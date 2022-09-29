Dès le 4 novembre 2022, les tout derniers decks prêts-à-jouer pour le format Pioneer arriveront avec les Challenger Decks Pioneer édition 2022 ! Chacun de ces quatre decks vous permet de livrer des parties de Pioneer avec tout ce qu'il vous faut pour faire vos premiers pas sur la scène compétitive.
Les Challenger Decks constituent une entrée en matière idéale pour ceux qui souhaitent se plonger dans l'aspect compétitif de Magic. Chaque deck contient :
- 1 deck complet de 60 cartes
- 1 réserve de 15 cartes
- 5 jetons recto-verso et 6 cartes d'aide recto-verso
- 1 boîte de deck (pouvant contenir 75 cartes Magic avec protège-cartes)
Vous pourrez choisir parmi quatre Challenger Decks Pioneer uniques qui seront disponibles dans le monde entier en anglais, en allemand, en français et en japonais. Vous trouverez ci-dessous les listes de deck pour chacun des quatre decks, ainsi que les jetons inclus.
(Note de l'éditeur : les listes de deck ci-dessous affichent la dernière impression de chaque carte tirée automatiquement du Gatherer, y compris des impressions qui ne sont pas présentes dans ce produit. Les listes de deck ne sont pas des présentations de produit carte par carte, mais plutôt des listes interactives des cartes incluses dans chaque deck.)
Izzet Phénix (bleu-rouge)
Renaissez de vos cendres ! Prenez le contrôle dès le début de la partie, puis lancez une pléthore de sorts pour réveiller vos monstres assoupis et calcinez vos ennemis avec le Phénix d'arc !
Izzet Phénix
AUTRES (2)2 Spécimen pris dans la glace // Horreur éveillée
60 Cartes
Jetons Izzet Phénix
- 5 jetons Trésor // Indice
Veuillez noter que la liste de deck du Challenger Deck Pioneer 2022 Izzet Phénix inclut deux exemplaires d'Itération expressive, une carte actuellement interdite en Pioneer.
Ce deck sera toujours légal en tournoi sur table Magic: The Gathering pour le Pioneer, mais uniquement tel quel. À savoir que le deck de 60 cartes et la réserve de 15 cartes ne seront légaux que s'ils ne sont pas modifiés.
Pour le Challenger Deck Pioneer Izzet Phénix sur Magic Online, les deux exemplaires d'Itération expressive sont remplacés par un exemplaire de Composants de l'énigme et un exemplaire d'Impulsion ardente.
Contrôle de Dimir (bleu-noir)
C'est tout un art d'avoir les bonnes réponses au bon moment, et c'est là tout l'intérêt de ce deck. Contrecarrez les plans de votre adversaire avant même qu'il ne puisse les mettre en œuvre, puis finissez-en avec votre propre menace torrentielle.
Contrôle de Dimir
Jetons Contrôle de Dimir
- 5 jetons Requin // Requin
Piétinement de Gruul (rouge-vert)
La subtilité, ce n'est pas votre fort ? Dégainez une créature à faible coût plus vite que votre ombre et déployez très vite des menaces gigantesques. Les dragons et les bêtes se chargeront du reste !
Piétinement de Gruul
Jetons Piétinement de Gruul
- 5 jetons Humain // Humain
Humains d'Orzhov (blanc-noir)
Vous avez toujours aimé le contact avec les gens. Voyez les choses en grand avec une armée d'humains, renforcez-les comme il se doit avec des effets d'hymne, puis emparez-vous de cette victoire qui vous revient !
Humains d'Orzhov
Jetons Humains d'Orzhov
- 5 jetons Humain // Indice
Les Challenger Decks Pioneer 2022 sortiront le 4 novembre et seront disponibles dans votre magasin de jeux local, en ligne sur Amazon et partout où les produits Magic sont vendus !