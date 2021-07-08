Set Mastery
The Set Mastery system is a way for players to receive in-game content through play. Players earn rewards based on their current Set Mastery level, including:
- Booster Packs
- Orbs redeemable for Sleeves and Common, Uncommon, Rare, and Mythic Rare Card Styles from The Brothers’ War.
The content made available through each specific Set Mastery may vary. Please refer to the appropriate Set Mastery for a full list of currently available rewards.
Set Mastery Level
A player’s Set Mastery level is based on the amount of experience they have earned through play. Players primarily earn experience by completing in-game quests and through weekly wins (up to fifteen; resets at 2AM PST). Weekly wins can be earned in any game mode; with the exception of Direct Challenge, and Bot Matches. Additional experience may be earned by limited time events or promotional items.
Extended Levels
For The Brothers’ War Set Mastery, players will be able to level past 80. All levels past level 80 will earn the player 1x Uncommon ICR that has a 5% upgrade rate.
Duration
Set Mastery spans the duration of a set release, starting when the applicable set releases on MTG Arena until the following set is released. Once a new Set Mastery is released, the previous Set Mastery will no longer be available. Players will keep any related content they earned; however, they will not be able to earn any additional rewards from previous Set Masteries once they are no longer available. Orbs that have been earned but not placed in the Mastery Web can still be placed on it and the appropriate rewards received.
Set Mastery Pass
Set Mastery Pass is an optional way for players to enhance the Set Mastery system. Players who purchase the Set Mastery Pass will be able to earn additional in-game currency or items through play by a secondary Set Mastery track. When purchased, players will receive rewards based on their Set Mastery level, including the Set Mastery Pass rewards from previously earned levels.
Set Mastery Pass Content
Set Mastery Pass allows players to earn in-game content including:
- Gold
- Gems
- Booster Packs
- The Brothers’ War Mythic Rare Individual Card Rewards (ICRs)
- Player Draft Token
- Rare cards
- Card Sleeves
- Common and Uncommon Card Styles
- Orbs redeemable for Card Sleeves and Common, Uncommon, Rare, and Mythic Rare Card Styles
- Pets
The content made available through each specific Set Mastery Pass may vary. Please refer to the appropriate Set Mastery Pass for a full list of currently available rewards. All other MTG Arena terms apply.
Set Mastery Track Rewards – Found on Drop Rates Page
The Set Mastery Track provides a variable number of current set booster packs based on the duration of the Set Mastery. Set Mastery length is variable and may be subject to change from set to set.
The Brothers' War Mastery Reward Tracks
|Level
|Set Mastery
|Set Mastery Pass
|1
|
|Urzan Robot Avatar, Urzan Soldier Skin 1, Basic Sleeve
|2
|BRO Booster
|Common Depth CS: Overwhelming Remorse
|3
|
|BRO Booster
|4
|BRO Booster
|Common Depth CS: Excavation Explosion
|5
|Orb
|1000 Gold
|6
|BRO Booster
|Orb x2
|7
|
|DMU Booster
|8
|BRO Booster
|Mythic Rare ICR
|9
|
|Common Depth CS: Argothian Opportunist, Orb
|10
|BRO Booster
|300 Gems
|11
|
|Mythic Rare ICR
|12
|BRO Booster
|Common Depth CS: Weakstone's Subjugation, Orb
|13
|
|SNC Booster
|14
|BRO Booster
|Common Depth CS: Prison Sentence
|15
|Orb
|Player Draft Token
|16
|BRO Booster
|Orb x2
|17
|
|NEO Booster
|18
|BRO Booster
|Mythic Rare ICR
|19
|
|Common Depth CS: Epic Confrontation, Orb
|20
|BRO Booster
|VOW Booster
|21
|
|300 Gems
|22
|BRO Booster
|Common Depth CS: Wing Commando, Orb
|23
|
|MID Booster
|24
|BRO Booster
|Common Depth CS: Stern Lesson
|25
|Orb
|4x Rescue Retriever (Jump In Rare Card)
|26
|BRO Booster
|Orb x2
|27
|
|BRO Booster
|28
|BRO Booster
|Mythic Rare ICR
|29
|
|Uncommon Depth CS: Arbalest Engineers
|30
|BRO Booster
|Urzan Soldier Pet Skin 2, Orb
|31
|
|Common Depth CS: Warlord's Elite
|32
|BRO Booster
|Mythic Rare ICR
|33
|
|DMU Booster
|34
|BRO Booster
|Common Depth CS: Disfigure, Orb
|35
|Orb
|4x Geology Enthusiast (Jump In Rare Card)
|36
|BRO Booster
|Uncommon Depth CS: Battery Bearer
|37
|
|SNC Booster
|38
|BRO Booster
|300 Gems
|39
|
|Orb x2
|40
|BRO Booster
|NEO Booster
|41
|
|Common Depth CS: Scrapwork Mutt
|42
|BRO Booster
|1000 Gold
|43
|
|VOW Booster
|44
|BRO Booster
|Common Depth CS: Kill-Zone Acrobat, Orb
|45
|Orb
|4x Terror Ballista (Jump In Rare Card)
|46
|BRO Booster
|Uncommon Depth CS: Evangel of Synthesis
|47
|
|MID Booster
|48
|BRO Booster
|300 Gems
|49
|
|Uncommon Depth CS: Fallaji Vanguard
|50
|BRO Booster
|Urzan Soldier Pet Skin 3, Orb
|51
|
|Mythic Rare ICR
|52
|BRO Booster
|Common Depth CS: Mishra's Juggernaut
|53
|
|BRO Booster
|54
|BRO Booster
|Common Depth CS: Perimeter Patrol
|55
|
|4x Artificer's Dragon (Jump In Rare Card)
|56
|BRO Booster
|Orb x2
|57
|
|DMU Booster
|58
|BRO Booster
|1000 Gold
|59
|
|Uncommon Depth CS: Hero of the Dunes, Orb
|60
|BRO Booster
|SNC Booster
|61
|
|Mythic Rare ICR
|62
|BRO Booster
|Common Depth CS: Aeronaut Cavalry
|63
|
|NEO Booster
|64
|BRO Booster
|Uncommon Depth CS: Junkyard Genius, Orb
|65
|
|4x Woodcaller Automaton (Jump In Rare Card)
|66
|BRO Booster
|Mythic Rare ICR
|67
|
|VOW Booster
|68
|
|1000 Gold
|69
|
|Orb x2
|70
|
|Gix, Yawgmoth Praetor Exquisite Sleeve
|71
|
|Uncommon Depth CS: Skyfisher Spider
|72
|
|Mythic Rare ICR
|73
|
|MID Booster
|74
|
|Uncommon Depth CS: Third Path Iconoclast, Orb
|75
|
|BRO Booster
|76
|
|Orb
|77
|
|DMU Booster
|78
|
|Uncommon Depth CS: Yotian Dissident, Orb
|79
|
|Mythic Rare ICR
|80
|
|Uncommon Depth CS: Yotian Tactician
|∞
|
|Uncommon ICR - 5% Upgrade
The Brothers' War Mastery Tree
Using earned Orbs, the following Card Styles and Sleeves are available from the Set Mastery Reward Tree:
- Scrapwork Cohort Card Style
- Combat Courier Card Style
- Scrapwork Rager Card Style
- Blitz Automaton Card Style
- Rust Goliath Card Style
- Yotian Frontliner Card Style
- Hulking Metamorph Card Style
- Ashnod's Harvester Card Style
- Fallaji Dragon Engine Card Style
- Haywire Mite Card Style
- Loran of the Third Path Card Style
- Hurkyl, Master Wizard Card Style
- Ashnod, Flesh Mechanist Card Style
- Feldon, Ronom Excavator Card Style
- Gwenna, Eyes of Gaea Card Style
- Tocasia's Welcome Card Style
- The Temporal Anchor Card Style
- Transmogrant's Crown Card Style
- Mechanized Warfare Card Style
- Argoth, Sanctum of Nature Card Style
- Urza's Sylex Card Style
- One With the Multiverse Card Style
- Gix, Yawgmoth Praetor Card Style
- Draconic Destiny Card Style
- Titania, Voice of Gaea Card Style
- Kayla's Command Sleeve
- Urza's Command Sleeve
- Gix's Command Sleeve
- Mishra's Command Sleeve
- Titania's Command Sleeve