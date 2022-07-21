むかしむかし……正確に言うなら1994年……どこか遠くの倉庫で、『レジェンド』 …… 姿を消しました。でも実は愛らしい『レジェンド』たちはケースごと棚に山積みにされていて、また見つけてもらえるときをずっと待っていました。待ち続けて、気づけばマジック：ザ・ギャザリングの30周年を迎えていたのです。

そして今、皆さんは正真正銘の歴史の一端を手にすることになります。『団結のドミナリア』コレクター・ブースターには、1994年当時の『レジェンド』のカードがそのまま封入されている可能性があるのです。再印刷したものではありません。28年にわたってバインダーで保管されていたものでもありません。当時発売されたパックを開封して出てきたカードを無作為化した上で、『団結のドミナリア』コレクター・ブースターに封入し、特別なプロモーションとしたのです。それはもう丁寧に。

どうも信じがたい？ホラ話じゃないかって？私たちもそう思っていました。だから、実際に開封する様子を収めた動画を持ってきましたよ。そうでもしなければ、一体誰がこんな……伝説を信じるでしょう？

ご覧いただいた通りです。『団結のドミナリア』コレクター・ブースターを開封すれば、以下のようなカードがあなたを見つめ返してくれるかもしれません。

The Tabernacle at Pendrell Vale
The Tabernacle at Pendrell Vale
Chains of Mephistopheles
Chains of Mephistopheles
Moat
Moat

もちろん、もう少し詳しくお伝えしましょう。『レジェンド』のカードはすべてのレアリティのものを封入したため、コモンからレアまでどのカードにも出現する可能性があります（当時は神話レアはありませんでした）。また、数量には限りがあったので、これら「ロスト・レジェンド」のカードはおよそ３％の確率で出現するように封入されています。「ロスト・レジェンド」のカードは、コレクター・ブースターから出現するフォイル仕様コモン１枚の代わりに出現します。カードは英語版のみで、もちろん非フォイル仕様です。

それから、元の『レジェンド』のカードがすべて封入されているわけではありません。1994年当時の印刷照合の関係で、単純に何ケース開封しても引き当てられなかったカードがあるのです。それには以下が含まれています。

  • Adventurer's Guildhouse
  • Arboria
  • Backdraft
  • Blight
  • Blue Mana Battery
  • Brine Hag
  • Cathedral of Serra
  • Cocoon
  • Deadfall
  • Eternal Warrior
  • Floral Spuzzem
  • Frost Giant
  • Great Defender
  • Green Mana Battery
  • Heaven's Gate
  • Hunding Gjornersen
  • Ivory Guardians
  • Kry Shield
  • Land Tax
  • Lord Magnus
  • Mana Drain
  • Marhault Elsdragon
  • Mountain Yeti
  • Presence of the Master
  • Princess Lucrezia
  • Puppet Master
  • Rabid Wombat
  • Radjan Spirit
  • Ramirez DePietro
  • Relic Bind
  • Sea King's Blessing
  • Seafarer's Quay
  • Seeker
  • Shimian Night Stalker
  • Silhouette
  • Sir Shandlar of Eberyn
  • Sivitri Scarzam
  • Spectral Cloak
  • Spirit Link
  • Sunastian Falconer
  • Takklemaggot
  • Tor Wauki
  • Undertow
  • Underworld Dreams
  • Unholy Citadel
  • Wall of Dust
  • Wall of Light
  • Wall of Putrid Flesh
  • Wall of Tombstones
  • White Mana Battery

加えて、以下のカードは封入されません。

  • Alabaster Potion
  • Barbary Apes
  • Caverns of Despair
  • Cleanse
  • Craw Giant
  • Darkness
  • Flash Counter
  • Gwendlyn Di Corci
  • Imprison
  • Invoke Prejudice
  • Nether Void
  • Pradesh Gypsies
  • Pyrotechnics
  • Relic Barrier
  • Sylvan Library
  • Wall of Opposition

その他の部分はいたって公平です。Active VolcanoやAdun OakenshieldからXira ArienやZephyr Falconまで、どれでも出現する可能性があります。 Moatを得られるチャンスもあるのです！

手に入る『レジェンド』のカードの一覧は、以下の通りです。

  • Abomination
  • Acid Rain
  • Active Volcano
  • Adun Oakenshield
  • Aerathi Berserker
  • Aisling Leprechaun
  • Akron Legionnaire
  • Al-abara's Carpet
  • Alchor's Tomb
  • All Hallow's Eve
  • Amrou Kithkin
  • Angelic Voices
  • Angus Mackenzie
  • Anti-Magic Aura
  • Arcades Sabboth
  • Arena of the Ancients
  • Avoid Fate
  • Axelrod Gunnarson
  • Ayesha Tanaka
  • Azure Drake
  • Backfire
  • Barktooth Warbeard
  • Bartel Runeaxe
  • Beasts of Bogardan
  • Black Mana Battery
  • Blazing Effigy
  • Blood Lust
  • Boomerang
  • Boris Devilboon
  • Bronze Horse
  • Carrion Ants
  • Cat Warriors
  • Chain Lightning
  • Chains of Mephistopheles
  • Chromium
  • Clergy of the Holy Nimbus
  • Concordant Crossroads
  • Cosmic Horror
  • Crevasse
  • Crimson Kobolds
  • Crimson Manticore
  • Crookshank Kobolds
  • Cyclopean Mummy
  • Dakkon Blackblade
  • D'Avenant Archer
  • Demonic Torment
  • Devouring Deep
  • Disharmony
  • Divine Intervention
  • Divine Offering
  • Divine Transformation
  • Dream Coat
  • Durkwood Boars
  • Dwarven Song
  • Elder Land Wurm
  • Elder Spawn
  • Elven Riders
  • Emerald Dragonfly
  • Enchanted Being
  • Enchantment Alteration
  • Energy Tap
  • Equinox
  • Eureka
  • Evil Eye of Orms-by-Gore
  • Fallen Angel
  • Falling Star
  • Feint
  • Field of Dreams
  • Fire Sprites
  • Firestorm Phoenix
  • Flash Flood
  • Force Spike
  • Forethought Amulet
  • Fortified Area
  • Gabriel Angelfire
  • Gaseous Form
  • Gauntlets of Chaos
  • Ghosts of the Damned
  • Giant Slug
  • Giant Strength
  • Giant Turtle
  • Glyph of Delusion
  • Glyph of Destruction
  • Glyph of Doom
  • Glyph of Life
  • Glyph of Reincarnation
  • Gosta Dirk
  • Gravity Sphere
  • Great Wall
  • Greater Realm of Preservation
  • Greed
  • Halfdane
  • Hammerheim
  • Hazezon Tamar
  • Headless Horseman
  • Hell Swarm
  • Hellfire
  • Hell's Caretaker
  • Holy Day
  • Horn of Deafening
  • Hornet Cobra
  • Horror of Horrors
  • Hyperion Blacksmith
  • Ichneumon Druid
  • Immolation
  • In the Eye of Chaos
  • Indestructible Aura
  • Infernal Medusa
  • Infinite Authority
  • Jacques le Vert
  • Jasmine Boreal
  • Jedit Ojanen
  • Jerrard of the Closed Fist
  • Johan
  • Jovial Evil
  • Juxtapose
  • Karakas
  • Kasimir the Lone Wolf
  • Keepers of the Faith
  • Kei Takahashi
  • Killer Bees
  • Kismet
  • Knowledge Vault
  • Kobold Drill Sergeant
  • Kobold Overlord
  • Kobold Taskmaster
  • Kobolds of Kher Keep
  • Lady Caleria
  • Lady Evangela
  • Lady Orca
  • Land Equilibrium
  • Land's Edge
  • Lesser Werewolf
  • Life Chisel
  • Life Matrix
  • Lifeblood
  • Living Plane
  • Livonya Silone
  • Lost Soul
  • Mana Matrix
  • Marble Priest
  • Master of the Hunt
  • Mirror Universe
  • Moat
  • Mold Demon
  • Moss Monster
  • Mountain Stronghold
  • Nebuchadnezzar
  • Nicol Bolas
  • North Star
  • Nova Pentacle
  • Osai Vultures
  • Palladia-Mors
  • Part Water
  • Pavel Maliki
  • Pendelhaven
  • Petra Sphinx
  • Pit Scorpion
  • Pixie Queen
  • Planar Gate
  • Primordial Ooze
  • Psionic Entity
  • Psychic Purge
  • Quagmire
  • Quarum Trench Gnomes
  • Raging Bull
  • Ragnar
  • Ramses Overdark
  • Rapid Fire
  • Rasputin Dreamweaver
  • Rebirth
  • Recall
  • Red Mana Battery
  • Reincarnation
  • Remove Enchantments
  • Remove Soul
  • Reset
  • Revelation
  • Reverberation
  • Righteous Avengers
  • Ring of Immortals
  • Riven Turnbull
  • Rohgahh of Kher Keep
  • Rubinia Soulsinger
  • Rust
  • Segovian Leviathan
  • Sentinel
  • Serpent Generator
  • Shelkin Brownie
  • Shield Wall
  • Sol'kanar the Swamp King
  • Spinal Villain
  • Spirit Shackle
  • Spiritual Sanctuary
  • Stangg
  • Storm Seeker
  • Storm World
  • Subdue
  • Sword of the Ages
  • Sylvan Paradise
  • Syphon Soul
  • Telekinesis
  • Teleport
  • Tempest Efreet
  • Tetsuo Umezawa
  • The Abyss
  • The Brute
  • The Lady of the Mountain
  • The Tabernacle at Pendrell Vale
  • The Wretched
  • Thunder Spirit
  • Time Elemental
  • Tobias Andrion
  • Tolaria
  • Torsten Von Ursus
  • Touch of Darkness
  • Transmutation
  • Triassic Egg
  • Tuknir Deathlock
  • Tundra Wolves
  • Typhoon
  • Untamed Wilds
  • Urborg
  • Ur-Drago
  • Vaevictis Asmadi
  • Vampire Bats
  • Venarian Gold
  • Visions
  • Voodoo Doll
  • Walking Dead
  • Wall of Caltrops
  • Wall of Earth
  • Wall of Heat
  • Wall of Shadows
  • Wall of Vapor
  • Wall of Wonder
  • Whirling Dervish
  • Willow Satyr
  • Winds of Change
  • Winter Blast
  • Wolverine Pack
  • Wood Elemental
  • Xira Arien
  • Zephyr Falcon

『団結のドミナリア』の発売日は9月9日ですが、8月18日にはプレビューが始まり、さらに１年にわたるマジック：ザ・ギャザリング30周年記念のお祝いが開幕しますので、お楽しみに。