Magic The Gathering Logo

パイオニア

フォーマット情報
デッキの枚数
60枚以上
プレイヤー数
2
ゲームの長さ
20分

このフォーマットの魅力は？

  • 革新的なデッキで自己表現を楽しめます！
  • あなたならではの新しい戦略を生み出しましょう。
  • 新しいスタンダードのセットがリリースされてもローテーションしません。

さまざまな遊び方

テーブルトップ
友人たちと集まり、対面でのゲームを楽しみましょう！実物のカードを手にとって限定アート版のカードやフォイル仕様、テーマ性あふれるカード枠などを楽しめるのは「テーブルトップ」だけです。
カードを見る
SpellTable
ウェブカメラを通して、友人や世界中の人たちとマジックを楽しみましょう！カードの識別機能も実装されています。
カードを見る
Magic Online
20周年！「Magic Online」ではマジックのあらゆるカードを集めてデッキを構築でき、あらゆるフォーマットで対戦できます。
カードを見る

ルールと特徴

このローテーションなしのフォーマットでは、『ラヴニカへの回帰』以降のセットのカードを使用できます。スタンダードよりは強力なデッキが使え、モダンやレガシーにはおよばないところを目指しています。同一のカードは、メインデッキとサイドボード合わせて４枚まで採用できます。基本土地は例外です。

- デッキの最少枚数は60枚です - サイドボードを使用する場合、最大枚数は15枚です

What Sets Are Legal in Pioneer?
  • Foundations
  • Duskmourn: House of Horror
  • Bloomburrow

  • Outlaws of Thunder Junction

  • Murders at Karlov Manor

  • The Lost Caverns of Ixalan

  • Wilds of Eldraine

  • March of the Machine: The Aftermath

  • March of the Machine

  • Phyrexia: All Will Be One

  • The Brothers' War

  • Dominaria United

  • Streets of New Capenna

  • Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

  • Innistrad: Crimson Vow

  • Innistrad: Midnight Hunt

  • Adventures in the Forgotten Realms

  • Strixhaven

  • Kaldheim

  • Zendikar Rising

  • Core 2021

  • Ikoria Lair of Behemoths

  • Theros Beyond Death

  • Throne of Eldraine

  • Core Set 2020

  • War of the Spark

  • Ravnica Allegiance

  • Guilds of Ravnica

  • Core Set 2019

  • Dominaria

  • Rivals of Ixalan

  • Ixalan

  • Hour of Devastation

  • Amonkhet

  • Aether Revolt

  • Kaladesh

  • Eldritch Moon

  • Shadows over Innistrad

  • Oath of the Gatewatch

  • Battle for Zendikar

  • Magic Origins

  • Dragons of Tarkir

  • Fate Reforged

  • Khans of Tarkir

  • Magic 2015

  • Journey into Nyx

  • Born of the Gods

  • Theros

  • Magic 2014

  • Dragon's Maze

  • Gatecrash

  • Return to Ravnica

MTGをもっと探検する

最新製品

2024年11月15日

マジック：ザ・ギャザリング『ファウンデーション』

多元宇宙を代表する魔法とともに、人気の伝説やプレインズウォーカーがやってきます。このセットは過去、現在、そして未来のマジック・プレイヤーのためのものです。今こそ灯を共有するときです！

さらに詳しく
2024年9月27日

『ダスクモーン：戦慄の館』

どうぞダスクモーンへ……あえて入ろうというのなら。次元全体に広がる館を舞台に、対戦相手のありとあらゆる恐怖が現実のものとなります。悪意が悪夢や狂気の霊を呼び起こし、剃刀族が狂乱し、おもちゃや影を致命的なものに変えるでしょう。

さらに詳しく
2024年8月2日

『ブルームバロウ』

勇気に体の大きさは関係ありません！小さな勇者たちよ、ブルームバロウの世界に踏み入れよ。暴走するエレメンタルの軍勢によって脅かされる渓間の命運は、一番小さな守護者の肩にかかっています。

さらに詳しく
July 5, 2024

マジック：ザ・ギャザリング『アサシンクリード』

アニムスに新たな目的地が登録されました。行き先はマジック：ザ・ギャザリングです。人気ゲームの新たな形へイーグルダイブし、戦場で待ち受ける武器やキャラクター、あなたもよく知る現実世界の場所を見つけましょう。

さらに詳しく
June 14, 2024

『モダンホライゾン３』

『モダンホライゾン３』では、モダンにエキサイティングな新カードが山盛りで登場します。友好色のフェッチランド等の昔懐かしいカードや、両面プレインズウォーカー等の新たに封入される強力なカードも収録。

さらに詳しく