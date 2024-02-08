Two-Headed Giant Commander
Two-Headed Giant Commander
Marvel’s Spider-Man
September 26–November 13
Put Your Heads Together for Two-Headed Giant Commander
Bring a friend or make a new one at your local game store; Two-Headed Giant Commander Nights are all about having fun and teamwork!
These monthly events are one of the most social ways to play Magic. Find an event at a local game store near you!
Earn Commander Promo Cards
You can earn a special Commander Play promo card by participating in qualiflying Commander events at your local game store. These are available while supplies last!
