Day 1

Start: May 30, 2020 at 8 a.m. PT

Sign-Ups End: May 31, 2020 at 4 a.m. PT—you'll still have a few hours to complete your current run, but you won't be able to join after this deadline.

Event End: May 31, 7 a.m. PT

Format: Best-of-One Standard Constructed, with Match Clock*

Event Record: 7 wins or 3 losses (whichever comes first)

Entry Fee: 20,000 Gold or 4,000 Gems

You'll be able to enter Day 1 multiple times, which means you'll have more than one opportunity to qualify for Day 2.

*For the Arena Open, we are enforcing a 30-minute match clock for each player in both Best-of-One and Best-of-Three matches. As a general reminder, in Best-of-Three matches, this clock is shared across all three games and counts down whenever a player has priority.

Day 1 Deck Submission

Players will submit one (1) 60-card Standard Constructed deck per event run, with optional sideboard*. Youchange your deck between matches. Youchange your decks in-between event runs (e.g. if Deck 1 doesn't work out, you can re-enter and choose Deck 2). Your Day 1 deck hason your deck choice for Day 2. You may choose the same deck or an entirely new one if you so desire!

*Though sideboarding doesn't happen in a Best-of-One match structure, it may be relevant for companion cards or abilities that refer to cards you own "outside of the game."

Rewards

Special Entry Reward: The Godzilla Lands

7 Wins: 2,000 Gems, Qualification for Day 2 6 Wins: 1,600 Gems 5 Wins: 1,200 Gems 4 Wins: 800 Gems 3 Wins: 400 Gems 0–2 Wins: No Reward

In addition to the rewards outlined above, every participant will receive the special Godzilla Lands to add to their collection as part of their entry. Like the Godzilla Series Monster card styles, these special rewards will unlock as soon as you join the event, so you'll be able to use them during your matches if you wish to further emphasize your goal of stomping through the competition.

Day 2

Start: May 31, 2020 at 8 a.m. PT

Sign-Ups End: May 31, 2020 at 10 a.m. PT—you'll have until the event ends to complete your matches, but you must join during this 2-hour window.

Event End: May 31, 6 p.m. PT

Format: Best-of-Three Standard Constructed

Event Record: 7 wins or 2 losses (whichever comes first)

Entry Fee: None—previous qualification from Day 1 required

For those who qualify for Day 2, you'll only have one opportunity to compete. Once you complete your Day 2 matches—that's it! You'll receive rewards based on your event record, culminating with $2,000 USD if you manage to earn seven wins.

Day 2 Deck Submission

Rewards

Q&A

Players will submit one (1) 60-card Standard Constructed deck, with optional sideboard. Ithave to be the same deck you played during Day 1 to qualify. You may choose the same deck or an entirely new one if you so desire! Youchange your deck or sideboard after submission—you will play the decklist you submit for every one of your Day 2 matches.7 Wins: $2,000 USD 6 Wins: $1,000 USD 5 Wins: 20,000 Gems 4 Wins: 10,000 Gems 3 Wins: 6,000 Gems 2 Wins: 4,000 Gems 1 Win: 2,000 Gems 0 Wins: No Reward

How many players can earn the monetary rewards on Day 2?

As many as qualify! All players on Day 2 who earn six or seven wins will be eligible to receive the monetary rewards.

Is the Arena Open a part of the MPL/Magicesports?

Not at this time. The Arena Open is currently separate fromMagicesports (you will not earn Mythic Points, it won't qualify you for a Mythic Championship/Invitational, etc.)

What should I do if I encounter an issue during the Arena Open?

If you encounter an issue or need further assistance with the Arena Open, you will need to contactGame Support—we are unable to provide support for in-game issues over social media (other than telling you to submit a ticket). Please ensure you select "Mythic Events/Arena Open Issues" as the reason you are contacting our support team.

I reached six/seven wins on Day 2 and earned a monetary reward . . . now what?

If you receive a monetary reward, we will contact you via the email listed in your Wizards account to obtain your DCI Account and with instructions for activating your eWallet account with our partner i-Payout (or notifying you of your prize if you have already created an account).Please check your email regularly after the Arena Open to ensure that you respond to our inquiry in a timely manner. If you win a monetary reward and do not receive a reward email within 72 hours of completion of the Arena Open, please contactcustomer service.

For more information on reward fulfilments, please refer to the fullTerms and Conditionsand our generalEvent Prize Support FAQ.