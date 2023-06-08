El Señor de los Anillos: relatos de la Tierra Media™ llega a las tiendas de todo el mundo del 23 de junio. Tenemos cuatro mazos de Commander para los fans de este formato y cada uno cuenta con cartas legendarias increíbles, reimpresiones y 10 fichas de dos caras.
Busca los mazos de Commander de El Señor de los Anillos: relatos de la Tierra Media en tu tienda de juegos local, en línea en Amazon y en cualquier otro lugar donde vendan productos de Magic: The Gathering.
Jinetes de Rohan
Éowyn, doncella guerrera y Aragorn, rey de Gondor son cartas foil tradicionales. La comandante especial Éowyn, doncella guerrera está impresa con un tratamiento foil grabado en una cartulina más gruesa. Presumirás de comandante como nunca, pero ten en cuenta que no es legal en el juego sancionado.
1 Éowyn, Shieldmaiden
1 Aragorn, King of Gondor
1 Beregond of the Guard
1 Champions of Minas Tirith
1 Gilraen, Dúnedain Protector
1 Grey Host Reinforcements
1 Lossarnach Captain
1 Archivist of Gondor
1 Denethor, Stone Seer
1 Fealty to the Realm
1 Call for Aid
1 Gimli of the Glittering Caves
1 Boromir, Gondor's Hope
1 Éomer, King of Rohan
1 Faramir, Steward of Gondor
1 Forth Eorlingas!
1 Oath of Eorl
1 Riders of Rohan
1 Taunt from the Rampart
1 Crown of Gondor
1 Bastion Protector
1 Dearly Departed
1 Frontline Medic
1 Increasing Devotion
1 Marshal's Anthem
1 Selfless Squire
1 Unbreakable Formation
1 Verge Rangers
1 Visions of Glory
1 Weathered Wayfarer
1 Combat Celebrant
1 Court of Ire
1 Earthquake
1 Flamerush Rider
1 Frontier Warmonger
1 Harsh Mentor
1 Shared Animosity
1 Zealous Conscripts
1 Supreme Verdict
1 Door of Destinies
1 Vanquisher's Banner
1 Battlefield Forge
1 Clifftop Retreat
1 Exotic Orchard
1 Furycalm Snarl
1 Glacial Fortress
1 Port Town
1 Prairie Stream
1 Sulfur Falls
1 Throne of the High City
1 Windbrisk Heights
1 Lost to Legend
1 Erkenbrand, Lord of Westfold
1 Banishing Light
1 Fiend Hunter
1 Palace Jailer
1 Path to Exile
1 Sunset Revelry
1 Swords to Plowshares
1 Village Bell-Ringer
1 Prince Imrahil the Fair
1 Humble Defector
1 Théoden, King of Rohan
1 Arcane Signet
1 Commander's Sphere
1 Heirloom Blade
1 Herald's Horn
1 Sol Ring
1 Talisman of Conviction
1 Talisman of Progress
1 Thought Vessel
1 Wayfarer's Bauble
1 Command Tower
1 Evolving Wilds
1 Field of Ruin
1 Path of Ancestry
1 Rogue's Passage
1 Secluded Courtyard
1 Terramorphic Expanse
1 Tranquil Cove
1 Wind-Scarred Crag
9 Plains
5 Island
5 Mountain
Fichas de Jinetes de Rohan
2 fichas de Soldado humano (Gondor) // Humano
2 fichas de Soldado humano (rohirrim) // Humano
3 fichas de Caballero humano // Humano
2 fichas de Tesoro // Humano
1 ficha de Tesoro // carta de ayuda del Monarca
Soldado humano (Gondor) // Humano
Soldado humano (rohirrim) // Humano
Caballero humano // Humano
Tesoro // Humano
Tesoro // carta de ayuda del Monarca
Comida y comunidad
Frodo, hobbit aventurero y Sam, ayudante leal son cartas foil tradicionales. El comandante especial Frodo, hobbit aventurero está impreso con un tratamiento foil grabado en una cartulina más gruesa. Presumirás de comandante como nunca, pero ten en cuenta que no es legal en el juego sancionado.
1 Frodo, Adventurous Hobbit
1 Sam, Loyal Attendant
1 Field-Tested Frying Pan
1 The Gaffer
1 Gwaihir, Greatest of the Eagles
1 Of Herbs and Stewed Rabbit
1 Gollum, Obsessed Stalker
1 Lobelia, Defender of Bag End
1 Rapacious Guest
1 Assemble the Entmoot
1 Feasting Hobbit
1 Motivated Pony
1 Prize Pig
1 Banquet Guests
1 Bilbo, Birthday Celebrant
1 Farmer Cotton
1 Merry, Warden of Isengard
1 Pippin, Warden of Isengard
1 Treebeard, Gracious Host
1 Hithlain Rope
1 Call for Unity
1 Dawn of Hope
1 Dusk // Dawn
1 Fell the Mighty
1 Fumigate
1 Mentor of the Meek
1 Sanguine Bond
1 Toxic Deluge
1 Birds of Paradise
1 Gilded Goose
1 Woodfall Primus
1 Anguished Unmaking
1 Chromatic Lantern
1 Trading Post
1 Well of Lost Dreams
1 Brushland
1 Canopy Vista
1 Exotic Orchard
1 Fortified Village
1 Isolated Chapel
1 Murmuring Bosk
1 Necroblossom Snarl
1 Scattered Groves
1 Shineshadow Snarl
1 Sunpetal Grove
1 Woodland Cemetery
1 Eagles of the North
1 Landroval, Horizon Witness
1 Rosie Cotton of South Lane
1 Shire Shirriff
1 Mirkwood Bats
1 Generous Ent
1 Path to Exile
1 Swords to Plowshares
1 Revive the Shire
1 Butterbur, Bree Innkeeper
1 Crypt Incursion
1 Go for the Throat
1 Night's Whisper
1 Cultivate
1 Essence Warden
1 Farseek
1 Great Oak Guardian
1 Harmonize
1 Orchard Strider
1 Prosperous Innkeeper
1 Shire Terrace
1 Tireless Provisioner
1 Mortify
1 Savvy Hunter
1 Arcane Signet
1 Commander's Sphere
1 Pristine Talisman
1 Sol Ring
1 Access Tunnel
1 Ash Barrens
1 Command Tower
1 Evolving Wilds
1 Ghost Quarter
1 Graypelt Refuge
1 Path of Ancestry
1 Rogue's Passage
1 Sandsteppe Citadel
1 Scoured Barrens
4 Plains
4 Swamp
8 Forest
Fichas de Comida y comunidad
3 fichas de Pueblo-arbóreo // Comida (desayuno)
2 fichas de Ave (blancas 3/3) // Cabra
1 ficha de Ave (blanca 3/3) // Comida (alquería)
2 fichas de Soldado (vínculo vital) // Comida (alquería)
2 fichas de Tesoro // Mediano
Pueblo-arbóreo // Comida (desayuno)
Ave (blanca 3/3) // Cabra
Ave (blanca 3/3) // Comida (alquería)
Soldado (vínculo vital) // Comida (alquería)
Tesoro // Mediano
Concilio élfico
Galadriel, reina de los elfos y Gandalf, viajero hacia el Oeste son cartas foil tradicionales. La comandante especial Galadriel, reina de los elfos está impresa con un tratamiento foil grabado en una cartulina más gruesa. Presumirás de comandante como nunca, pero ten en cuenta que no es legal en el juego sancionado.
1 Galadriel, Elven-Queen
1 Gandalf, Westward Voyager
1 Raise the Palisade
1 Trap the Trespassers
1 Arwen, Weaver of Hope
1 Galadhrim Ambush
1 Haldir, Lórien Lieutenant
1 Legolas Greenleaf
1 Mirkwood Elk
1 Travel Through Caradhras
1 Windswift Slice
1 Círdan the Shipwright
1 Elrond of the White Council
1 Erestor of the Council
1 Mirkwood Trapper
1 Radagast, Wizard of Wilds
1 Sail into the West
1 Song of Eärendil
1 Lothlórien Blade
1 Model of Unity
1 Colossal Whale
1 Devastation Tide
1 Mystic Confluence
1 Plea for Power
1 Swan Song
1 Asceticism
1 Elvish Archdruid
1 Elvish Piper
1 Elvish Warmaster
1 Genesis Wave
1 Heroic Intervention
1 Hornet Queen
1 Inscription of Abundance
1 Overwhelming Stampede
1 Realm Seekers
1 Seeds of Renewal
1 Sylvan Offering
1 Exotic Orchard
1 Flooded Grove
1 Hinterland Harbor
1 Rejuvenating Springs
1 Vineglimmer Snarl
1 Lórien Revealed
1 Celeborn the Wise
1 Elven Farsight
1 Wose Pathfinder
1 Learn from the Past
1 Opt
1 Preordain
1 Arbor Elf
1 Beast Within
1 Cultivate
1 Elvish Mystic
1 Elvish Visionary
1 Farhaven Elf
1 Mirror of Galadriel
1 Lignify
1 Paradise Druid
1 Rampant Growth
1 Reclamation Sage
1 Wood Elves
1 Growth Spiral
1 Arcane Signet
1 Commander's Sphere
1 Lightning Greaves
1 Sol Ring
1 Whispersilk Cloak
1 Ash Barrens
1 Command Tower
1 Field of Ruin
1 Lonely Sandbar
1 Thornwood Falls
1 Tranquil Thicket
1 Woodland Stream
11 Island
15 Forest
Fichas de Concilio élfico
3 fichas de Pueblo-arbóreo // Bestia
1 ficha de Tesoro // Guerrero elfo
4 fichas de Insecto // Guerrero elfo
2 fichas de Ave (azules 2/2) // Guerrero elfo
Pueblo-arbóreo // Bestia
Tesoro // Guerrero elfo
Insecto // Guerrero elfo
Ave (azul 2/2) // Guerrero elfo
Las huestes de Mordor
Sauron, Señor de los Anillos y Saruman, la Mano Blanca son cartas foil tradicionales. El comandante especial Sauron, Señor de los Anillos está impreso con un tratamiento foil grabado en una cartulina más gruesa. Presumirás de comandante como nunca, pero ten en cuenta que no es legal en el juego sancionado.
1 Sauron, Lord of the Rings
1 Saruman, the White Hand
1 Corsairs of Umbar
1 Monstrosity of the Lake
1 Subjugate the Hobbits
1 Shelob, Dread Weaver
1 Cavern-Hoard Dragon
1 Orcish Siegemaster
1 Rampaging War Mammoth
1 The Balrog of Moria
1 Gríma, Saruman's Footman
1 In the Darkness Bind Them
1 Lidless Gaze
1 Lord of the Nazgûl
1 Moria Scavenger
1 Summons of Saruman
1 Too Greedily, Too Deep
1 Wake the Dragon
1 Relic of Sauron
1 The Black Gate
1 Decree of Pain
1 Languish
1 Living Death
1 Reanimate
1 Blasphemous Act
1 Goblin Dark-Dwellers
1 Inferno Titan
1 Knollspine Dragon
1 Scourge of the Throne
1 Siege-Gang Commander
1 Treasure Nabber
1 Hostage Taker
1 Notion Thief
1 Choked Estuary
1 Desolate Lighthouse
1 Dragonskull Summit
1 Drowned Catacomb
1 Foreboding Ruins
1 Frostboil Snarl
1 Smoldering Marsh
1 Sulfur Falls
1 Sulfurous Springs
1 Sunken Hollow
1 Underground River
1 Treason of Isengard
1 Bitter Downfall
1 Troll of Khazad-dûm
1 Voracious Fell Beast
1 Fiery Inscription
1 Grishnákh, Brash Instigator
1 Arcane Denial
1 Boon of the Wish-Giver
1 Consider
1 Deep Analysis
1 Fact or Fiction
1 Forbidden Alchemy
1 Feed the Swarm
1 Merciless Executioner
1 Revenge of Ravens
1 Anger
1 Faithless Looting
1 The Mouth of Sauron
1 Goblin Cratermaker
1 Guttersnipe
1 Shiny Impetus
1 Thrill of Possibility
1 Extract from Darkness
1 Arcane Signet
1 Basalt Monolith
1 Commander's Sphere
1 Everflowing Chalice
1 Mind Stone
1 Sol Ring
1 Worn Powerstone
1 Command Tower
1 Crumbling Necropolis
1 Evolving Wilds
1 Field of Ruin
1 Path of Ancestry
1 Rogue's Passage
1 Terramorphic Expanse
6 Island
6 Swamp
7 Mountain
Fichas de Las huestes de Mordor
1 ficha de Ejército orco (uruk-hai) // Ejército orco (Sauron)
