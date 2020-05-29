Artikel zum Arena Open
Interesse, an unserem nächsten Arena Open teilzunehmen? Lies weiter, und du findest alle wichtigen Termine und Details dazu und zur Gelegenheit, Geldpreise ganz bequem von zu Hause aus zu gewinnen – ohne Ranglisten erklimmen oder einen Mythic-Rang vorweisen zu müssen!
Arena Open – das Kleingedruckte
- Teilnehmer müssen mindestens 18 Jahre alt sein.
- Es gelten regionale Teilnahmebeschränkungen, sofern sie nicht gesetzlich untersagt sind.
- Für den Erhalt von Geldpreisen werden ein Wizards, DCI und i-Payout Account benötigt.
- Vollständige Details findest du in den offiziellen Teilnahmebedingungen.
Da das nächste Arena Open schon in weniger als einer Woche stattfindet, wird es Zeit, sämtliche Details zu erklären. Falls du unsere Ankündigung im November verpasst hast: Dieses Mal wird im historischen Format gespielt, und am 1. Tag werden wir erneut sowohl Best-of-One als auch Best-of-Three anbieten.
1. Tag
Format: Best-of-One oder Best-of-Three historisch Constructed
Start: 12. Dezember 2020 um 06:00 Uhr PT (15:00 Uhr MEZ)
Anmeldefrist: 13. Dezember 2020 um 03:00 Uhr PT (12:00 Uhr MEZ) – du hast immer noch ein paar Stunden Zeit, um dein aktuelles Spiel zu beenden, kannst dich aber nach dieser Frist nicht mehr anmelden.
Ende des Events: 13. Dezember 2020 um 06:00 Uhr PT (15:00 Uhr MEZ)
Teilnahmegebühr: 20.000 Gold oder 4.000 Edelsteine (sowohl Best-of-One als auch Best-of-Three)
Teilnahmebelohnung: Kaldheim-Promo-Kartenhülle
|Best-of-One
|Best-of-Three
Event-Dauer: 7 Siege oder 3 Niederlagen
Event-Dauer: 4 Siege oder 1 Niederlage
7 Siege: 2.000 Edelsteine, Qualifikation für den 2. Tag
4 Siege: 5.000 Edelsteine, Qualifikation für den 2. Tag
6 Siege: 1.600 Edelsteine
3 Siege: 5.000 Edelsteine
5 Siege: 1.200 Edelsteine
2 Siege: 2.500 Edelsteine
4 Siege: 800 Edelsteine
1 Sieg: 1.000 Edelsteine
3 Siege: 400 Edelsteine
0 Siege: Kein Preis
0-2 Siege: Kein Preis
2. Tag
Start: 13. Dezember 2020 um 06:00 Uhr PT (15:00 Uhr MEZ)
Anmeldefrist: 13. Dezember 2020 um 08:00 Uhr PT (17:00 Uhr MEZ) – du hast bis zum Ende des Events Zeit, deine Matches zu beenden, musst dich aber während dieses zweistündigen Zeitfensters anmelden.
Ende des Events: 13. Dezember um 17:00 Uhr PT (02:00 Uhr MEZ)
Format: Best-of-Three historisch Constructed
Event-Dauer: 7 Siege oder 2 Niederlagen
- 7 Siege: 2.000 USD, Teilnahmeberechtigung für das Kaldheim Qualifier Weekend im Dezember
- 6 Siege: 1.000 USD, Teilnahmeberechtigung für das Kaldheim Qualifier Weekend im Dezember
- 5 Siege: 20.000 Edelsteine, Teilnahmeberechtigung für das Kaldheim Qualifier Weekend im Dezember
- 4 Siege: 10.000 Edelsteine
- 3 Siege: 6.000 Edelsteine
- 2 Siege: 4.000 Edelsteine
- 1 Sieg: 2.000 Edelsteine
- 0 Siege: Kein Preis
Teilnahmegebühr: Keine – Qualifikation vom 1. Tag benötigt.
Teilnahmebelohnung
Ein kalter Wind weht über die brutalen Schlachtfelder …
… und es wird hart wie Heavy Metal. Alle Spieler, die am 1. Tag teilnehmen, erhalten eine Kaldheim-Promo-Kartenhülle mit einer Illustration aus dem kommenden Set!
PS: Wirf einen Blick auf unser Event Historisches FNM für daheim am 11. Dezember! Erstelle und spiele Decks aus historischen Karten – egal ob sie in deiner Sammlung sind oder nicht!
Fragen & Antworten
Wie viele Spieler können die Geldpreise am 2. Tag gewinnen?
So viele, wie sich qualifizieren! Alle Spieler, die am 2. Tag 6 oder 7 Siege erhalten, können die Geldpreise erhalten.
Kann ich mich mehrmals für den 2. Tag qualifizieren?
Spieler können sich für den 2. Tag qualifizieren, indem sie am 1. Tag im Best-of-One- oder Best-of-Three-Event genug Siege erringen. Falls du dich mehrfach qualifizierst (d. h. über beide Events am 1. Tag), erhältst du keine zusätzlichen Token für die Teilnahme am 2. Tag. Übrigens ist es nicht notwendig, sich in beiden Events zu qualifizieren, um ein Token für den 2. Tag zu erhalten. Dafür reicht die Qualifikation über eines der Events aus.
Ist das Arena Open Teil der MPL/des Magic E-Sports?
Die Bestplatzierten vom 2. Tag erhalten die Berechtigung, am bevorstehenden Qualifier Weekend teilzunehmen.
Was soll ich tun, wenn während des Arena Open ein Problem auftritt?
Falls beim Arena Open ein Problem auftritt oder du weitere Unterstützung benötigst, musst du den Kundendienst kontaktieren – wir können für Probleme im Spiel keinen Support über soziale Medien leisten (außer dir zu sagen, dass du ein Ticket senden musst). Achte bitte darauf, als Grund für deine Anfrage „Qualifier Weekend/Arena Open Probleme“ auszuwählen.
Ich habe am 2. Tag sechs/sieben Siege erreicht und einen Geldpreis gewonnen … Was nun?
Falls du einen Geldpreis gewinnst, kontaktieren wir dich über die für deinen Wizards Account registrierte E-Mail-Adresse, um nach deinem DCI Account zu fragen und dir Anweisungen zu geben, wie du deinen eWallet Account bei unserem Partner i-Payout aktivieren kannst (bzw. dich über deinen Preis zu benachrichtigen, falls du bereits einen Account erstellt hast). Überprüfe nach der Arena Open bitte regelmäßig deine E-Mails, damit du zeitnah auf unsere Anfrage reagieren kannst. Falls du einen Geldpreis gewinnst und nicht innerhalb von 72 Stunden nach Abschluss des Arena Open eine entsprechende E-Mail erhältst, kontaktiere bitte den Kundendienst.
Weitere Informationen zur Vergabe von Belohnungen findest du in den vollständigen Teilnahmebedingungen und unseren allgemeinen Häufig gestellten Fragen zu Eventbelohnungen.
October 31–November 1, 2020
THE FINE PRINT
You must be 18 years or older to participate. Regional eligibility restrictions apply, void where prohibited. Receiving monetary rewards requires having or creating Wizards, DCI, and i-Payout accounts (iPayout accounts cannot be created in advance, for more info, please refer to ourEvent Prize Support FAQ). Refer to the officialTerms and Conditionsfor complete details.
DAY 1
Format: Best-of-One or Best-of-Three Standard Constructed
Start: October 31, 2020 at 8 a.m. PT
Signups End: November 1, 2020 at 4 a.m. PT*—you'll still have a few hours to complete your current run, but you won't be able to join after this deadline.
Event End: November 1, 2020 at 7 a.m. PT*
BEST-OF-ONE
BEST-OF-THREE
Event Record: 7 wins or 3 Losses
Event Record: 4 wins or 1 Loss
7 Wins: 2,000 Gems, Qualification for Day 2
4 Wins: 5,000 Gems, Qualification for Day 2
6 Wins: 1,600 Gems
3 Wins: 5,000 Gems
5 Wins: 1,200 Gems
2 Wins: 2,500 Gems
4 Wins: 800 Gems
1 Win: 1,000 Gems
3 Wins: 400 Gems
0 Wins: No Reward
0-2 Wins: No Reward
*Important Note: Daylight Savings Time ends in the United States on November 1.
Entry Fee:20,000 Gold or 4,000 Gems (Both Best-of-One and Best-of-Three)Sea Gate Stormcaller card style Leyline Tyrant card style Scourge of the Skyclaves card style Tazri, Beacon of Unity card style Ashaya, Soul of the Wild card style
Entry Reward:
DAY 2
Start: November 1, 2020 at 6 a.m. PT*7 Wins: $2,000 USD,Zendikar RisingQualifier Weekend Eligibility 6 Wins: $1,000 USD,Zendikar RisingQualifier Weekend Eligibility 5 Wins: 20,000 Gems,Zendikar RisingQualifier Weekend Eligibility 4 Wins: 10,000 Gems 3 Wins: 6,000 Gems 2 Wins: 4,000 Gems 1 Win: 2,000 Gems 0 Wins: No Reward
Signups End: November 1, 2020 at 9 a.m. PT—you'll have until the event ends to complete your matches, but you must join during this 2-hour window.
Event End: November 1, 6 p.m. PT
Format: Best-of-Three Standard Constructed
Event Record: 7 wins or 2 losses
Entry Fee: None—previous qualification from Day 1 required.
*Important Note: Daylight Savings Time ends in the United States on November 1.
August 1–2, 2020
Event Structure
Day 1
Day 1 will be Best-of-One Historic Constructed matches. You will play until seven wins or three losses (whichever comes first), with seven wins earning you qualification for Day 2. You'll be able to enter Day 1 multiple times, which means you'll have more than one opportunity to qualify for Day 2.
Start: August 1, 2020 at 8 a.m. PT
Signups End: August 2, 2020 at 4 a.m. PT—you'll still have a few hours to complete your current run, but you won't be able to join after this deadline.
Day 1 End: August 2, 2020 at 7 a.m. PT
Format: Best-of-One Historic Constructed with Match Clock
Entry Reward
In addition to the prizes outlined above, every participant will receive card styles for five new-to-Historic cards through Jumpstart. Just as before, these special rewards will unlock as soon as you join the event, so you'll be able to use them during your matches:
- Isamaru, Hound of Konda card style
- Kira, Great Glass-Spinner card style
- Languish card style
- Grim Lavamancer card style
- Thragtusk card style
Day 1 Prizes
Event Record: 7 wins or 3 Losses (whichever comes first)
- 7 Wins: 2,000 Gems, Qualification for Day 2
- 6 Wins: 1,600 Gems
- 5 Wins: 1,200 Gems
- 4 Wins: 800 Gems
- 3 Wins: 400 Gems
- 0–2 Wins: No Reward
Entry Fee: 20,000 Gold or 4,000 Gems
Day 2
Start: August 2, 2020 at 8 a.m. PT
Signups End: August 2, 2020 at 10 a.m. PT—you'll have until the event ends to complete your matches, but you must join during this two-hour window.
Event End: August 2, 6 p.m. PT
Format: Best-of-Three Historic Constructed
Day 2 will consist of Best-of-Three Standard Constructed matches. Again, you'll play until seven wins or two losses (whichever comes first), but unlike Day 1, you'll only have one opportunity to compete. Once you complete your Day 2 matches—that's it! You'll receive rewards based on your event record, culminating with $2,000 USD if you manage to earn seven wins.
Day 2 Prizes
Event Record: 7 wins or 2 Losses (whichever comes first)
- 7 Wins: $2,000 USD Zendikar Rising Qualifier Weekend Eligibility
- 6 Wins: $1,000 USD Zendikar Rising Qualifier Weekend Eligibility
- 5 Wins: 20,000 Gems, Zendikar Rising Qualifier Weekend Eligibility
- 4 Wins: 10,000 Gems
- 3 Wins: 6,000 Gems
- 2 Wins: 4,000 Gems
- 1 Win: 2,000 Gems
- 0 Wins: No Reward
May 30–31, 2020
Day 1
Start: May 30, 2020 at 8 a.m. PT
Sign-Ups End: May 31, 2020 at 4 a.m. PT—you'll still have a few hours to complete your current run, but you won't be able to join after this deadline.
Event End: May 31, 7 a.m. PT
Format: Best-of-One Standard Constructed, with Match Clock*
Event Record: 7 wins or 3 losses (whichever comes first)
Entry Fee: 20,000 Gold or 4,000 Gems
You'll be able to enter Day 1 multiple times, which means you'll have more than one opportunity to qualify for Day 2.
*For the Arena Open, we are enforcing a 30-minute match clock for each player in both Best-of-One and Best-of-Three matches. As a general reminder, in Best-of-Three matches, this clock is shared across all three games and counts down whenever a player has priority.
Day 1 Deck SubmissionPlayers will submit one (1) 60-card Standard Constructed deck per event run, with optional sideboard*. Youmay notchange your deck between matches. Youmaychange your decks in-between event runs (e.g. if Deck 1 doesn't work out, you can re-enter and choose Deck 2). Your Day 1 deck hasno bearingon your deck choice for Day 2. You may choose the same deck or an entirely new one if you so desire!
*Though sideboarding doesn't happen in a Best-of-One match structure, it may be relevant for companion cards or abilities that refer to cards you own "outside of the game."
Rewards
Special Entry Reward: The Godzilla Lands7 Wins: 2,000 Gems, Qualification for Day 2 6 Wins: 1,600 Gems 5 Wins: 1,200 Gems 4 Wins: 800 Gems 3 Wins: 400 Gems 0–2 Wins: No Reward
In addition to the rewards outlined above, every participant will receive the special Godzilla Lands to add to their collection as part of their entry. Like the Godzilla Series Monster card styles, these special rewards will unlock as soon as you join the event, so you'll be able to use them during your matches if you wish to further emphasize your goal of stomping through the competition.
Day 2
Start: May 31, 2020 at 8 a.m. PT
Sign-Ups End: May 31, 2020 at 10 a.m. PT—you'll have until the event ends to complete your matches, but you must join during this 2-hour window.
Event End: May 31, 6 p.m. PT
Format: Best-of-Three Standard Constructed
Event Record: 7 wins or 2 losses (whichever comes first)
Entry Fee: None—previous qualification from Day 1 required
For those who qualify for Day 2, you'll only have one opportunity to compete. Once you complete your Day 2 matches—that's it! You'll receive rewards based on your event record, culminating with $2,000 USD if you manage to earn seven wins.
Day 2 Deck SubmissionPlayers will submit one (1) 60-card Standard Constructed deck, with optional sideboard. Itdoes nothave to be the same deck you played during Day 1 to qualify. You may choose the same deck or an entirely new one if you so desire! Youmay notchange your deck or sideboard after submission—you will play the decklist you submit for every one of your Day 2 matches.
Rewards7 Wins: $2,000 USD 6 Wins: $1,000 USD 5 Wins: 20,000 Gems 4 Wins: 10,000 Gems 3 Wins: 6,000 Gems 2 Wins: 4,000 Gems 1 Win: 2,000 Gems 0 Wins: No Reward
Q&A
How many players can earn the monetary rewards on Day 2?
As many as qualify! All players on Day 2 who earn six or seven wins will be eligible to receive the monetary rewards.
Is the Arena Open a part of the MPL/Magicesports?
Not at this time. The Arena Open is currently separate fromMagicesports (you will not earn Mythic Points, it won't qualify you for a Mythic Championship/Invitational, etc.)
What should I do if I encounter an issue during the Arena Open?
If you encounter an issue or need further assistance with the Arena Open, you will need to contactGame Support—we are unable to provide support for in-game issues over social media (other than telling you to submit a ticket). Please ensure you select "Mythic Events/Arena Open Issues" as the reason you are contacting our support team.
I reached six/seven wins on Day 2 and earned a monetary reward
. . .now what?
If you receive a monetary reward, we will contact you via the email listed in your Wizards account to obtain your DCI Account and with instructions for activating your eWallet account with our partner i-Payout (or notifying you of your prize if you have already created an account).Please check your email regularly after the Arena Open to ensure that you respond to our inquiry in a timely manner. If you win a monetary reward and do not receive a reward email within 72 hours of completion of the Arena Open, please contactcustomer service.
For more information on reward fulfilments, please refer to the fullTerms and Conditionsand our generalEvent Prize Support FAQ.