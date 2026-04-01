『ストリクスヘイヴンの秘密』 で新たに登場する全５種類の統率者デッキで、所属大学を選び戦場を統率しましょう！今回の統率者デッキはそれぞれ、前回の訪問で人気を博したストリクスヘイヴンの学生たちを主軸に置いています。お気に入りの研究分野を選び、次のゲームに備えましょう。

統率者デッキ
「シルバークイルの威勢」
統率者デッキ
「プリズマリの技巧」
統率者デッキ
「ウィザーブルームの悪疫」
統率者デッキ
「ロアホールドの魂」
統率者デッキ
「クアンドリクスは留まり知らず」

『ストリクスヘイヴンの秘密』統率者デッキの内容は以下の通りです：

  • カード100枚入りの統率者デッキ １つ
    • パッケージを飾るフォイル仕様ボーダーレス版統率者カード １枚
    • フォイル仕様ボーダーレス版統率者カード １枚
    • 新規カード10枚を含む非フォイル仕様カード 98枚
  • 両面トークン 10枚
  • 早見表カード １枚
  • デッキボックス １つ

以下に、各統率者デッキのデッキリストを掲載します。魔法飛び交うこのセットの収録カードは、『ストリクスヘイヴンの秘密』カードイメージギャラリーをご覧ください。

これらの統率者デッキを手に、ストリクスヘイヴン魔法学院へ向かいましょう。2026年4月24日の『ストリクスヘイヴンの秘密』発売より授業再開です。『ストリクスヘイヴンの秘密』は現在、お近くのゲーム店Amazon、その他マジックを取り扱う場所で予約受付中です。

シルバークイルの威勢

0004_MTGSOS_CommBord: Killian, Decisive Mentor 0009_MTGSOS_CommBord: Scriv, the Obligator
Killian, Decisive Mentor Scriv, the Obligator Eiganjo Dynastorian Forum Filibuster Herald of Amity Changing Loyalty Coercive Impetus Intermediate Chirography Defacing Duskmage Eclipsed Steppe Turbulent Moor Umbral Expanse Fabled Passage Eldrazi Conscription Ajani's Chosen Angelic Destiny Archon of Sun's Grace Armored Skyhunter Combat Calligrapher Eidolon of Countless Battles Firemane Commando Gift of Immortality Kor Spiritdancer Land Tax Mangara, the Diplomat Nils, Discipline Enforcer Pearl-Ear, Imperial Advisor Promise of Loyalty Redemption Arc Shielded by Faith Songbirds' Blessing Sram, Senior Edificer Starfield Mystic Winds of Rath Doomwake Giant Ghoulish Impetus Keen Duelist Anguished Unmaking Breena, the Demagogue Eriette of the Charmed Apple Inkshield Shadrix Silverquill Tomik, Wielder of Law Vanishing Verse Caves of Koilos Desolate Mire Exotic Orchard Fetid Heath Isolated Chapel Shineshadow Snarl Temple of Silence War Room Flickering Ward Fallen Ideal Screams from Within Arcane Signet Sol Ring Command Tower Forum of Amity Terramorphic Expanse Chains of Custody Darksteel Mutation Ghostly Prison Martial Impetus Raffine's Guidance Sage's Reverie Secret Rendezvous Sentinel's Eyes Sheltered by Ghosts Spirit Mantle Transcendent Envoy Animate Dead Hateful Eidolon Parasitic Impetus Fracture Killian, Ink Duelist Fellwar Stone Talisman of Hierarchy Arcane Lighthouse Bojuka Bog Path of Ancestry Silverquill Campus Study Hall Sunlit Marsh 8 Plains [5aTYGam3nXFuO3iO56JewA] 8 Swamp [1E9gpJEKMtKwjk9yssrnmO]

「シルバークイルの威勢」デッキに収録のカードは、『ストリクスヘイヴンの秘密』カードイメージギャラリーにてご覧ください。（クリックでこのデッキのトークンを表示）

「シルバークイルの威勢」のトークン

  • 契約 // コピー・トークン ４枚
  • 墨獣 // ペガサス・トークン ３枚
  • 墨獣 // 猫・トークン ３枚
0003a_MTGSOS_TknComm: Contract Token // Copy Token 0022a_MTGSOS_TknComm: Inkling Token // Pegasus Token 0022a_MTGSOS_TknComm: Inkling Token // Cat Token

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プリズマリの技巧

0008_MTGSOS_CommBord: Rootha, Mastering the Moment 0005_MTGSOS_CommBord: Muddle, the Ever-Changing
Rootha, Mastering the Moment Muddle, the Ever-Changing Inspired Skypainter Abstract Performance Dirgur Focusmage Leitmotif Composer Furygale Flocking Prismari Pianist Renegade Bull Coastal Peak Scorched Geyser Turbulent Springs Faerie Mastermind Chain Reaction Determined Iteration Harmonic Prodigy Fabled Passage Archmage Emeritus Brazen Borrower Curiosity Crafter Dig Through Time Replication Technique Rite of Replication Thunderclap Drake Blasphemous Act Chaos Warp Creative Technique Cursed Mirror Dance with Calamity Goldspan Dragon Manaform Hellkite Mirrorwing Dragon Plargg and Nassari Redoubled Stormsinger Rionya, Fire Dancer Rousing Refrain Surge to Victory Twinflame Volcanic Salvo Brudiclad, Telchor Engineer Galazeth Prismari Magma Opus Prismari Command Veyran, Voice of Duality Solemn Simulacrum Cascade Bluffs Exotic Orchard Ferrous Lake Frostboil Snarl Hall of Oracles Restless Spire Shivan Reef Sulfur Falls Temple of Epiphany Arcane Signet Sol Ring Command Tower Prismari Charm Spectacle Summit Terramorphic Expanse Aether Gale Arcane Denial Deep Analysis Reality Shift Resculpt Treasure Cruise Abrade Big Score Mana Geyser Storm-Kiln Artist Throes of Chaos Volcanic Torrent Expressive Iteration Rootha, Mercurial Artist Stormcatch Mentor Fellwar Stone Lightning Greaves Talisman of Creativity Molten Tributary Mystic Sanctuary Path of Ancestry Prismari Campus Reliquary Tower Study Hall Temple of the False God 8 Island [1nCxVo6lJAZ5gEOqzXHchv] 7 Mountain [sWYOyQk6DlN1IJA4EYpAN]

「プリズマリの技巧」デッキに収録のカードは、『ストリクスヘイヴンの秘密』カードイメージギャラリーにてご覧ください。（クリックでこのデッキのトークンと補助カードを表示）

「プリズマリの技巧」のトークン

  • エレメンタル // ドラゴン・イリュージョン ３枚
  • エレメンタル（速攻） // コピー・トークン ３枚
  • エレメンタル(1/1) // ファイレクシアン・マイア・トークン ２枚
  • エレメンタル(4/4) // 宝物・トークン １枚
  • エレメンタル(4/4) // 予示（補助カード）・トークン １枚
0002a_MTGSOS_ToknBstr: Elemental Token // Dragon Illusion Token 0019a_MTGSOS_TknComm: Elemental Token (Flying) // Copy Token 0021a_MTGSOS_TknComm: Elemental Token (1/1) // Phyrexian Myr Token 0020a_MTGSOS_TknComm: Elemental Token (4/4) // Treasure Token 0020a_MTGSOS_TknComm: Elemental Token (4/4) // Manifest (Helper)

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ウィザーブルームの悪疫

0001_MTGSOS_CommBord: Dina, Essence Brewer 0003_MTGSOS_CommBord: Gorma, the Gullet
Dina, Essence Brewer Gorma, the Gullet Merchant of Venom Defiling Daemogoth Ominous Harvest Stensian Sanguinist Feral Appetite Pest Rescuer Ribtruss Roaster Eccentric Pestfinder Immoral Bargain Turbulent Fen Ophiomancer Toxic Deluge Tendershoot Dryad Fabled Passage Blight Mound Bloodghast Final Act Jadar, Ghoulcaller of Nephalia Nether Traitor Priest of Forgotten Gods Smothering Abomination Veinwitch Coven Witch of the Moors Woe Strider Yahenni, Undying Partisan Awakening Zone Blossoming Bogbeast Gilded Goose Mycoloth Ohran Frostfang Pest Infestation Trudge Garden Assassin's Trophy Beledros Witherbloom Casualties of War Creakwood Liege Culling Ritual Gyome, Master Chef Mazirek, Kraul Death Priest Wight of the Reliquary Witherbloom Command Exotic Orchard Festering Thicket Grim Backwoods High Market Llanowar Wastes Necroblossom Snarl Temple of Malady Twilight Mire Vernal Fen Viridescent Bog Woodland Cemetery Arcane Signet Sol Ring Command Tower Teacher's Pest Witherbloom Charm Terramorphic Expanse Titan's Grave Blood Artist Infernal Grasp Morbid Opportunist Night's Whisper Pawn of Ulamog Plumb the Forbidden Umbral Collar Zealot Viscera Seer Zulaport Cutthroat Cultivate Elvish Mystic Sakura-Tribe Elder Springbloom Druid Deadly Brew Dina, Soul Steeper Moldervine Reclamation Mortality Spear Haywire Mite Bojuka Bog Haunted Mire Path of Ancestry Study Hall Witherbloom Campus 8 Swamp [47HaAiAIYcM30VkuT4vdQy] 8 Forest [t4EzNaWDJsGojkreXwWBP]

「ウィザーブルームの悪疫」デッキに収録のカードは、『ストリクスヘイヴンの秘密』カードイメージギャラリーにてご覧ください。（クリックでこのデッキのトークンと補助カードを表示）

「ウィザーブルームの悪疫」のトークン

  • 邪魔者 // 苗木・トークン ３枚
  • 蟲 // エルドラージ・落とし子・トークン ３枚
  • ファンガス・ビースト // ヤギ・トークン ２枚
  • 蛇 // ゾンビ（腐乱）・トークン １枚
  • 食物 // 都市の承認（補助カード）・トークン １枚
0023a_MTGSOS_TknComm: Pest Token // Saproling Token 0026a_MTGSOS_TknComm: Worm Token // Eldrazi Spawn Token 0017a_MTGSOS_TknComm: Fungus Beast Token // Goat Token 0011a_MTGSOS_TknComm: Snake Token // Zombie Token (Decayed) 0027a_MTGSOS_TknComm: Food Token // City's Blessing (Helper)

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ロアホールドの魂

0007_MTGSOS_CommBord: Quintorius, History Chaser 0002_MTGSOS_CommBord: Excava, the Risen Past
Quintorius, History Chaser Excava, the Risen Past Lorehold Archivist Augusta, Order Returned Ceaseless Conflict Vanguard of the Restless Advanced Reconstruction Fateful Tempest Naktamun Lorespinner Relic Retriever Spirit of Resilience Turbulent Steppe Moonshaker Cavalry Staff of the Storyteller Wave of Reckoning Fabled Passage Angel of Indemnity Ao, the Dawn Sky Archaeomancer's Map Claim Jumper Drumbellower Guardian of Faith Guardian Scalelord Karmic Guide Monologue Tax Remorseful Cleric Selfless Spirit Serra Paragon Sevinne's Reclamation Skyclave Apparition Sun Titan Tocasia's Welcome Tragic Arrogance White Orchid Phantom Atsushi, the Blazing Sky Conspiracy Theorist Laelia, the Blade Reforged Balefire Liege Hofri Ghostforge Quintorius, Loremaster Venerable Warsinger Bitterthorn, Nissa's Animus Currency Converter Battlefield Forge Clifftop Retreat Emeria, the Sky Ruin Exotic Orchard Furycalm Snarl Glittering Massif Lotus Field Radiant Summit Rugged Prairie Sunscorched Divide Temple of Triumph Arcane Signet Sol Ring Command Tower Primary Research Seize the Spoils Kirol, History Buff Lorehold Charm Fields of Strife Terramorphic Expanse Kami of Ancient Law Path to Exile Secret Rendezvous Swords to Plowshares Teshar, Ancestor's Apostle Anger Faithless Looting Squee, Goblin Nabob Quintorius, Field Historian Rip Apart Containment Construct Fellwar Stone Millikin Mind Stone Patchwork Banner Perpetual Timepiece Lorehold Campus Mistveil Plains Sacred Peaks Study Hall 11 Plains [7y3Q2VFwuWUnulUnkmO3br] 6 Mountain [27ZWvt6NFd24NOBU71j4Kb]

「ロアホールドの魂」デッキに収録のカードは、『ストリクスヘイヴンの秘密』カードイメージギャラリーにてご覧ください。（クリックでこのデッキのトークンを表示）

「ロアホールドの魂」のトークン

  • スピリット // ならず者・トークン ３枚
  • スピリット // コピー・トークン ３枚
  • スピリット // イリュージョン・トークン ２枚
  • 宝物 // ファイレクシアン・細菌・トークン ２枚
0025a_MTGSOS_TknComm: Spirit Token (3/2) // Rogue Token 0025a_MTGSOS_TknComm: Spirit Token (3/2) // Copy Token 0006a_MTGSOS_TknComm: Spirit Token (1/1) // Illusion Germ Token 0012a_MTGSOS_ToknBstr: Treasure Token // Phyrexian Germ Token

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クアンドリクスは留まり知らず

0010_MTGSOS_CommBord: Zimone, Infinite Analyst 0006_MTGSOS_CommBord: Primo, the Unbounded
Zimone, Infinite Analyst Primo, the Unbounded Owlin Spiralmancer Expansion Algorithm Nexus Mentality Kinetic Ooze Lattice Library Nev, the Practical Dean Yavimaya Bloomsage Striding Shotcaller Brass Infiniscope Turbulent Wilderness Commander's Insight Ingenious Prodigy Pull from Tomorrow Benevolent Hydra Unbound Flourishing Fabled Passage Curse of the Swine Deekah, Fractal Theorist Entrancing Melody Perplexing Test Stroke of Genius Zimone's Hypothesis Animist's Awakening Forgotten Ancient Fractal Harness Goldvein Hydra Guardian Augmenter Hardened Scales Lifeblood Hydra Mana Bloom Open the Way Ozolith, the Shattered Spire Primal Might Primordial Hydra Silkguard Steelbane Hydra Altered Ego Biomass Mutation Elusive Otter The Goose Mother Hydroid Krasis Oversimplify Quandrix Command Tanazir Quandrix Zimone, All-Questioning Astral Cornucopia Elementalist's Palette Hangarback Walker Stonecoil Serpent Alchemist's Refuge Exotic Orchard Flooded Grove Hinterland Harbor Oran-Rief, the Vastwood Overflowing Basin Rain-Slicked Copse Sodden Verdure Temple of Mystery Vineglimmer Snarl Yavimaya Coast Arcane Signet Sol Ring Command Tower Quandrix Charm Paradox Gardens Terramorphic Expanse Rapid Hybridization Beast Within Kami of Whispered Hopes Nature's Lore Three Visits Tyvar's Stand Decisive Denial Eureka Moment Quandrix Apprentice Troyan, Gutsy Explorer Zimone, Quandrix Prodigy Opal Palace Path of Ancestry Quandrix Campus Reliquary Tower Rogue's Passage Study Hall Tangled Islet Temple of the False God 7 Island [1RO7rkqmPBxy6Q6ME6mcs7] 6 Forest [2fy2Fg66OBg9nHXidsEzsJ]

「クアンドリクスは留まり知らず」デッキに収録のカードは、『ストリクスヘイヴンの秘密』カードイメージギャラリーにてご覧ください。（クリックでこのデッキのトークンを表示）

「クアンドリクスは留まり知らず」のトークン

  • フラクタル // 猪・トークン ４枚
  • フラクタル // 飛行機械・トークン ２枚
  • フラクタル // ビースト・トークン ２枚
  • 不可分なるもの、プリモ // 宝物・トークン １枚
  • 食物 // カエル・トカゲ・トークン １枚
0005a_MTGSOS_ToknBstr: Fractal Token // Boar Token 0004a_MTGSOS_ToknBstr: Fractal Token // Thopter Token 0004a_MTGSOS_ToknBstr: Fractal Token // Beast Token 0024a_MTGSOS_TknComm: Primo, the Indivisible Token // Treasure Token 0027a_MTGSOS_TknComm: Food Token // Frog Lizard Token

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２色を扱う大学を選び、次なる魔法の授業に備えましょう！公開済みの『ストリクスヘイヴンの秘密』収録のカードは、カードイメージギャラリーをご覧ください。『ストリクスヘイヴンの秘密』は、2026年4月24日発売です。このセットの統率者デッキは現在、お近くのゲーム店Amazon、その他マジックを取り扱う場所で予約受付中です。