モダン

フォーマット情報
デッキの枚数
60枚以上
プレイヤー数
2
ゲームの長さ
20分

このフォーマットの魅力は？

  • ローテーションがない
  • 多様性あるメタゲームが楽しめる
  • お気に入りのデッキを追求できる

さまざまな遊び方

テーブルトップ
友人たちと集まり、対面でのゲームを楽しみましょう！実物のカードを手にとって限定アート版のカードやフォイル仕様、テーマ性あふれるカード枠などを楽しめるのは「テーブルトップ」だけです。
SpellTable
ウェブカメラを通して、友人や世界中の人たちとマジックを楽しみましょう！カードの識別機能も実装されています。
Magic Online
20周年！「Magic Online」ではマジックのあらゆるカードを集めてデッキを構築でき、あらゆるフォーマットで対戦できます。
ルールと特徴

このフォーマットでは、60枚以上のメインデッキ（と最大15枚のサイドボード）で一対一の対戦を行います。モダンのゲームは平均的な長さ（20分ほど）です。

基本土地（平地、島、沼、山、森、荒地）を除き、メインデッキとサイドボードを合わせて４枚までしか同一のカードを入れることはできません。カードは英語版のカード名をもとに数えます。このフォーマットには、およそ20年分の強力なカードや戦略が詰まっています。

モダンは構築フォーマットなので、以下の構築ルールに従います。 - Bloomburrow - Assassin's Creed - Modern Horizons 3 - Outlaws of Thunder Junction - Murders at Karlov Manor - The Lost Caverns of Ixalan - Wilds of Eldraine - The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle Earth - March of the Machine: The Aftermath - March of the Machine - Phyrexia: All Will Be One - The Brothers' War - Dominaria United - Streets of New Capenna - Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty - Innistrad: Crimson Vow - Innistrad: Midnight Hunt - Adventures in the Forgotten Realms - Modern Horizons 2 - Strixhaven - Kaldheim - Zendikar Rising - Core 2021 - Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths - Theros Beyond Death - Throne of Eldraine - Core Set 2020 - Modern Horizons - War of the Spark - Ravnica Allegiance - Guilds of Ravnica - Core Set 2019 - Dominaria - Rivals of Ixalan - Ixalan - Hour of Devastation - Amonkhet - Aether Revolt - Kaladesh - Eldritch Moon - Shadows over Innistrad - Oath of the Gatewatch - Battle for Zendikar - Magic Origins - Dragons of Tarkir - Fate Reforged - Khans of Tarkir - Magic 2015 - Journey into Nyx - Born of the Gods - Theros - Magic 2014 - Dragon's Maze - Gatecrash - Return to Ravnica - Magic 2013 - Avacyn Restored - Dark Ascension - Innistrad - Magic 2012 - New Phyrexia - Mirrodin Besieged - Scars of Mirrodin - Magic 2011 - Rise of the Eldrazi - Worldwake - Zendikar - Magic 2010 - Alara Reborn - Conflux - Shards of Alara - Eventide - Shadowmoor - Morningtide - Lorwyn - Tenth Edition - Future Sight - Planar Chaos - Time Spiral - Coldsnap - Dissension - Guildpact - Ravnica: City of Guilds - Ninth Edition - Saviors of Kamigawa - Eighth Edition - Betrayers of Kamigawa - Champions of Kamigawa - Fifth Dawn - Darksteel - Mirrodin

MTGをもっと探検する

最新製品

2024年8月2日

『ブルームバロウ』

勇気に体の大きさは関係ありません！小さな勇者たちよ、ブルームバロウの世界に踏み入れよ。暴走するエレメンタルの軍勢によって脅かされる渓間の命運は、一番小さな守護者の肩にかかっています。

July 5, 2024

マジック：ザ・ギャザリング『アサシンクリード』

アニムスに新たな目的地が登録されました。行き先はマジック：ザ・ギャザリングです。人気ゲームの新たな形へイーグルダイブし、戦場で待ち受ける武器やキャラクター、あなたもよく知る現実世界の場所を見つけましょう。

June 14, 2024

『モダンホライゾン３』

『モダンホライゾン３』では、モダンにエキサイティングな新カードが山盛りで登場します。友好色のフェッチランド等の昔懐かしいカードや、両面プレインズウォーカー等の新たに封入される強力なカードも収録。

April 19, 2024

『サンダー・ジャンクションの無法者』

どの街も無法者の楽園である新たな開拓地次元、サンダー・ジャンクションへようこそ。チャンスと犯罪の地へ乗り出しましょう。

February 9, 2024

『カルロフ邸殺人事件』

ラヴニカでは、有力者をも巻き込んだ世間の注目を集める殺人事件が相次いでいます。事件を解決できるかどうかは、あなたの手に懸かっています！

