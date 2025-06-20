Harness the elements and join Team Avatar for an unforgettable journey with Magic: The Gathering® | Avatar: The Last Airbender™. The revolutionary animated series comes to Magic in one epic set, combining timeless stories with Magic's gameplay. Get ready to take a ride on a sky bison, channel the memories of past Avatars, and explore a world of untold wonders. Just try not to knock over any cabbage carts.

Digital render. Not actual card.

While we're saving our surprises for the future, we did show off one card at MagicCon: Las Vegas. This set's headliner card is Avatar Aang, who transforms into Aang, Master of Elements. Illustrated by one of Avatar: The Last Airbender's creators, Bryan Konietzko, this is a fitting centerpiece for any fan's collection.

This version of Avatar Aang appears only in raised foil and only in English-language Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender Collector Boosters.

We'll have more to share about what waterbending, earthbending, firebending, and airbending mean in Magic closer to the set's debut, so stay tuned. We'll give you a first look at Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender on August 12, where WeeklyMTG will reveal the mechanics, Booster Fun treatments, and products from this set.

Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender releases worldwide on November 21, 2025. The set will be available for preorder soon from your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.