Estamos de volta a Ixalan, um plano repleto de tesouros e mistérios, com o lançamento de As Cavernas Perdidas de Ixalan no dia 17 de novembro. O lançamento também traz uma atualização para A Lista, uma seleção de cards da rica história de Magic que complementam a jogabilidade e os temas da coleção.

Os cards da Lista aparecem no espaço de card final dos Boosters de Coleção em 25% das vezes. Você encontrará uma grande variedade de raridades representada entre os cards da Lista, do comum ao mítico raro. Esses cards podem ser reconhecidos pelo símbolo de Planeswalker exibido no canto inferior esquerdo.

Exemplo de símbolo de Planeswalker no canto inferior esquerdo dos cards da Lista

Os cards da Lista são válidos nos formatos em que seriam válidos normalmente; por exemplo, você poderá encontrar Aprisionamento de Ixalan da coleção Ixalan original no espaço da Lista, mas esse card não é válido em Padrão. Contudo, ele continua sendo válido em formatos como Moderno e Commander.

Convidados Especiais

Existem 18 cards Convidados Especiais que também podem aparecer no lugar de um card da Lista. Nos Boosters de Colecionador, os cards Convidados Especiais são reimpressões sem bordas não metalizadas de cards favoritos dos fãs de toda a história de Magic. Os cards Convidados Especiais também aparecem na versão metalizada tradicional nos Boosters de Colecionador de As Cavernas Perdidas de Ixalan. Saiba onde encontrá-los e muito mais no nosso guia de coleção de As Cavernas Perdidas de Ixalan.

Aqui estão os 18 cards Convidados Especiais que podem aparecer no espaço da Lista dos Boosters de Colecionador de As Cavernas Perdidas de Ixalan:

Senhor da Atlântida
Senhor da Atlântida
Malcolm, Navegador da Hipervisão
Malcolm, Navegador da Hipervisão
Ponte das Profundezas
Ponte das Profundezas
Vampiro de Mefidross
Vampiro de Mefidross
Saqueador Impiedoso
Saqueador Impiedoso
Bermuda, Saqueador Brônzeo
Bermuda, Saqueador Brônzeo
Dargo, o Naufragador
Dargo, o Naufragador
Ferocidonte Enfurecido
Ferocidonte Enfurecido
Ruptura do Submundo
Ruptura do Submundo
Tirano da Carnificina
Tirano da Carnificina
Ghalta, Fome Primordial
Ghalta, Fome Primordial
Polirraptor
Polirraptor
Kalamax, Criador de Tempestades
Kalamax, Criador de Tempestades
Lorde Windgrace
Lorde Windgrace
Mirri, Duelista do Bons Ventos
Mirri, Duelista do Bons Ventos
Trásio, Herói Talassido
Trásio, Herói Talassido
Cripta de Mana
Cripta de Mana
Bússola Estelar
Bússola Estelar

Cards da Lista

Veja abaixo todos os cards desta edição da Lista, incluindo dois grupos que mostram os cards que foram adicionados para As Cavernas Perdidas de Ixalan e os cards que foram removidos da versão anterior da Lista.

(Observação: as imagens dos cards podem não corresponder à versão encontrada na Lista. Confira o identificador de coleção na coluna direita para saber qual é a versão do card incluída na Lista.)

Cards adicionados à Lista.

Nome do card Coleção
Ardent PleaARB
Beast WhispererGRN
Bottle GnomesTMP
Brass's BountyRIX
Brought BackM20
Cave of the Frost DragonAFR
Cave SenseMMQ
Curiosity CrafterSTX
Deadly DisputeAFR
DeathsproutWAR
Deep Gnome TerramancerCLB
Deep ReconnaissanceODY
Deep WoodPOR
DispatchNPH
Dockside Extortionist2X2
Elder Deep-FiendEMN
Ersatz GnomesMIR
Esper SentinelMH2
Fabrication ModuleKLD
Famished PaladinRIX
Ghostflame SliverTSP
Harmony of NatureP02
HeartstoneSTH
Inkfathom InfiltratorSHM
Jungleborn PioneerRIX
Kalitas, Traitor of GhetOGW
Merrow HarbingerLRW
Monologue TaxSTX
Murktide RegentMH2
Nezahal, Primal TideRIX
Pain MagnificationDIS
Pawn of UlamogROE
Pili-PalaSHM
Pouncing JaguarUSG
Rootwater DepthsTMP
Rotting RegisaurM20
Star of ExtinctionXLN
Storm-Kiln ArtistSTX
Stromkirk CaptainDKA
Sygg, River CutthroatZNR
The Reaver CleaverDMU
The TarrasqueAFR
Titanoth RexIKO
Tomb RobberRIX
Treasure VaultAFR
Veteran of the DepthsLRW
Wall of OmensKHM
XornAFR
Zebra UnicornMIR
Zoetic CavernA25

Cards removidos da Lista

Nome do card Coleção
Archmage EmeritusSTX
Capenna ExpressSNC
Crumbling ColossusM12
Dig UpVOW
Dragon Throne of TarkirKTK
Dragonlord OjutaiDTK
Endless ObedienceM15
Etali, Primal StormRIX
Geth's GrimoireDST
Ghalta, Primal HungerRIX
Gisa and GeralfEMN
High Ground10E
Hope of GhirapurAER
Ihsan's ShadeA25
Incubation // IncongruityRNA
Interplanar BeaconWAR
Invasive SurgerySOI
Kalamax, the StormsireIKO
Ketria TriomeIKO
Lantern of Insight5DN
Linden, the Steadfast QueenELD
Memorial to GeniusDAR
Mercadia's DownfallMMQ
Mina and Denn, WildbornOGW
Mishra's Self-ReplicatorDAR
Nashi, Moon Sage's ScionNEO
Nihil SpellbombSOM
Path to the World TreeKHM
Pia and Kiran NalaarORI
Pledge of LoyaltyINV
Power ArmorINV
Priests of NornMBS
Primal CocoonM11
Ravnica at WarWAR
Reduce /// RubbleAKH
Regathan FirecatM14
Ruthless InvasionNPH
Sarulf, Realm EaterKHM
Sea of CloudsBBD
Siege ZombieDBL
Soul of ShandalarM15
Sprout SwarmFUT
Stormscape BattlemagePLS
Survival CacheIMA
The Great AuroraORI
The World TreeKHM
Thran War MachineULG
Vryn WingmareM21
Yotian SoldierBBD
Zhalfirin VoidDAR
Greymond, Avacyn's StalwartSLX
Gisa's Favorite ShovelSLX
Enkira, Hostile ScavengerSLX
Hansk, Slayer ZealotSLX
Gregor, Shrewd MagistrateSLX
Malik, Grim ManipulatorSLX

Todos os cards na Lista

A–G

Card Coleção
Academy ManufactorMH2
Adeliz, the Cinder WindDAR
All That GlittersELD
Aminatou, the Fateshifter2X2
Arcbound MouserMH2
Ardent PleaARB
Aura BarbsBOK
Auramancer's GuisePLC
Baird, Steward of ArgiveDAR
Bake into a PieELD
Barrow GhoulWTH
Barrow WitchesELD
Battleflight EagleM13
Battlewand OakLRW
Beast WhispererGRN
Bladewing the RisenIMA
Blossom PrancerNEO
Bog WraithM10
Bottle GnomesTMP
Brago's RepresentativeCNS
Brain WeevilDDJ
Brass's BountyRIX
Brought BackM20
Bruenor BattlehammerAFR
Castle GarenbrigELD
Cauldron FamiliarELD
Cavalier of ThornsM20
Cave of the Frost DragonAFR
Cave SenseMMQ
Changeling HeroLRW
Charming PrinceELD
Cinder ElementalM21
Clock of OmensM13
Consume SpiritDDC
CounterbalanceCSP
Courage in CrisisWAR
Court of GraceCMR
Crush the WeakKHM
Crystalline CrawlerC16
Cunning BreezedancerDTK
Curiosity CrafterSTX
Cursed FleshEXO
Deadly DisputeAFR
DeathsproutWAR
Deep Gnome TerramancerCLB
Deep ReconnaissanceODY
Deep WoodPOR
Demonic BargainVOW
Dina, Soul SteeperSTX
Dirtwater WraithMIR
DispatchNPH
Dockside Extortionist2X2
Doomed Traveler2X2
Dwarven GruntODY
Dwarven MinerMIR
Dwarven RecruiterODY
Echoing CourageCNS
Elas il-Kor, Sadistic PilgrimDMU
Elder Deep-FiendEMN
Eldrazi ConscriptionUMA
Elven PalisadeEXO
EmbercleaveELD
Empyrean EagleM20
Enchanted CarriageELD
Ersatz GnomesMIR
Esper SentinelMH2
Eutropia the Twice-FavoredTHB
Evil Eye of UrborgTSP
Fabrication ModuleKLD
Fae OfferingMH2
Faerie ArtisansC16
Faerie HarbingerLRW
Fallen IdealC15
Famished PaladinRIX
Far TravelerCLB
Flamekin VillageC14
Forbidding Watchtower10E
Forebear's BladeDAR
Fortifying ProvisionsELD
Foulmire KnightELD
Gather CourageM15
Generous GiftMH1
Ghave, Guru of SporesC16
Ghostflame SliverTSP
Giant CaterpillarVIS
Giant KillerELD
Giant's IreLRW
Gleeful SabotageSHM
Glittering StockpileSNC
Gluttonous TrollSTX
Greensleeves, Maro-SorcererDMU
Grim StriderAKH
Grumgully, the GenerousELD

H-Z

Card Coleção
Harmony of NatureP02
HeartstoneSTH
Hoarding DragonIMA
Hungry LynxC17
Initiate of BloodCHK
Inkfathom InfiltratorSHM
Ixalan's BindingXLN
Jared Carthalion, True HeirCMR
Jungleborn PioneerRIX
Kalitas, Traitor of GhetOGW
Kels, Fight FixerM21
Kenrith, the Returned KingELD
LeapSTH
Mad RatterELD
Maja, Bretagard ProtectorKHM
Maraleaf PixieELD
Merrow HarbingerLRW
Miner's BaneM15
Minsc & Boo, Timeless HeroesCLB
Mirri the CursedTSR
Monologue TaxSTX
Murasa RangerBFZ
Murktide RegentMH2
Narfi, Betrayer KingKHM
Netherborn AltarIKO
Nezahal, Primal TideRIX
Nivix, Aerie of the FiremindDDJ
No Rest for the Wicked10E
Oaken BrawlerLRW
Oko, the TricksterELD
Old GhastbarkSHM
Once Upon a TimeELD
Orc SureshotFRF
Orcish Artillery10E
Pain MagnificationDIS
Pawn of UlamogROE
Pemmin's AuraSCG
Pili-PalaSHM
Pitiless HordeDTK
Pouncing JaguarUSG
Prison TermSHM
Questing BeastELD
Rakdos CacklerGK2
Rebuff the WickedPLC
Return of the WildspeakerELD
Rift BoltTSP
Rix Maadi, Dungeon PalaceC19
Rootwater DepthsTMP
Rotting RegisaurM20
Royal TrooperBBD
Rust MonsterAFR
Sadistic AugermageDDM
Segovian AngelMH1
Spellstutter SpriteLRW
Spined FlukeUSG
Star of ExtinctionXLN
Stonecoil SerpentELD
Storm-Kiln ArtistSTX
Stormwatch EaglePCY
Stromkirk CaptainDKA
Suntouched MyrHOP
Sygg, River CutthroatZNR
Sythis, Harvest's HandMH2
The Meathook MassacreMID
The Reaver CleaverDMU
The Royal ScionsELD
The TarrasqueAFR
Throat SlitterBOK
Titanoth RexIKO
Tolsimir, Friend to WolvesWAR
Tomb RobberRIX
Traveler's CloakCNS
Treasure VaultAFR
Vega, the WatcherKHM
Veteran of the DepthsLRW
Vulshok Sorcerer5DN
Wall of OmensKHM
Warchief GiantC15
Warped LandscapeC18
Whitemane LionC14
Wolfcaller's HowlC14
XornAFR
Yidaro, Wandering MonsterIKO
Zebra UnicornMIR
Zoetic CavernA25
Zombie ApocalypseMID

Confira a Lista de coleções passadas:

Versões anteriores da Lista