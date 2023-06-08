Wizards of the Coast

Il Signore degli Anelli: Racconti della Terra di Mezzo™ arriverà nei negozi di tutto il mondo il 23 giugno e, per i fan di Commander, abbiamo quattro nuovi mazzi Commander, ognuno con fantastiche leggende, ristampe e 10 pedine bifronte.

Cavalieri di Rohan (blu-rosso-bianco) Cibo e Compagnia (Bianco-nero-verde)

Consiglio degli Elfi (blu-verde) Gli Eserciti di Mordor (blu-nero-rosso)

Puoi dare un’occhiata alle carte di questi mazzi Commander nella Galleria Immagini delle Carte Commander di Il Signore degli Anelli: Racconti della Terra di Mezzo e visualizzare le altre carte dell’espansione nella Galleria Immagini delle Carte di Il Signore degli Anelli: Racconti della Terra di Mezzo e nella Galleria Immagini delle Varianti.

Per un riepilogo di tutte le carte dell’espansione e dove trovarle, dai un’occhiata al nostro articolo Collezionare Il Signore degli Anelli: Racconti della Terra di Mezzo!

Cavalieri di Rohan

Éowyn, Fanciulla Combattente foil Aragorn, Re di Gondor foil Éowyn, Fanciulla Combattente Comandante da esposizione foil in rilievo

Éowyn, Fanciulla Combattente e Aragorn, Re di Gondor sono carte foil tradizionali. Il comandante da esposizione Éowyn, Fanciulla Combattente è stampato con il trattamento foil in rilievo su un cartoncino più spesso: ottimo per mettere in mostra il tuo comandante, ma non è legale nel gioco sanzionato.

1 Éowyn, Shieldmaiden 1 Aragorn, King of Gondor 1 Beregond of the Guard 1 Champions of Minas Tirith 1 Gilraen, Dúnedain Protector 1 Grey Host Reinforcements 1 Lossarnach Captain 1 Archivist of Gondor 1 Denethor, Stone Seer 1 Fealty to the Realm 1 Call for Aid 1 Gimli of the Glittering Caves 1 Boromir, Gondor's Hope 1 Éomer, King of Rohan 1 Faramir, Steward of Gondor 1 Forth Eorlingas! 1 Oath of Eorl 1 Riders of Rohan 1 Taunt from the Rampart 1 Crown of Gondor 1 Bastion Protector 1 Dearly Departed 1 Frontline Medic 1 Increasing Devotion 1 Marshal's Anthem 1 Selfless Squire 1 Unbreakable Formation 1 Verge Rangers 1 Visions of Glory 1 Weathered Wayfarer 1 Combat Celebrant 1 Court of Ire 1 Earthquake 1 Flamerush Rider 1 Frontier Warmonger 1 Harsh Mentor 1 Shared Animosity 1 Zealous Conscripts 1 Supreme Verdict 1 Door of Destinies 1 Vanquisher's Banner 1 Battlefield Forge 1 Clifftop Retreat 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Furycalm Snarl 1 Glacial Fortress 1 Port Town 1 Prairie Stream 1 Sulfur Falls 1 Throne of the High City 1 Windbrisk Heights 1 Lost to Legend 1 Erkenbrand, Lord of Westfold 1 Banishing Light 1 Fiend Hunter 1 Palace Jailer 1 Path to Exile 1 Sunset Revelry 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 Village Bell-Ringer 1 Prince Imrahil the Fair 1 Humble Defector 1 Théoden, King of Rohan 1 Arcane Signet 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Heirloom Blade 1 Herald's Horn 1 Sol Ring 1 Talisman of Conviction 1 Talisman of Progress 1 Thought Vessel 1 Wayfarer's Bauble 1 Command Tower 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Field of Ruin 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Rogue's Passage 1 Secluded Courtyard 1 Terramorphic Expanse 1 Tranquil Cove 1 Wind-Scarred Crag 9 Plains 5 Island 5 Mountain

Pedine Cavalieri di Rohan

2 pedine Soldato Umano (Gondor) // Umano

2 pedine Soldato Umano (Rohirrim)// Umano

3 pedine Cavaliere Umano // Umano

2 pedine Tesoro // Umano

1 pedina Tesoro // Il Monarca (carta guida)

Gira Soldato Umano (Gondor) // Umano Gira Soldato Umano (Rohirrim) // Umano Gira Cavaliere Umano // Umano

Gira Tesoro // Umano Gira Tesoro // Il Monarca (carta guida)

Cibo e Compagnia

Frodo, Hobbit Avventuroso foil Sam, Aiutante Leale foil Frodo, Hobbit Avventuroso Comandante da esposizione foil in rilievo

Frodo, Hobbit Avventuroso e Sam, Aiutante Leale sono carte foil tradizionali. Il comandante da esposizione Frodo, Hobbit Avventuroso è stampato con il trattamento foil in rilievo su un cartoncino più spesso: ottimo per mettere in mostra il tuo comandante, ma non è legale nel gioco sanzionato.

1 Frodo, Adventurous Hobbit 1 Sam, Loyal Attendant 1 Field-Tested Frying Pan 1 The Gaffer 1 Gwaihir, Greatest of the Eagles 1 Of Herbs and Stewed Rabbit 1 Gollum, Obsessed Stalker 1 Lobelia, Defender of Bag End 1 Rapacious Guest 1 Assemble the Entmoot 1 Feasting Hobbit 1 Motivated Pony 1 Prize Pig 1 Banquet Guests 1 Bilbo, Birthday Celebrant 1 Farmer Cotton 1 Merry, Warden of Isengard 1 Pippin, Warden of Isengard 1 Treebeard, Gracious Host 1 Hithlain Rope 1 Call for Unity 1 Dawn of Hope 1 Dusk // Dawn 1 Fell the Mighty 1 Fumigate 1 Mentor of the Meek 1 Sanguine Bond 1 Toxic Deluge 1 Birds of Paradise 1 Gilded Goose 1 Woodfall Primus 1 Anguished Unmaking 1 Chromatic Lantern 1 Trading Post 1 Well of Lost Dreams 1 Brushland 1 Canopy Vista 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Fortified Village 1 Isolated Chapel 1 Murmuring Bosk 1 Necroblossom Snarl 1 Scattered Groves 1 Shineshadow Snarl 1 Sunpetal Grove 1 Woodland Cemetery 1 Eagles of the North 1 Landroval, Horizon Witness 1 Rosie Cotton of South Lane 1 Shire Shirriff 1 Mirkwood Bats 1 Generous Ent 1 Path to Exile 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 Revive the Shire 1 Butterbur, Bree Innkeeper 1 Crypt Incursion 1 Go for the Throat 1 Night's Whisper 1 Cultivate 1 Essence Warden 1 Farseek 1 Great Oak Guardian 1 Harmonize 1 Orchard Strider 1 Prosperous Innkeeper 1 Shire Terrace 1 Tireless Provisioner 1 Mortify 1 Savvy Hunter 1 Arcane Signet 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Pristine Talisman 1 Sol Ring 1 Access Tunnel 1 Ash Barrens 1 Command Tower 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Ghost Quarter 1 Graypelt Refuge 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Rogue's Passage 1 Sandsteppe Citadel 1 Scoured Barrens 4 Plains 4 Swamp 8 Forest

Pedine Cibo e Compagnia

3 pedine Silvantropo // Cibo (colazione)

2 pedine Uccello (bianco 3/3) // Capra

1 pedina Uccello (bianco 3/3) // Cibo (fattoria)

2 pedine Soldato (legame vitale) // Cibo (fattoria)

2 pedine Tesoro // Halfling

Gira Silvantropo // Cibo (colazione) Gira Uccello (bianco 3/3) // Capra Gira Uccello (bianco 3/3) // Cibo (fattoria)

Gira Soldato (legame vitale) // Cibo (fattoria) Gira Tesoro // Halfling

Consiglio degli Elfi

Galadriel, Regina Elfica foil Gandalf, Viaggiatore a Ovest foil Galadriel, Regina Elfica Comandante da esposizione foil in rilievo

Galadriel, Regina Elfica e Gandalf, Viaggiatore a Ovest sono carte foil tradizionali. Il comandante da esposizione Galadriel, Regina Elfica è stampato con il trattamento foil in rilievo su un cartoncino più spesso: ottimo per mettere in mostra il tuo comandante, ma non è legale nel gioco sanzionato.

1 Galadriel, Elven-Queen 1 Gandalf, Westward Voyager 1 Raise the Palisade 1 Trap the Trespassers 1 Arwen, Weaver of Hope 1 Galadhrim Ambush 1 Haldir, Lórien Lieutenant 1 Legolas Greenleaf 1 Mirkwood Elk 1 Travel Through Caradhras 1 Windswift Slice 1 Círdan the Shipwright 1 Elrond of the White Council 1 Erestor of the Council 1 Mirkwood Trapper 1 Radagast, Wizard of Wilds 1 Sail into the West 1 Song of Eärendil 1 Lothlórien Blade 1 Model of Unity 1 Colossal Whale 1 Devastation Tide 1 Mystic Confluence 1 Plea for Power 1 Swan Song 1 Asceticism 1 Elvish Archdruid 1 Elvish Piper 1 Elvish Warmaster 1 Genesis Wave 1 Heroic Intervention 1 Hornet Queen 1 Inscription of Abundance 1 Overwhelming Stampede 1 Realm Seekers 1 Seeds of Renewal 1 Sylvan Offering 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Flooded Grove 1 Hinterland Harbor 1 Rejuvenating Springs 1 Vineglimmer Snarl 1 Lórien Revealed 1 Celeborn the Wise 1 Elven Farsight 1 Wose Pathfinder 1 Learn from the Past 1 Opt 1 Preordain 1 Arbor Elf 1 Beast Within 1 Cultivate 1 Elvish Mystic 1 Elvish Visionary 1 Farhaven Elf 1 Mirror of Galadriel 1 Lignify 1 Paradise Druid 1 Rampant Growth 1 Reclamation Sage 1 Wood Elves 1 Growth Spiral 1 Arcane Signet 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Lightning Greaves 1 Sol Ring 1 Whispersilk Cloak 1 Ash Barrens 1 Command Tower 1 Field of Ruin 1 Lonely Sandbar 1 Thornwood Falls 1 Tranquil Thicket 1 Woodland Stream 11 Island 15 Forest

Pedine Consiglio degli Elfi

3 pedine Silvantropo // Bestia

1 pedina Tesoro // Guerriero Elfo

4 pedine Insetto // Guerriero Elfo

2 pedine Uccello (blu 2/2) // Guerriero Elfo

Gira Silvantropo // Bestia Gira Tesoro // Guerriero Elfo

Gira Insetto // Guerriero Elfo Gira Uccello (blu 2/2) // Guerriero Elfo

Gli Eserciti di Mordor

Sauron, Signore degli Anelli foil Saruman, la Mano Bianca foil Sauron, Signore degli Anelli Comandante da esposizione foil in rilievo

Sauron, Signore degli Anelli e Saruman, la Mano Bianca sono carte foil tradizionali. Il comandante da esposizione Sauron, Signore degli Anelli è stampato con il trattamento foil in rilievo su un cartoncino più spesso: ottimo per mettere in mostra il tuo comandante, ma non è legale nel gioco sanzionato.

1 Sauron, Lord of the Rings 1 Saruman, the White Hand 1 Corsairs of Umbar 1 Monstrosity of the Lake 1 Subjugate the Hobbits 1 Shelob, Dread Weaver 1 Cavern-Hoard Dragon 1 Orcish Siegemaster 1 Rampaging War Mammoth 1 The Balrog of Moria 1 Gríma, Saruman's Footman 1 In the Darkness Bind Them 1 Lidless Gaze 1 Lord of the Nazgûl 1 Moria Scavenger 1 Summons of Saruman 1 Too Greedily, Too Deep 1 Wake the Dragon 1 Relic of Sauron 1 The Black Gate 1 Decree of Pain 1 Languish 1 Living Death 1 Reanimate 1 Blasphemous Act 1 Goblin Dark-Dwellers 1 Inferno Titan 1 Knollspine Dragon 1 Scourge of the Throne 1 Siege-Gang Commander 1 Treasure Nabber 1 Hostage Taker 1 Notion Thief 1 Choked Estuary 1 Desolate Lighthouse 1 Dragonskull Summit 1 Drowned Catacomb 1 Foreboding Ruins 1 Frostboil Snarl 1 Smoldering Marsh 1 Sulfur Falls 1 Sulfurous Springs 1 Sunken Hollow 1 Underground River 1 Treason of Isengard 1 Bitter Downfall 1 Troll of Khazad-dûm 1 Voracious Fell Beast 1 Fiery Inscription 1 Grishnákh, Brash Instigator 1 Arcane Denial 1 Boon of the Wish-Giver 1 Consider 1 Deep Analysis 1 Fact or Fiction 1 Forbidden Alchemy 1 Feed the Swarm 1 Merciless Executioner 1 Revenge of Ravens 1 Anger 1 Faithless Looting 1 The Mouth of Sauron 1 Goblin Cratermaker 1 Guttersnipe 1 Shiny Impetus 1 Thrill of Possibility 1 Extract from Darkness 1 Arcane Signet 1 Basalt Monolith 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Everflowing Chalice 1 Mind Stone 1 Sol Ring 1 Worn Powerstone 1 Command Tower 1 Crumbling Necropolis 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Field of Ruin 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Rogue's Passage 1 Terramorphic Expanse 6 Island 6 Swamp 7 Mountain

Pedine Gli Eserciti di Mordor

1 pedina Esercito Orco (Uruk-hai) // Esercito Orco (Sauron)

1 pedina Cibo (ragno gigante) // Necrospettro

3 pedine Goblin // Necrospettro

2 pedine Drago (6/6) // Necrospettro

3 pedine Tesoro // Necrospettro

Gira Esercito Orco (Uruk-hai) // Esercito Orco (Sauron) Gira Cibo (ragno gigante) // Necrospettro Gira Goblin // Necrospettro

Gira Drago (6/6) // Necrospettro Gira Tesoro // Necrospettro

