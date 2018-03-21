森林の戦士たち

クリーチャー (30)
1 背教の主導者、エズーリ 1 光り葉の将帥、ドゥイネン 1 エルフの大ドルイド 1 林鹿騎兵隊 1 威厳の魔力 2 森の代言者 1 タララの大隊 1 自然の伝令、イェヴァ 1 エルフの逸脱者 2 エルフの枝曲げ 2 エルフの神秘家 2 エズーリの射手 1 激情の共感者 2 キヅタ小径の住人 1 クローサの大牙獣 1 クジャールの種子彫刻家 2 葉光らせ 1 ラノワールの共感者 1 野心の発動者 2 ドゥイネンの精鋭 2 鋸歯傷の射手 1 ヴィリジアンのシャーマン
ソーサリー (5)
1 暴走の先導 2 自然の流儀 2 ニッサの裁き
インスタント (1)
1 帰化
土地 (23)
1 巨森、オラン＝リーフ 18 2 平穏な茂み 2 樹上の村
他 (1)
1 エルフの先兵
60 カード
天才技術者たち

クリーチャー (24)
1 ゴブリンの溶接工 2 ピア・ナラーとキラン・ナラー 1 マイアの戦闘球 1 小走り破滅エンジン 1 真面目な身代わり 1 飛行機械の組立工 2 エーテリウムの彫刻家 2 フェアリーの機械論者 1 粗石の魔道士 1 謎鍛冶 1 宝物の魔道士 1 戦利品の魔道士 1 つむじ風のならず者 1 ギラプールの歯車造り 1 連射のオーガ 1 異端の飛行機械職人 1 隠棲した工匠 1 マイアの種父 1 ニューロックの模造品 2 金線の使い魔
インスタント (5)
1 工匠の天啓 2 感電破 1 溶接の火花 1 爆片破
アーティファクト (8)
1 ダークスティールの板金鎧 2 胆液の水源 1 発明者のゴーグル 2 マイコシンスの水源 1 黄鉄の呪文爆弾 1 航海者の杖
土地 (23)
1 天啓の神殿 1 シヴの浅瀬 7 7 1 大焼炉 1 教議会の座席 2 急流の崖 1 ダークスティールの城塞 1 領事の鋳造所 1 ファイレクシアの核
60 カード
