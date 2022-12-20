PHYREXIAN PRAETORS: COMPLEAT EDITION SECRET LAIR DROP PROMO: MAGIC: THE GATHERING ARENA

Players purchasing the Phyrexian Praetors: Compleat Edition Secret Lair drop below will receive a Magic: The Gathering Arena promo code for additional content to be used in Magic: The Gathering Arena. The specifics can be found below:

Magic: The Gathering Arena Promo Code: Phyrexian Praetors: Compleat Edition

One (1) single-use code for five (5) Phyrexian Praetor Card Styles. (Card Styles may be available later for separate purchase in MTG Arena and do not include base card which must be purchased separately.)

This promotion is a limited time offer and expires on January 1, 2024, at 12:00 AM UTC. Each unique code may only be redeemed once. Offers are not valid for cash or cash equivalent.

Only active Magic: The Gathering Arena accounts in good standing may take part in this offer, and each such account may redeem each code only one time. Offer is non-transferable and use of the code in unauthorized advertising, marketing, sweepstakes, or for other promotional purposes is strictly prohibited.

To redeem a Phyrexian Praetors: Compleat Edition Secret Lair drop promo code in Magic: The Gathering Arena, if you haven’t done so already, you must: (i) download the Magic: The Gathering Arena installer, (ii) install and launch the Magic: The Gathering Arena game client, and (iii) create your Magic: The Gathering Arena account. Once you have created your Magic: The Gathering Arena account, navigate to the store in-game, enter the promo code in the Redeem Promo Code box (including all dashes) and click the “Redeem” button.

All Magic: The Gathering Arena Terms apply to this offer, code redemption, and use of the Phyrexian Praetors: Compleat Edition drop.

DR. LAIR’S SECRETORIUM SUPERDROP SECRET LAIR PROMO: MAGIC: THE GATHERING ARENA

Players purchasing the Secret Lair Main Event Bundle will receive a Magic: The Gathering Arena promo code for additional content to be used in Magic: The Gathering Arena. The specifics can be found below:

Magic: The Gathering Arena Promo Code: The Main Event Bundle

One (1) card sleeve based on the Secret Lair drop Fire Covenant card for use in Magic: The Gathering Arena.

This promotion is a limited time offer and expires on January 1, 2024, at 12:00 AM UTC. Each unique code may only be redeemed once. Offers are not valid for cash or cash equivalent.

Only active Magic: The Gathering Arena accounts in good standing may take part in this offer, and each such account may redeem each code only one time. Offer is non-transferable and use of the code in unauthorized advertising, marketing, sweepstakes, or for other promotional purposes is strictly prohibited.

To redeem a The Main Event Bundle Secret Lair drop promo code in Magic: The Gathering Arena, if you haven't done so already, you must: (i) download the Magic: The Gathering Arena installer, (ii) install and launch the Magic: The Gathering Arena game client, and (iii) create your Magic: The Gathering Arena account. Once you have created your Magic: The Gathering Arena account, navigate to the store in-game, enter the promo code in the Redeem Promo Code box (including all dashes) and click the “Redeem” button. The code is not case sensitive.

All Magic: The Gathering Arena terms apply to this offer, code redemption, and use of The Main Event Bundle drop promo.

SMITTEN SUPERDROP SECRET LAIR DROP PROMO: MAGIC: THE GATHERING ARENA

Players purchasing any of the Smitten Superdrop Secret Lair drops below will receive a Magic: The Gathering Arena promo code for additional content to be used in Magic: The Gathering Arena. The specifics can be found below:

Magic: The Gathering Arena Promo Code: Faerie, Faerie, Faerie Rad

One (1) card sleeve based on the Secret Lair drop Mistbind Clique card for use in Magic: The Gathering Arena.

Magic: The Gathering Arena Promo Code: Faerie, Faerie, Faerie Rad Foil Edition

One (1) card sleeve based on the Secret Lair drop Mistbind Clique card for use in Magic: The Gathering Arena.

Magic: The Gathering Arena Promo Code: The Unfathomable Crushing Brutality of Basic Lands

One (1) code to redeem for five (5) card sleeves based on the followng Secret Lair drop basic land cards for use in Magic: The Gathering Arena: Plains #239 Island #240 Swamp #241 Mountain #242 Forest #243



Magic: The Gathering Arena Promo Code: The Unfathomable Crushing Brutality of Basic Lands Foil Edition

One (1) code to redeem for five (5) card sleeves based on the followng Secret Lair drop basic land cards for use in Magic: The Gathering Arena: Plains #239 Island #240 Swamp #241 Mountain #242 Forest #243



Magic: The Gathering Arena Promo Code: Valentine's Day 2021

One (1) card sleeve based on the Secret Lair drop Boros Charm card for use in Magic: The Gathering Arena.

Magic: The Gathering Arena Promo Code: Valentine's Day 2021 Foil Edition

One (1) card sleeve based on the Secret Lair drop Boros Charm card for use in Magic: The Gathering Arena.

Magic: The Gathering Arena Promo Code: Showcase: Kaldheim – Part 1

One (1) card sleeve based on the Secret Lair drop Uro, Titan of Nature's Wrath card for use in Magic: The Gathering Arena.

Magic: The Gathering Arena Promo Code: Showcase: Kaldheim – Part 1 Foil Edition

One (1) card sleeve based on the Secret Lair drop Uro, Titan of Nature's Wrath card for use in Magic: The Gathering Arena.

Magic: The Gathering Arena Promo Code: Showcase: Kaldheim – Part 2

One (1) card sleeve based on the Secret Lair drop Grave Titan card for use in Magic: The Gathering Arena.

Magic: The Gathering Arena Promo Code: Showcase: Kaldheim – Part 2 Foil Edition

One (1) card sleeve based on the Secret Lair drop Grave Titan card for use in Magic: The Gathering Arena.

Magic: The Gathering Arena Promo Code: All-Our Love Bundle

One (1) code to redeem one (1) of each Smitten Superdrop Secret Lair drop asset for use in Magic: The Gathering Arena. One (1) card sleeve based on the Secret Lair drop Mistbind Clique card for use in Magic: The Gathering Arena. One (1) code to redeem for five (5) card sleeves based on the following Secret Lair drop basic land cards for use in Magic: The Gathering Arena: Plains #239 Island #240 Swamp #241 Mountain #242 Forest #243 One (1) card sleeve based on the Secret Lair drop Boros Charm card for use in Magic: The Gathering Arena. One (1) card sleeve based on the Secret Lair drop Uro, Titan of Nature's Wrath card for use in Magic: The Gathering Arena. One (1) card sleeve based on the Secret Lair drop Grave Titan card for use in Magic: The Gathering Arena.



This promotion is a limited time offer and expires on January 1, 2024, at 12:00 AM UTC. Each unique code may only be redeemed once. Offers are not valid for cash or cash equivalent.

Only active Magic: The Gathering Arena accounts in good standing may take part in this offer, and each such account may redeem each code only one time. Offer is non-transferable and use of the code in unauthorized advertising, marketing, sweepstakes, or for other promotional purposes is strictly prohibited.

To redeem a Smitten Superdrop Secret Lair drop promo code in Magic: The Gathering Arena, if you haven't done so already, you must: (i) download the Magic: The Gathering Arena installer, (ii) install and launch the Magic: The Gathering Arena game client, and (iii) create your Magic: The Gathering Arena account. Once you have created your Magic: The Gathering Arena account, navigate to the store in-game, enter the promo code in the Redeem Promo Code box (including all dashes) and click the “Redeem” button. The code is not case sensitive.

All Magic: The Gathering Arena terms apply to this offer, code redemption, and use of the Smitten Superdrop Secret Lair drop promo.

SECRETVERSARY SUPERDROP SECRET LAIR DROP PROMO: MAGIC: THE GATHERING ARENA

Players purchasing any of the Secretversary Superdrop Secret Lair drops below will receive a Magic: The Gathering Arena promo code for additional content to be used in Magic: The Gathering Arena. The specifics can be found below:

Magic: The Gathering Arena Promo Code: Happy Little Gathering

One (1) single-use code for five (5) total Bob Ross basic lands: Plains, Island, Swamp, Mountain, and Forest. (100, 103, 104, 107, and 109)

Magic: The Gathering Arena Promo Code: Happy Little Gathering Foil Edition

One (1) single-use code for five (5) total Bob Ross basic lands: Plains, Island, Swamp, Mountain, and Forest. (100, 103, 104, 107, and 109)

Magic: The Gathering Arena Promo Code: Artist Series: Seb McKinnon

One (1) card sleeve based on the Secret Lair drop Enchanted Evening card for use in Magic: The Gathering Arena.

Magic: The Gathering Arena Promo Code: Artist Series: Seb McKinnon Foil Edition

One (1) card sleeve based on the Secret Lair drop Enchanted Evening card for use in Magic: The Gathering Arena.

Magic: The Gathering Arena Promo Code: We Hope You Like Squirrels

One (1) card sleeve based on the Secret Lair drop Squirrel Mob card for use in Magic: The Gathering Arena.

Magic: The Gathering Arena Promo Code: Foils Forever Bundle

One (1) code to redeem one (1) of each Foil Edition Secretversary Superdrop Secret Lair drop for use in Magic: The Gathering Arena. One (1) single-use code for five (5) total Bob Ross basic lands: Plains, Island, Swamp, Mountain, and Forest. (100, 103, 104, 107, and 109) One (1) card sleeve based on the Secret Lair drop Enchanted Evening card for use in Magic: The Gathering Arena. One (1) card sleeve based on the Secret Lair drop Squirrel Mob card for use in Magic: The Gathering Arena.



Magic: The Gathering Arena Promo Code: No Foils, No Nonsense Bundle

One (1) code to redeem one (1) of each non-foil Secretversary Superdrop Secret Lair drop for use in Magic: The Gathering Arena. One (1) single-use code for five (5) total Bob Ross basic lands: Plains, Island, Swamp, Mountain, and Forest. (100, 103, 104, 107, and 109) One (1) card sleeve based on the Secret Lair drop Enchanted Evening card for use in Magic: The Gathering Arena.



Magic: The Gathering Arena Promo Code: The Bundle Bundle

One (1) code to redeem one (1) of each Secretversary Superdrop Secret Lair drop for use in Magic: The Gathering Arena. One (1) single-use code for five (5) total Bob Ross basic lands: Plains, Island, Swamp, Mountain, and Forest. (100, 103, 104, 107, and 109) One (1) card sleeve based on the Secret Lair drop Enchanted Evening card for use in Magic: The Gathering Arena. One (1) card sleeve based on the Secret Lair drop Squirrel Mob card for use in Magic: The Gathering Arena.



This promotion is a limited time offer and expires on January 1, 2024, at 12:00 AM UTC. Each unique code may only be redeemed once. Offers are not valid for cash or cash equivalent.

Only active Magic: The Gathering Arena accounts in good standing may take part in this offer, and each such account may redeem each code only one time. Offer is non-transferable and use of the code in unauthorized advertising, marketing, sweepstakes, or for other promotional purposes is strictly prohibited.

To redeem a Secretversary Superdrop Secret Lair drop promo code in Magic: The Gathering Arena, if you haven't done so already, you must: (i) download the Magic: The Gathering Arena installer, (ii) install and launch the Magic: The Gathering Arena game client, and (iii) create your Magic: The Gathering Arena account. Once you have created your Magic: The Gathering Arena account, navigate to the store in-game, enter the promo code in the Redeem Promo Code box (including all dashes) and click the “Redeem” button. The code is not case sensitive.

All Magic: The Gathering Arena terms apply to this offer, code redemption, and use of the Secretversary Superdrop Secret Lair drop promo.

2020 Secret Lair Drop Promo: Magic The Gathering Arena

EXTRA LIFE 2020 SECRET LAIR DROP PROMO: MAGIC: THE GATHERING ARENA

Players purchasing the Extra Life 2020 Secret Lair drop will receive a Magic: The Gathering Arena promo code for additional content to be used in Magic: The Gathering Arena. The specifics can be found below:

Magic: The Gathering Arena Promo Code: Extra Life 2020

One (1) card sleeve based on the Secret Lair drop Collected Company card for use in Magic: The Gathering Arena.

This promotion is a limited time offer and expires on January 1, 2024, at 12:00 AM UTC. Each unique code may only be redeemed once. Offers are not valid for cash or cash equivalent.

Only active Magic: The Gathering Arena accounts in good standing may take part in this offer, and each such account may redeem each code only one time. Offer is non-transferable and use of the code in unauthorized advertising, marketing, sweepstakes, or for other promotional purposes is strictly prohibited.

To redeem an Extra Life 2020 Secret Lair drop promo code in Magic: The Gathering Arena, if you haven't done so already, you must: (i) download the Magic: The Gathering Arena installer, (ii) install and launch the Magic: The Gathering Arena game client, and (iii) create your Magic: The Gathering Arena account. Once you have created your Magic: The Gathering Arena account, navigate to the store in-game, enter the promo code in the Redeem Promo Code box (including all dashes) and click the "Redeem" button. The code is not case sensitive.

All Magic: The Gathering Arena terms apply to this offer, code redemption, and use of the Extra Life 2020 Secret Lair drop promo.

SHOWCASE: ZENDIKAR REVISITED SECRET LAIR DROP PROMO: MAGIC: THE GATHERING ARENA

Players purchasing either version of the Showcase: Zendikar Revisited Secret Lair Drop will receive a Magic: The Gathering Arena promo code for additional content to be used in Magic: The Gathering Arena. The specifics can be found below:

Magic: The Gathering Arena Promo Code: Showcase: Zendikar Revisited (Regular Version)

One (1) card sleeve based on the Secret Lair Drop Collected Company card for use in Magic: The Gathering Arena.

Magic: The Gathering Arena Promo Code: Showcase: Zendikar Revisited (Premium Version)

One (1) card sleeve based on the Secret Lair Drop Collected Company card for use in Magic: The Gathering Arena.

This promotion is a limited time offer and expires on January 1, 2024, at 12:00 AM UTC. Each unique code may only be redeemed once. Offers are not valid for cash or cash equivalent.

Only active Magic: The Gathering Arena accounts in good standing may take part in this offer, and each such account may redeem each code only one time. Offer is non-transferable and use of the code in unauthorized advertising, marketing, sweepstakes, or for other promotional purposes is strictly prohibited.

To redeem a Showcase: Zendikar Revisited Secret Lair Drop promo code in Magic: The Gathering Arena, if you haven't done so already, you must: (i) download the Magic: The Gathering Arena installer, (ii) install and launch the Magic: The Gathering Arena game client, and (iii) create your Magic: The Gathering Arena account. Once you have created your Magic: The Gathering Arena account, navigate to the store in-game, enter the promo code in the Redeem Promo Code box (including all dashes) and click the “Redeem” button. The code is not case sensitive.

All Magic: The Gathering Arena terms apply to this offer, code redemption, and use of the Showcase: Zendikar Revisited Secret Lair Drop promo.

EVERY DOG HAS ITS DAY SECRET LAIR DROP PROMO: MAGIC: THE GATHERING ARENA

Players purchasing either version of the Every Dog Has Its Day Secret Lair Drop will receive a Magic: The Gathering Arena promo code for additional content to be used in Magic: The Gathering Arena. The specifics can be found below:

Magic: The Gathering Arena Promo Code: Every Dog Has Its Day (Regular Version)

One (1) card sleeve based on the Secret Lair Drop Rest in Peace card for use in Magic: The Gathering Arena.

Magic: The Gathering Arena Promo Code: Every Dog Has Its Day (Premium Version)

One (1) card sleeve based on the Secret Lair Drop Rest in Peace card for use in Magic: The Gathering Arena.

This promotion is a limited time offer and expires on January 1, 2024, at 12:00 AM UTC. Each unique code may only be redeemed once. Offers are not valid for cash or cash equivalent.

Only active Magic: The Gathering Arena accounts in good standing may take part in this offer, and each such account may redeem each code only one time. Offer is non-transferable and use of the code in unauthorized advertising, marketing, sweepstakes, or for other promotional purposes is strictly prohibited.

To redeem an Every Dog Has Its Day Secret Lair Drop promo code in Magic: The Gathering Arena, if you haven't done so already, you must: (i) download the Magic: The Gathering Arena installer, (ii) install and launch the Magic: The Gathering Arena game client, and (iii) create your Magic: The Gathering Arena account. Once you have created your Magic: The Gathering Arena account, navigate to the store in-game, enter the promo code in the Redeem Promo Code box (including all dashes) and click the “Redeem” button. The code is not case sensitive.

All Magic: The Gathering Arena terms apply to this offer, code redemption, and use of the Every Dog Has Its Day Secret Lair Drop promo.

SUMMER SUPERDROP SECRET LAIR DROP PROMO: MAGIC: THE GATHERING ARENA

Players purchasing any of the Summer Superdrop Secret Lair Drops below will receive a Magic: The Gathering Arena promo code for additional content to be used in Magic: The Gathering Arena. The specifics can be found below:

Magic: The Gathering Arena Promo Code: Full Sleeves: The Tattoo Pack

One (1) card sleeve based on the Secret Lair Drop Pithing Needle card for use in Magic: The Gathering Arena.

Magic: The Gathering Arena Promo Code: Can You Feel With a Heart of Steel?

One (1) card sleeve based on the Secret Lair Drop Arcbound Ravager card for use in Magic: The Gathering Arena.

Magic: The Gathering Arena Promo Code: The Path Not Traveled

One (1) card sleeve based on the Secret Lair Drop Ajani Steadfast card for use in Magic: The Gathering Arena.

Magic: The Gathering Arena Promo Code: Mountain, Go

One (1) card sleeve based on the Secret Lair Drop Lightning Bolt from Noah Bradley for use in Magic: The Gathering Arena.

Magic: The Gathering Arena Promo Code: Ornithological Studies

One (1) card sleeve based on the Secret Lair Drop Birds of Paradise card for use in Magic: The Gathering Arena.

Magic: The Gathering Arena Promo Code: Secret Lair Drop Bundle

One (1) code to redeem one (1) of each Summer Superdrop Secret Lair Drop for use in Magic: The Gathering Arena. Full Sleeves: The Tattoo Pack: One (1) card sleeve based on the Secret Lair Drop Pithing Needle card for use in Magic: The Gathering Arena. Can You Feel With a Heart of Steel?: One (1) card sleeve based on the Secret Lair Drop Arcbound Ravager card for use in Magic: The Gathering Arena. The Path Not Traveled: One (1) card sleeve based on the Secret Lair Drop Ajani Steadfast card for use in Magic: The Gathering Arena. Mountain, Go: One (1) card sleeve based on the Secret Lair Drop Lightning Bolt from Noah Bradley for use in Magic: The Gathering Arena. Ornithological Studies: One (1) card sleeve based on the Secret Lair Drop Birds of Paradise card for use in Magic: The Gathering Arena.



This promotion is a limited time offer and expires on January 1, 2024, at 12:00 AM UTC. Each unique code may only be redeemed once. Offers are not valid for cash or cash equivalent.

Only active Magic: The Gathering Arena accounts in good standing may take part in this offer, and each such account may redeem each code only one time. Offer is non-transferable and use of the code in unauthorized advertising, marketing, sweepstakes, or for other promotional purposes is strictly prohibited.

To redeem a Summer Superdrop Secret Lair Drop promo code in Magic: The Gathering Arena, if you haven't done so already, you must: (i) download the Magic: The Gathering Arena installer, (ii) install and launch the Magic: The Gathering Arena game client, and (iii) create your Magic: The Gathering Arena account. Once you have created your Magic: The Gathering Arena account, navigate to the store in-game, enter the promo code in the Redeem Promo Code box (including all dashes) and click the “Redeem” button. The code is not case sensitive.

All Magic: The Gathering Arena Terms apply to this offer, code redemption, and use of the Summer Superdrop Secret Lair Drop promo.

THE GODZILLA LANDS SECRET LAIR DROP PROMO: MAGIC: THE GATHERING ARENA

Players purchasing The Godzilla Lands Secret Lair Drop below will receive a Magic: The Gathering Arena promo code for additional content to be used in Magic: The Gathering Arena. The specifics can be found below:

Magic: The Gathering Arena Promo Code: The Godzilla Lands

One (1) card sleeve based on The Godzilla Lands for use in Magic: The Gathering Arena.

This promotion is a limited time offer and expires on January 1, 2024, at 12:00 AM UTC. Each unique code may only be redeemed once. Offers are not valid for cash or cash equivalent.

Only active Magic: The Gathering Arena accounts in good standing may take part in this offer, and each such account may redeem each code only one time. Offer is non-transferable and use of the code in unauthorized advertising, marketing, sweepstakes, or for other promotional purposes is strictly prohibited.

To redeem a The Godzilla Lands Secret Lair Drop promo code in Magic: The Gathering Arena, if you haven’t done so already, you must: (i) download the Magic: The Gathering Arena installer, (ii) install and launch the Magic: The Gathering Arena game client, and (iii) create your Magic: The Gathering Arena account. Once you have created your Magic: The Gathering Arena account, navigate to the store in-game, enter the promo code in the Redeem Promo Code box (including all dashes) and click the “Redeem” button. The code is not case sensitive.

All Magic: The Gathering Arena Terms apply to this offer, code redemption, and use of The Godzilla Lands Drop.

THALIA, BEYOND THE HELVAULT SECRET LAIR DROP PROMO: MAGIC: THE GATHERING ARENA

Players purchasing the Thalia, Beyond the Helvault Secret Lair Drop below will receive a Magic: The Gathering Arena promo code for additional content to be used in Magic: The Gathering Arena. The specifics can be found below:

Magic: The Gathering Arena Promo Code: Thalia, Beyond The Helvault

One (1) card sleeve and four (4) card styles based on the Thalia, Beyond the Helvault for use in Magic: The Gathering Arena.

This promotion is a limited time offer and expires on January 1, 2024, at 12:00 AM UTC. Each unique code may only be redeemed once. Offers are not valid for cash or cash equivalent.

Only active Magic: The Gathering Arena accounts in good standing may take part in this offer, and each such account may redeem each code only one time. Offer is non-transferable and use of the code in unauthorized advertising, marketing, sweepstakes, or for other promotional purposes is strictly prohibited.

To redeem a Thalia Beyond the Helvault Secret Lair Drop promo code in Magic: The Gathering Arena, if you haven’t done so already, you must: (i) download the Magic: The Gathering Arena installer, (ii) install and launch the Magic: The Gathering Arena game client, and (iii) create your Magic: The Gathering Arena account. Once you have created your Magic: The Gathering Arena account, navigate to the store in-game, enter the promo code in the Redeem Promo Code box (including all dashes) and click the “Redeem” button. The code is not case sensitive.

All Magic: The Gathering Arena Terms apply to this offer, code redemption, and use of the Thalia, Beyond the Helvault Drop.

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY 2020 SECRET LAIR DROP PROMO: MAGIC: THE GATHERING ARENA

Players purchasing the International Women’s Day 2020 Secret Lair Drop below will receive a Magic: The Gathering Arena promo code for additional content to be used in Magic: The Gathering Arena. The specifics can be found below:

Magic: The Gathering Arena Promo Code: International Women’s Day 2020

One (1) card sleeve based on the International Women’s Day 2020 for use in Magic: The Gathering Arena.

This promotion is a limited time offer and expires on January 1, 2024, at 12:00 AM UTC. Each unique code may only be redeemed once. Offers are not valid for cash or cash equivalent.

Only active Magic: The Gathering Arena accounts in good standing may take part in this offer, and each such account may redeem each code only one time. Offer is non-transferable and use of the code in unauthorized advertising, marketing, sweepstakes, or for other promotional purposes is strictly prohibited.

To redeem an International Women’s Day 2020 Secret Lair Drop promo code in Magic: The Gathering Arena, if you haven’t done so already, you must: (i) download the Magic: The Gathering Arena installer, (ii) install and launch the Magic: The Gathering Arena game client, and (iii) create your Magic: The Gathering Arena account. Once you have created your Magic: The Gathering Arena account, navigate to the store in-game, enter the promo code in the Redeem Promo Code box (including all dashes) and click the “Redeem” button. The code is not case sensitive.

THEROS STARGAZING SECRET LAIR DROP PROMO: MAGIC: THE GATHERING ARENA

Players purchasing any of the Theros Stargazing Secret Lair Drops below will receive a Magic: The Gathering Arena promo code for additional content to be used in Magic: The Gathering Arena. The specifics can be found below:

Magic: The Gathering Arena Promo Code: Theros Stargazing Vol. I

One (1) card sleeve based on the Secret Lair Drop Theros Stargazing Vol. I for use in Magic: The Gathering Arena.

Magic: The Gathering Arena Promo Code: Theros Stargazing Vol. II

One (1) card sleeve based on the Secret Lair Drop Theros Stargazing Vol. II for use in Magic: The Gathering Arena.

Magic: The Gathering Arena Promo Code: Theros Stargazing Vol. III

One (1) card sleeve based on the Secret Lair Drop Theros Stargazing Vol. III for use in Magic: The Gathering Arena.

Magic: The Gathering Arena Promo Code: Theros Stargazing Vol. IV

One (1) card sleeve based on the Secret Lair Drop Theros Stargazing Vol. IV for use in Magic: The Gathering Arena.

Magic: The Gathering Arena Promo Code: Theros Stargazing Vol. V

One (1) card sleeve based on the Secret Lair Drop Theros Stargazing Vol. V for use in Magic: The Gathering Arena.

Magic: The Gathering Arena Promo Code: Theros Stargazing Vol. I – V Bundle

One (1) card sleeve based on the Secret Lair Drop Theros Stargazing Vol. I-V for use in Magic: The Gathering Arena. One (1) card sleeve based on the Secret Lair Drop Theros Stargazing Vol. I for use in Magic: The Gathering Arena. One (1) card sleeve based on the Secret Lair Drop Theros Stargazing Vol. II for use in Magic: The Gathering Arena. One (1) card sleeve based on the Secret Lair Drop Theros Stargazing Vol. III for use in Magic: The Gathering Arena. One (1) card sleeve based on the Secret Lair Drop Theros Stargazing Vol. IV for use in Magic: The Gathering Arena. One (1) card sleeve based on the Secret Lair Drop Theros Stargazing Vol. V for use in Magic: The Gathering Arena.



This promotion is a limited time offer and expires on January 1, 2024, at 12:00 AM UTC. Each unique code may only be redeemed once. Offers are not valid for cash or cash equivalent.

Only active Magic: The Gathering Arena accounts in good standing may take part in this offer, and each such account may redeem each code only one time. Offer is non-transferable and use of the code in unauthorized advertising, marketing, sweepstakes, or for other promotional purposes is strictly prohibited.

To redeem a Theros Stargazing Secret Lair Drop promo code in Magic: The Gathering Arena, if you haven’t done so already, you must: (i) download the Magic: The Gathering Arena installer, (ii) install and launch the Magic: The Gathering Arena game client, and (iii) create your Magic: The Gathering Arena account. Once you have created your Magic: The Gathering Arena account, navigate to the store in-game, enter the promo code in the Redeem Promo Code box (including all dashes) and click the “Redeem” button. The code is not case sensitive.

All Magic: The Gathering Arena Terms apply to this offer, code redemption, and use of the Secret Lair Theros Stargazing Drops.

YEAR OF THE RAT SECRET LAIR DROP PROMO: MAGIC: THE GATHERING ARENA

Players purchasing the Secret Lair Drop Series Year of the Rat below will receive a Magic: The Gathering Arena promo code for additional content to be used in Magic: The Gathering Arena. The specifics can be found below:

Magic: The Gathering Arena Promo Code: Year of the Rat