card
Kid Loki
Bold Biochemist
Brawn, Amadeus Cho
Shuri, Vibranium Technologist
Ant-Man, Reformed Rogue
Beast, Erudite Aerialist
Blue Marvel, Adam Brashear
Reed Richards, Smartest Man
Super Intelligence
Futurist Forge
Frozen in Ice
Fantastic Bounce
Thriving Isle
7 Island
0026_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Iron Man Theme Card
Hydraulic Helper
Rescue, Pepper Potts
S.H.I.E.L.D. Deployment Drone
Iron Lad, Young Avenger
War Machine, James Rhodes
Iron Man, Bleeding Edge
Happy Hogan, Bodyguard
Iron Suitcase
Collector's Case
Futurist Forge
I Am Iron Man
Origin of Iron Man
Thriving Isle
7 Island
0027_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Kang Dynasty Theme Card
Bold Biochemist
TVA Bureaucrat
S.H.I.E.L.D. Deployment Drone
Iron Lad, Young Avenger
Immortus, Master of Eternity
Victor Timely, Wily Tycoon
Pharaoh Rama-Tut
Think Twice
Depower
Timeline Inquiry
Multiversal Recruitment
Time Warp
Thriving Isle
7 Island
0028_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Pym Particles Theme Card
Aerial Doombot
Bold Biochemist
Ant-Man’s Air Force
Ant-Man, Reformed Rogue
Wasp, Shrinking Savior
A.I.M. Scientists
Giant-Sized Flying Ant
Pym Particles
Super Suit
Quantum Reduction
Depower
Robotics Mastery
Thriving Isle
7 Island
0029_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Soaring Theme Card
Aerial Doombot
Rescue, Pepper Potts
Flying Drone
Namora, the Sea Queen
S.H.I.E.L.D. Deployment Drone
Justice, Vance Astrovik
Vulture, Feathered Fiend
Falcon, Winged Wonder
Whoosh!
Falcon’s Wing Harness
I Am Iron Man
Dismissive Denial
Thriving Isle
7 Island
0030_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Tricksters Theme Card
Kid Loki
Living Lies of Loki
Ant-Man's Air Force
Impossible Man
Ghost, Spectral Saboteur
Loki, Lord of Misrule
A.I.M. Scientists
We Say Thee Nay!
Quantum Reduction
Trickster's Stratagem
Multiversal Recruitment
The Clone Saga
Thriving Isle
7 Island
Noir
0031_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Armed Theme Card
Whiplash, Vengeful Engineer
Swordsman, Sharp Scoundrel
Red Room Recruit
Ronin, Shadow Stalker
Kingpin's Enforcers
Armed Assailant
U.S.Agent, John Walker
HYDRA Disintegrator
Stolen Stark Tech
Voltaic Whip
Hour of Defeat
Swordsman's Steel
Thriving Moor
7 Swamp
0032_MTGMSH_JSTheme: DOOM Theme Card
Project Deathlok Soldier
Common Crook
Doom's Servo-Guards
Doombot Harbinger
Ninja of the Hand
Doctor Doom, Unrivaled
Roxxon Brutes
Dark Ritual
Doom Blade
Deadly Dispute
Doomfall
Doomsday
Thriving Moor
7 Swamp
0033_MTGMSH_JSTheme: HYDRA Theme Card
Bob, Reluctant HYDRA Agent
Viper, Cruel Conspirator
Agents of HYDRA
HYDRA Troopers
Baron Strucker, HYDRA Overlord
Arnim Zola, Bio-Fanatic
Crossbones, Malicious Mercenary
HYDRA Disintegrator
Dark Deed
Cruel Alliance
HYDRA Infiltration
Infernal Rebirth
Thriving Moor
7 Swamp
0034_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Lethal Theme Card
Red Room Recruit
White Widow, Yelena Belova
Ninja of the Hand
Venomized Cat
Black Widow, Deadly Hunter
Titanium Man
Venom, Evil Unleashed
Stolen Stark Tech
Widow's Bite
Hour of Defeat
Origin of Black Widow
Infernal Rebirth
Thriving Moor
7 Swamp
0035_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Master of Evil Theme Card
Boomerang, Blade Flinger
Yellowjacket, Heartless Marauder
Titania, Rugged Rumbler
Klaw, Sonic Subjugator
Crimson Cowl, Master of Evil
Tiger Shark, Abyssal Hunter
Radioactive Man
The Masters of Evil
Villainous Syndication
Cruel Alliance
Visions of Villainy
Hour of Defeat
Thriving Moor
7 Swamp
0036_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Mayhem Theme Card
Project Deathlok Soldier
Red Room Recruit
Yellowjacket, Heartless Marauder
Swarm, Being of Bees
Inner Demons Gangsters
Roxxon Brutes
Green Goblin, Back for More
Pumpkin Bombardment
Alien Symbiosis
Daily Bugle Newspaper
Rocket-Powered Goblin Glider
Sadistic Slash
Thriving Moor
7 Swamp
0037_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Returned Theme Card
Project Deathlok Soldier
Doom's Servo-Guards
Undead Hand Ninja
Songbird, Sonic Screamer
Arnim Zola, Bio-Fanatic
Grim Reaper, Lethal Legionnaire
Unliving Legionnaire
Ultimo, Civilization's End
Minion Missile
Grim Reaper's Scythe
Too Evil to Stay Dead
Infernal Rebirth
Thriving Moor
7 Swamp
0038_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Street Level Villains Theme Card
Agents of HYDRA
Common Crook
Hammerhead, Maggia Boss
Kingpin's Enforcers
Tombstone, Career Criminal
Kingpin, Wilson Fisk
Madame Masque
Count Nefaria
Minion Missile
Deadly Dispute
Criminal Enterprise
The Spot's Portal
Thriving Moor
7 Swamp
0039_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Thunderbolts Theme Card
MACH-1, Swooping Scoundrel
Songbird, Sonic Screamer
Fixer, Techno Terror
Valentina Allegra de Fontaine
Citizen V, Helmut Zemo
Atlas, Sizable Stooge
Moonstone, Harsh Mistress
Roxxon Brutes
Stolen Stark Tech
Eerie Gravestone
Cruel Alliance
Void Helix
Thriving Moor
7 Swamp
0040_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Ultron Theme Card
Project Deathlok Soldier
Doom's Servo-Guards
Ultron's Auxiliary
Doombot Harbinger
Ultron Drone
Ultron the Annihilator
Victor Mancha, Runaway
Minion Missile
Stolen Stark Tech
Eerie Gravestone
Dark Deed
Robot Domination
Thriving Moor
7 Swamp
Rouge
0041_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Boosted Theme Card
Quinjet Technician
Extremis Elite
Marvel Boy, Noh-Varr
Jack of Hearts, Volatile Hero
Molly Hayes, Runaway
Human Torch, Johnny Storm
Abomination, Terrifying Titan
Wonder Man, Hollywood Hero
Heroes' Hangout
Vision of Love
HULK SMASH!
Inspired Fire
Thriving Bluff
7 Mountain
0042_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Fearless Theme Card
Unlucky Witness
Taxi Driver
Stick, Fearless Mentor
Daredevil, Fearless Fighter
Jessica Jones, Private Eye
Elektra, Femme Fatale
Stegron the Dinosaur Man
Blazing Crescendo
Daredevil's Billy Club
HULK SMASH!
Hire a Crew
Fogwell's Gym
Thriving Bluff
7 Mountain
0043_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Heroes for Hire Theme Card
Stark Industries Executive
K'un-Lun Warrior
Misty Knight, Hero for Hire
Iron Fist, Hero for Hire
Contract Hero
Jessica Jones, Private Eye
Luke Cage, Hero for Hire
Red Hulk
Bionic Blow
Big Score
Heroes for Hire
Marvelous Melee
Thriving Bluff
7 Mountain
0044_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Runaways Theme Card
Chase Stein, Runaway
Alex Wilder, Runaway
Molly Hayes, Runaway
Gert and Old Lace, Runaways
Karolina Dean, Runaway
Nico Minoru, Runaway
Victor Mancha, Runaway
Shock
Blazing Crescendo
Hex Magic
Crossover Collaboration
Marvelous Melee
Thriving Bluff
7 Mountain
0049_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Scarlet Theme Card
Stark Industries Executive
Loki Laufeyson
Speed, Young Avenger
Molten Lavamancer
Wiccan, Young Avenger
The Vision and Scarlet Witch
Kree Sentinel
Lightning Bolt
Vision of Love
Grapeshot
Hex Magic
Wanda's Vision
Thriving Bluff
7 Mountain
0045_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Speedy Theme Card
Masked Meower
Quicksilver, Brash Blur
Taxi Driver
Speed, Young Avenger
Whirlwind, Killer Cyclone
Volcanic Villain
The Whizzer, Classic Speedster
Living Lightning, Charged Up
Super Speed
Pick Up the Pace
Lightning Strike
Marvelous Melee
Thriving Bluff
7 Mountain
0046_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Spider-Verse Theme Card
Masked Meower
Hobgoblin, Mantled Marauder
Lady Spider, Maybelle Reilly
Spider-Gwen, Free Spirit
Spider-Man, New Champion
Iceman and Firestar
Astonishing Spider-Man
Stegron the Dinosaur Man
Romantic Rendezvous
Daily Bugle Newspaper
Wisecrack
Marvelous Melee
Thriving Bluff
Fogwell's Gym
6 Mountain
0047_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Thor Theme Card
K'un-Lun Warrior
Loki Laufeyson
Sif's Spearmaster
Molten Lavamancer
Crimson Operative
Thor, Asgard's Avenger
Kree Sentinel
Asgardian Inspiration
Lightning Bolt
Lightning Strike
Origin of Thor
Mjölnir's Might
Thriving Bluff
7 Mountain
0048_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Vehicles Theme Card
Intrepid Ace
HYDRA Assault Robot
Extremis Elite
Taxi Driver
Machinesmith Automaton
Bullseye, Death Dealer
Captain America's Motorcycle
Big Wheel
S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier
Sky Cycle
The Thanos-Copter
Truck Toss
Thriving Bluff
7 Mountain
0050_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Young Avengers Theme Card
Stature, Young Avenger
Speed, Young Avenger
Patriot, Young Avenger
Iron Lad, Young Avenger
Wiccan, Young Avenger
Hawkeye, Young Avenger
Hulkling, Young Avenger
Hawkeye's Bow
Team Tactics
Lightning Strike
Crossover Collaboration
Marvelous Melee
Thriving Bluff
7 Mountain
Vert
0051_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Animal Theme Card
Lucky the Pizza Dog
Guerrilla Gorilla
Tigra, Feline Fury
Wakandan Tusker
Ant-Man's Army
Tippy-Toe, Terrific Partner
Pet Avengers
Savage Land Dinosaur
Go Nuts!
Scout the City
Beast Mode
Heroic Feast
Thriving Grove
7 Forest
0052_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Great Lakes Avengers Theme Card
Guerrilla Gorilla
Doorman
Mister Immortal
Tippy-Toe, Terrific Partner
Flatman
The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl
Big Bertha
Savage Land Dinosaur
Rapid Rescue
Go Nuts!
Beast Mode
Training Regimen
Thriving Grove
7 Forest
0053_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Incredible Theme Card
Brawn, Amadeus Cho
Guerrilla Gorilla
She-Hulk, Attorney-at-Law
Hulk, Strongest There Is
Abomination, Terrifying Titan
Doc Samson, Super Psychiatrist
Savage Land Dinosaur
Giant Growth
Hulk's Thunderclap
Origin of the Hulk
Go Nuts!
Super Strength
Thriving Grove
7 Forest
0054_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Rampaging Theme Card
Serpent Specialist
Knight of Wundagore
Bushmaster, Coiled Henchman
Titania, Rugged Rumbler
Powerful Broker
Mister Hyde, Monster Within
Atlas, Sizable Stooge
Rhino, Terrible Trampler
Rhino's Rampage
Beast Mode
Colossal Collision
Claim the Kingdom
Thriving Grove
7 Forest
0055_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Savage Lands Theme Card
Reptil, Dinomorpher
Lurking Lizards
Moon-Boy, Dino Rider
Gert and Old Lace, Runaways
Devil Dinosaur
Ka-Zar of the Savage Land
Sauron, Dino Devotee
Savage Land Dinosaur
Commune with Dinosaurs
Go Nuts!
Accelerated Evolution
Terrific Team-Up
Thriving Grove
Savage Lands
6 Forest
0056_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Tenacious Theme Card
Undercover Skrull
White Tiger, Amulet Keeper
Hellcat, Undying Vigilante
Gert and Old Lace, Runaways
Voracious Brood
Pet Avengers
Savage Land Dinosaur
Return of the Mole Man
Scout the City
Call Damage Control
Accelerated Evolution
Punishing Punch
Thriving Grove
Terramorphic Expanse
6 Forest
0057_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Towering Theme Card
Reptil, Dinomorpher
Stature, Young Avenger
Goliath, Mass Manipulator
Ms. Marvel, Elastic Ally
Ant-Man, Reformed Rogue
Atlas, Sizable Stooge
Giant-Man, Gargantuan Genius
Spider-Rex, Daring Dino
Giant Growth
Rapid Rescue
Terrific Team-Up
Colossal Collision
Thriving Grove
7 Forest
0058_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Trained Theme Card
Serpent Specialist
White Tiger, Ava Ayala
Undercover Skrull
Hercules, Prince of Power
She-Hulk, Attorney-at-Law
Pet Avengers
Shang-Chi, Martial Mentor
Wakandan Royal Guard
Advancing the Spirit
Restorative Technique
Punishing Punch
Colossal Collision
Thriving Grove
7 Forest
0059_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Uncanny Theme Card
Black Tom Cassidy
Darwin, Adaptive Mutant
Wolfsbane, Highland Hero
X-23, Deadly Weapon
Wolverine, Claws Out
Beast, Erudite Aerialist
Colossus, Steel Stalwart
Storm, Shaker of Skies
Go Nuts!
Accelerated Evolution
Colossal Collision
Training Regimen
Thriving Grove
7 Forest
0060_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Wild Theme Card
Hellcat, Undying Vigilante
White Tiger, Amulet Keeper
The Fabulous Frog-Man
Gert and Old Lace, Runaways
Mole Man, Moloid Master
Hit-Monkey
Ka-Zar of the Savage Land
Claim the Kingdom
Accelerated Evolution
Restorative Technique
Colossal Collision
Terramorphic Expanse
Thriving Grove
7 Forest
Multicolore
0061_MTGMSH_JSTheme: Fantastic Theme Card
Human Torch, Johnny Storm
H.E.R.B.I.E. Scout Unit
Mister Fantastic, Reed Richards
Invisible Woman, Sue Storm
The Thing, Ben Grimm
The Fantastic Four
Farseek
Daily Bugle Newspaper
Wall Off
Fantastic Bounce
Inspired Fire
Thing Swing
Baxter Building
Thriving Grove
Pym Technologies
Forest
Plains
Island
Mountain
Terramorphic Expanse
Ajoutez la puissance de l’univers Marvel à votre collection grâce aux boosters Jumpstart ! Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes sortira le 26 juin et est déjà disponible à la précommande auprès de votre magasin de jeux local, TCGplayer, Amazon et partout où sont vendus les produits Magic.