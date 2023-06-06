The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™ Mastery Details
The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™ Set Mastery
- 33x The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth packs
- 5x Mastery Orbs (redeemed for a card style or avatars on The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Mastery Tree)
The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Mastery Pass
AVATARS
- Gandalf
- Frodo and Sam
- Legolas
- Eowyn
- Galadriel
- Gollum
- Aragorn
CARDS AND PACKS
- 20x packs:
- 4x The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth
- 4x March of the Machine
- 4x Phyrexia: All Will Be One
- 4x The Brothers' War
- 4x Dominaria United
- 10x The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth mythic rare individual card rewards (ICRs)
- Level 81+: 1x Uncommon ICR
CARD SLEEVES
- Frodo the Ring-bearer sleeve
- Galadriel exquisite sleeve
CARD STYLES
- 25x Mastery Orbs (redeemable for a card style or avatar on The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Mastery Tree)
- 15x Common card styles
- 10x Uncommon card styles
EVENT TOKENS
- 1x Player Draft token (redeemable for either a Premier or Traditional Draft)
GOLD AND GEMS
- 4,000 Gold
- 1,200 Gems
PETS
- Common Spring Ent
- Uncommon Autumn Ent
- Rare Winter Ent
How Many Levels Are There in The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Set Mastery?
The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Set Mastery goes up to Level 80. All players receive rewards through Level 54, while players with the Mastery Pass will receive rewards up to Level 70—and beyond!