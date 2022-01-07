パイオニア
このフォーマットの魅力は？
- 革新的なデッキで自己表現を楽しめます！
- あなたならではの新しい戦略を生み出しましょう。
- 新しいスタンダードのセットがリリースされてもローテーションしません。
さまざまな遊び方
ルールと特徴
このローテーションなしのフォーマットでは、『ラヴニカへの回帰』以降のセットのカードを使用できます。スタンダードよりは強力なデッキが使え、モダンやレガシーにはおよばないところを目指しています。同一のカードは、メインデッキとサイドボード合わせて４枚まで採用できます。基本土地は例外です。
- デッキの最少枚数は60枚です - サイドボードを使用する場合、最大枚数は15枚です
What Sets Are Legal in Pioneer?
- Foundations
- Duskmourn: House of Horror
Bloomburrow
Outlaws of Thunder Junction
Murders at Karlov Manor
The Lost Caverns of Ixalan
Wilds of Eldraine
March of the Machine: The Aftermath
March of the Machine
Phyrexia: All Will Be One
The Brothers' War
Dominaria United
Streets of New Capenna
Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty
Innistrad: Crimson Vow
Innistrad: Midnight Hunt
Adventures in the Forgotten Realms
Strixhaven
Kaldheim
Zendikar Rising
Core 2021
Ikoria Lair of Behemoths
Theros Beyond Death
Throne of Eldraine
Core Set 2020
War of the Spark
Ravnica Allegiance
Guilds of Ravnica
Core Set 2019
Dominaria
Rivals of Ixalan
Ixalan
Hour of Devastation
Amonkhet
Aether Revolt
Kaladesh
Eldritch Moon
Shadows over Innistrad
Oath of the Gatewatch
Battle for Zendikar
Magic Origins
Dragons of Tarkir
Fate Reforged
Khans of Tarkir
Magic 2015
Journey into Nyx
Born of the Gods
Theros
Magic 2014
Dragon's Maze
Gatecrash
Return to Ravnica