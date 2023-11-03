Wizards of the Coast

Estamos de volta a Ixalan, um plano repleto de tesouros e mistérios, com o lançamento de As Cavernas Perdidas de Ixalan no dia 17 de novembro. O lançamento também traz uma atualização para A Lista, uma seleção de cards da rica história de Magic que complementam a jogabilidade e os temas da coleção.

Os cards da Lista aparecem no espaço de card final dos Boosters de Coleção em 25% das vezes. Você encontrará uma grande variedade de raridades representada entre os cards da Lista, do comum ao mítico raro. Esses cards podem ser reconhecidos pelo símbolo de Planeswalker exibido no canto inferior esquerdo.

Os cards da Lista são válidos nos formatos em que seriam válidos normalmente; por exemplo, você poderá encontrar Aprisionamento de Ixalan da coleção Ixalan original no espaço da Lista, mas esse card não é válido em Padrão. Contudo, ele continua sendo válido em formatos como Moderno e Commander.

Convidados Especiais

Existem 18 cards Convidados Especiais que também podem aparecer no lugar de um card da Lista. Nos Boosters de Colecionador, os cards Convidados Especiais são reimpressões sem bordas não metalizadas de cards favoritos dos fãs de toda a história de Magic. Os cards Convidados Especiais também aparecem na versão metalizada tradicional nos Boosters de Colecionador de As Cavernas Perdidas de Ixalan. Saiba onde encontrá-los e muito mais no nosso guia de coleção de As Cavernas Perdidas de Ixalan.

Aqui estão os 18 cards Convidados Especiais que podem aparecer no espaço da Lista dos Boosters de Colecionador de As Cavernas Perdidas de Ixalan:

Senhor da Atlântida Malcolm, Navegador da Hipervisão Ponte das Profundezas

Vampiro de Mefidross Saqueador Impiedoso Bermuda, Saqueador Brônzeo

Dargo, o Naufragador Ferocidonte Enfurecido Ruptura do Submundo

Tirano da Carnificina Ghalta, Fome Primordial Polirraptor

Kalamax, Criador de Tempestades Lorde Windgrace Mirri, Duelista do Bons Ventos

Trásio, Herói Talassido Cripta de Mana Bússola Estelar

Cards da Lista

Veja abaixo todos os cards desta edição da Lista, incluindo dois grupos que mostram os cards que foram adicionados para As Cavernas Perdidas de Ixalan e os cards que foram removidos da versão anterior da Lista.

(Observação: as imagens dos cards podem não corresponder à versão encontrada na Lista. Confira o identificador de coleção na coluna direita para saber qual é a versão do card incluída na Lista.)

Cards adicionados à Lista. Nome do card Coleção Ardent Plea ARB Beast Whisperer GRN Bottle Gnomes TMP Brass's Bounty RIX Brought Back M20 Cave of the Frost Dragon AFR Cave Sense MMQ Curiosity Crafter STX Deadly Dispute AFR Deathsprout WAR Deep Gnome Terramancer CLB Deep Reconnaissance ODY Deep Wood POR Dispatch NPH Dockside Extortionist 2X2 Elder Deep-Fiend EMN Ersatz Gnomes MIR Esper Sentinel MH2 Fabrication Module KLD Famished Paladin RIX Ghostflame Sliver TSP Harmony of Nature P02 Heartstone STH Inkfathom Infiltrator SHM Jungleborn Pioneer RIX Kalitas, Traitor of Ghet OGW Merrow Harbinger LRW Monologue Tax STX Murktide Regent MH2 Nezahal, Primal Tide RIX Pain Magnification DIS Pawn of Ulamog ROE Pili-Pala SHM Pouncing Jaguar USG Rootwater Depths TMP Rotting Regisaur M20 Star of Extinction XLN Storm-Kiln Artist STX Stromkirk Captain DKA Sygg, River Cutthroat ZNR The Reaver Cleaver DMU The Tarrasque AFR Titanoth Rex IKO Tomb Robber RIX Treasure Vault AFR Veteran of the Depths LRW Wall of Omens KHM Xorn AFR Zebra Unicorn MIR Zoetic Cavern A25

Cards removidos da Lista Nome do card Coleção Archmage Emeritus STX Capenna Express SNC Crumbling Colossus M12 Dig Up VOW Dragon Throne of Tarkir KTK Dragonlord Ojutai DTK Endless Obedience M15 Etali, Primal Storm RIX Geth's Grimoire DST Ghalta, Primal Hunger RIX Gisa and Geralf EMN High Ground 10E Hope of Ghirapur AER Ihsan's Shade A25 Incubation // Incongruity RNA Interplanar Beacon WAR Invasive Surgery SOI Kalamax, the Stormsire IKO Ketria Triome IKO Lantern of Insight 5DN Linden, the Steadfast Queen ELD Memorial to Genius DAR Mercadia's Downfall MMQ Mina and Denn, Wildborn OGW Mishra's Self-Replicator DAR Nashi, Moon Sage's Scion NEO Nihil Spellbomb SOM Path to the World Tree KHM Pia and Kiran Nalaar ORI Pledge of Loyalty INV Power Armor INV Priests of Norn MBS Primal Cocoon M11 Ravnica at War WAR Reduce /// Rubble AKH Regathan Firecat M14 Ruthless Invasion NPH Sarulf, Realm Eater KHM Sea of Clouds BBD Siege Zombie DBL Soul of Shandalar M15 Sprout Swarm FUT Stormscape Battlemage PLS Survival Cache IMA The Great Aurora ORI The World Tree KHM Thran War Machine ULG Vryn Wingmare M21 Yotian Soldier BBD Zhalfirin Void DAR Greymond, Avacyn's Stalwart SLX Gisa's Favorite Shovel SLX Enkira, Hostile Scavenger SLX Hansk, Slayer Zealot SLX Gregor, Shrewd Magistrate SLX Malik, Grim Manipulator SLX

Todos os cards na Lista A–G Card Coleção Academy Manufactor MH2 Adeliz, the Cinder Wind DAR All That Glitters ELD Aminatou, the Fateshifter 2X2 Arcbound Mouser MH2 Ardent Plea ARB Aura Barbs BOK Auramancer's Guise PLC Baird, Steward of Argive DAR Bake into a Pie ELD Barrow Ghoul WTH Barrow Witches ELD Battleflight Eagle M13 Battlewand Oak LRW Beast Whisperer GRN Bladewing the Risen IMA Blossom Prancer NEO Bog Wraith M10 Bottle Gnomes TMP Brago's Representative CNS Brain Weevil DDJ Brass's Bounty RIX Brought Back M20 Bruenor Battlehammer AFR Castle Garenbrig ELD Cauldron Familiar ELD Cavalier of Thorns M20 Cave of the Frost Dragon AFR Cave Sense MMQ Changeling Hero LRW Charming Prince ELD Cinder Elemental M21 Clock of Omens M13 Consume Spirit DDC Counterbalance CSP Courage in Crisis WAR Court of Grace CMR Crush the Weak KHM Crystalline Crawler C16 Cunning Breezedancer DTK Curiosity Crafter STX Cursed Flesh EXO Deadly Dispute AFR Deathsprout WAR Deep Gnome Terramancer CLB Deep Reconnaissance ODY Deep Wood POR Demonic Bargain VOW Dina, Soul Steeper STX Dirtwater Wraith MIR Dispatch NPH Dockside Extortionist 2X2 Doomed Traveler 2X2 Dwarven Grunt ODY Dwarven Miner MIR Dwarven Recruiter ODY Echoing Courage CNS Elas il-Kor, Sadistic Pilgrim DMU Elder Deep-Fiend EMN Eldrazi Conscription UMA Elven Palisade EXO Embercleave ELD Empyrean Eagle M20 Enchanted Carriage ELD Ersatz Gnomes MIR Esper Sentinel MH2 Eutropia the Twice-Favored THB Evil Eye of Urborg TSP Fabrication Module KLD Fae Offering MH2 Faerie Artisans C16 Faerie Harbinger LRW Fallen Ideal C15 Famished Paladin RIX Far Traveler CLB Flamekin Village C14 Forbidding Watchtower 10E Forebear's Blade DAR Fortifying Provisions ELD Foulmire Knight ELD Gather Courage M15 Generous Gift MH1 Ghave, Guru of Spores C16 Ghostflame Sliver TSP Giant Caterpillar VIS Giant Killer ELD Giant's Ire LRW Gleeful Sabotage SHM Glittering Stockpile SNC Gluttonous Troll STX Greensleeves, Maro-Sorcerer DMU Grim Strider AKH Grumgully, the Generous ELD H-Z Card Coleção Harmony of Nature P02 Heartstone STH Hoarding Dragon IMA Hungry Lynx C17 Initiate of Blood CHK Inkfathom Infiltrator SHM Ixalan's Binding XLN Jared Carthalion, True Heir CMR Jungleborn Pioneer RIX Kalitas, Traitor of Ghet OGW Kels, Fight Fixer M21 Kenrith, the Returned King ELD Leap STH Mad Ratter ELD Maja, Bretagard Protector KHM Maraleaf Pixie ELD Merrow Harbinger LRW Miner's Bane M15 Minsc & Boo, Timeless Heroes CLB Mirri the Cursed TSR Monologue Tax STX Murasa Ranger BFZ Murktide Regent MH2 Narfi, Betrayer King KHM Netherborn Altar IKO Nezahal, Primal Tide RIX Nivix, Aerie of the Firemind DDJ No Rest for the Wicked 10E Oaken Brawler LRW Oko, the Trickster ELD Old Ghastbark SHM Once Upon a Time ELD Orc Sureshot FRF Orcish Artillery 10E Pain Magnification DIS Pawn of Ulamog ROE Pemmin's Aura SCG Pili-Pala SHM Pitiless Horde DTK Pouncing Jaguar USG Prison Term SHM Questing Beast ELD Rakdos Cackler GK2 Rebuff the Wicked PLC Return of the Wildspeaker ELD Rift Bolt TSP Rix Maadi, Dungeon Palace C19 Rootwater Depths TMP Rotting Regisaur M20 Royal Trooper BBD Rust Monster AFR Sadistic Augermage DDM Segovian Angel MH1 Spellstutter Sprite LRW Spined Fluke USG Star of Extinction XLN Stonecoil Serpent ELD Storm-Kiln Artist STX Stormwatch Eagle PCY Stromkirk Captain DKA Suntouched Myr HOP Sygg, River Cutthroat ZNR Sythis, Harvest's Hand MH2 The Meathook Massacre MID The Reaver Cleaver DMU The Royal Scions ELD The Tarrasque AFR Throat Slitter BOK Titanoth Rex IKO Tolsimir, Friend to Wolves WAR Tomb Robber RIX Traveler's Cloak CNS Treasure Vault AFR Vega, the Watcher KHM Veteran of the Depths LRW Vulshok Sorcerer 5DN Wall of Omens KHM Warchief Giant C15 Warped Landscape C18 Whitemane Lion C14 Wolfcaller's Howl C14 Xorn AFR Yidaro, Wandering Monster IKO Zebra Unicorn MIR Zoetic Cavern A25 Zombie Apocalypse MID

Confira a Lista de coleções passadas: