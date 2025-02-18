Skip to main content
Magic: The Gathering®—FINAL FANTASY™ Card Image Gallery

Magic: The Gathering®—FINAL FANTASY™
Card Image Gallery

Cast powerful spells, call upon classic summons, and visit your favorite locations on the back of a chocobo. You can experience every mainline game in the FINAL FANTASY franchise when Magic: The Gathering®—FINAL FANTASY™ releases on June 13, 2025. Get an early look at the set in A First Look at Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY.

백색 (3)
청색 (2)
흑색 (4)
적색 (1)
녹색 (3)
멀티컬러 (27)
마법물체 (1)
© SQUARE ENIX
IMAGE ILLUSTRATION: © YOSHITAKA AMANO