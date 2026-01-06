Les élémentaux les plus redoutables et les gangrènes les plus tenaces de Magic vous obéiront au doigt et à l'œil avec ces decks Commander Lorwyn éclipsé ! Lorwyn éclipsé s'accompagne de deux decks Commander prêts à jouer, qui mettent en avant les puissantes mécaniques de l'extension principale : l'évocation et la gangrène.

Deck Commander

Danse des éléments Deck Commander

Gangrène maudite

Chaque deck Commander Lorwyn éclipsé contient :

1 deck Commander de 100 cartes prêt-à-jouer 1 carte de commandant principal sans bordure Premium traditionnelle 1 carte de commandant secondaire sans bordure Premium traditionnelle 98 cartes non-Premium, dont 10 cartes Magic inédites

10 jetons recto-verso ou marqueurs prédécoupés Danse des éléments contient 10 jetons recto-verso Gangrène maudite contient 10 jetons recto-verso et 1 carte de marqueurs prédécoupés.

1 fiche de référence

1 boîte de deck

Vous trouverez les listes de decks de chacun de ces decks Commander ci-dessous et pourrez parcourir l'extension dans son intégralité une fois qu'elle aura été révélée dans les visuels des cartes Lorwyn éclipsé.

Succombez à la beauté avec Cendreline ou maudissez vos adversaire avec Tantine Ool. Quel que soit votre choix, vous allez vivre des parties de Commander palpitantes ! Lorwyn éclipsé sortira le 23 janvier 2026. L'extension est disponible à la précommande dès maintenant auprès de votre magasin de jeux local, Amazon, TCGplayer et partout où sont vendus les produits Magic.

Danse des éléments

0001_MTGECL_CommBord: Ashling, the Limitless 0003_MTGECL_CommBord: Mass of Mysteries

Ashling, the Limitless Mass of Mysteries Elemental Spectacle Springleaf Parade Jubilation Impulsivity Lamentation Belonging Subterfuge Rain-Slicked Copse Sodden Verdure Abundant Countryside Endurance Fury Haunting Voyage Avenger of Zendikar Cavalier of Thorns Greenwarden of Murasa Selvala, Heart of the Wilds Titan of Industry Muldrotha, the Gravetide Omnath, Locus of Rage Yarok, the Desecrated Omnath, Locus of the Roil Timeless Lotus Shatter the Sky Hoofprints of the Stag Slithermuse Descendants' Fury Blasphemous Act Cream of the Crop Kindred Summons Bane of Progress Realmwalker Return of the Wildspeaker Faeburrow Elder Vernal Sovereign Horde of Notions Maelstrom Wanderer Jegantha, the Wellspring Chromatic Lantern Primal Beyond Raging Ravine Exotic Orchard Flamekin Village Path to Exile Mulldrifter Reality Shift Shriekmaw Shimmercreep Flamebraider Crib Swap Secluded Courtyard Sol Ring Lorwyn Command Tower Lorwyn Arcane Signet Lorwyn Distant Melody Incandescent Soulstoke Eclipsed Flamekin Foundation Breaker Garruk's Uprising Risen Reef Fellwar Stone Unclaimed Territory Ancient Ziggurat Frontier Bivouac Sandsteppe Citadel Savage Lands Opulent Palace Seaside Citadel Jungle Shrine Smokebraider Ingot Chewer Fertile Ground Abundant Growth Kodama's Reach Cultivate Path of Ancestry Thriving Grove Thriving Heath Thriving Isle Opal Palace Thriving Bluff Thriving Moor 2 Plains [23m3KhvkmH8DiNDKxeZTx5] 2 Island [6uSquXhfBFOHYdbSNsTeCx] 2 Swamp [sQRENlBNiYLPfY21RGaAG] 2 Mountain [1nv2BWttSoZQhPiMUt1ZJL] 8 Forest [2KIdA9XU57N7fEiOycbQtG]

Découvrez toutes les cartes du deck Danse des éléments dans les visuels des cartes Lorwyn éclipsé. (Cliquez ci-après pour voir les jetons du deck.)

Jetons de Danse des éléments

2 jetons Rhinocéros et Guerrier // Élémental (0009)

2 jetons Élémental (0010) // Copie

1 jeton Élémental (0002) // Plante

1 jeton Élémental (0002) // Copie

1 jeton Copie // Changeforme

1 jeton Copie // Plante

1x jeton Trésor // Changeforme

1x jeton Trésor // Copie

0006a_MTGECL_TknComm: Rhino Warrior Token // Elemental Token (Red-Green) 0010a_MTGECL_TknComm: Elemental Token (Green-White) // Copy Token 0002a_MTGECL_TknComm: Elemental Token (White) // Plant Token 0002a_MTGECL_TknComm: Elemental Token (White) // Copy Token 0001a_MTGECL_TknComm: Copy Token // Shapeshifter Token 0001a_MTGECL_TknComm: Copy Token // Plant Token 0010a_MTGECL_ToknBstr: Treasure Token // Shapeshifter Token 0010a_MTGECL_ToknBstr: Treasure Token // Copy Token

Gangrène maudite

0002_MTGECL_CommBord: Auntie Ool, Cursewretch 0004_MTGECL_CommBord: The Reaper, King No More

Auntie Ool, Cursewretch The Reaper, King No More Wickersmith's Tools Sinister Gnarlbark Eventide's Shadow Aberrant Return Dread Tiller Grave Venerations Oft-Nabbed Goat Village Pillagers Puca's Covenant Ferrafor, Young Yew Tree of Perdition Vernal Fen Festering Thicket Necroskitter Ignoble Hierarch Nesting Grounds Massacre Girl, Known Killer Grave Titan Vraska, Betrayal's Sting The Scorpion God Liliana, Death Wielder Chimil, the Inner Sun Carnifex Demon Puppeteer Clique Dusk Urchins Black Sun's Zenith Painful Truths Persist Midnight Banshee Chain Reaction Archfiend of Ifnir Channeler Initiate Hapatra, Vizier of Poisons Glissa Sunslayer Everlasting Torment Assassin's Trophy Grim Poppet Canyon Slough Sheltered Thicket Exotic Orchard Smoldering Marsh Cinder Glade Dragonskull Summit Rootbound Crag Woodland Cemetery Lasting Tarfire Burning Curiosity Hoarder's Greed Blowfly Infestation Fire Covenant Sol Ring Shadowmoor Arcane Signet Shadowmoor Command Tower Shadowmoor Cathartic Reunion Skinrender Soul Snuffers Incremental Blight Infernal Grasp Evolution Sage Devoted Druid Flourishing Defenses Harmonize Putrefy Binding the Old Gods Kulrath Knight Contagion Clasp Savage Lands Ifnir Deadlands Night's Whisper Wickerbough Elder Terminate Commander's Sphere Cathartic Pyre Evolving Wilds Terramorphic Expanse Path of Ancestry Riveteers Overlook Rakdos Carnarium Gruul Turf Golgari Rot Farm 8 Swamp [sQRENlBNiYLPfY21RGaAG] 4 Mountain [1nv2BWttSoZQhPiMUt1ZJL] 6 Forest [2KIdA9XU57N7fEiOycbQtG]

Découvrez toutes les cartes du deck Gangrène maudite dans les visuels des cartes de Lorwyn éclipsé. (Cliquez ci-après pour voir les jetons et les cartes d'aide du deck. Cliquez ci-après pour voir les cartes de marqueurs prédécoupés du deck.)

Jetons et marqueurs prédécoupés du deck Gangrène maudite

3 jetons Zombie // Elfe et Guerrier

2 jetons Trésor // Épouvantail

2 jetons Serpent // Épouvantail

1 jeton Saprobionte // Épouvantail

1 jeton Saprobionte // Le Monarque (aide)

1 jeton Saprobionte // Poison (aide)

1 carte de marqueurs prédécoupés

0003a_MTGECL_TknComm: Zombie Token // Elf Warrior Token 0010a_MTGECL_ToknBstr: Treasure Token // Scarecrow Token 0008a_MTGECL_TknComm: Snake Token // Scarecrow Token 0007a_MTGECL_TknComm: Saproling Token // Scarecrow Token 0007a_MTGECL_TknComm: Saproling Token // The Monarch (Helper) 0007a_MTGECL_TknComm: Saproling Token // Poison Counter (Helper)

0003a_MTGECL_PnchOutCntrs: Counters

Rejoignez Lorwyn et Sombrelande pour vous préparer pour l'extension Lorwyn éclipsé ! Les decks Commander Gangrène maudite et Danse des éléments, ainsi que le reste de l'extension Lorwyn éclipsé, sont disponibles à la précommande dès maintenant auprès de votre magasin de jeux local, Amazon, TCGplayer et partout où sont vendus les produits Magic.