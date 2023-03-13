Shadows over Innistrad Remastered logo

Shadows over Innistrad Remastered brings together cards from Shadows over Innistrad and Eldritch Moon to MTG Arena. But that's not all—Shadows over Innistrad Remastered also brings with it cards from a special collection called Shadows of the Past.

Shadows of the Past assembles select cards from the original Innistrad block: Innistrad, Dark Ascension, and Avacyn Restored. They appear in Shadows over Innistrad Remastered Store packs and Limited packs used in Shadows over Innistrad Remastered Limited events.

We'll also be trying something new with Shadows of the Past in Limited events that can only be done in digital Magic! Read on for all the details.

Evolving Limited Format

A digital-only set allows us to do cool things we could never realistically attempt in tabletop. For Shadows over Innistrad Remastered, we're going to rotate the Shadows of the Past cards that appear in Shadows over Innistrad Remastered Limited events each week. Think you know the Limited formats? Well, it'll change up each week!

Shadows of the Past Card Lists and Schedule

We've divided the Shadows of the Past cards into four themes (click for card lists):

Creature Type Terror!

March 21–28

Angel of Flight Alabaster

Avacyn's Collar

Battleground Geist

Bloodline Keeper

Butcher's Cleaver

Diregraf Captain

Drogskol Captain

Elder Cathar

Ghoulraiser

Haunted Fengraf

Havengul Runebinder

Immerwolf

Kruin Outlaw

Mayor of Avabruck

Moonmist

Stromkirk Captain

Traveler's Amulet

Vampiric Fury

Fatal Flashback!

March 28–April 4

Bump in the Night

Cackling Counterpart

Devil's Play

Divine Reckoning

Faithless Looting

Feeling of Dread

Forbidden Alchemy

Gnaw to the Bone

Increasing Ambition

Lingering Souls

Mystic Retrieval

Past in Flames

Rally the Peasants

Sever the Bloodline

Silent Departure

Spider Spawning

Travel Preparations

Unburial Rites

Morbid and Macabre!

April 4–11

Bloodflow Connoisseur

Demonmail Hauberk

Doomed Traveler

Falkenrath Aristocrat

Falkenrath Noble

Galvanic Juggernaut

Gutter Grime

Hollowhenge Scavenger

Murder of Crows

Requiem Angel

Séance

Selhoff Occultist

Skirsdag Cultist

Skirsdag High Priest

Stitcher's Apprentice

Traitorous Blood

Young Wolf

Zealous Conscripts

Abominable All Stars!

April 11–18

Avacyn, Angel of Hope

Avacyn's Pilgrim

Balefire Dragon

Barter in Blood

Blazing Torch

Bonds of Faith

Brimstone Volley

Evolving Wilds

Fiend Hunter

Forge Devil

Garruk Relentless

Geist of Saint Traft

Griselbrand

Havengul Lich

Huntmaster of the Fells

Invisible Stalker

Mist Raven

Sigarda, Host of Herons

Snapcaster Mage

Somberwald Sage

Tragic Slip

Vessel of Endless Rest

These themes will be used for one week on the following schedule:

Theme

Dates
Creature Type Terror! March 21–28
Fatal Flashback! March 28–April 4
Morbid and Macabre! April 4–11
Abominable All Stars! April 11–18

This schedule applies to all Sealed and Draft Shadows over Innistrad Remastered events. This includes a Midweek Magic Phantom Sealed event running March 28–30 and an Arena Open on April 1–2, both of which will use the Fatal Flashback! theme version of Shadows of the Past.

Sealed, Traditional Sealed, Premier Draft, and Traditional Draft events will not restart between theme versions. This means that matches in these events may include players who opened their sealed pools or drafted their decks during different previous theme versions. This is all part of the wacky fun of doing something different.

(Note that a given player's sealed pool and all packs in any given draft pod will always be from the same version.)

The description of Limited events will tell you which Shadows of the Past theme version is being used. If you're looking to draft a new theme on its start date, check the event page description to ensure it uses the version you want to play.

Shadows of the Past in Packs

Each Shadows over Innistrad Remastered packs contain a card from the Shadows of the Past collection. This card can be of any rarity, but you'll always receive a Shadows over Innistrad Remastered rare or mythic rare card, so packs could potentially contain two rares and/or mythic rares.

It's worth noting that Shadows over Innistrad Remastered Store packs do not follow the Shadows of the Past event schedule above. Any card from Shadows of the Past may appear in these Store packs at any time, regardless of when they were acquired, opened, or what theme they're listed in below!

Wildcards will never replace a Shadows of the Past card, only the base Shadows over Innistrad Remastered cards. Duplicate protection applies to rares and mythic rares, separately both by rarity and between the Shadows of the Past cards and the base Shadows over Innistrad Remastered cards.

Innistrad fans get ready! You can purchase a preorder bundle of Shadows over Innistrad Remastered until the launch. Then, start playing with the new set and Shadows of the Past cards beginning Tuesday, March 21!

Shadows over Innistrad Remastered Store pack

Shadows of the Past Complete Card List

This list includes all cards from Shadows of the Past that can appear in Shadows over Innistrad Remastered packs. Store packs can have any of these cards appear and are not subject to the theme schedule shown above.

