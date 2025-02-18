Skip to main content
Visuels des cartes Magic: The Gathering®—FINAL FANTASY™

Card Image Gallery / Magic: The Gathering®—FINAL FANTASY™

Visuels des cartes Magic: The Gathering®—FINAL FANTASY™

Lancez de puissants sorts, faites appel à des invocations mythiques, et visitez vos lieux préférés à dos de chocobo. Vous pourrez découvrir chacun des jeux principaux de la licence FINAL FANTASY lorsque l'extension Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY™ sortira le 13 juin 2025. Découvrez un premier avant-goût de l'extension dans notre article intitulé Premier aperçu de l'extension Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY.

Blanc (2)
Bleu (2)
Noir (3)
Rouge (1)
Vert (2)
Multicolore (13)
© SQUARE ENIX       IMAGE ILLUSTRATION: © YOSHITAKA AMANO