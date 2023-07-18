『統率者マスターズ』は8月4日に全世界の店舗にて発売となります。それにともない、全４種の統率者デッキも発売されます。どのデッキにも新規カードや待望の再録カード、両面トークンが含まれており、すぐに統率者戦のゲームを楽しめます。

統率者デッキ「エルドラージ解放（無色）」
統率者デッキ「不滅のエンチャント（白黒緑）」
統率者デッキ「プレインズウォーカー・パーティー（白青赤）」
統率者デッキ「スリヴァーの群れ（白青黒赤緑）」
各デッキの収録カードは、『統率者マスターズ』統率者カードイメージギャラリー」にてご覧いただけます。その他のカードは『統率者マスターズ』カードイメージギャラリー」および「特別版カードイメージギャラリー」にてご覧ください。

『統率者マスターズ』統率者デッキを含む各種製品は、お近くのゲーム店Amazonなどのオンラインストア、その他マジック：ザ・ギャザリングの製品を扱う販売店にてお求めいただけます。

（編注：以下のデッキリストは各カードの現時点での最新の印刷版をカードデータベースから自動的に取得しているため、この製品に収録されるバージョンと異なる場合があります。以下のリストは各製品に実際に入っているカードを個別に示すものではなく、各デッキに収録されるカードの一覧であることをご承知おきください。）

エルドラージ解放

《虚空喰らい、ズロドック》
《幽霊火の修練者、オマルティス》
提示用統率者《虚空喰らい、ズロドック》
《虚空喰らい、ズロドック》と《幽霊火の修練者、オマルティス》はフォイル仕様です。提示用統率者カード《虚空喰らい、ズロドック》はエッチング・フォイル仕様で、厚みのある用紙に印刷されています。あなたの統率者を示すのに便利なカードですが、デッキに入れての使用はできませんので、ご注意ください。

1 Zhulodok, Void Gorger 1 Omarthis, Ghostfire Initiate 1 Kozilek, the Great Distortion 1 Abstruse Archaic 1 Calamity of the Titans 1 Desecrate Reality 1 Flayer of Loyalties 1 Rise of the Eldrazi 1 Skittering Cicada 1 Ugin's Mastery 1 Darksteel Monolith 1 All Is Dust 1 Endbringer 1 Endless One 1 It That Betrays 1 Matter Reshaper 1 Oblivion Sower 1 Ugin, the Ineffable 1 Ancient Stone Idol 1 Duplicant 1 Endless Atlas 1 Forsaken Monument 1 Hangarback Walker 1 Investigator's Journal 1 Kaldra Compleat 1 Mazemind Tome 1 Metalwork Colossus 1 Mirage Mirror 1 Myriad Construct 1 Mystic Forge 1 Perilous Vault 1 Phyrexian Triniform 1 Solemn Simulacrum 1 Soul of New Phyrexia 1 Steel Hellkite 1 Stonecoil Serpent 1 Transmogrifying Wand 1 Arch of Orazca 1 Blast Zone 1 Bonders' Enclave 1 Geier Reach Sanitarium 1 Mirrorpool 1 Ruins of Oran-Rief 1 Scavenger Grounds 1 Sea Gate Wreckage 1 Shrine of the Forsaken Gods 1 Tyrite Sanctum 1 War Room 1 Burnished Hart 1 Geode Golem 1 Lightning Greaves 1 Meteor Golem 1 Sol Ring 1 Thought Vessel 1 Thran Dynamo 1 Unstable Obelisk 1 Reliquary Tower 1 Rogue's Passage 1 Artisan of Kozilek 1 Bane of Bala Ged 1 Not of This World 1 Spatial Contortion 1 Titan's Presence 1 Warping Wail 1 Crashing Drawbridge 1 Dreamstone Hedron 1 Everflowing Chalice 1 Fireshrieker 1 Hedron Archive 1 Mind Stone 1 Ornithopter of Paradise 1 Palladium Myr 1 Scaretiller 1 Suspicious Bookcase 1 Worn Powerstone 1 Arcane Lighthouse 1 Eldrazi Temple 1 Forge of Heroes 1 Guildless Commons 1 Mage-Ring Network 1 Temple of the False God 1 Tomb of the Spirit Dragon 1 Urza's Mine 1 Urza's Power Plant 1 Urza's Tower 15 Wastes

「エルドラージ解放」のトークン

  • 飛行機械 // 構築物・トークン １枚
  • スピリット // エルドラージ・末裔 １枚
  • 予示 // エルドラージ・末裔 ３枚
  • 予示 // ファイレクシアン・細菌・トークン １枚
  • 都市の承認 // 構築物・トークン １枚
  • ファイレクシアン・ゴーレム // 雄牛・トークン ３枚
不滅のエンチャント

《エレボスの手、アニクテア》
《寓話の歌い手、ナルシ》
提示用統率者《エレボスの手、アニクテア》
《エレボスの手、アニクテア》と《寓話の歌い手、ナルシ》はフォイル仕様です。提示用統率者カード《エレボスの手、アニクテア》はエッチング・フォイル仕様で、厚みのある用紙に印刷されています。あなたの統率者を示すのに便利なカードですが、デッキに入れての使用はできませんので、ご注意ください。

1 Anikthea, Hand of Erebos 1 Narci, Fable Singer 1 Battle at the Helvault 1 Boon of the Spirit Realm 1 Ondu Spiritdancer 1 Cacophony Unleashed 1 Demon of Fate's Design 1 Ghoulish Impetus 1 Composer of Spring 1 Nyxborn Behemoth 1 Archon of Sun's Grace 1 Felidar Retreat 1 Grasp of Fate 1 Heliod, God of the Sun 1 Mesa Enchantress 1 Sigil of the Empty Throne 1 Starfield Mystic 1 Starfield of Nyx 1 Cunning Rhetoric 1 Doomwake Giant 1 Dreadhorde Invasion 1 Erebos, Bleak-Hearted 1 Abundance 1 Arasta of the Endless Web 1 Courser of Kruphix 1 Dryad of the Ilysian Grove 1 Eidolon of Blossoms 1 Enchantress's Presence 1 Herald of the Pantheon 1 The Mending of Dominaria 1 Sanctum Weaver 1 Sandwurm Convergence 1 Setessan Champion 1 Verduran Enchantress 1 Battle for Bretagard 1 Calix, Destiny's Hand 1 Culling Ritual 1 Mirari's Wake 1 Sythis, Harvest's Hand 1 Canopy Vista 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Fortified Village 1 Necroblossom Snarl 1 Shineshadow Snarl 1 Sungrass Prairie 1 Temple of Malady 1 Temple of Plenty 1 Temple of Silence 1 Path to Exile 1 Extinguish All Hope 1 Kodama's Reach 1 Arcane Signet 1 Sol Ring 1 Ash Barrens 1 Command Tower 1 Cast Out 1 Love Song of Night and Day 1 Omen of the Sun 1 Spirited Companion 1 The Eldest Reborn 1 Mindwrack Harpy 1 The Binding of the Titans 1 Destiny Spinner 1 Farseek 1 Font of Fertility 1 Greater Tanuki 1 Khalni Heart Expedition 1 Nessian Wanderer 1 Omen of the Hunt 1 Rampant Growth 1 Binding the Old Gods 1 Jukai Naturalist 1 Nyx Weaver 1 Satyr Enchanter 1 Golgari Rot Farm 1 Krosan Verge 1 Orzhov Basilica 1 Sandsteppe Citadel 1 Selesnya Sanctuary 1 Tainted Field 1 Tainted Wood 6 Plains 5 Swamp 8 Forest

「不滅のエンチャント」のトークン

  • コピー // 兵士・トークン ２枚
  • コピー // 鳥・トークン １枚
  • コピー // アヴァシン・トークン １枚
  • コピー // ペガサス・トークン １枚
  • コピー // 天使（4/4）・トークン １枚
  • クレリック // 猫・ビースト・トークン １枚
  • エルフ・戦士 // クレリック・トークン １枚
  • 人間・戦士 // ゾンビ・軍団・トークン １枚
  • ワーム // 蜘蛛・トークン １枚
プレインズウォーカー・パーティー

《ガフ提督》
《灯触れの狩人、レオリ》
提示用統率者《ガフ提督》
《ガフ提督》と《灯触れの狩人、レオリ》はフォイル仕様です。提示用統率者カード《ガフ提督》はエッチング・フォイル仕様で、厚みのある用紙に印刷されています。あなたの統率者を示すのに便利なカードですが、デッキに入れての使用はできませんので、ご注意ください。

1 Commodore Guff 1 Leori, Sparktouched Hunter 1 Mangara, the Diplomat 1 Gatewatch Beacon 1 Onakke Oathkeeper 1 Teyo, Geometric Tactician 1 Sparkshaper Visionary 1 Vronos, Masked Inquisitor 1 Chandra, Legacy of Fire 1 Guff Rewrites History 1 Jaya's Phoenix 1 Ajani Steadfast 1 Deploy the Gatewatch 1 Elspeth, Sun's Champion 1 Gideon Jura 1 Norn's Annex 1 Oath of Gideon 1 Promise of Loyalty 1 Semester's End 1 Urza's Ruinous Blast 1 Deepglow Skate 1 Jace Beleren 1 Jace, Architect of Thought 1 Jace, Mirror Mage 1 Oath of Jace 1 Spark Double 1 Blasphemous Act 1 Chandra, Awakened Inferno 1 Chandra, Torch of Defiance 1 Repeated Reverberation 1 Sarkhan the Masterless 1 Nahiri, the Harbinger 1 Narset of the Ancient Way 1 Narset, Enlightened Master 1 Oath of Teferi 1 The Chain Veil 1 Nevinyrral's Disk 1 Silent Arbiter 1 Cascade Bluffs 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Frostboil Snarl 1 Furycalm Snarl 1 Karn's Bastion 1 Mobilized District 1 Mystic Gate 1 Port Town 1 Prairie Stream 1 Rugged Prairie 1 Skycloud Expanse 1 Temple of Enlightenment 1 Temple of Epiphany 1 Temple of Triumph 1 Cartographer's Hawk 1 Path to Exile 1 Kazuul, Tyrant of the Cliffs 1 Arcane Signet 1 Fellwar Stone 1 Sol Ring 1 Command Tower 1 Myriad Landscape 1 Reliquary Tower 1 Grateful Apparition 1 Oreskos Explorer 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 The Wanderer 1 Flux Channeler 1 Fog Bank 1 Narset, Parter of Veils 1 Thrummingbird 1 Saheeli, Sublime Artificer 1 Wall of Denial 1 Azorius Signet 1 Boros Signet 1 Honor-Worn Shaku 1 Izzet Signet 1 Talisman of Conviction 1 Talisman of Creativity 1 Talisman of Progress 1 Wayfarer's Bauble 1 Forge of Heroes 1 Interplanar Beacon 1 Mystic Monastery 7 Island 4 Mountain 7 Plains

「プレインズウォーカー・パーティー」のトークン

  • 壁 // コー・同盟者・トークン １枚
  • ドラゴン（4/4） // コー・同盟者・トークン １枚
  • 紋章（《不動のアジャニ》） // ウィザード・トークン １枚
  • 紋章（《目覚めた猛火、チャンドラ》） // ウィザード・トークン １枚
  • 紋章（《反逆の先導者、チャンドラ》） // ウィザード・トークン １枚
  • 紋章（《古き道のナーセット》）// ウィザード・トークン １枚
  • 紋章（《太陽の勇者、エルズペス》） // コピー（ジェイス）・トークン １枚
  • 兵士 // 霊気装置・トークン １枚
  • 兵士 // オーガ・トークン ２枚
スリヴァーの群れ

《スリヴァーの墳母》
《生物学者、ルカルメル》
提示用統率者《スリヴァーの墳母》
《スリヴァーの墳母》と《生物学者、ルカルメル》はフォイル仕様です。提示用統率者カード《スリヴァーの墳母》はエッチング・フォイル仕様で、厚みのある用紙に印刷されています。あなたの統率者を示すのに便利なカードですが、デッキに入れての使用はできませんので、ご注意ください。

1 Sliver Gravemother 1 Rukarumel, Biologist 1 Regal Sliver 1 Taunting Sliver 1 Titan of Littjara 1 Lazotep Sliver 1 Capricious Sliver 1 Descendants' Fury 1 For the Ancestors 1 Hatchery Sliver 1 Bonescythe Sliver 1 Cleansing Nova 1 Harsh Mercy 1 Galerider Sliver 1 Synapse Sliver 1 Crippling Fear 1 Syphon Sliver 1 Spiteful Sliver 1 Brood Sliver 1 Megantic Sliver 1 Realmwalker 1 Cloudshredder Sliver 1 Decimate 1 Sliver Hivelord 1 Icon of Ancestry 1 Vanquisher's Banner 1 Canopy Vista 1 Cinder Glade 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Irrigated Farmland 1 Prairie Stream 1 Scattered Groves 1 Sheltered Thicket 1 Smoldering Marsh 1 Sunken Hollow 1 Arcane Signet 1 Fellwar Stone 1 Sol Ring 1 Ash Barrens 1 Command Tower 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Constricting Sliver 1 Sentinel Sliver 1 Sinew Sliver 1 Diffusion Sliver 1 Distant Melody 1 Shifting Sliver 1 Windfall 1 Winged Sliver 1 Clot Sliver 1 Crypt Sliver 1 Blade Sliver 1 Blur Sliver 1 Bonesplitter Sliver 1 Cleaving Sliver 1 Hollowhead Sliver 1 Striking Sliver 1 Two-Headed Sliver 1 Cultivate 1 Farseek 1 Gemhide Sliver 1 Manaweft Sliver 1 Might Sliver 1 Nature's Lore 1 Quick Sliver 1 Three Visits 1 Venom Sliver 1 Crystalline Sliver 1 Firewake Sliver 1 Harmonic Sliver 1 Hibernation Sliver 1 Lavabelly Sliver 1 Necrotic Sliver 1 Herald's Horn 1 Pillar of Origins 1 Flood Plain 1 Frontier Bivouac 1 Grasslands 1 Jungle Shrine 1 Mountain Valley 1 Mystic Monastery 1 Nomad Outpost 1 Opulent Palace 1 Rocky Tar Pit 1 Sandsteppe Citadel 1 Savage Lands 1 Seaside Citadel 1 Secluded Courtyard 1 Unclaimed Territory 2 Plains 2 Island 2 Swamp 2 Mountain 3 Forest

「スリヴァーの群れ」のトークン

  • スリヴァー・軍団 // スリヴァー・トークン １枚
  • コピー // スリヴァー ８枚
  • コピー // 統治者（補助カード）・トークン １枚
『統率者マスターズ』統率者デッキは8月4日発売です。これらの統率者デッキはお近くのゲーム店Amazonなどのオンラインストア、その他マジック：ザ・ギャザリングの製品を扱う販売店にてお求めください。