It's a dangerous business, going out your door. You step onto the road, and if you don't keep your feet, there's no knowing where you might be swept off to! Fortunately, we've curated seven themed decks with cards from The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™ as a fantastic way for players to start their journey in Middle-earth on MTG Arena.

Jump into the story with six 60-card decks containing only The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth cards usable in Alchemy and Historic and one Historic Brawl deck comprised of both The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth and historic cards that synergize with Tom Bombadil as your Commander.

Galadriel's Elves

(Alchemy The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth)

Simic

This is a themed deck based around The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth synergy of Elves and scrying, using Galadriel and her people the Galadhrim. The deck also features some other familiar faces like Elrond and Legolas. The scry mechanic lets you view X number of cards from the top of your library, put any number of them on the bottom of your library in any order, and then put the rest on top of your library in any order.

Notable cards:

2 Glorious Gale 7 Island 2 Elrond, Lord of Rivendell 4 Rivendell 2 Elven Farsight 2 Arwen Undómiel 2 Lothlórien Lookout 2 Glorfindel, Dauntless Rescuer 2 Chance-Met Elves 3 Celeborn the Wise 2 Legolas, Master Archer 4 Elrond, Master of Healing 13 Forest 4 Galadriel of Lothlórien 2 Legolas, Counter of Kills 1 Galadhrim Guide 2 Shower of Arrows 3 Fall of Gil-galad 1 Elvish Mariner

Hobbit's Journey

(Alchemy The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth)

Abzan

This deck spans the entire journey of Frodo and Samwise, from their beginning in the Shire, to their encounter with Gollum on their way to Mount Doom, to the final fate of the One Ring and its Ring-bearers. The deck features three different versions of Frodo and Gollum and two of Samwise. It has cards from climactic scenes, including the ambush of Shelob, the rescue of Frodo, Gollum's betrayal and tumble into Mount Doom, and the rescue of Frodo and Samwise by Landroval, one of the Great Eagles. The deck features Food tokens, the Ring tempts you, and death triggers.

Notable cards:

2 Frodo, Sauron's Bane 2 Sméagol, Helpful Guide 6 Forest 7 Swamp 2 Frodo Baggins 2 Samwise Gamgee 2 Frodo, Determined Hero 2 Hobbit's Sting 2 Samwise the Stouthearted 2 Landroval, Horizon Witness 4 Gollum's Bite 2 Sam's Desperate Rescue 2 Gollum, Patient Plotter 2 Gollum, Scheming Guide 2 Shelob's Ambush 2 The Ring Goes South 2 Mount Doom 2 Sting, the Glinting Dagger 2 Phial of Galadriel 2 The One Ring 9 Plains

Rivalry

(Alchemy The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth)

Temur

This is a deck encompassing the friendship and rivalry of Legolas and Gimli. It has both versions of the characters and works best when it uses its supporting cards and Equipment to buff Legolas and Gimli and remove enemy creatures from the battlefield. The cards follow Legolas and Gimli from their first meeting, through the Mines of Moria, to the Battle of Helm's Deep, and the Battle of the Pelennor Fields.

Notable cards:

2 Gimli's Axe 9 Forest 4 Gimli's Fury 4 Gimli, Counter of Kills 4 Legolas, Master Archer 8 Mountain 2 Galadhrim Bow 2 Shower of Arrows 4 Friendly Rivalry 4 Gimli, Mournful Avenger 4 Legolas, Counter of Kills 5 Island 2 Doors of Durin 2 Gift of Strands 2 Mines of Moria 2 Council's Deliberation

Saruman's Descent

(Alchemy The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth)

Esper

This deck follows the arc of Saruman from his meeting with Gandalf, where he first begins his trickery, to his defeat at the battle of Isengard and his eventual demise in the Shire at the hands of his own follower Grima Wormtongue. This deck creates Orc Army tokens and steals abilities from the opponent. It has three versions of Saruman, two of which focus on when two spells have been played in a turn, and the third in which "Sharkey" shows his tyranny over your opponent's land. Additionally, the deck has many instants and sorceries that help control the board until the powerful army of Isengard can be built.

Notable cards:

4 Saruman of Many Colors 2 Palantír of Orthanc 4 Plains 12 Island 2 Bewitching Leechcraft 4 Deceive the Messenger 4 Treason of Isengard 4 Saruman's Trickery 4 Saruman the White 4 Storm of Saruman 2 Orcish Bowmasters 2 Nasty End 2 Gríma Wormtongue 2 Sharkey, Tyrant of the Shire 8 Swamp

Sauron's Army

(Alchemy The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth)

Grixis

This themed deck is based on the evil forces of Sauron. It contains the many generals and captains of Sauron's army, and of course the dark lord himself and his One Ring. The focus of this deck is to amass a large army of Orcs while using the powerful effects of the legendary creatures to make the Orc Army token grow faster or gain abilities like deathtouch. Simultaneously, the player should use the Ring tempts you to make a powerful Ring-bearer.

Notable cards:

3 Sauron, the Dark Lord 5 Mountain 10 Swamp 7 Island 4 Treason of Isengard 2 Saruman the White 2 Saruman's Trickery 2 Witch-king of Angmar 2 Orcish Bowmasters 1 One Ring to Rule Them All 2 Gothmog, Morgul Lieutenant 9 Nazgûl 1 The One Ring 2 Mauhúr, Uruk-hai Captain 2 Mount Doom 2 The Mouth of Sauron 4 Call of the Ring

The Wedding

(Alchemy The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth)

Bant

This deck focuses on the romantic story between Aragorn and Arwen. Cards show their reunion at Rivendell, their wedding after the war is over, and their start as rulers during the Age of Man. The deck focuses on using scry and the Ring tempts you to buff the creatures on the board and make them stronger, using powerful enchantments and Equipment to take this even further.

Notable cards:

9 Forest 6 Island 9 Plains 4 Arwen, Mortal Queen 4 Aragorn and Arwen, Wed 4 Aragorn, Company Leader 4 Flowering of the White Tree 2 Minas Tirith 4 Elrond, Lord of Rivendell 2 Rivendell 4 Arwen Undómiel 2 Dawn of a New Age 4 Arwen's Gift 2 Andúril, Flame of the West

Bombadil's Book of Songs

(Historic Brawl)

This is a Saga-based deck that focuses on Tom Bombadil's love of stories and songs. It uses proliferate and historic synergies to help speed up and trigger Saga enchantments. This deck contains Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Saga cards that transform into creatures and March of the Machine Praetor cards that transform into Sagas. It also contains every Saga from The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth.

Notable cards: