Skip to main content
Magic The Gathering Logo

Commander Party

Commander Party

Murders at Karlov Manor

Feb 16 - 18

EINEN STORE FINDEN

There's Been a Murder!


The Murders at Karlov Manor Commander Party will be held at all WPN Stores from February 16 - 18, 2024.

Investigation Rules


A murder has been committed and the culprit is in your Commander Pod! You'll need to ask yes or no questions to uncover the guilty guilds.

Retainers & Rewards


Sleuthing pays off! When you uncover information on the culprit, you'll gain bonuses. When you uncover both guilty guilds, you'll gain an even bigger bonus!

Earn Unique Prizes!


Everyone who participates in The Murders at Karlov Manor Commander Party will receive a retro frame Rouge's Passage!

Der Terminkalender deines Stores ist nur einen Klick entfernt – melde dich rechtzeitig an!


EINEN STORE FINDEN
Wir verwenden notwendige Cookies, um die korrekte Funktion unserer Seite zu ermöglichen und anonyme Sitzungsdaten zu sammeln. Notwendige Cookies können über die Einstellungen deines Browsers abgewählt werden. Wir verwenden auch optionale Cookies, um Inhalt und Werbung zu personalisieren, Social-Media-Funktionen bereitzustellen und den Datenverkehr zu analysieren. Indem du auf „OK, ich stimme zu“ klickst, stimmst du den optionalen Cookies zu. (Weitere Informationen zu Cookies.)