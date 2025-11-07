Con Magic: The Gathering® | Avatar: La leggenda di Aang™ all’orizzonte, non è mai stato così facile dominare gli elementi. Se vuoi esplorare questa espansione e il mondo di Avatar: La leggenda di Aang, sei nel posto giusto. Le buste di Jumpstart offrono un modo semplice per iniziare a giocare a Magic. Ti basta aprire due buste di Jumpstart e mescolarne il contenuto per creare un mazzo completo. È un modo semplice e sofisticato di giocare a Magic.

0074_MTGTLA_JmpNew: Aang, Airbending Master 0093_MTGTLA_JmpNew: Katara, Waterbending Master 0101_MTGTLA_JmpNew: Azula, Ruthless Firebender 0127_MTGTLA_JmpNew: Zuko, Firebending Master 0145_MTGTLA_JmpNew: Toph, Earthbending Master

Le confezioni di buste Jumpstart di Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: La leggenda di Aang contengono 24 buste ciascuna con almeno 1 carta Magic nuova di TLE in ogni busta. Per ulteriori informazioni su dove è possibile collezionare queste nuove carte di Magic, consulta questo articolo.

Di seguito, puoi trovare tutti i temi delle buste Jumpstart di Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: La leggenda di Aang. L’espansione uscirà il 21 novembre ed è già disponibile per il preordine presso il tuo negozio di zona, online su Amazon, TCGplayer e ovunque si vendano prodotti di Magic.

Bianco

0001_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Aang Jumpstart Theme Card

Momo, Rambunctious Rascal Kindly Customer Invasion Reinforcements Water Tribe Captain Koala-Sheep Kyoshi Warriors Aang, Airbending Master Appa, Loyal Sky Bison Cloudshift Enter the Avatar State Path to Redemption Airbending Lesson Thriving Heath 6 Plains [2t8d3N5Gn1ecBNsDqjQuJe] 1 Plains Appa [6rlws0Y9bsjCxQpb7zzpYk]

0008_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Swordmaster Jumpstart Theme Card

Earth Kingdom Protectors Kyoshi Battle Fan Inspired Insurgent Sokka, Swordmaster Glider Kids Aardvark Sloth Master Piandao Trusty Boomerang Sokka's Sword Training Razor Rings Duelist's Heritage Meteor Sword Thriving Heath 6 Plains [2t8d3N5Gn1ecBNsDqjQuJe] 1 Plains Appa [6rlws0Y9bsjCxQpb7zzpYk]

0002_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Airbending Jumpstart Theme Card

Jeong Jeong's Deserters Invasion Reinforcements Glider Kids Koala-Sheep Monk Gyatso Aang, the Last Airbender Rabaroo Troop Appa, Loyal Sky Bison Airbender Ascension Path to Redemption Airbending Lesson Airbender's Reversal Thriving Heath 6 Plains [2t8d3N5Gn1ecBNsDqjQuJe] 1 Plains Appa [6rlws0Y9bsjCxQpb7zzpYk]

0004_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Freedom Fighters Jumpstart Theme Card

The Duke, Rebel Sentry Jeong Jeong's Deserters Inspired Insurgent Toucan-Puffin Pipsqueak, Rebel Strongarm Jet, Rebel Leader Wandering Musicians Rabaroo Troop Acrobatic Leap Path to Redemption Valorous Stance Hook Swords Thriving Heath 6 Plains [2t8d3N5Gn1ecBNsDqjQuJe] 1 Plains Appa [6rlws0Y9bsjCxQpb7zzpYk]

0009_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Warriors Jumpstart Theme Card

Kyoshi Warrior Guard Invasion Reinforcements Kyoshi Battle Fan Toucan-Puffin Sokka, Lateral Strategist Suki, Kyoshi Captain Kyoshi Warriors Rabaroo Troop Path to Redemption Sokka's Sword Training Valorous Stance Team Avatar Thriving Heath 6 Plains [2t8d3N5Gn1ecBNsDqjQuJe] 1 Plains Appa [6rlws0Y9bsjCxQpb7zzpYk]

0006_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Hei Bai Jumpstart Theme Card

Invasion Reinforcements Pretending Poxbearers Aang, A Lot to Learn Koala-Sheep Suki, Courageous Rescuer Vengeful Villagers Hei Bai, Spirit of Balance Rabaroo Troop Acrobatic Leap Path to Redemption That's Rough Buddy Sandbenders' Storm Thriving Heath 6 Plains [2t8d3N5Gn1ecBNsDqjQuJe] 1 Plains Appa [6rlws0Y9bsjCxQpb7zzpYk]

0006_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Hei Bai Jumpstart Theme Card

Curious Farm Animals Jeong Jeong's Deserters Pretending Poxbearers Aang, A Lot to Learn Suki, Courageous Rescuer Aardvark Sloth Hei Bai, Spirit of Balance Rabaroo Troop Sokka's Sword Training Path to Redemption That's Rough Buddy Destined Confrontation Thriving Heath 6 Plains [2t8d3N5Gn1ecBNsDqjQuJe] 1 Plains Appa [6rlws0Y9bsjCxQpb7zzpYk]

0005_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Gliding Jumpstart Theme Card

Momo, Friendly Flier Kindly Customer Toucan-Puffin Koala-Sheep Air Nomad Student Aang, the Last Airbender Rabaroo Troop Appa, Loyal Sky Bison Yip Yip! Path to Redemption Airbending Lesson Glider Staff Thriving Heath 6 Plains [2t8d3N5Gn1ecBNsDqjQuJe] 1 Plains Appa [6rlws0Y9bsjCxQpb7zzpYk]

0005_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Gliding Jumpstart Theme Card

Momo, Friendly Flier Jeong Jeong's Deserters Inspired Insurgent Glider Kids Water Tribe Captain Air Nomad Student Aang, the Last Airbender Appa, Loyal Sky Bison Yip Yip! Path to Redemption Tale of Momo Glider Staff Thriving Heath 6 Plains [2t8d3N5Gn1ecBNsDqjQuJe] 1 Plains Appa [6rlws0Y9bsjCxQpb7zzpYk]

0007_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Insurgent Jumpstart Theme Card

Momo, Rambunctious Rascal Inspired Insurgent Jeong Jeong's Deserters Invasion Reinforcements Glider Kids Kyoshi Warriors Aang, the Last Airbender Appa, Loyal Sky Bison Razor Rings Stand United Airbender's Reversal Tale of Momo Thriving Heath 6 Plains [2t8d3N5Gn1ecBNsDqjQuJe] 1 Plains Appa [6rlws0Y9bsjCxQpb7zzpYk]

0007_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Insurgent Jumpstart Theme Card

Momo, Rambunctious Rascal Inspired Insurgent Kyoshi Warrior Guard Sokka, Lateral Strategist Glider Kids Kyoshi Warriors Hakoda, Selfless Commander Appa, Loyal Sky Bison Path to Redemption Stand United That's Rough Buddy Duelist's Heritage Thriving Heath 6 Plains [2t8d3N5Gn1ecBNsDqjQuJe] 1 Plains Appa [6rlws0Y9bsjCxQpb7zzpYk]

0003_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Alliance Jumpstart Theme Card

The Duke, Rebel Sentry South Pole Voyager Kyoshi Warrior Guard Glider Kids Sokka, Lateral Strategist Kyoshi Warriors Suki, Kyoshi Warrior Jet, Freedom Fighter Mechanical Glider Sokka's Sword Training Path to Redemption Fancy Footwork Thriving Heath 6 Plains [2t8d3N5Gn1ecBNsDqjQuJe] 1 Plains Appa [6rlws0Y9bsjCxQpb7zzpYk]

0003_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Alliance Jumpstart Theme Card

The Duke, Rebel Sentry South Pole Voyager Inspired Insurgent Glider Kids Sokka, Lateral Strategist Kyoshi Warriors Suki, Kyoshi Warrior Jet, Rebel Leader Mechanical Glider Acrobatic Leap Razor Rings Fancy Footwork Thriving Heath 6 Plains [2t8d3N5Gn1ecBNsDqjQuJe] 1 Plains Appa [6rlws0Y9bsjCxQpb7zzpYk]

Blu

0012_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Katara Jumpstart Theme Card

Gran-Gran Master Pakku Katara, Waterbending Master Rowdy Snowballers Sokka, Lateral Strategist Turtle-Seals Geyser Leaper Consider Watery Grasp Octopus Form It'll Quench Ya! Sokka's Haiku Thriving Isle 6 Island [QMIWFqwRUK1NLBxjbbXXL] Island Appa [5qtAqNeW80BB7BCgfUsB1S]

0014_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Librarian Theme Card Card

Professor Zei, Anthropologist Suspicious Bookcase Knowledge Seeker Dutiful Knowledge Seeker Wan Shi Tong, All-Knowing Giant Koi Brainstorm Octopus Form Accumulate Wisdom Lost in the Spirit World Waterbending Lesson Zuko's Exile Thriving Isle 6 Island [QMIWFqwRUK1NLBxjbbXXL] Island Appa [5qtAqNeW80BB7BCgfUsB1S]

0016_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Spirit Jumpstart Theme Card

Flying Dolphin-Fish Benevolent River Spirit Knowledge Seeker Dutiful Knowledge Seeker Baboon Spirit Flexible Waterbender Giant Koi Octopus Form Dramatic Reversal It'll Quench Ya! Lost in the Spirit World The Spirit Oasis Thriving Isle 6 Island [QMIWFqwRUK1NLBxjbbXXL] Island Appa [5qtAqNeW80BB7BCgfUsB1S]

0017_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Underwater Jumpstart Theme Card

Flying Dolphin-Fish Invasion Submersible Rowdy Snowballers Turtle-Seals Tui and La, Moon and Ocean Giant Koi Serpent of the Pass Unagi's Spray Octopus Form Honest Work Coastal Piracy White Lotus Hideout Thriving Isle 6 Island [QMIWFqwRUK1NLBxjbbXXL] Island Appa [5qtAqNeW80BB7BCgfUsB1S]

0010_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Adaptive Jumpstart Theme Card

Glider Kids Kyoshi Battle Fan Rowdy Snowballers Katara, Bending Prodigy Princess Yue The Blue Spirit Teo, Spirited Glider Giant Koi Boomerang Basics Frantic Search Lost in the Spirit World Waterbending Lesson Thriving Isle 6 Island [QMIWFqwRUK1NLBxjbbXXL] Island Appa [5qtAqNeW80BB7BCgfUsB1S]

0018_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Wise Jumpstart Theme Card

Gran-Gran Forecasting Fortune Teller Otter-Penguin Katara, Bending Prodigy Rowdy Snowballers Messenger Hawk Turtle-Seals Consider Waterbender's Restoration Waterbending Lesson Coastal Piracy Whirlwind Technique Thriving Isle 6 Island [QMIWFqwRUK1NLBxjbbXXL] Island Appa [5qtAqNeW80BB7BCgfUsB1S]

0018_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Wise Jumpstart Theme Card

Tiger-Seal Otter-Penguin Knowledge Seeker Sokka, Lateral Strategist Rowdy Snowballers Messenger Hawk Turtle-Seals The Blue Spirit Consider It'll Quench Ya! Sokka's Haiku Whirlwind Technique Thriving Isle 6 Island [QMIWFqwRUK1NLBxjbbXXL] Island Appa [5qtAqNeW80BB7BCgfUsB1S]

0015_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Soaring Jumpstart Theme Card

Flying Dolphin-Fish Forecasting Fortune Teller Messenger Hawk Sokka, Lateral Strategist The Mechanist, Aerial Artisan Teo, Spirited Glider Cat-Owl Giant Koi Watery Grasp Mechanical Glider Boomerang Basics Sokka's Haiku Thriving Isle 6 Island [QMIWFqwRUK1NLBxjbbXXL] Island Appa [5qtAqNeW80BB7BCgfUsB1S]

0015_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Soaring Jumpstart Theme Card

Flying Dolphin-Fish Benevolent River Spirit Messenger Hawk Sokka, Lateral Strategist Teo, Spirited Glider Cat-Owl Yue, the Moon Spirit Giant Koi Watery Grasp Octopus Form Boomerang Basics Frantic Search Thriving Isle 6 Island [QMIWFqwRUK1NLBxjbbXXL] Island Appa [5qtAqNeW80BB7BCgfUsB1S]

0011_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Adept Jumpstart Theme Card

Professor Zei, Anthropologist Forecasting Fortune Teller Katara, Bending Prodigy Iguana Parrot Turtle-Seals Giant Koi Serpent of the Pass Unagi's Spray Dramatic Reversal Crashing Wave Nightmares and Daydreams Waterbending Lesson Thriving Isle 6 Island [QMIWFqwRUK1NLBxjbbXXL] Island Appa [5qtAqNeW80BB7BCgfUsB1S]

0011_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Adept Jumpstart Theme Card

Professor Zei, Anthropologist Master Pakku Katara, Bending Prodigy Iguana Parrot Teo, Spirited Glider Geyser Leaper Serpent of the Pass Octopus Form Consider Nightmares and Daydreams Waterbending Lesson Lost Days Thriving Isle 6 Island [QMIWFqwRUK1NLBxjbbXXL] Island Appa [5qtAqNeW80BB7BCgfUsB1S]

0013_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Lessons Jumpstart Theme Card

Gran-Gran Glider Kids Platypus-Bear Iguana Parrot Katara, Seeking Revenge Giant Koi Octopus Form Boomerang Basics Accumulate Wisdom It'll Quench Ya! Chakra Meditation Whirlwind Technique Thriving Isle 6 Island [QMIWFqwRUK1NLBxjbbXXL] Island Appa [5qtAqNeW80BB7BCgfUsB1S]

0013_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Lessons Jumpstart Theme Card

Gran-Gran Master Pakku Platypus-Bear Iguana Parrot Katara, Seeking Revenge Geyser Leaper Octopus Form Accumulate Wisdom Chakra Meditation Waterbending Lesson Lost Days Whirlwind Technique Thriving Isle 6 Island [QMIWFqwRUK1NLBxjbbXXL] Island Appa [5qtAqNeW80BB7BCgfUsB1S]

Nero

0019_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Azula Jumpstart Theme Card

Dai Li Censor Corrupt Court Official Fire Nation Ambushers Fire Navy Trebuchet Azula, Ruthless Firebender Lo and Li, Twin Tutors Canyon Crawler Sold Out Azula Always Lies Dai Li Indoctrination Epic Downfall Dark Deal Thriving Moor 6 Swamp [2pg7yK46FjfULGbih0fdxt] Swamp Appa [5XyfjEMjAdCfmSyDWhQWLr]

0024_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Ozai Jumpstart Theme Card

Callous Inspector Corrupt Court Official Fire Nation Ambushers Fire Navy Trebuchet Fire Lord Ozai Zhao, Ruthless Admiral Beetle-Headed Merchants Canyon Crawler Heartless Act Ozai's Cruelty Scarring Memories Deadly Precision Thriving Moor 6 Swamp [2pg7yK46FjfULGbih0fdxt] Swamp Appa [5XyfjEMjAdCfmSyDWhQWLr]

0023_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Nightmares Jumpstart Theme Card

Purple Pentapus Pretending Poxbearers Joo Dee, One of Many Pirate Peddlers Azula, On the Hunt Hei Bai, Spirit of Balance Canyon Crawler Koh, the Face Stealer Zuko's Conviction Desperate Plea Ruinous Waterbending Deadly Precision Thriving Moor 6 Swamp [2pg7yK46FjfULGbih0fdxt] Swamp Appa [5XyfjEMjAdCfmSyDWhQWLr]

0020_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Bad Advice Jumpstart Theme Card

Gilacorn Dai Li Censor Corrupt Court Official Joo Dee, One of Many Long Feng, Grand Secretariat Fire Nation Ambushers Lo and Li, Royal Advisors Hama, the Bloodbender Sold Out Dai Li Indoctrination Ozai's Cruelty Deadly Precision Thriving Moor 6 Swamp [2pg7yK46FjfULGbih0fdxt] Swamp Appa [5XyfjEMjAdCfmSyDWhQWLr]

0027_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Siege Engines Jumpstart Theme Card

Callous Inspector Merchant of Many Hats Pretending Poxbearers Fire Nation Engineer Fire Navy Trebuchet Fire Nation Warship Tundra Tank The Fire Nation Drill Beetle-Headed Merchants Canyon Crawler Heartless Act Deadly Precision Thriving Moor 6 Swamp [2pg7yK46FjfULGbih0fdxt] Swamp Appa [5XyfjEMjAdCfmSyDWhQWLr]

0021_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Bounty Hunter Jumpstart Theme Card

Purple Pentapus Pretending Poxbearers June, Bounty Hunter Pirate Peddlers Giant Fly Azula, On the Hunt Beetle-Headed Merchants Nyla, Shirshu Sleuth Sold Out Zuko's Conviction Bastion of Remembrance Deadly Precision Thriving Moor 6 Swamp [2pg7yK46FjfULGbih0fdxt] Swamp Appa [5XyfjEMjAdCfmSyDWhQWLr]

0021_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Bounty Hunter Jumpstart Theme Card

Callous Inspector Pretending Poxbearers June, Bounty Hunter Pirate Peddlers Fire Navy Trebuchet Azula, On the Hunt Zhao, Ruthless Admiral Nyla, Shirshu Sleuth Sold Out Obsessive Pursuit Bastion of Remembrance Deadly Precision Thriving Moor 6 Swamp [2pg7yK46FjfULGbih0fdxt] Swamp Appa [5XyfjEMjAdCfmSyDWhQWLr]

0026_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Relentless Jumpstart Theme Card

Purple Pentapus Merchant of Many Hats Ruthless Waterbender Pirate Peddlers Fire Nation Ambushers Azula, On the Hunt Buzzard-Wasp Colony Canyon Crawler Sold Out Azula Always Lies Heartless Act Fire Nation Occupation Thriving Moor 6 Swamp [2pg7yK46FjfULGbih0fdxt] Swamp Appa [5XyfjEMjAdCfmSyDWhQWLr]

0026_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Relentless Jumpstart Theme Card

Callous Inspector Merchant of Many Hats Joo Dee, One of Many Fire Nation Ambushers Azula, On the Hunt Zhao, Ruthless Admiral Beetle-Headed Merchants Canyon Crawler Azula Always Lies Heartless Act Fire Nation Occupation Deadly Precision Thriving Moor 6 Swamp [2pg7yK46FjfULGbih0fdxt] Swamp Appa [5XyfjEMjAdCfmSyDWhQWLr]

0025_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Reinforced Jumpstart Theme Card

Callous Inspector Elephant-Rat Long Feng, Grand Secretariat Hog-Monkey Zuko, Seeking Honor Buzzard-Wasp Colony Fire Nation Salvagers Beetle-Headed Merchants Azula Always Lies Dai Li Indoctrination Epic Downfall Feed the Swarm Thriving Moor 6 Swamp [2pg7yK46FjfULGbih0fdxt] Swamp Appa [5XyfjEMjAdCfmSyDWhQWLr]

0025_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Reinforced Jumpstart Theme Card

Gilacorn Elephant-Rat Hog-Monkey Long Feng, Grand Secretariat Earth Village Ruffians Zuko, Seeking Honor Buzzard-Wasp Colony Fire Nation Salvagers Fatal Fissure Dai Li Indoctrination Heartless Act Deadly Precision Thriving Moor 6 Swamp [2pg7yK46FjfULGbih0fdxt] Swamp Appa [5XyfjEMjAdCfmSyDWhQWLr]

0022_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Hunting Jumpstart Theme Card

Purple Pentapus Elephant-Rat June, Bounty Hunter Raven Eagle Messenger Hawk Katara, Seeking Revenge Foggy Swamp Hunters Beetle-Headed Merchants Desperate Plea Epic Downfall Diresight Deadly Precision Thriving Moor 6 Swamp [2pg7yK46FjfULGbih0fdxt] Swamp Appa [5XyfjEMjAdCfmSyDWhQWLr]

0022_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Hunting Jumpstart Theme Card

Gilacorn Ruthless Waterbender June, Bounty Hunter Raven Eagle Messenger Hawk Katara, Seeking Revenge Foggy Swamp Hunters Beetle-Headed Merchants Azula Always Lies Swampsnare Trap Diresight Deadly Precision Thriving Moor 6 Swamp [2pg7yK46FjfULGbih0fdxt] Swamp Appa [5XyfjEMjAdCfmSyDWhQWLr]

Rosso

0036_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Zuko Jumpstart Theme Card

Yuyan Archers Zuko, Firebending Master Mai, Jaded Edge War Balloon Dragon Moose Fire Nation Attacks Mongoose Lizard Frantic Confrontation Firebending Lesson Fists of Flame Lightning Strike Lost in Memories Thriving Bluff 6 Mountain Mountain Appa

0034_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Roku Jumpstart Theme Card

Yuyan Archers Fire Sages Boar-q-pine Loyal Fire Sage Jeong Jeong, the Deserter Fang, Roku's Companion Avatar Roku, Firebender Firebending Lesson Frantic Confrontation Roku's Mastery Crescent Island Temple White Lotus Hideout Thriving Bluff 6 Mountain Mountain Appa

0030_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Iroh Jumpstart Theme Card

Deserter's Disciple Tiger-Dillo Boar-q-pine Zuko, Seeking Honor Jeong Jeong, the Deserter Iroh, Dragon of the West Mongoose Lizard Firebending Lesson Iroh's Demonstration Cathartic Reunion Bolt Bend Fiery Confluence Thriving Bluff 6 Mountain Mountain Appa

0028_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Fire Nation Jumpstart Theme Card

Firebending Student Mai, Jaded Edge Ty Lee, Artful Acrobat Zuko, Seeking Honor Longshot, Rebel Bowman Fire Nation Attacks Firebending Lesson Cunning Maneuver Fists of Flame Lightning Strike How to Start a Riot Storm of Memories Thriving Bluff 6 Mountain Mountain Appa

0031_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Musicians Jumpstart Theme Card

Freedom Fighter Recruit Moku, Meandering Drummer Ty Lee, Artful Acrobat Founding of Omashu Wandering Musicians Chong and Lily, Nomads Rough Rhino Cavalry Mongoose Lizard Explosive Shot Cunning Maneuver Bumi Bash The Cave of Two Lovers Thriving Bluff Secret Tunnel 5 Mountain Mountain Appa

0033_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Rebelling Jumpstart Theme Card

Freedom Fighter Recruit Yuyan Archers Treetop Freedom Fighters Zuko, Seeking Honor Longshot, Rebel Bowman Smellerbee, Rebel Fighter Jet, Freedom Fighter Fire Nation Attacks Explosive Shot Cunning Maneuver How to Start a Riot Bumi Bash Thriving Bluff 6 Mountain Mountain Appa

0033_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Rebelling Jumpstart Theme Card

Freedom Fighter Recruit Deserter's Disciple Treetop Freedom Fighters Zuko, Seeking Honor Hook Swords Longshot, Rebel Bowman Smellerbee, Rebel Fighter Jet, Freedom Fighter Explosive Shot Run Amok How to Start a Riot Overwhelming Victory Thriving Bluff 6 Mountain Mountain Appa

0029_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Firebending Jumpstart Theme Card

Fire Nation Cadets Fire Sages Firebender Ascension Loyal Fire Sage Jeong Jeong, the Deserter Zuko, Exiled Prince Dragon Moose Firebending Lesson Roku's Mastery Cunning Maneuver Lightning Strike Reckless Blaze Thriving Bluff 6 Mountain Mountain Appa

0029_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Firebending Jumpstart Theme Card

Fire Nation Cadets Moku, Meandering Drummer Yuyan Archers Loyal Fire Sage Jeong Jeong, the Deserter Zuko, Exiled Prince Rough Rhino Cavalry Fire Nation Attacks Firebending Lesson Cunning Maneuver Combustion Technique Reckless Blaze Thriving Bluff 6 Mountain Mountain Appa

0035_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Sparky Sparky Jumpstart Theme Card

Fire Nation Cadets Fire Sages Deer-Dog War Balloon Zuko, Exiled Prince Earth Rumble Wrestlers Combustion Man Ran and Shaw Iroh's Demonstration Combustion Technique How to Start a Riot Bumi Bash Thriving Bluff 6 Mountain Mountain Appa

0035_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Sparky Sparky Jumpstart Theme Card

Fire Nation Cadets Yuyan Archers Deer-Dog War Balloon Zuko, Exiled Prince Dragon Moose Combustion Man Ran and Shaw Firebending Lesson Combustion Technique Price of Freedom Overwhelming Victory Thriving Bluff 6 Mountain Mountain Appa

0032_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Powerful Jumpstart Theme Card

Deserter's Disciple Tiger-Dillo Uncle Iroh Earth Rumble Wrestlers Fire Nation Raider Fang, Roku's Companion Rough Rhino Cavalry Mongoose Lizard Firebending Lesson Iroh's Demonstration Cathartic Reunion Twin Blades Thriving Bluff 6 Mountain Mountain Appa

0032_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Powerful Jumpstart Theme Card

Freedom Fighter Recruit Tiger-Dillo Uncle Iroh Komodo Rhino Fire Nation Raider Fang, Roku's Companion Combustion Man Mongoose Lizard Firebending Lesson Hog-Monkey Rampage Cathartic Reunion How to Start a Riot Thriving Bluff 6 Mountain Mountain Appa

Verde

0045_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Toph Jumpstart Theme Card

Rebellious Captives Frog-Squirrels Toph, Earthbending Master Earth Kingdom Soldier Kyoshi Warrior Exemplars Earth Kingdom General Badgermole Saber-Tooth Moose-Lion Rocky Rebuke Origin of Metalbending Tale of Katara and Toph Solid Ground Thriving Grove 6 Forest 1 Forest Appa

0043_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Kyoshi Jumpstart Theme Card

Kyoshi Battle Fan Raucous Audience Elephant-Mandrill Kyoshi Warrior Exemplars Suki, Kyoshi Warrior Earth Kingdom Soldier Avatar Kyoshi, Earthbender Rocky Rebuke Cycle of Renewal Allies at Last Cracked Earth Technique Tectonic Split Thriving Grove 6 Forest 1 Forest Appa

0037_MTGTLA_JSTheme: At the Zoo Jumpstart Theme Card

Turtle-Duck Animal Attendant Frog-Squirrels Ostrich-Horse Elephant-Mandrill Eel-Hounds Diligent Zookeeper Saber-Tooth Moose-Lion Pillar Launch Origin of Metalbending Bison Whistle Hog-Monkey Rampage Thriving Grove 6 Forest 1 Forest Appa

0039_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Cabbages Jumpstart Theme Card

Unlucky Cabbage Merchant Bumi's Feast Lecture Elephant-Mandrill The Cabbage Merchant Foggy Swamp Vinebender Bosco, Just a Bear Hippo-Cows Saber-Tooth Moose-Lion Many Partings Leaves from the Vine The Art of Tea Rocky Rebuke Thriving Grove 6 Forest 1 Forest Appa

0038_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Bumi Jumpstart Theme Card

Raucous Audience Bumi's Feast Lecture Aang, A Lot to Learn Walltop Sentries Earthbending Lesson Badgermole Bumi, King of Three Trials Flopsie, Bumi's Buddy Origin of Metalbending Rocky Rebuke Creeping Crystal Coating Crystalline Armor Thriving Grove 6 Forest 1 Forest Appa

0041_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Earth Rumble Jumpstart Theme Card

Rebellious Captives Raucous Audience Kyoshi Battle Fan Uncle Iroh Toph, the Blind Bandit The Boulder, Ready to Rumble Earth Rumble Wrestlers Hippo-Cows Pillar Launch Hog-Monkey Rampage Master's Guidance Earth Rumble Thriving Grove 6 Forest 1 Forest Appa

0041_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Earth Rumble Jumpstart Theme Card

Frog-Squirrels Raucous Audience Kyoshi Battle Fan Uncle Iroh The Earth King The Boulder, Ready to Rumble Earth Rumble Wrestlers Bosco, Just a Bear Origin of Metalbending Hog-Monkey Rampage Allies at Last Master's Guidance Thriving Grove 6 Forest 1 Forest Appa

0040_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Earth Kingdom Jumpstart Theme Card

Haru, Hidden Talent Kyoshi Battle Fan Toph, the Blind Bandit Match the Odds Suki, Kyoshi Warrior Foggy Swamp Vinebender Earth Kingdom Soldier Hippo-Cows Mechanical Glider Stand United Descendants' Path Allies at Last Thriving Grove 6 Forest 1 Forest Appa

0040_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Earth Kingdom Jumpstart Theme Card

Haru, Hidden Talent Great Divide Guide Toph, the Blind Bandit Walltop Sentries Suki, Kyoshi Warrior Earth Kingdom General Earth Kingdom Soldier Hippo-Cows Mechanical Glider Origin of Metalbending Descendants' Path Allies at Last Thriving Grove 6 Forest 1 Forest Appa

0044_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Learning Jumpstart Theme Card

Rebellious Captives Sparring Dummy Walltop Sentries Aang, A Lot to Learn Guru Pathik Saber-Tooth Moose-Lion Origin of Metalbending Shared Roots Rocky Rebuke Crystalline Armor Cracked Earth Technique Zuko's Exile Thriving Grove 6 Forest 1 Forest Appa

0044_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Learning Jumpstart Theme Card

Platypus-Bear Sparring Dummy Walltop Sentries Aang, A Lot to Learn Uncle Iroh Saber-Tooth Moose-Lion The Art of Tea True Ancestry Rocky Rebuke Master's Guidance Cracked Earth Technique Zuko's Exile Thriving Grove 6 Forest 1 Forest Appa

0042_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Earthbending Jumpstart Theme Card

Turtle-Duck Rebellious Captives Earth Kingdom Soldier Toph, the Blind Bandit Earthbending Lesson Earth Kingdom General Hippo-Cows Explore Rocky Rebuke Earthbender Ascension Inspiring Call Rumble Arena Thriving Grove 6 Forest 1 Forest Appa

0042_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Earthbending Jumpstart Theme Card

Rebellious Captives Frog-Squirrels Earth Kingdom Soldier Toph, the Blind Bandit Earthbending Lesson Earth Kingdom General Badgermole Explore Rocky Rebuke Tale of Katara and Toph Solid Ground Rumble Arena Thriving Grove 6 Forest 1 Forest Appa

Multicolore

0046_MTGTLA_JSTheme: Shrines Jumpstart Theme Card

Raucous Audience Walltop Sentries Hei Bai, Forest Guardian Guru Pathik Saber-Tooth Moose-Lion Barrels of Blasting Jelly Northern Air Temple Aang's Journey The Spirit Oasis Kyoshi Island Plaza Southern Air Temple Crescent Island Temple Thriving Grove White Lotus Hideout Plains Island Swamp Mountain Forest Forest Appa

