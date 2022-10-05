 

| | | |
多色 | アーティファクト | 全カード

ベナリアの騎士の助言者
ベナリアの騎士の助言者

可能性の司祭
可能性の司祭

霧の月の引力
霧の月の引力

頭目の神官
頭目の神官

空書きのジン
空書きのジン

発見の魔道士
発見の魔道士

ヴェズーヴァの霧
ヴェズーヴァの霧

デアリガズの仔
デアリガズの仔

縮退した帰還者
縮退した帰還者

骨を積む者、リーザグ
骨を積む者、リーザグ

煙霧吹きの戦車
煙霧吹きの戦車

ギトゥの燃えさし巻き
ギトゥの燃えさし巻き

ゴブリンの流入結界
ゴブリンの流入結界

ゴブリンの鼓舞隊長
ゴブリンの鼓舞隊長

呪文連鎖の散乱
呪文連鎖の散乱

マーウィンの身内
マーウィンの身内

ナントゥーコの刻む者
ナントゥーコの刻む者

蔦魂の蜘蛛
蔦魂の蜘蛛

さまようツリーフォーク
さまようツリーフォーク

多色

ウェザーライトの密航者、アルヴァード
ウェザーライトの密航者、アルヴァード

血芽吹きのタリスマン
血芽吹きのタリスマン

シヴ山の王者、デアリガズ
シヴ山の王者、デアリガズ

巨大戦車の行商人
巨大戦車の行商人

愛される守護者、ニアンビ
愛される守護者、ニアンビ

変幻の戦争エンジン
変幻の戦争エンジン

サリッドの移植者、スライムフット
サリッドの移植者、スライムフット

テフェリーの備え
テフェリーの備え

天使の整備士、ティアナ
天使の整備士、ティアナ

ヴォーデイリアの波魔道士
ヴォーデイリアの波魔道士

アーティファクト

連合の構築物
連合の構築物

 

| | | |
多色 | アーティファクト | 全カード

Darigaaz, Shivan Champion

Darigaaz, Shivan Champion's spellbook includes the following cards:

Goblin Influx Array

Goblin Influx Array's spellbook includes the following cards:

Oracle of the Alpha

Oracle of the Alpha's spellbook includes the following cards:

Protean War Engine

Protean War Engine's spellbook includes the following cards:

Skywriter Djinn

Skywriter Djinn's spellbook includes the following cards:

Slimefoot, Thallid Transplant

Slimefoot, Thallid Transplant's spellbook includes the following cards: