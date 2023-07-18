は8月4日に全世界の店舗にて発売となります。それにともない、全４種の統率者デッキも発売されます。どのデッキにも新規カードや待望の再録カード、両面トークンが含まれており、すぐに統率者戦のゲームを楽しめます。 『統率者マスターズ』
エルドラージ解放（無色）
不滅のエンチャント（白黒緑）
プレインズウォーカー・パーティー（白青赤）
スリヴァーの群れ（白青黒赤緑）
各デッキの収録カードは、
「」にてご覧いただけます。その他のカードは 『統率者マスターズ』統率者カードイメージギャラリー 「」および「 『統率者マスターズ』カードイメージギャラリー 特別版カードイメージギャラリー」にてご覧ください。
『統率者マスターズ』統率者デッキを含む各種製品は、 お近くのゲーム店、 Amazonなどのオンラインストア、その他マジック：ザ・ギャザリングの製品を扱う販売店にてお求めいただけます。
（編注：以下のデッキリストは各カードの現時点での最新の印刷版をカードデータベースから自動的に取得しているため、この製品に収録されるバージョンと異なる場合があります。以下のリストは各製品に実際に入っているカードを個別に示すものではなく、各デッキに収録されるカードの一覧であることをご承知おきください。） エルドラージ解放
《虚空喰らい、ズロドック》
《幽霊火の修練者、オマルティス》
提示用統率者《虚空喰らい、ズロドック》
《虚空喰らい、ズロドック》と《幽霊火の修練者、オマルティス》はフォイル仕様です。提示用統率者カード《虚空喰らい、ズロドック》はエッチング・フォイル仕様で、厚みのある用紙に印刷されています。あなたの統率者を示すのに便利なカードですが、デッキに入れての使用はできませんので、ご注意ください。
1 Zhulodok, Void Gorger
1 Omarthis, Ghostfire Initiate
1 Kozilek, the Great Distortion
1 Abstruse Archaic
1 Calamity of the Titans
1 Desecrate Reality
1 Flayer of Loyalties
1 Rise of the Eldrazi
1 Skittering Cicada
1 Ugin's Mastery
1 Darksteel Monolith
1 All Is Dust
1 Endbringer
1 Endless One
1 It That Betrays
1 Matter Reshaper
1 Oblivion Sower
1 Ugin, the Ineffable
1 Ancient Stone Idol
1 Duplicant
1 Endless Atlas
1 Forsaken Monument
1 Hangarback Walker
1 Investigator's Journal
1 Kaldra Compleat
1 Mazemind Tome
1 Metalwork Colossus
1 Mirage Mirror
1 Myriad Construct
1 Mystic Forge
1 Perilous Vault
1 Phyrexian Triniform
1 Solemn Simulacrum
1 Soul of New Phyrexia
1 Steel Hellkite
1 Stonecoil Serpent
1 Transmogrifying Wand
1 Arch of Orazca
1 Blast Zone
1 Bonders' Enclave
1 Geier Reach Sanitarium
1 Mirrorpool
1 Ruins of Oran-Rief
1 Scavenger Grounds
1 Sea Gate Wreckage
1 Shrine of the Forsaken Gods
1 Tyrite Sanctum
1 War Room
1 Burnished Hart
1 Geode Golem
1 Lightning Greaves
1 Meteor Golem
1 Sol Ring
1 Thought Vessel
1 Thran Dynamo
1 Unstable Obelisk
1 Reliquary Tower
1 Rogue's Passage
1 Artisan of Kozilek
1 Bane of Bala Ged
1 Not of This World
1 Spatial Contortion
1 Titan's Presence
1 Warping Wail
1 Crashing Drawbridge
1 Dreamstone Hedron
1 Everflowing Chalice
1 Fireshrieker
1 Hedron Archive
1 Mind Stone
1 Ornithopter of Paradise
1 Palladium Myr
1 Scaretiller
1 Suspicious Bookcase
1 Worn Powerstone
1 Arcane Lighthouse
1 Eldrazi Temple
1 Forge of Heroes
1 Guildless Commons
1 Mage-Ring Network
1 Temple of the False God
1 Tomb of the Spirit Dragon
1 Urza's Mine
1 Urza's Power Plant
1 Urza's Tower
15 Wastes
「エルドラージ解放」のトークン
飛行機械 // 構築物・トークン １枚
スピリット // エルドラージ・末裔 １枚
予示 // エルドラージ・末裔 ３枚
予示 // ファイレクシアン・細菌・トークン １枚
都市の承認 // 構築物・トークン １枚
ファイレクシアン・ゴーレム // 雄牛・トークン ３枚
不滅のエンチャント
《エレボスの手、アニクテア》
《寓話の歌い手、ナルシ》
提示用統率者《エレボスの手、アニクテア》
《エレボスの手、アニクテア》と《寓話の歌い手、ナルシ》はフォイル仕様です。提示用統率者カード《エレボスの手、アニクテア》はエッチング・フォイル仕様で、厚みのある用紙に印刷されています。あなたの統率者を示すのに便利なカードですが、デッキに入れての使用はできませんので、ご注意ください。
1 Anikthea, Hand of Erebos
1 Narci, Fable Singer
1 Battle at the Helvault
1 Boon of the Spirit Realm
1 Ondu Spiritdancer
1 Cacophony Unleashed
1 Demon of Fate's Design
1 Ghoulish Impetus
1 Composer of Spring
1 Nyxborn Behemoth
1 Archon of Sun's Grace
1 Felidar Retreat
1 Grasp of Fate
1 Heliod, God of the Sun
1 Mesa Enchantress
1 Sigil of the Empty Throne
1 Starfield Mystic
1 Starfield of Nyx
1 Cunning Rhetoric
1 Doomwake Giant
1 Dreadhorde Invasion
1 Erebos, Bleak-Hearted
1 Abundance
1 Arasta of the Endless Web
1 Courser of Kruphix
1 Dryad of the Ilysian Grove
1 Eidolon of Blossoms
1 Enchantress's Presence
1 Herald of the Pantheon
1 The Mending of Dominaria
1 Sanctum Weaver
1 Sandwurm Convergence
1 Setessan Champion
1 Verduran Enchantress
1 Battle for Bretagard
1 Calix, Destiny's Hand
1 Culling Ritual
1 Mirari's Wake
1 Sythis, Harvest's Hand
1 Canopy Vista
1 Exotic Orchard
1 Fortified Village
1 Necroblossom Snarl
1 Shineshadow Snarl
1 Sungrass Prairie
1 Temple of Malady
1 Temple of Plenty
1 Temple of Silence
1 Path to Exile
1 Extinguish All Hope
1 Kodama's Reach
1 Arcane Signet
1 Sol Ring
1 Ash Barrens
1 Command Tower
1 Cast Out
1 Love Song of Night and Day
1 Omen of the Sun
1 Spirited Companion
1 The Eldest Reborn
1 Mindwrack Harpy
1 The Binding of the Titans
1 Destiny Spinner
1 Farseek
1 Font of Fertility
1 Greater Tanuki
1 Khalni Heart Expedition
1 Nessian Wanderer
1 Omen of the Hunt
1 Rampant Growth
1 Binding the Old Gods
1 Jukai Naturalist
1 Nyx Weaver
1 Satyr Enchanter
1 Golgari Rot Farm
1 Krosan Verge
1 Orzhov Basilica
1 Sandsteppe Citadel
1 Selesnya Sanctuary
1 Tainted Field
1 Tainted Wood
6 Plains
5 Swamp
8 Forest
「不滅のエンチャント」のトークン
コピー // 兵士・トークン ２枚
コピー // 鳥・トークン １枚
コピー // アヴァシン・トークン １枚
コピー // ペガサス・トークン １枚
コピー // 天使（4/4）・トークン １枚
クレリック // 猫・ビースト・トークン １枚
エルフ・戦士 // クレリック・トークン １枚
人間・戦士 // ゾンビ・軍団・トークン １枚
ワーム // 蜘蛛・トークン １枚
プレインズウォーカー・パーティー
《ガフ提督》
《灯触れの狩人、レオリ》
提示用統率者《ガフ提督》
《ガフ提督》と《灯触れの狩人、レオリ》はフォイル仕様です。提示用統率者カード《ガフ提督》はエッチング・フォイル仕様で、厚みのある用紙に印刷されています。あなたの統率者を示すのに便利なカードですが、デッキに入れての使用はできませんので、ご注意ください。
1 Commodore Guff
1 Leori, Sparktouched Hunter
1 Mangara, the Diplomat
1 Gatewatch Beacon
1 Onakke Oathkeeper
1 Teyo, Geometric Tactician
1 Sparkshaper Visionary
1 Vronos, Masked Inquisitor
1 Chandra, Legacy of Fire
1 Guff Rewrites History
1 Jaya's Phoenix
1 Ajani Steadfast
1 Deploy the Gatewatch
1 Elspeth, Sun's Champion
1 Gideon Jura
1 Norn's Annex
1 Oath of Gideon
1 Promise of Loyalty
1 Semester's End
1 Urza's Ruinous Blast
1 Deepglow Skate
1 Jace Beleren
1 Jace, Architect of Thought
1 Jace, Mirror Mage
1 Oath of Jace
1 Spark Double
1 Blasphemous Act
1 Chandra, Awakened Inferno
1 Chandra, Torch of Defiance
1 Repeated Reverberation
1 Sarkhan the Masterless
1 Nahiri, the Harbinger
1 Narset of the Ancient Way
1 Narset, Enlightened Master
1 Oath of Teferi
1 The Chain Veil
1 Nevinyrral's Disk
1 Silent Arbiter
1 Cascade Bluffs
1 Exotic Orchard
1 Frostboil Snarl
1 Furycalm Snarl
1 Karn's Bastion
1 Mobilized District
1 Mystic Gate
1 Port Town
1 Prairie Stream
1 Rugged Prairie
1 Skycloud Expanse
1 Temple of Enlightenment
1 Temple of Epiphany
1 Temple of Triumph
1 Cartographer's Hawk
1 Path to Exile
1 Kazuul, Tyrant of the Cliffs
1 Arcane Signet
1 Fellwar Stone
1 Sol Ring
1 Command Tower
1 Myriad Landscape
1 Reliquary Tower
1 Grateful Apparition
1 Oreskos Explorer
1 Swords to Plowshares
1 The Wanderer
1 Flux Channeler
1 Fog Bank
1 Narset, Parter of Veils
1 Thrummingbird
1 Saheeli, Sublime Artificer
1 Wall of Denial
1 Azorius Signet
1 Boros Signet
1 Honor-Worn Shaku
1 Izzet Signet
1 Talisman of Conviction
1 Talisman of Creativity
1 Talisman of Progress
1 Wayfarer's Bauble
1 Forge of Heroes
1 Interplanar Beacon
1 Mystic Monastery
7 Island
4 Mountain
7 Plains
「プレインズウォーカー・パーティー」のトークン
壁 // コー・同盟者・トークン １枚
ドラゴン（4/4） // コー・同盟者・トークン １枚
紋章（《不動のアジャニ》） // ウィザード・トークン １枚
紋章（《目覚めた猛火、チャンドラ》） // ウィザード・トークン １枚
紋章（《反逆の先導者、チャンドラ》） // ウィザード・トークン １枚
紋章（《古き道のナーセット》）// ウィザード・トークン １枚
紋章（《太陽の勇者、エルズペス》） // コピー（ジェイス）・トークン １枚
兵士 // 霊気装置・トークン １枚
兵士 // オーガ・トークン ２枚
紋章（《目覚めた猛火、チャンドラ》） // ウィザード
紋章（《反逆の先導者、チャンドラ》） // ウィザード
紋章（《太陽の勇者、エルズペス》） // コピー（ジェイス）・トークン １枚
スリヴァーの群れ
《スリヴァーの墳母》
《生物学者、ルカルメル》
提示用統率者《スリヴァーの墳母》
《スリヴァーの墳母》と《生物学者、ルカルメル》はフォイル仕様です。提示用統率者カード《スリヴァーの墳母》はエッチング・フォイル仕様で、厚みのある用紙に印刷されています。あなたの統率者を示すのに便利なカードですが、デッキに入れての使用はできませんので、ご注意ください。
1 Sliver Gravemother
1 Rukarumel, Biologist
1 Regal Sliver
1 Taunting Sliver
1 Titan of Littjara
1 Lazotep Sliver
1 Capricious Sliver
1 Descendants' Fury
1 For the Ancestors
1 Hatchery Sliver
1 Bonescythe Sliver
1 Cleansing Nova
1 Harsh Mercy
1 Galerider Sliver
1 Synapse Sliver
1 Crippling Fear
1 Syphon Sliver
1 Spiteful Sliver
1 Brood Sliver
1 Megantic Sliver
1 Realmwalker
1 Cloudshredder Sliver
1 Decimate
1 Sliver Hivelord
1 Icon of Ancestry
1 Vanquisher's Banner
1 Canopy Vista
1 Cinder Glade
1 Exotic Orchard
1 Irrigated Farmland
1 Prairie Stream
1 Scattered Groves
1 Sheltered Thicket
1 Smoldering Marsh
1 Sunken Hollow
1 Arcane Signet
1 Fellwar Stone
1 Sol Ring
1 Ash Barrens
1 Command Tower
1 Path of Ancestry
1 Constricting Sliver
1 Sentinel Sliver
1 Sinew Sliver
1 Diffusion Sliver
1 Distant Melody
1 Shifting Sliver
1 Windfall
1 Winged Sliver
1 Clot Sliver
1 Crypt Sliver
1 Blade Sliver
1 Blur Sliver
1 Bonesplitter Sliver
1 Cleaving Sliver
1 Hollowhead Sliver
1 Striking Sliver
1 Two-Headed Sliver
1 Cultivate
1 Farseek
1 Gemhide Sliver
1 Manaweft Sliver
1 Might Sliver
1 Nature's Lore
1 Quick Sliver
1 Three Visits
1 Venom Sliver
1 Crystalline Sliver
1 Firewake Sliver
1 Harmonic Sliver
1 Hibernation Sliver
1 Lavabelly Sliver
1 Necrotic Sliver
1 Herald's Horn
1 Pillar of Origins
1 Flood Plain
1 Frontier Bivouac
1 Grasslands
1 Jungle Shrine
1 Mountain Valley
1 Mystic Monastery
1 Nomad Outpost
1 Opulent Palace
1 Rocky Tar Pit
1 Sandsteppe Citadel
1 Savage Lands
1 Seaside Citadel
1 Secluded Courtyard
1 Unclaimed Territory
2 Plains
2 Island
2 Swamp
2 Mountain
3 Forest
「スリヴァーの群れ」のトークン
スリヴァー・軍団 // スリヴァー・トークン １枚
コピー // スリヴァー ８枚
コピー // 統治者（補助カード）・トークン １枚
