News / カードイメージギャラリー
『デュエルデッキ：エルフ vs 発明者』
青 | 赤 | 緑 | 多色 | アーティファクト
土地 | 全カード
青
工匠の天啓
エーテリウムの彫刻家
フェアリーの機械論者
謎鍛冶
宝物の魔道士
粗石の魔道士
戦利品の魔道士
つむじ風のならず者
赤
ゴブリンの溶接工
連射のオーガ
感電破
ギラプールの歯車造り
ピア・ナラーとキラン・ナラー
爆片破
溶接の火花
緑
背教の主導者、エズーリ
光り葉の将帥、ドゥイネン
ドゥイネンの精鋭
エルフの逸脱者
エルフの大ドルイド
エルフの枝曲げ
エルフの神秘家
エルフの先兵
エズーリの射手
激情の共感者
林鹿騎兵隊
キヅタ小径の住人
鋸歯傷の射手
クローサの大牙獣
クジャールの種子彫刻家
暴走の先導
葉光らせ
ラノワールの共感者
帰化
自然の流儀
ニッサの裁き
威厳の魔力
森の代言者
タララの大隊
ヴィリジアンのシャーマン
野心の発動者
自然の伝令、イェヴァ
多色
異端の飛行機械職人
隠棲した工匠
アーティファクト
ダークスティールの板金鎧
金線の使い魔
胆液の水源
発明者のゴーグル
マイコシンスの水源
マイアの戦闘球
マイアの種父
ニューロックの模造品
黄鉄の呪文爆弾
小走り破滅エンジン
真面目な身代わり
飛行機械の組立工
航海者の杖
土地
巨森、オラン＝リーフ
平穏な茂み
樹上の村
森
森
森
森
ダークスティールの城塞
領事の鋳造所
大焼炉
ファイレクシアの核
教議会の座席
シヴの浅瀬
急流の崖
天啓の神殿
島
島
山
山