Skip to main content
Magic The Gathering Logo

Commander Party

Commander Party

Murders at Karlov Manor

Feb 16 - 18

最寄りの店舗を探す

There's Been a Murder!


The Murders at Karlov Manor Commander Party will be held at all WPN Stores from February 16 - 18, 2024.

Investigation Rules


A murder has been committed and the culprit is in your Commander Pod! You'll need to ask yes or no questions to uncover the guilty guilds.

Retainers & Rewards


Sleuthing pays off! When you uncover information on the culprit, you'll gain bonuses. When you uncover both guilty guilds, you'll gain an even bigger bonus!

Earn Unique Prizes!


Everyone who participates in The Murders at Karlov Manor Commander Party will receive a retro frame Rouge's Passage!

１クリックで店舗のイベント・スケジュールが表示されます。今すぐ参加登録をしましょう！


最寄りの店舗を探す
私たちのサイトを正しく機能させセッションデータを正しく匿名化するために、私たちはnecessary cookieを使用しています。necessary cookieのオプトアウト設定は、ブラウザの設定から行ってください。また、お客さま１人１人に合ったコンテンツや広告をご提供したり、ソーシャルメディアの機能を配信したり、ウェブのトラフィックを解析したりするために、optional cookieも使用しています 「はい、同意します」をクリックすると、optional Cookieの使用に同意したものとします。（Cookieについて詳しく