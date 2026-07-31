仲間を勇敢に率いる聡明なウィザードもいれば、初めての冒険に出かける謙虚なホビットもいます。『マジック：ザ・ギャザリング | ホビット™』ウェルカム・デッキで、ひと振りの剣を手にあなただけの冒険の旅に出かけましょう！ウェルカム・デッキは、お近くのゲーム店や一部イベントにて配布されます。
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各ウェルカム・デッキは単色の40枚デッキで、『マジック：ザ・ギャザリング | ホビット™』(HOB)のカードと『マジック：ザ・ギャザリング | ホビット™』エターナル使用可能カード（HOC）で構成されています。各カードには、「指輪物語」や「ホビットの冒険」のキャラクターや場面、物語が描かれています。中つ国を舞台とする物語を愛する人がマジックを学ぶのにまさにうってつけです！
以下に、各ウェルカム・デッキのデッキリストを掲載します。ウェルカム・デッキは、WPN店舗や「Gen Con」のようなイベントにて配布されます。詳しい配布方法は、お近くのゲーム店 までお問い合わせください。
公開済みのカードは『マジック：ザ・ギャザリング | ホビット™』カードイメージギャラリーでご覧いただけます。新たなお気に入りの１枚を探してみてください。
『マジック：ザ・ギャザリング | ホビット™』は2026年8月14日発売です。現在、お近くのゲーム店やAmazon、その他マジックを取り扱う場所で予約受付中です。
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2 Soldier of the Grey Host
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Banishing Light
Dawn of a New Age
Vow to Erebor
2 Westfold Rider
Esquire of the King
2 Bilbo Baggins, Burglar
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2 Lakeshore Apothecary
Confusticate and Bebother
Ravenhill Flock
Lórien Revealed
Thranduil's Decree
Knights of Dol Amroth
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2 Ithilien Kingfisher
Hithlain Knots
Captain of Umbar
Minas Tirith Garrison
Colossal Whale
Willow-Wind
Bilbo, Luckwearer
2 Uneasy Partings
Nimrodel Watcher
Stern Scolding
Front Porch Sentries
Great Fierce Bee
Stir Up Trouble
Haunt of the Dead Marshes
Desolation Prowler
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2 Gollum, Silent Slinker
2 Bilbo's Deadly Slice
Dreaded Bat-Cloud
Rogue's Passage
Crude Bent Blade
Languish
Shadow of the Enemy
Gollum the Abandoned
Gnashing of Teeth
Troll of Khazad-dûm
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Reverent Howl
Night's Whisper
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16 Swamp
16 Mountain
2 Wayfarer's Bauble
2 Battle-Scarred Goblin
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2 Smaug, the Great Calamity
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2 Ragged Short Spear
2 Smite the Deathless
2 Goblin Fireleaper
Oliphaunt
Rogue's Passage
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16 Forest
2 Guardian of the Halls
2 Quarrel
2 Galadhrim Guide
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2 Elvish Mystic
Attercop
『マジック：ザ・ギャザリング | ホビット™』は2026年8月14日発売です。現在、お近くのゲーム店やAmazon、その他マジックを取り扱う場所で予約受付中です。