フェアリーはスタンダードで使えた時代に環境を支配していたデッキでした。当時、１ターン目《思考囲い》、２ターン目《苦花》に優るプレイは存在しませんでした。現存しないエクステンデッド・フォーマットでもフェアリーを見ることはありましたが、モダンで流行することは一度もありませんでした。もちろん、それは《苦花》がモダンの最初の数年間において禁止されていたためですが、近年になって使用できるようになったことを受けて、私はその姿をより多く見ることができればと思っていました。
かつて『ローウィン』時代のスタンダードでは、私はフェアリーが大好きでした。文字通り毎回のイベントでプレイし、ミラーマッチを戦うことも楽しみでした。私はいつも、対戦相手の《苦花》に対して有利になることができるようなサイドボード・テクを探し続けていました。先々週末に行なわれた「StarCityGames Premier IQ in Providence」（リンク先は英語）のトップ８でこのアーキタイプを見かけて、私はとても笑顔になりました。アンソニー・ヒュン/Anthony Huynhによるこのリストは、構成要素の大部分は典型的なフェアリー・デッキのものです。《思考囲い》３枚と《コジレックの審問》３枚が最重要のカードです。２ターン目に《苦花》を置く道を切り開いてくれるからですね。また、対戦相手の手札から火力呪文や軽いクリーチャーを抜き取ることで、序盤の攻撃を止めることができます。《苦花》は置いておくには少し怖いのではと検討している方もいるかもしれません。このデッキのライフ損失のほとんどは、自身のカードによって引き起こされるものです。《汚染された三角州》、《湿った墓》、《思考囲い》からのライフ損失は積み重なっていくものです。アンソニーはこの問題に対し、サイドボードから《殴打頭蓋》《ワームとぐろエンジン》《光と影の剣》を入れるという見事な対応を見せました。とはいえ、《苦花》で赤単バーンと対戦するとは極めて怖いことなのですが。
《呪文づまりのスプライト》は現在のモダンにとても適した選択です。このフォーマットで最も多くプレイされているカードは、おそらく《思考囲い》《コジレックの審問》《稲妻》だと思われますが、《呪文づまりのスプライト》はこれらを他のフェアリーなしに打ち消すことができます。「剣」を持たせるにも最適です。
モダンでひと味違うものを見るのはいつも楽しいものですし、アンソニーの素晴らしいデッキ選択には脱帽ですね。
