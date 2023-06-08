Cerca i mazzi Commander di Il Signore degli Anelli: Racconti della Terra di Mezzo presso il tuo negozio di zona, online tramite Amazon o qualsiasi altro rivenditore di Magic: The Gathering.
Cavalieri di Rohan
Éowyn, Fanciulla Combattente e Aragorn, Re di Gondor sono carte foil tradizionali. Il comandante da esposizione Éowyn, Fanciulla Combattente è stampato con il trattamento foil in rilievo su un cartoncino più spesso: ottimo per mettere in mostra il tuo comandante, ma non è legale nel gioco sanzionato.
1 Éowyn, Shieldmaiden
1 Aragorn, King of Gondor
1 Beregond of the Guard
1 Champions of Minas Tirith
1 Gilraen, Dúnedain Protector
1 Grey Host Reinforcements
1 Lossarnach Captain
1 Archivist of Gondor
1 Denethor, Stone Seer
1 Fealty to the Realm
1 Call for Aid
1 Gimli of the Glittering Caves
1 Boromir, Gondor's Hope
1 Éomer, King of Rohan
1 Faramir, Steward of Gondor
1 Forth Eorlingas!
1 Oath of Eorl
1 Riders of Rohan
1 Taunt from the Rampart
1 Crown of Gondor
1 Bastion Protector
1 Dearly Departed
1 Frontline Medic
1 Increasing Devotion
1 Marshal's Anthem
1 Selfless Squire
1 Unbreakable Formation
1 Verge Rangers
1 Visions of Glory
1 Weathered Wayfarer
1 Combat Celebrant
1 Court of Ire
1 Earthquake
1 Flamerush Rider
1 Frontier Warmonger
1 Harsh Mentor
1 Shared Animosity
1 Zealous Conscripts
1 Supreme Verdict
1 Door of Destinies
1 Vanquisher's Banner
1 Battlefield Forge
1 Clifftop Retreat
1 Exotic Orchard
1 Furycalm Snarl
1 Glacial Fortress
1 Port Town
1 Prairie Stream
1 Sulfur Falls
1 Throne of the High City
1 Windbrisk Heights
1 Lost to Legend
1 Erkenbrand, Lord of Westfold
1 Banishing Light
1 Fiend Hunter
1 Palace Jailer
1 Path to Exile
1 Sunset Revelry
1 Swords to Plowshares
1 Village Bell-Ringer
1 Prince Imrahil the Fair
1 Humble Defector
1 Théoden, King of Rohan
1 Arcane Signet
1 Commander's Sphere
1 Heirloom Blade
1 Herald's Horn
1 Sol Ring
1 Talisman of Conviction
1 Talisman of Progress
1 Thought Vessel
1 Wayfarer's Bauble
1 Command Tower
1 Evolving Wilds
1 Field of Ruin
1 Path of Ancestry
1 Rogue's Passage
1 Secluded Courtyard
1 Terramorphic Expanse
1 Tranquil Cove
1 Wind-Scarred Crag
9 Plains
5 Island
5 Mountain
Pedine Cavalieri di Rohan
2 pedine Soldato Umano (Gondor) // Umano
2 pedine Soldato Umano (Rohirrim)// Umano
3 pedine Cavaliere Umano // Umano
2 pedine Tesoro // Umano
1 pedina Tesoro // Il Monarca (carta guida)
Soldato Umano (Gondor) // Umano
Soldato Umano (Rohirrim) // Umano
Cavaliere Umano // Umano
Tesoro // Umano
Tesoro // Il Monarca (carta guida)
Cibo e Compagnia
Frodo, Hobbit Avventuroso e Sam, Aiutante Leale sono carte foil tradizionali. Il comandante da esposizione Frodo, Hobbit Avventuroso è stampato con il trattamento foil in rilievo su un cartoncino più spesso: ottimo per mettere in mostra il tuo comandante, ma non è legale nel gioco sanzionato.
1 Frodo, Adventurous Hobbit
1 Sam, Loyal Attendant
1 Field-Tested Frying Pan
1 The Gaffer
1 Gwaihir, Greatest of the Eagles
1 Of Herbs and Stewed Rabbit
1 Gollum, Obsessed Stalker
1 Lobelia, Defender of Bag End
1 Rapacious Guest
1 Assemble the Entmoot
1 Feasting Hobbit
1 Motivated Pony
1 Prize Pig
1 Banquet Guests
1 Bilbo, Birthday Celebrant
1 Farmer Cotton
1 Merry, Warden of Isengard
1 Pippin, Warden of Isengard
1 Treebeard, Gracious Host
1 Hithlain Rope
1 Call for Unity
1 Dawn of Hope
1 Dusk // Dawn
1 Fell the Mighty
1 Fumigate
1 Mentor of the Meek
1 Sanguine Bond
1 Toxic Deluge
1 Birds of Paradise
1 Gilded Goose
1 Woodfall Primus
1 Anguished Unmaking
1 Chromatic Lantern
1 Trading Post
1 Well of Lost Dreams
1 Brushland
1 Canopy Vista
1 Exotic Orchard
1 Fortified Village
1 Isolated Chapel
1 Murmuring Bosk
1 Necroblossom Snarl
1 Scattered Groves
1 Shineshadow Snarl
1 Sunpetal Grove
1 Woodland Cemetery
1 Eagles of the North
1 Landroval, Horizon Witness
1 Rosie Cotton of South Lane
1 Shire Shirriff
1 Mirkwood Bats
1 Generous Ent
1 Path to Exile
1 Swords to Plowshares
1 Revive the Shire
1 Butterbur, Bree Innkeeper
1 Crypt Incursion
1 Go for the Throat
1 Night's Whisper
1 Cultivate
1 Essence Warden
1 Farseek
1 Great Oak Guardian
1 Harmonize
1 Orchard Strider
1 Prosperous Innkeeper
1 Shire Terrace
1 Tireless Provisioner
1 Mortify
1 Savvy Hunter
1 Arcane Signet
1 Commander's Sphere
1 Pristine Talisman
1 Sol Ring
1 Access Tunnel
1 Ash Barrens
1 Command Tower
1 Evolving Wilds
1 Ghost Quarter
1 Graypelt Refuge
1 Path of Ancestry
1 Rogue's Passage
1 Sandsteppe Citadel
1 Scoured Barrens
4 Plains
4 Swamp
8 Forest
Galadriel, Regina Elfica e Gandalf, Viaggiatore a Ovest sono carte foil tradizionali. Il comandante da esposizione Galadriel, Regina Elfica è stampato con il trattamento foil in rilievo su un cartoncino più spesso: ottimo per mettere in mostra il tuo comandante, ma non è legale nel gioco sanzionato.
1 Galadriel, Elven-Queen
1 Gandalf, Westward Voyager
1 Raise the Palisade
1 Trap the Trespassers
1 Arwen, Weaver of Hope
1 Galadhrim Ambush
1 Haldir, Lórien Lieutenant
1 Legolas Greenleaf
1 Mirkwood Elk
1 Travel Through Caradhras
1 Windswift Slice
1 Círdan the Shipwright
1 Elrond of the White Council
1 Erestor of the Council
1 Mirkwood Trapper
1 Radagast, Wizard of Wilds
1 Sail into the West
1 Song of Eärendil
1 Lothlórien Blade
1 Model of Unity
1 Colossal Whale
1 Devastation Tide
1 Mystic Confluence
1 Plea for Power
1 Swan Song
1 Asceticism
1 Elvish Archdruid
1 Elvish Piper
1 Elvish Warmaster
1 Genesis Wave
1 Heroic Intervention
1 Hornet Queen
1 Inscription of Abundance
1 Overwhelming Stampede
1 Realm Seekers
1 Seeds of Renewal
1 Sylvan Offering
1 Exotic Orchard
1 Flooded Grove
1 Hinterland Harbor
1 Rejuvenating Springs
1 Vineglimmer Snarl
1 Lórien Revealed
1 Celeborn the Wise
1 Elven Farsight
1 Wose Pathfinder
1 Learn from the Past
1 Opt
1 Preordain
1 Arbor Elf
1 Beast Within
1 Cultivate
1 Elvish Mystic
1 Elvish Visionary
1 Farhaven Elf
1 Mirror of Galadriel
1 Lignify
1 Paradise Druid
1 Rampant Growth
1 Reclamation Sage
1 Wood Elves
1 Growth Spiral
1 Arcane Signet
1 Commander's Sphere
1 Lightning Greaves
1 Sol Ring
1 Whispersilk Cloak
1 Ash Barrens
1 Command Tower
1 Field of Ruin
1 Lonely Sandbar
1 Thornwood Falls
1 Tranquil Thicket
1 Woodland Stream
11 Island
15 Forest
Pedine Consiglio degli Elfi
3 pedine Silvantropo // Bestia
1 pedina Tesoro // Guerriero Elfo
4 pedine Insetto // Guerriero Elfo
2 pedine Uccello (blu 2/2) // Guerriero Elfo
Silvantropo // Bestia
Tesoro // Guerriero Elfo
Insetto // Guerriero Elfo
Uccello (blu 2/2) // Guerriero Elfo
Gli Eserciti di Mordor
Sauron, Signore degli Anelli e Saruman, la Mano Bianca sono carte foil tradizionali. Il comandante da esposizione Sauron, Signore degli Anelli è stampato con il trattamento foil in rilievo su un cartoncino più spesso: ottimo per mettere in mostra il tuo comandante, ma non è legale nel gioco sanzionato.
1 Sauron, Lord of the Rings
1 Saruman, the White Hand
1 Corsairs of Umbar
1 Monstrosity of the Lake
1 Subjugate the Hobbits
1 Shelob, Dread Weaver
1 Cavern-Hoard Dragon
1 Orcish Siegemaster
1 Rampaging War Mammoth
1 The Balrog of Moria
1 Gríma, Saruman's Footman
1 In the Darkness Bind Them
1 Lidless Gaze
1 Lord of the Nazgûl
1 Moria Scavenger
1 Summons of Saruman
1 Too Greedily, Too Deep
1 Wake the Dragon
1 Relic of Sauron
1 The Black Gate
1 Decree of Pain
1 Languish
1 Living Death
1 Reanimate
1 Blasphemous Act
1 Goblin Dark-Dwellers
1 Inferno Titan
1 Knollspine Dragon
1 Scourge of the Throne
1 Siege-Gang Commander
1 Treasure Nabber
1 Hostage Taker
1 Notion Thief
1 Choked Estuary
1 Desolate Lighthouse
1 Dragonskull Summit
1 Drowned Catacomb
1 Foreboding Ruins
1 Frostboil Snarl
1 Smoldering Marsh
1 Sulfur Falls
1 Sulfurous Springs
1 Sunken Hollow
1 Underground River
1 Treason of Isengard
1 Bitter Downfall
1 Troll of Khazad-dûm
1 Voracious Fell Beast
1 Fiery Inscription
1 Grishnákh, Brash Instigator
1 Arcane Denial
1 Boon of the Wish-Giver
1 Consider
1 Deep Analysis
1 Fact or Fiction
1 Forbidden Alchemy
1 Feed the Swarm
1 Merciless Executioner
1 Revenge of Ravens
1 Anger
1 Faithless Looting
1 The Mouth of Sauron
1 Goblin Cratermaker
1 Guttersnipe
1 Shiny Impetus
1 Thrill of Possibility
1 Extract from Darkness
1 Arcane Signet
1 Basalt Monolith
1 Commander's Sphere
1 Everflowing Chalice
1 Mind Stone
1 Sol Ring
1 Worn Powerstone
1 Command Tower
1 Crumbling Necropolis
1 Evolving Wilds
1 Field of Ruin
1 Path of Ancestry
1 Rogue's Passage
1 Terramorphic Expanse
6 Island
6 Swamp
7 Mountain
