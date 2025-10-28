『マジック：ザ・ギャザリング | アバター 伝説の少年アン』で、ベンダーの力や心震えるストーリーをたっぷり楽しみましょう。ビギナー・ボックスを使えば、アンが４つの力をマスターしたようにマジックの遊び方をマスターできるでしょう。マジックの遊び方を学ぶのに必要なものがすべて同梱されたこの製品は、期待の新人ベンダーへのプレゼントにもうってつけです。

『マジック：ザ・ギャザリング | アバター 伝説の少年アン』ビギナー・ボックス
『マジック：ザ・ギャザリング | アバター 伝説の少年アン』
ビギナー・ボックス

各ビギナー・ボックスの内容は以下の通りです：

  • ジャンプスタートのテーマパック 10個 
    • うち２個はチュートリアル用にデザインされており、２人でデモプレイができるようになっています。 
    • 各テーマパックにはカード20枚が入っています。２つ合わせて遊びましょう！ 
  • 非フォイル仕様のトークン ５枚 
  • ゲーム盤プレイマット ２枚 
  • 「マジックの遊び方」ガイド ２冊 
  • 早見表カード ２枚 
  • スピンダウン・ライフカウンター ２個 
  • 参照用ガイドブック １冊

ビギナー・ボックスには、ジャンプスタートのテーマパックが10個同梱されています。うち２個（「アン・チュートリアル」と「ズーコ・チュートリアル」）は、チュートリアル用にデザインされています。それらはシャッフルせずにご利用ください！そのまま使用し、同梱の「マジックの遊び方ガイド」の案内に従ってプレイすれば、２人でチュートリアルを体験できます。

0265_MTGTLA_BBNumber: Aang, Air Nomad 0287_MTGTLA_BBNumber: Zuko, Avatar Hunter

カードの並び順を戻して再度チュートリアルをプレイしたい場合は、「アン」デッキと「ズーコ」デッキのカード左下隅に番号が書かれているので、「アン・チュートリアル 20」や「ズーコ・チュートリアル 20」が書かれたカードがデッキの一番下になるように順番に置き直してください。デッキの一番上は「アン・チュートリアル 1」や「ズーコ・チュートリアル 1」が書かれたカードです。

テーマデッキは、マジックの各色につき２個ずつ同梱されています。遊び方の基本を学んだら、テーマデッキ２個を混ぜ合わせて複数の色でプレイする体験をお楽しみください。以下に、各テーマデッキのデッキリストを掲載します。

『マジック：ザ・ギャザリング | アバター 伝説の少年アン』の公式発売日は、2025年11月21日です。このセットは現在、お近くのゲーム店AmazonTCGplayer、その他マジックを取り扱う場所で予約しよう。

『マジック：ザ・ギャザリング | アバター 伝説の少年アン』ビギナー・ボックスのデッキリスト

以下に、各テーマデッキの内容をカードタイプごとに掲載します。収録カードはカードイメージギャラリーでもご覧いただけます。

0002_MTGTLA_BBTheme: Aang Tutorial Theme Card
8 Plains Aardvark Sloth Razor Rings Path to Redemption Appa, Aang's Companion Sledding Otter-Penguin Aang, Air Nomad Katara, Heroic Healer Momo, Rambunctious Rascal Aang's Defense Sokka, Wolf Cove’s Protector Tundra Wall Wolf Cove Villager
0008_MTGTLA_BBTheme: Zuko Tutorial Theme Card
Dragon Moose Explosive Shot Run Amok Fire Nation's Conquest Komodo Rhino Zuko, Avatar Hunter Zhao, the Seething Flame Iroh, Firebending Instructor Zuko's Offense Fire Nation Soldier 8 Mountain Capital Guard Warship Scout
0001_MTGTLA_BBTheme: Allies Theme Card
Kyoshi Warrior Guard Jeong Jeong’s Deserters Glider Kids Avatar Enthusiasts Allied Teamwork Aang, the Last Airbender Suki, Kyoshi Warrior Rabaroo Troop Master Piandao Mechanical Glider Path to Redemption Airbending Lesson Thriving Heath 7 Plains
0004_MTGTLA_BBTheme: Waterbending Theme Card
Flying Dolphin-Fish Otter-Penguin Katara, Bending Prodigy Sokka, Lateral Strategist Cat-Owl Flexible Waterbender Giant Koi The Terror of Serpent's Pass Watery Grasp Bender's Waterskin Deny Entry Waterbending Lesson Thriving Isle 7 Island
0003_MTGTLA_BBTheme: Spells Theme Card
First-Time Flyer Master Pakku Rowdy Snowballers Iguana Parrot Turtle-Seals Geyser Leaper Serpent of the Pass Barrels of Blasting Jelly Abandon Attachments It'll Quench Ya! Lost in the Spirit World Water Whip Thriving Isle 7 Island
0005_MTGTLA_BBTheme: Attacking Theme Card
Purple Pentapus Corrupt Court Official Merchant of Many Hats Pretending Poxbearers Fire Nation Ambushers Hei Bai, Spirit of Balance Lion Vulture Beetle-Headed Merchants Cat-gator Heartless Act Epic Downfall Dai Li Indoctrination Thriving Moor 7 Swamp
0006_MTGTLA_BBTheme: Counters Theme Card
Gilacorn Elephant-Rat Long Feng, Grand Secretariat Dai Li Indoctrination Fire Nation Engineer Earth Village Ruffians Hog-Monkey Buzzard-Wasp Colony Fire Nation Sentinels Azula Always Lies Feed the Swarm Ozai's Cruelty Thriving Moor 7 Swamp
0007_MTGTLA_BBTheme: Firebending Theme Card
Deserter's Disciple Fire Sages Yuyan Archers Vindictive Warden Loyal Fire Sage Zuko, Exiled Prince Fire Nation Archers Rough Rhino Cavalry Mongoose Lizard Lightning Strike How to Start a Riot Roku's Mastery Thriving Bluff 7 Mountain
0009_MTGTLA_BBTheme: Big Creatures Theme Card
Turtle-Duck Raucous Audience Frog-Squirrels Ostrich-Horse Match the Odds Eel-Hounds Hippo-Cows Saber-Tooth Moose-Lion Flopsie, Bumi's Buddy Mechanical Glider Hog-Monkey Rampage Seismic Tutelage Thriving Grove 7 Forest
0010_MTGTLA_BBTheme: Earthbending Theme Card
Rebellious Captives Haru, Hidden Talent Earth Village Ruffians Toph, the Blind Bandit Earth Kingdom Soldier Earthbending Lesson Badgermole Bumi, Eclectic Earthbender Rocky Rebuke Explore Pillar Launch Earth Rumble Thriving Grove 7 Forest

『マジック：ザ・ギャザリング | アバター 伝説の少年アン』の公式発売日は、2025年11月21日です。このセットは現在、お近くのゲーム店AmazonTCGplayer、その他マジックを取り扱う場所で予約しよう。