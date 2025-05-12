In Magic: The Gathering®—FINAL FANTASY™ troverai i tuoi personaggi, oggetti e momenti preferiti di FINAL FANTASY in una veste tutta nuova. Come parte della nostra celebrazione di questa espansione, abbiamo preparato quattro nuovi mazzi Commander.

Puoi ammirare tutte le carte nella Galleria immagini delle carte di Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY e consultare le liste dei mazzi qui sotto.

Mazzi Commander di Magic: The Gathering - FINAL FANTASY

Trance del Risveglio (rosso-bianco-nero) Abilità Limite (rosso-verde-bianco)

Blitz di Segnalini (verde-bianco-blu) Scion e Stregoneria (bianco-blu-nero)

Ogni mazzo Commander di Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY contiene:

1 mazzo Commander da 100 carte pronto all’uso 1 Comandante protagonista foil 1 Comandante a tema foil 98 carte non foil

10 pedine bifronte Trance del Risveglio, Abilità Limite e Scion e Stregoneria contengono 10 pedine bifronte ciascuno. Blitz di Segnalini contiene 4 carte segnalino perforate e 6 pedine bifronte.

1 Collector Booster Sample Pack

1 carta-guida

1 portamazzo

Mazzi Commander Collector’s Edition di Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY

Trance del Risveglio (rosso-bianco-nero)

Mazzo Commander Collector’s Edition Abilità Limite (rosso-verde-bianco)

Mazzo Commander Collector’s Edition

Blitz di Segnalini (verde-bianco-blu)

Mazzo Commander Collector’s Edition Scion e Stregoneria (bianco-blu-nero)

Mazzo Commander Collector’s Edition

Per i fan più devoti di FINAL FANTASY, non cercare oltre: scopri i mazzi Commander Collector’s Edition di Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY.

Sebbene contengano le stesse carte degli altri mazzi Commander, i mazzi Commander Collector’s Edition presentano il trattamento ondata foil su tutte e 100 le carte e sono pezzi imperdibili per ogni collezionista di FINAL FANTASY.

Ogni mazzo Commander Collector’s Edition di Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY contiene:

1 mazzo Commander da 100 carte pronto all’uso 1 carta comandante protagonista foil ondata 1 carta comandante a tema foil ondata 98 carte in ondata foil

10 pedine bifronte I mazzi Collector’s Edition Trance del Risveglio, Abilità Limite e Scion e Stregoneria contengono 10 pedine bifronte ondata foil ciascuno. Blitz di Segnalini Collector’s Edition contiene 4 carte segnalino perforate e 6 pedine bifronte ondata foil.

1 Collector Booster Sample Pack

1 carta-guida

1 portamazzo

Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY uscirà in tutto il mondo il 13 giugno 2025. Puoi preordinare i mazzi Commander e i mazzi Commander Collector’s Edition di questa espansione e non solo presso il tuo negozio di zona, dai rivenditori online come Amazon, e ovunque siano venduti prodotti di Magic.

Trance del Risveglio (FINAL FANTASY VI)

0004_MTGFIN_Face: Terra, Herald of Hope 0223_MTGFIN_CmFceSrg: Terra, Herald of Hope

0001_MTGFIN_Face: Celes, Rune Knight 0220_MTGFIN_CmFceSrg: Celes, Rune Knight

Puoi vedere tutte le carte di Trance del Risveglio nella Galleria immagini delle carte di Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY (pedine). Puoi vedere anche le carte del mazzo Commander Collector’s Edition nella galleria immagini delle carte dell’espansione (pedine).

pedine Trance del Risveglio

4 pedine Copia // Moguri

4 pedine Tesoro // Moguri

2 pedine La Blackjack // Il Monarca (carta guida)

0001a_MTGFIN_Token_VI: Copy // Moogle 0023a_MTGFIN_Token_VI: Treasure // Moogle 0008a_MTGFIN_ComToken_VI: The Blackjack // The Monarch

(Retro)

Abilità Limite (FINAL FANTASY VII)

0002_MTGFIN_Face: Cloud, Ex-SOLDIER 0221_MTGFIN_CmFceSrg: Cloud, Ex-SOLDIER

0006_MTGFIN_Face: Tifa, Martial Artist 0225_MTGFIN_CmFceSrg: Tifa, Martial Artist

Puoi vedere tutte le carte di Abilità Limite nella Galleria immagini delle carte di Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY (pedine e carta guida). Puoi vedere anche le carte del mazzo Commander Collector’s Edition nella galleria immagini delle carte dell’espansione. (pedine e carta guida).

Pedine Abilità Limite

8 pedine Soldato // Ribelle

2 pedine Predire (carta guida) // Tesoro

0002a_MTGFIN_ComToken_VII: Soldier // Rebel 0010a_MTGFIN_ComToken_VII: Foretell // Treasure

(Retro)

Blitz di Segnalini (FINAL FANTASY X)

0005_MTGFIN_Face: Tidus, Yuna's Guardian 0224_MTGFIN_CmFceSrg: Tidus, Yuna's Guardian

0008_MTGFIN_Face: Yuna, Grand Summoner 0227_MTGFIN_CmFceSrg: Yuna, Grand Summoner

Puoi vedere tutte le carte di Blitz di Segnalini nella Galleria immagini delle carte di Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY (pedine). Puoi vedere anche le carte del mazzo Commander Collector’s Edition nella galleria immagini delle carte dell’espansione (pedine).

Pedine e segnalini perforati Blitz di Segnalini

4 carte segnalini perforati

4 pedine Spirito // Calamaro

2 pedine Tesoro // Indizio

0003a_MTGFIN_ComToken_X: Spirit // Squid 0023a_MTGFIN_Token_X: Treasure // Clue

(Retro)

Scion e Stregoneria (FINAL FANTASY XIV)

0007_MTGFIN_Face: Y'shtola, Night's Blessed 0226_MTGFIN_CmFceSrg: Y'shtola, Night's Blessed

0003_MTGFIN_Face: G'raha Tia, Scion Reborn 0222_MTGFIN_CmFceSrg: G'raha Tia, Scion Reborn

Puoi vedere tutte le carte di Scion e Stregoneria nella Galleria immagini delle carte di Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY (pedine). Puoi vedere anche le carte del mazzo Commander Collector’s Edition nella galleria immagini delle carte dell’espansione (pedine).

Pedine Scion e Stregoneria

1 pedina Eroe (0002) // Spirito

1 pedina Eroe (0003) // Spirito

1 pedina Eroe (0004) // Uccello

1 pedina Eroe (0005) // Uccello

1 pedina Eroe (0006) // Mago

1 pedina Eroe (0007) // Mago

1 pedina Eroe (0008) // Soldato Umano

1 pedina Eroe (0009) // Soldato Umano

1 pedina Moguri // Tesoro

1 pedina Moguri // Zombie

0002a_MTGFIN_Token_XIV: Hero // Spirit 0003a_MTGFIN_Token_XIV: Hero // Spirit 0004a_MTGFIN_Token_XIV: Hero // Bird 0005a_MTGFIN_Token_XIV: Hero // Bird 0006a_MTGFIN_Token_XIV: Hero // Wizard 0007a_MTGFIN_Token_XIV: Hero // Wizard 0008a_MTGFIN_Token_XIV: Hero // Human Soldier 0009a_MTGFIN_Token_XIV: Hero // Human Soldier 0011a_MTGFIN_Token_XIV: Moogle // Treasure 0011a_MTGFIN_Token_XIV: Moogle // Zombie

(Retro)

Preparati a cantare vittoria e organizza la festa: Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY uscirà in tutto il mondo il 13 giugno 2025. Preordina subito i prodotti presso il tuo negozio di zona, online su Amazon e ovunque si vendano prodotti di Magic.