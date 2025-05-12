In Magic: The Gathering®—FINAL FANTASY™ troverai i tuoi personaggi, oggetti e momenti preferiti di FINAL FANTASY in una veste tutta nuova. Come parte della nostra celebrazione di questa espansione, abbiamo preparato quattro nuovi mazzi Commander.
Mazzi Commander di Magic: The Gathering - FINAL FANTASY
Ogni mazzo Commander di Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY contiene:
1 mazzo Commander da 100 carte pronto all’uso
1 Comandante protagonista foil
1 Comandante a tema foil
98 carte non foil
10 pedine bifronte
Trance del Risveglio, Abilità Limite e Scion e Stregoneria contengono 10 pedine bifronte ciascuno.
Blitz di Segnalini contiene 4 carte segnalino perforate e 6 pedine bifronte.
1 Collector Booster Sample Pack
1 carta-guida
1 portamazzo
Mazzi Commander Collector’s Edition di Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY
Per i fan più devoti di FINAL FANTASY, non cercare oltre: scopri i mazzi Commander Collector’s Edition di Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY.
Sebbene contengano le stesse carte degli altri mazzi Commander, i mazzi Commander Collector’s Edition presentano il trattamento ondata foil su tutte e 100 le carte e sono pezzi imperdibili per ogni collezionista di FINAL FANTASY.
Ogni mazzo Commander Collector’s Edition di Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY contiene:
1 mazzo Commander da 100 carte pronto all’uso
1 carta comandante protagonista foil ondata
1 carta comandante a tema foil ondata
98 carte in ondata foil
10 pedine bifronte
I mazzi Collector’s Edition Trance del Risveglio, Abilità Limite e Scion e Stregoneria contengono 10 pedine bifronte ondata foil ciascuno.
Blitz di Segnalini Collector’s Edition contiene 4 carte segnalino perforate e 6 pedine bifronte ondata foil.
1 Collector Booster Sample Pack
1 carta-guida
1 portamazzo
Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY uscirà in tutto il mondo il 13 giugno 2025. Puoi preordinare i mazzi Commander e i mazzi Commander Collector’s Edition di questa espansione e non solo presso il tuo negozio di zona, dai rivenditori online come Amazon, e ovunque siano venduti prodotti di Magic.
Trance del Risveglio (FINAL FANTASY VI)
0004_MTGFIN_Face: Terra, Herald of Hope0223_MTGFIN_CmFceSrg: Terra, Herald of Hope
Y'shtola, Night's Blessed [3lZdqyBMHICRpjWGN9hbfw]
G'raha Tia, Scion Reborn [lxh2te9RExh7ACcBUYRqF]
Alisaie Leveilleur
Champions from Beyond
Dancer's Chakrams
Summon: Good King Mog XII
Tataru Taru
Thancred Waters
Alphinaud Leveilleur
Blue Mage's Cane
Hermes, Overseer of Elpis
Hraesvelgr of the First Brood
Observed Stasis
Eye of Nidhogg
Fandaniel, Telophoroi Ascian
Astrologian's Planisphere
Reaper's Scythe
Transpose
Ardbert, Warrior of Darkness
Emet-Selch of the Third Seat
Estinien Varlineau
Hildibrand Manderville
Krile Baldesion
Lyse Hext
Papalymo Totolymo
Urianger Augurelt
Archaeomancer's Map
Authority of the Consuls
Cleansing Nova
Final Judgment
Archmage Emeritus
Dig Through Time
Rite of Replication
Sublime Epiphany
Torrential Gearhulk
Crux of Fate
Lethal Scheme
Murderous Rider
Baleful Strix
Vindicate
Void Rend
Coveted Jewel
Tome of Legends
Choked Estuary
Darkwater Catacombs
Desolate Mire
Drowned Catacomb
Exotic Orchard
Fetid Heath
Glacial Fortress
Isolated Chapel
Port Town
Prairie Stream
Scavenger Grounds
Shineshadow Snarl
Skycloud Expanse
Sunken Hollow
Sunken Ruins
Underground River
White Auracite
Sage's Nouliths
Circle of Power
Cut a Deal
Lingering Souls
Swords to Plowshares
Hypnotic Sprite
Into the Story
Propaganda
Bastion of Remembrance
Exsanguinate
Snuff Out
Syphon Mind
Arcane Signet [mxAkgQCBUVIbnGKI3EgKn]
Relic of Legends
Sol Ring [2xhi9nO0QuFbAFcVoED58E]
Talisman of Dominance
Talisman of Hierarchy
Talisman of Progress
Thought Vessel
Arcane Sanctum
Ash Barrens
Command Tower [58Pbysv00e80LXdbxEgBdD]
Contaminated Aquifer
Demolition Field
Evolving Wilds
Idyllic Beachfront
Path of Ancestry
Sunlit Marsh
Temple of the False God
3 Island [68H9E3hV2s2qjpIs9Hiv9q]
4 Swamp [5h4YzAhsuScErxUVjqJhQ0]
4 Plains [cuPpZr6kShbqXbKkT1Z21]