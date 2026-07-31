仲間を勇敢に率いる聡明なウィザードもいれば、初めての冒険に出かける謙虚なホビットもいます。『マジック：ザ・ギャザリング | ホビット™』ウェルカム・デッキで、ひと振りの剣を手にあなただけの冒険の旅に出かけましょう！ウェルカム・デッキは、お近くのゲーム店や一部イベントにて配布されます。

Welcome Deck white packaging
ウェルカム・デッキ
（白）
Welcome Deck blue packaging
ウェルカム・デッキ
（青）
Welcome Deck black packaging
ウェルカム・デッキ
（黒）
Welcome Deck red packaging
ウェルカム・デッキ
（赤）
Welcome Deck green packaging
ウェルカム・デッキ
（緑）

各ウェルカム・デッキは単色の40枚デッキで、『マジック：ザ・ギャザリング | ホビット™』(HOB)のカードと『マジック：ザ・ギャザリング | ホビット™』エターナル使用可能カード（HOC）で構成されています。各カードには、「指輪物語」「ホビットの冒険」のキャラクターや場面、物語が描かれています。中つ国を舞台とする物語を愛する人がマジックを学ぶのにまさにうってつけです！

以下に、各ウェルカム・デッキのデッキリストを掲載します。ウェルカム・デッキは、WPN店舗や「Gen Con」のようなイベントにて配布されます。詳しい配布方法は、お近くのゲーム店 までお問い合わせください。

公開済みのカードは『マジック：ザ・ギャザリング | ホビット™』カードイメージギャラリーでご覧いただけます。新たなお気に入りの１枚を探してみてください。

『マジック：ザ・ギャザリング | ホビット™』は2026年8月14日発売です。現在、お近くのゲーム店Amazon、その他マジックを取り扱う場所で予約受付中です。

Bofur, Reliable Guardian 16 Plains 2 Dwarven Provisioner Velvetwing Butterflies 2 Magnificent End Mentor of the Meek Fiend Hunter 2 Errand-Rider of Gondor Landroval, Horizon Witness Rogue's Passage 2 Soldier of the Grey Host Eagles of the North Dúnedain Blade Fog on the Barrow-Downs Eagle of the Great Shelf Banishing Light Dawn of a New Age Vow to Erebor 2 Westfold Rider Esquire of the King 2 Bilbo Baggins, Burglar 16 Island Pelargir Survivor 2 Lakeshore Apothecary Confusticate and Bebother Ravenhill Flock Lórien Revealed Thranduil's Decree Knights of Dol Amroth Grey Havens Navigator Rogue's Passage 2 Ithilien Kingfisher Hithlain Knots Captain of Umbar Minas Tirith Garrison Colossal Whale Willow-Wind Bilbo, Luckwearer 2 Uneasy Partings Nimrodel Watcher Stern Scolding Front Porch Sentries Great Fierce Bee Stir Up Trouble Haunt of the Dead Marshes Desolation Prowler Ravening Warg 2 Gollum, Silent Slinker 2 Bilbo's Deadly Slice Dreaded Bat-Cloud Rogue's Passage Crude Bent Blade Languish Shadow of the Enemy Gollum the Abandoned Gnashing of Teeth Troll of Khazad-dûm Merciless Executioner Front Porch Sentries Bitter Downfall Reverent Howl Night's Whisper Stony-Voiced Goblins 16 Swamp 16 Mountain 2 Wayfarer's Bauble 2 Battle-Scarred Goblin Improvised Club 2 Smaug, the Great Calamity Olog-hai Crusher Gandalf, Spark Starter 2 Ragged Short Spear 2 Smite the Deathless 2 Goblin Fireleaper Oliphaunt Rogue's Passage Goblin Cratermaker Inferno Titan Guttersnipe Orcish Siegemaster Snowslope Hunter Fire of Orthanc Olog-hai Crusher 16 Forest 2 Guardian of the Halls 2 Quarrel 2 Galadhrim Guide Galion, Elvenking's Butler Elvish Visionary Warg Tactics Beorn's Hospitality Rogue's Passage Mirkwood Elk Celeborn the Wise Gift of Strands Elvish Archdruid Lothlórien Lookout Woodland Weavemaster Mirkwood Pathmaker Beorn, Reluctant Host 2 Wood Elves 2 Elvish Mystic Attercop

『マジック：ザ・ギャザリング | ホビット™』は2026年8月14日発売です。現在、お近くのゲーム店Amazon、その他マジックを取り扱う場所で予約受付中です。