Les élémentaux les plus redoutables et les gangrènes les plus tenaces de Magic vous obéiront au doigt et à l'œil avec ces decks Commander Lorwyn éclipsé ! Lorwyn éclipsé s'accompagne de deux decks Commander prêts à jouer, qui mettent en avant les puissantes mécaniques de l'extension principale : l'évocation et la gangrène.
Deck Commander
Danse des éléments
Deck Commander
Gangrène maudite
Chaque deck Commander Lorwyn éclipsé contient :
- 1 deck Commander de 100 cartes prêt-à-jouer
- 1 carte de commandant principal sans bordure Premium traditionnelle
- 1 carte de commandant secondaire sans bordure Premium traditionnelle
- 98 cartes non-Premium, dont 10 cartes Magic inédites
- 10 jetons recto-verso ou marqueurs prédécoupés
- Danse des éléments contient 10 jetons recto-verso
- Gangrène maudite contient 10 jetons recto-verso et 1 carte de marqueurs prédécoupés.
- 1 fiche de référence
- 1 boîte de deck
Vous trouverez les listes de decks de chacun de ces decks Commander ci-dessous et pourrez parcourir l'extension dans son intégralité une fois qu'elle aura été révélée dans les visuels des cartes Lorwyn éclipsé.
Succombez à la beauté avec Cendreline ou maudissez vos adversaire avec Tantine Ool. Quel que soit votre choix, vous allez vivre des parties de Commander palpitantes ! Lorwyn éclipsé sortira le 23 janvier 2026. L'extension est disponible à la précommande dès maintenant auprès de votre magasin de jeux local, Amazon, TCGplayer et partout où sont vendus les produits Magic.
Danse des éléments
0001_MTGECL_CommBord: Ashling, the Limitless
0003_MTGECL_CommBord: Mass of Mysteries
Ashling, the Limitless
Mass of Mysteries
Elemental Spectacle
Springleaf Parade
Jubilation
Impulsivity
Lamentation
Belonging
Subterfuge
Rain-Slicked Copse
Sodden Verdure
Abundant Countryside
Endurance
Fury
Haunting Voyage
Avenger of Zendikar
Cavalier of Thorns
Greenwarden of Murasa
Selvala, Heart of the Wilds
Titan of Industry
Muldrotha, the Gravetide
Omnath, Locus of Rage
Yarok, the Desecrated
Omnath, Locus of the Roil
Timeless Lotus
Shatter the Sky
Hoofprints of the Stag
Slithermuse
Descendants' Fury
Blasphemous Act
Cream of the Crop
Kindred Summons
Bane of Progress
Realmwalker
Return of the Wildspeaker
Faeburrow Elder
Vernal Sovereign
Horde of Notions
Maelstrom Wanderer
Jegantha, the Wellspring
Chromatic Lantern
Primal Beyond
Raging Ravine
Exotic Orchard
Flamekin Village
Path to Exile
Mulldrifter
Reality Shift
Shriekmaw
Shimmercreep
Flamebraider
Crib Swap
Secluded Courtyard
Sol Ring Lorwyn
Command Tower Lorwyn
Arcane Signet Lorwyn
Distant Melody
Incandescent Soulstoke
Eclipsed Flamekin
Foundation Breaker
Garruk's Uprising
Risen Reef
Fellwar Stone
Unclaimed Territory
Ancient Ziggurat
Frontier Bivouac
Sandsteppe Citadel
Savage Lands
Opulent Palace
Seaside Citadel
Jungle Shrine
Smokebraider
Ingot Chewer
Fertile Ground
Abundant Growth
Kodama's Reach
Cultivate
Path of Ancestry
Thriving Grove
Thriving Heath
Thriving Isle
Opal Palace
Thriving Bluff
Thriving Moor
2 Plains [23m3KhvkmH8DiNDKxeZTx5]
2 Island [6uSquXhfBFOHYdbSNsTeCx]
2 Swamp [sQRENlBNiYLPfY21RGaAG]
2 Mountain [1nv2BWttSoZQhPiMUt1ZJL]
8 Forest [2KIdA9XU57N7fEiOycbQtG]
Découvrez toutes les cartes du deck Danse des éléments dans les visuels des cartes Lorwyn éclipsé. (Cliquez ci-après pour voir les jetons du deck.)
Jetons de Danse des éléments
- 2 jetons Rhinocéros et Guerrier // Élémental (0009)
- 2 jetons Élémental (0010) // Copie
- 1 jeton Élémental (0002) // Plante
- 1 jeton Élémental (0002) // Copie
- 1 jeton Copie // Changeforme
- 1 jeton Copie // Plante
- 1x jeton Trésor // Changeforme
- 1x jeton Trésor // Copie
0006a_MTGECL_TknComm: Rhino Warrior Token // Elemental Token (Red-Green)
0010a_MTGECL_TknComm: Elemental Token (Green-White) // Copy Token
0002a_MTGECL_TknComm: Elemental Token (White) // Plant Token
0002a_MTGECL_TknComm: Elemental Token (White) // Copy Token
0001a_MTGECL_TknComm: Copy Token // Shapeshifter Token
0001a_MTGECL_TknComm: Copy Token // Plant Token
0010a_MTGECL_ToknBstr: Treasure Token // Shapeshifter Token
0010a_MTGECL_ToknBstr: Treasure Token // Copy Token
Gangrène maudite
0002_MTGECL_CommBord: Auntie Ool, Cursewretch
0004_MTGECL_CommBord: The Reaper, King No More
Auntie Ool, Cursewretch
The Reaper, King No More
Wickersmith's Tools
Sinister Gnarlbark
Eventide's Shadow
Aberrant Return
Dread Tiller
Grave Venerations
Oft-Nabbed Goat
Village Pillagers
Puca's Covenant
Ferrafor, Young Yew
Tree of Perdition
Vernal Fen
Festering Thicket
Necroskitter
Ignoble Hierarch
Nesting Grounds
Massacre Girl, Known Killer
Grave Titan
Vraska, Betrayal's Sting
The Scorpion God
Liliana, Death Wielder
Chimil, the Inner Sun
Carnifex Demon
Puppeteer Clique
Dusk Urchins
Black Sun's Zenith
Painful Truths
Persist
Midnight Banshee
Chain Reaction
Archfiend of Ifnir
Channeler Initiate
Hapatra, Vizier of Poisons
Glissa Sunslayer
Everlasting Torment
Assassin's Trophy
Grim Poppet
Canyon Slough
Sheltered Thicket
Exotic Orchard
Smoldering Marsh
Cinder Glade
Dragonskull Summit
Rootbound Crag
Woodland Cemetery
Lasting Tarfire
Burning Curiosity
Hoarder's Greed
Blowfly Infestation
Fire Covenant
Sol Ring Shadowmoor
Arcane Signet Shadowmoor
Command Tower Shadowmoor
Cathartic Reunion
Skinrender
Soul Snuffers
Incremental Blight
Infernal Grasp
Evolution Sage
Devoted Druid
Flourishing Defenses
Harmonize
Putrefy
Binding the Old Gods
Kulrath Knight
Contagion Clasp
Savage Lands
Ifnir Deadlands
Night's Whisper
Wickerbough Elder
Terminate
Commander's Sphere
Cathartic Pyre
Evolving Wilds
Terramorphic Expanse
Path of Ancestry
Riveteers Overlook
Rakdos Carnarium
Gruul Turf
Golgari Rot Farm
8 Swamp [sQRENlBNiYLPfY21RGaAG]
4 Mountain [1nv2BWttSoZQhPiMUt1ZJL]
6 Forest [2KIdA9XU57N7fEiOycbQtG]
Découvrez toutes les cartes du deck Gangrène maudite dans les visuels des cartes de Lorwyn éclipsé. (Cliquez ci-après pour voir les jetons et les cartes d'aide du deck. Cliquez ci-après pour voir les cartes de marqueurs prédécoupés du deck.)
Jetons et marqueurs prédécoupés du deck Gangrène maudite
- 3 jetons Zombie // Elfe et Guerrier
- 2 jetons Trésor // Épouvantail
- 2 jetons Serpent // Épouvantail
- 1 jeton Saprobionte // Épouvantail
- 1 jeton Saprobionte // Le Monarque (aide)
- 1 jeton Saprobionte // Poison (aide)
- 1 carte de marqueurs prédécoupés
0003a_MTGECL_TknComm: Zombie Token // Elf Warrior Token
0010a_MTGECL_ToknBstr: Treasure Token // Scarecrow Token
0008a_MTGECL_TknComm: Snake Token // Scarecrow Token
0007a_MTGECL_TknComm: Saproling Token // Scarecrow Token
0007a_MTGECL_TknComm: Saproling Token // The Monarch (Helper)
0007a_MTGECL_TknComm: Saproling Token // Poison Counter (Helper)
0003a_MTGECL_PnchOutCntrs: Counters
Rejoignez Lorwyn et Sombrelande pour vous préparer pour l'extension Lorwyn éclipsé ! Les decks Commander Gangrène maudite et Danse des éléments, ainsi que le reste de l'extension Lorwyn éclipsé, sont disponibles à la précommande dès maintenant auprès de votre magasin de jeux local, Amazon, TCGplayer et partout où sont vendus les produits Magic.