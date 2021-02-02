好評発売中
すぐに遊べる、勝利のための戦略。
ゲームの習熟度に関わらず、『チャレンジャーデッキ』は箱から出してすぐに対戦できます。このデッキを手にフライデー・ナイト・マジックや友人に挑戦しましょう！この製品は、新規プレイヤーにも熱心なプレイヤーにもおすすめです。
『チャレンジャーデッキ2022』
箱から出してすぐに遊べる！この構築済みデッキ製品は、ゲームの習熟度に関わらずすべてのプレイヤーにおすすめです。お近くのゲーム店でのイベントや友人との対戦をお楽しみください！