Ajani’s Sunstriker
Apex Hawks
Brago’s Representative
Council Guardian
Council’s Judgment
Courier Hawk
Custodi Soulbinders
Custodi Squire
Doomed Traveler
Glimmerpoint Stag
Guardian Zendikon
Intangible Virtue
Kor Chant
Moment of Heroism
Noble Templar
Pillarfield Ox
Pride Guardian
Pristine Angel
Reya Dawnbringer
Rousing of Souls
Rout
Silverchase Fox
Soulcatcher
Stave Off
Swords to Plowshares
Unquestioned Authority
Valor Made Real
Vow of Duty
Wakestone Gargoyle
Academy Elite
Æther Tradewinds
Air Servant
Brainstorm
Breakthrough
Compulsive Research
Crookclaw Transmuter
Dream Fracture
Enclave Elite
Fact or Fiction
Favorable Winds
Grixis Illusionist
Jetting Glasskite
Marchesa’s Emissary
Marchesa’s Infiltrator
Minamo Scrollkeeper
Misdirection
Muzzio, Visionary Architect
Plated Seastrider
Plea for Power
Reckless Scholar
Screaming Seahawk
Shoreline Ranger
Split Decision
Stasis Cell
Stifle
Traveler’s Cloak
Turn the Tide
Wind Dancer
Altar’s Reap
Assassinate
Bite of the Black Rose
Drakestown Forgotten
Grudge Keeper
Ill-Gotten Gains
Infectious Horror
Liliana’s Specter
Magus of the Mirror
Morkrut Banshee
Necromantic Thirst
Phage the Untouchable
Plagued Rusalka
Quag Vampires
Reckless Spite
Reign of the Pit
Skeletal Scrying
Smallpox
Stronghold Discipline
Syphon Soul
Tragic Slip
Twisted Abomination
Typhoid Rats
Tyrant’s Choice
Unhallowed Pact
Vampire Hexmage
Victimize
Wakedancer
Zombie Goliath
Barbed Shocker
Boldwyr Intimidator
Brimstone Volley
Chartooth Cougar
Cinder Wall
Deathforge Shaman
Enraged Revolutionary
Flaring Flame-Kin
Flowstone Blade
Grenzo’s Cutthroat
Grenzo’s Rebuttal
Heartless Hidetsugu
Heckling Fiends
Ignition Team
Lizard Warrior
Mana Geyser
Orcish Cannonade
Pitchburn Devils
Power of Fire
Scourge of the Throne
Skitter of Lizards
Sulfuric Vortex
Torch Fiend
Treasonous Ogre
Trumpet Blast
Uncontrollable Anger
Vent Sentinel
Volcanic Fallout
Wrap in Flames
Charging Rhino
Copperhorn Scout
Echoing Courage
Elephant Guide
Elvish Aberration
Exploration
Gamekeeper
Gnarlid Pack
Howling Wolf
Hunger of the Howlpack
Hydra Omnivore
Lead the Stampede
Nature’s Claim
Pelakka Wurm
Plummet
Predator’s Howl
Provoke
Realm Seekers
Relic Crush
Respite
Sakura-Tribe Elder
Scaled Wurm
Selvala’s Charge
Selvala’s Enforcer
Sporecap Spider
Squirrel Nest
Terastodon
Wolfbriar Elemental
Wrap in Vigor
Basandra, Battle Seraph
Brago, King Eternal
Dack Fayden
Dack’s Duplicate
Deathreap Ritual
Decimate
Dimir Doppelganger
Edric, Spymaster of Trest
Extract from Darkness
Fires of Yavimaya
Flamewright
Grenzo, Dungeon Warden
Magister of Worth
Marchesa, the Black Rose
Marchesa’s Smuggler
Mirari’s Wake
Mortify
Pernicious Deed
Selvala, Explorer Returned
Sky Spirit
Spiritmonger
Spontaneous Combustion
Wood Sage
Woodvine Elemental
Æther Searcher
Agent of Acquisitions
Altar of Dementia
Canal Dredger
Coercive Portal
Cogwork Grinder
Cogwork Librarian
Cogwork Spy
Cogwork Tracker
Deal Broker
Deathrender
Explorer’s Scope
Fireshrieker
Galvanic Juggernaut
Lore Seeker
Lurking Automaton
Peace Strider
Reito Lantern
Runed Servitor
Silent Arbiter
Spectral Searchlight
Vedalken Orrery
Warmonger’s Chariot
Whispergear Sneak
Mirrodin’s Core
Paliano, the High City
Quicksand
Reflecting Pool
Advantageous Proclamation
Backup Plan
Brago’s Favor
Double Stroke
Immediate Action
Iterative Analysis
Muzzio’s Preparations
Power Play
Secret Summoning
Secrets of Paradise
Sentinel Dispatch
Unexpected Potential
Worldknit
