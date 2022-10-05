News / カードイメージギャラリー
Alchemy: Dominaria Card Image Gallery
白 | 青 | 黒 | 赤 | 緑
多色 | アーティファクト | 全カード
白
ベナリアの騎士の助言者
可能性の司祭
霧の月の引力
青
頭目の神官
空書きのジン
発見の魔道士
ヴェズーヴァの霧
黒
デアリガズの仔
縮退した帰還者
骨を積む者、リーザグ
煙霧吹きの戦車
赤
ギトゥの燃えさし巻き
ゴブリンの流入結界
ゴブリンの鼓舞隊長
呪文連鎖の散乱
緑
マーウィンの身内
ナントゥーコの刻む者
蔦魂の蜘蛛
さまようツリーフォーク
多色
ウェザーライトの密航者、アルヴァード
血芽吹きのタリスマン
シヴ山の王者、デアリガズ
巨大戦車の行商人
愛される守護者、ニアンビ
変幻の戦争エンジン
サリッドの移植者、スライムフット
テフェリーの備え
天使の整備士、ティアナ
ヴォーデイリアの波魔道士
アーティファクト
連合の構築物
Darigaaz, Shivan Champion's spellbook includes the following cards:
- Shivan Dragon
- Moonveil Regent
- Terror of the Peaks
- Leyline Tyrant
- Immersturm Predator
- Manaform Hellkite
- Bone Dragon
- Demanding Dragon
- Skarrgan Hellkite
- Thunderbreak Regent
- Black Dragon
- Skyship Stalker
- Red Dragon
Goblin Influx Array's spellbook includes the following cards:
- Goblin Warchief
- Goblin Chieftain
- Skirk Prospector
- Brash Taunter
- Wily Goblin
- Goblin Trashmaster
- Ember Hauler
- Relic Robber
- Fanatical Firebrand
- Goblin Arsonist
- Reckless Ringleader
- Battle Cry Goblin
- Beetleback Chief
- Goblin Instigator
- Legion Warboss
Oracle of the Alpha's spellbook includes the following cards:
Protean War Engine's spellbook includes the following cards:
- Serra Angel
- Resplendent Angel
- Steel-Plume Marshal
- Duelcraft Trainer
- Falconer Adept
- Seraph of Dawn
- Star-Crowned Stag
- Benalish Marshal
- Serra Paragon
- Blade Historian
- Captivating Crew
- Manaform Hellkite
- Moonveil Regent
- Skyship Stalker
- Ogre Battledriver
Skywriter Djinn's spellbook includes the following cards:
- See the Truth
- Teferi's Time Twist
- Flood of Recollection
- Keep Safe
- Hard Evidence
- Ghostform
- Startle
- Hampering Snare
- Stifle
- Contentious Plan
- Majestic Metamorphosis
- Befuddle
- Bury in Books
- Choking Tethers
- Suit Up
Slimefoot, Thallid Transplant's spellbook includes the following cards: