Celebrate March of the Machine in Two New Festival Events

The Multiverse is making its last stand, and everyone from legends to common folk across the planes are teaming up against the Phyrexians in historic battles for survival. Play out the struggles in two new events that can earn you sweet card styles for victories!

Festival: Historic Artisan

May 1–6, rally your commons and uncommons in a 60-card deck to face your opponents in Historic Artisan matches and score team-up card styles.

Festival: Historic Brawl

May 6–10, it's time to marshal your forces in a 100-card Historic Brawl deck led by your favorite legendary creature or Planeswalker. Take on challengers in matches to claim even more team-up card styles.

Visit Us at MagicCon in Minneapolis and Watch the Pro Tour May 5–7

MagicCon: Minneapolis is coming up May 5–7, and we'll be there! If you're attending, stop by the MTG Arena area to say hi, meet team members and Magic content creators, and play MTG Arena on available iPads—maybe even against popular Magic influencers. Plus, we might even have a gift for you!

This is also the Pro Tour Minneapolis weekend where $500,000 in prizes are up for grabs. Even if you can't attend in person, you can watch the Pro Tour action live at twitch.tv/magic.

We'll see you there!

Qualifier Play-In Best-of-One, Saturday, May 6

On Saturday, May 6, you'll have a chance to claim your place in the next Qualifier Weekend by competing in the Qualifier Play-In Best-of-One event. The format is March of the Machine Sealed. If you didn't hit your April Ranked Season target to get your invitation, this is an event that'll get you on the competitive play path toward the Arena Championship—and possibly beyond.

Your next opportunity to secure a place in this month's Qualifier Weekend event follows on Friday, May 12, when you can enter the Qualifier Play-In Best-of-Three event. The format is also March of the Machine Sealed but in Best-of-Three matches.

This is also your last opportunity to step onto May's competitive play path, because right after this Play-In ends on May 13 at 3 a.m. PT, the Qualifier Weekend event begins Saturday, May 13, at 6 a.m. PT! You'll face some of MTG Arena's best players over two days in Best-of-Three March of the Machine Sealed matches. Perform well, and you could claim your place in the Arena Championship!

EVENT SCHEDULE

Events open on the starting date at 8 a.m. PT (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

May 2—4: March of the Machine Constructed

May 9—11: Explorer

May 16—18: On the Edge

May 23—25: Singleton

May 30—June 1: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Phantom Sealed

QUICK DRAFT

April 28—May 12: March of the Machine

May 12—26: Dominaria United

May 26—June 6: March of the Machine

OTHER EVENTS

May 1—6: Historic Artisan Festival

May 6—11: Historic Brawl Festival

May 26—29: Historic Metagame Challenge

May 26—June 3: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Premier Draft

June 2—5: Treasured Festival: Historic Singleton

June 3—11: Innistrad: Crimson Vow Premier Draft

PREMIER PLAY SCHEDULE

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00).

QUALIFIER EVENTS

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens are delivered in your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

May

Qualifier Play-In ( Best-of-One)

May 6, 6 a.m. PT Format: March of the Machine Limited

( May 6, 6 a.m. PT Qualifier Play-In ( Best-of-Three)

May 12, 6 a.m. PT—May 13, 3 a.m. PT Format: March of the Machine Limited

( May 12, 6 a.m. PT—May 13, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Weekend

May 13, 6 a.m. PT—May 14, 4 p.m. PT Format: March of the Machine Limited (Best-of-Three)

May 13, 6 a.m. PT—May 14, 4 p.m. PT

June

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

June 3, 6 a.m. PT Format: Historic

June 3, 6 a.m. PT Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

June 9, 6 a.m. PT—June 10, 3 a.m. PT Format: Historic

June 9, 6 a.m. PT—June 10, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Weekend

June 10, 6 a.m. PT—June 11, 4 p.m. PT Format: Historic (Best-of-Three)

June 10, 6 a.m. PT—June 11, 4 p.m. PT

Arena Open

The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

Arena Open: March of the Machine Limited

May 20—21 May 20: Day One, March of the Machine Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three) May 21: Day Two, March of the Machine Player Draft (Best-of-Three)

There are two Player Draft events on Day Two.

May 20—21

Arena Championship 3

The Arena Championship is an invitation-only, two-day virtual event for players who earn invitations through Qualifier Weekend events.

Arena Championship 3

May 27—28

More details to come!

May 2023 Ranked Season The May 2023 Ranked Season begins April 30 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends on May 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00) Bronze Reward: 1 March of the Machinepack

Silver Reward: 1 March of the Machinepack + 500 gold

Gold Reward: 2 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Change the Equation card style

Platinum Reward: 3 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Change the Equation card style + Nahiri's Warcrafting card style

Diamond Reward: 4 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Change the Equation card style card style + Nahiri's Warcrafting card style

Mythic Reward: 5 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Change the Equation card style + Nahiri's Warcrafting card style

