Shadows over Innistrad Remastered brings together cards from Shadows over Innistrad and Eldritch Moon to MTG Arena. But that's not all—Shadows over Innistrad Remastered also brings with it cards from a special collection called Shadows of the Past.

Shadows of the Past assembles select cards from the original Innistrad block: Innistrad, Dark Ascension, and Avacyn Restored. They appear in Shadows over Innistrad Remastered Store packs and Limited packs used in Shadows over Innistrad Remastered Limited events.

We'll also be trying something new with Shadows of the Past in Limited events that can only be done in digital Magic! Read on for all the details.

Evolving Limited Format

A digital-only set allows us to do cool things we could never realistically attempt in tabletop. For Shadows over Innistrad Remastered, we're going to rotate the Shadows of the Past cards that appear in Shadows over Innistrad Remastered Limited events each week. Think you know the Limited formats? Well, it'll change up each week!

Shadows of the Past Card Lists and Schedule

We've divided the Shadows of the Past cards into four themes (click for card lists):